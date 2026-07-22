The Sterling Announces Luxury Cocktail Lounge Concept and Investor Showcase in Orlando

Orlando, FL, USA, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sterling, a planned luxury cocktail lounge concept for the greater Orlando region, has announced an exclusive investor experience on Aug. 1, 2026, to introduce the project to prospective investors and founding supporters. Created by Hollywood trailer editor and three-time Clio Award winner Sam Mordenga, the concept is designed to combine architecture, live entertainment, handcrafted cocktails, and hospitality into an immersive luxury experience inspired by the elegance of the 1920s.

The investor event will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Dockside in Lake Nona and is being hosted in partnership with Iconic Brand Group. The evening will feature live music, cocktails, chef-curated cuisine, networking opportunities, and a presentation outlining the vision for The Sterling's planned flagship location and long-term growth strategy.

After spending years crafting compelling stories for the big screen, Mordenga is applying his creative vision to hospitality through The Sterling. More than a venue, the concept is envisioned as a carefully designed experience where architecture, music, cuisine, cocktails, and atmosphere work together to create an environment centered on elegance, connection, and immersive hospitality.

For Mordenga, the inspiration is deeply personal. “Throughout my career, I’ve been fascinated by the emotional power of anticipation,” said Mordenga. “The most memorable moments in film happen when every detail works together to tell a story. I wanted to create a place where people don’t simply have a drink… they become part of an experience.”

Rather than following the traditional nightlife model, The Sterling is being designed around a philosophy of intentional luxury and sensory engagement. Guests will be immersed in a setting inspired by the glamour of the 1920s, featuring sophisticated Art Deco design, live musical performances, handcrafted cocktails, refined service, and an atmosphere meant to linger long after the evening ends.

The concept also reflects Mordenga’s belief that today’s consumers increasingly value meaningful experiences over excess. “Luxury isn’t about being louder,” he explained. “It’s about attention to detail, craftsmanship, and making every guest feel like they’re part of something extraordinary.”

To introduce the concept to prospective investors and founding supporters, The Sterling will host an exclusive investor experience on August 1, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Dockside in Lake Nona.

Hosted in partnership with Iconic Brand Group, the evening will feature live music, cocktails, chef-curated cuisine, networking opportunities, and an immersive presentation designed to showcase the vision behind The Sterling and its planned flagship location.

John Aguilar, of Iconic Brand Group, believes the concept has the potential to become a defining hospitality destination for Central Florida. “Sam’s background in storytelling gives him a unique perspective,” Aguilar said. “He isn’t building another bar, he’s creating a brand rooted in emotion, intentional design, and exceptional guest experiences. We’re proud to help bring that vision to life.”

The event will also provide attendees with an opportunity to learn about investment opportunities associated with the flagship location and the long-term growth strategy for The Sterling.

While the initial focus is on launching in Lake Nona, the broader vision includes establishing The Sterling as a recognized luxury hospitality brand capable of expanding into other carefully selected markets while maintaining its commitment to exclusivity, impeccable service, and unforgettable experiences.

Prospective investors and guests interested in attending the August 1 event or learning more about The Sterling are encouraged to visit www.TheOfficialSterling.com for additional information.

About The Sterling

The Sterling is a planned luxury cocktail lounge inspired by the elegance of the Roaring Twenties and reimagined for today’s discerning clientele. The concept combines Art Deco aesthetics, live entertainment, premium hospitality, and immersive storytelling to create one of the most distinctive nightlife experiences envisioned for the greater Orlando area.

About Iconic Brand Group

Iconic Brand Group is a Florida-based business consulting and multimedia marketing firm specializing in fundraising strategy, brand development, investor readiness, public relations, and growth consulting for emerging and established businesses. The firm works alongside founders to transform visionary ideas into scalable brands and investment opportunities.

Website URL: https://www.iconicbrandgroup.com/

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