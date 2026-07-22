New Dr. Wael Sakr Scholarship Launches to Support Aspiring Medical Students

DETROIT, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new scholarship honoring the achievements and ongoing contributions of Dr. Wael Sakr, Dean of the Wayne State University School of Medicine, has officially launched to support undergraduate students pursuing a future as medical doctors. The Dr. Wael Sakr Scholarship for Medical Students will award $1,000 aims to help with early expenses associated with applying to medical school. One winning applicant through a competitive essay contest.

The scholarship is open to undergraduate students at accredited colleges and universities who are on the pre-med track or otherwise committed to pursuing a career as a medical doctor. Applicants are asked to submit a personal essay of 500–750 words reflecting on their motivation to pursue medicine and their vision for making a meaningful impact as future physicians. A single winner will be selected and awarded $1,000 toward their educational expenses.

"This scholarship was created to recognize the same qualities that have defined Dr. Sakr's career and continue to guide his leadership—curiosity, dedication, and a genuine commitment to improving patient care," said a spokesperson for the scholarship program. "We wanted to give aspiring medical students a meaningful way to reflect on their own path while also offering some financial support as they work toward their goals."

Dr. Wael Sakr is serving as Dean of the Wayne State University School of Medicine since 2022, following more than a decade as Chairman of the university's Department of Pathology. He began his medical training at the University of Damascus in Syria before completing his residency at New York University and Booth Memorial Medical Center, and a fellowship at Wayne State University and the Detroit Medical Center.

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Wael Sakr has authored more than 200 peer-reviewed publications and led numerous federally funded research initiatives focused on prostate cancer and racial disparities in healthcare outcomes. He has mentored generations of medical students, residents, and fellows, and has lectured at institutions around the world, from Beirut and Cairo to Tokyo and São Paulo. He has been repeatedly recognized among the Best Doctors in America and has held leadership positions in numerous national and international medical organizations, including as President of the National Arab American Medical Association and President of the Michigan Society of Pathology. His continued dedication to medical education, research, mentorship, and academic leadership has made a lasting impact on the field of medicine.

Organizers hope the scholarship will not only provide financial support to a deserving student but also encourage applicants to reflect deeply on their own reasons for pursuing medicine—a process organizers believe is valuable regardless of the outcome.

Application Details

Eligibility: Undergraduate students pursuing a career as a medical doctor

Undergraduate students pursuing a career as a medical doctor Award: $1,000

$1,000 Format: Essay contest (500–750 words)

Essay contest (500–750 words) Application Deadline: April 15, 2027

April 15, 2027 Winner Announcement: May 15, 2027

May 15, 2027 How to Apply: Submit essays and applicant information to apply@drwaelsakrscholarship.com





About the Dr. Wael Sakr Scholarship for Medical Students

The Dr. Wael Sakr Scholarship for Medical Students is an annual $1,000 award established to support undergraduate students pursuing careers in medicine while recognizing Dr. Wael Sakr's longstanding contributions to medical education, pathology research, mentorship, and academic leadership. The scholarship reflects a continued commitment to supporting and inspiring the next generation of physicians dedicated to compassionate, evidence-based care.

Media Contact:

Spokesperson: Dr. Wael Sakr

Organization: Dr. Wael Sakr Scholarship for Medical Students

Website: https://drwaelsakrscholarship.com/

Email: apply@drwaelsakrscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/382fb323-85f4-4e6f-856c-341bfca9f2b2