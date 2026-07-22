Only a Few Hours Remain: Solana Unchained Nears the End of Its Final Phase as AI Tools, Wallet Utility, and Ecosystem Features Prepare for Launch





SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown has reached its final moments. Solana Unchained has entered the absolute final hours of its Phase 10 presale, providing participants with a last chance to secure $UCHN tokens before the public exchange listing begins. With only a few hours left on the clock, the project is moving rapidly toward its official launch. This is the final window for early adopters to secure an entry price of $0.45 before the public market sets the value at $0.50. The intensity of this final stage reflects the broader market demand for projects that can successfully integrate advanced artificial intelligence with high-speed blockchain utility.

The AI Workflow Optimizer: Making Complex DeFi Simple

At the core of the Solana Unchained ecosystem lies the AI Tool Hub, powered by a Workflow Optimizer that fundamentally changes how users interact with decentralized finance. By acting as an intelligent on-chain assistant, it removes the complexity of manual liquidity research and trade calculations, putting professional-grade performance in the hands of the everyday user.

Users simply input their desired outcome via text commands, and the embedded machine learning core handles the technical heavy lifting. This layer does not just recommend trades; it actively protects user capital by blocking front-running bots and managing slippage parameters in real time. By automating multi-step routines, the Workflow Optimizer ensures that even professional-grade strategies are accessible to the average participant, creating a frictionless path for portfolio management that is independent of external market volatility.





The Unchained Wallet Beta: A Browser-Based Powerhouse

A significant architectural breakthrough has arrived with the launch of the public beta for the project browser extension. Fully compatible wallet with Chrome, Brave, and Firefox, this tool serves as the backbone of the platform and provides a comprehensive dashboard for all network operations and ecosystem management.

Localized Security: The wallet executes all smart contract evaluations and portfolio processing locally, entirely neutralizing the structural exploit vectors common to third-party web tools.

AI-Driven Navigation: The machine learning core translates raw blockchain data into clear, human-readable choices, allowing users to execute complex tasks with simple commands.

Comprehensive Asset Tracking: The wallet monitors balances for Solana, USDC, USDT, and Bitcoin without leaking sensitive wallet telemetry to external servers.

Aggregated Fiat On-Ramps: It provides integrated fiat acquisition channels that support credit cards, debit accounts, Apple Pay, and Google Pay by utilizing MoonPay and Transak aggregation.

Identity-Free Lifestyle Commerce: The wallet features retail gateways enabling the non-custodial purchase of global brand gift cards, international travel eSIM data, and cross-border mobile top-ups across 150 nations without requiring invasive registration.





Final Presale Opportunity and Bonus Tiers

We are now in the concluding hours of Phase 10. This is the final public funding round before the token transitions to public exchange markets. Participants can leverage this remaining time to bypass the volatility often seen during initial listings. The ecosystem has introduced an exclusive bonus framework to reward those who finalize their participation during this final stretch:

Allocations from $25 to $99: 15% Bonus.

Allocations from $100 to $499: 25% Bonus.

Allocations from $500 to $1,999: 50% Bonus.

Allocations of $2,000+: 100% Bonus.





"The response in these final hours has been overwhelming, which proves that the market is ready for a project that delivers real infrastructure," noted an official project spokesperson. "We have built a system where our token is not just a digital asset, but the fuel for an entire suite of AI and commerce tools. By providing these final bonuses, we want to ensure our long-term community members are optimally positioned as we prepare to scale."

Technical Transparency and Industry Analysis

The project maintains a rigorous standard for accountability, having subjected its entire architecture to independent review. Protocol logic has been verified by three separate blockchain analytics firms, with documentation published by Solidproof, Spywolf, and Cyberscope. Furthermore, the core development team secured a verified Spywolf KYC developer identity certificate, ensuring that the project remains accountable to its community throughout the transition to public markets.

Market insights regarding these developments have been shared by Crypto Vlog and Crypto Legends. These analysts have explored how the current wave of utility-focused tokens is reshaping the presale landscape. They frequently highlight that the shift toward integrated AI and non-custodial tools like the Unchained Wallet beta, represents a significant evolution in web3 standards, providing users with the safety and efficiency they need to operate in a high-speed digital economy.





The Ecosystem Horizon

Solana Unchained is moving past its developmental phase and into the realm of a functional, public blockchain utility. By providing advanced security, automated DeFi tools, and a friction-free commerce gateway, the project addresses the core needs of the modern digital asset holder. As the clock runs down on the final phase, the focus turns toward the public listing and the broader implementation of the B2B infrastructure protocols. This journey is defined by a commitment to software-defined demand, setting a new benchmark for how decentralized projects can create value in a competitive landscape.

Website: https://www.solanaunchained.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Unchained_Token

Telegram: https://t.me/Solana_unchained

Media Contact:

Richard T. Dale

info@solanaunchained.com

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