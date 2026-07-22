Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury 55+ Community Now Open in Exton, Pennsylvania

EXTON, Pa., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury 55+ community, Regency at Valley Creek, is now open in Exton, Pennsylvania. This exclusive master-planned community features three collections of townhome and single-family home designs with first-floor primary bedroom suites set amidst a picturesque location in Chester County. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 949 Swedesford Rd in Exton.

This exceptional community of 317 homes is set on approximately 100 acres and bordered by more than 700 acres of permanently preserved park and open space, offering modern living in a sought-after location. Enriching social connections and wellness-inspired activities will be available at the private clubhouse, complete with a state-of-the-art fitness center, great room, gathering spaces, and outdoor amenities including a pool, pickleball and bocce courts, a fire pit, and an event lawn. Residents at Regency at Valley Creek will enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle with lawn care and snow removal provided.





Townhome designs in the Carriages and Villa collections range from approx. 2,200 to 2,500+ square feet with pricing starting from the low $700,000s. Single-family home designs in the Estates collection range from approx. 2,800 up to 3,000+ square feet and are priced from $1 million.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located close to the community, residents will find an abundance of premium shopping and dining options, from the charming main streets of downtown Exton, West Chester, and Malvern to world-class retail and culinary experiences in King of Prussia. Easy access to the Main Line corridor and major commuter routes, including Routes 202 and 30 and Interstate 76, ensures seamless travel throughout the region.





"We are thrilled to introduce Regency at Valley Creek, where active-adults can enjoy low-maintenance living with premier amenities in a prime location," said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania. "This community will offer a vibrant lifestyle with sophisticated home designs tailored to meet the needs of today’s home shoppers."

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information on Regency at Valley Creek and other Toll Brothers communities in Pennsylvania, call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)