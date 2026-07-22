New York, USA, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth at a CAGR of ~10% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The robotic endoscopy devices market is witnessing strong growth, driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, improved diagnostic accuracy, and greater adoption of robot-assisted gastrointestinal interventions. Technological advancements, including AI-enabled navigation, enhanced imaging, and precision control, are expanding the clinical applications of robotic endoscopy systems. The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and colorectal cancer, coupled with growing investments in healthcare infrastructure, is further supporting market expansion.

DelveInsight’s Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading robotic endoscopy devices companies’ market shares, challenges, robotic endoscopy devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key robotic endoscopy devices companies in the market.

Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Summary

2025 Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Size: USD 2.8 Billion

USD 2.8 Billion 2034 Projected Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Size: USD 6.5 Billion

USD 6.5 Billion Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 10%

10% Largest Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market: North America

North America Largest Product Type Segment: Therapeutic Robotic Endoscopes Category

Therapeutic Robotic Endoscopes Category Key Companies in the Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market: Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Stryker Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Asensus Surgical, Inc., CMR Surgical Ltd., and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures: The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is a major driver of the robotic endoscopy devices market. Robotic-assisted endoscopy enables smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and faster patient recovery compared to conventional surgical approaches.

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is a major driver of the robotic endoscopy devices market. Robotic-assisted endoscopy enables smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and faster patient recovery compared to conventional surgical approaches. Rising Burden of Gastrointestinal and Respiratory Disorders: The growing prevalence of gastrointestinal cancers, colorectal diseases, inflammatory bowel disease, and pulmonary disorders has increased the demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy. Robotic systems improve access to complex anatomical regions, enhancing clinical outcomes.

The growing prevalence of gastrointestinal cancers, colorectal diseases, inflammatory bowel disease, and pulmonary disorders has increased the demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy. Robotic systems improve access to complex anatomical regions, enhancing clinical outcomes. Technological Advancements in Robotic Platforms: Continuous innovations in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), 3D visualization, haptic feedback, and flexible robotic navigation are improving the precision and safety of endoscopic procedures. These advancements are expanding the clinical applications of robotic endoscopy.

Continuous innovations in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), 3D visualization, haptic feedback, and flexible robotic navigation are improving the precision and safety of endoscopic procedures. These advancements are expanding the clinical applications of robotic endoscopy. Increasing Demand for Early Disease Detection: Growing awareness of the importance of early diagnosis, particularly for cancer and other chronic diseases, is boosting the use of advanced endoscopic technologies. Robotic endoscopy facilitates accurate lesion detection, targeted biopsies, and minimally invasive interventions.

Growing awareness of the importance of early diagnosis, particularly for cancer and other chronic diseases, is boosting the use of advanced endoscopic technologies. Robotic endoscopy facilitates accurate lesion detection, targeted biopsies, and minimally invasive interventions. Expanding Adoption in Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Healthcare providers are increasingly investing in robotic-assisted technologies to improve procedural efficiency and patient outcomes. The availability of advanced robotic systems in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers is supporting wider market adoption.

Healthcare providers are increasingly investing in robotic-assisted technologies to improve procedural efficiency and patient outcomes. The availability of advanced robotic systems in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers is supporting wider market adoption. Growing Investments in Research and Product Development: Medical device manufacturers are investing heavily in the development of next-generation robotic endoscopy systems with enhanced maneuverability, automation, and imaging capabilities. These innovations are accelerating commercialization and expanding the competitive landscape.

Medical device manufacturers are investing heavily in the development of next-generation robotic endoscopy systems with enhanced maneuverability, automation, and imaging capabilities. These innovations are accelerating commercialization and expanding the competitive landscape. Increasing Integration of AI and Advanced Imaging Technologies: The incorporation of AI-powered image analysis, computer-aided detection (CADe), and high-definition imaging is improving diagnostic accuracy during endoscopic procedures. These technologies assist clinicians in identifying abnormalities more efficiently and consistently.

The incorporation of AI-powered image analysis, computer-aided detection (CADe), and high-definition imaging is improving diagnostic accuracy during endoscopic procedures. These technologies assist clinicians in identifying abnormalities more efficiently and consistently. Rising Healthcare Expenditure and Favorable Infrastructure Development: Increasing healthcare spending, expanding access to advanced surgical technologies, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, are supporting the adoption of robotic endoscopy devices across healthcare settings.

Increasing healthcare spending, expanding access to advanced surgical technologies, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, are supporting the adoption of robotic endoscopy devices across healthcare settings. Growing Number of Regulatory Approvals and Commercial Launches: Regulatory clearances for innovative robotic endoscopy platforms and the introduction of new products are broadening the availability of advanced solutions. These approvals are encouraging healthcare providers to adopt robotic-assisted endoscopic procedures.

Regulatory clearances for innovative robotic endoscopy platforms and the introduction of new products are broadening the availability of advanced solutions. These approvals are encouraging healthcare providers to adopt robotic-assisted endoscopic procedures. Increasing Demand for Precision and Operator Ergonomics: Robotic endoscopy systems enhance physician dexterity, stability, and control while reducing operator fatigue during complex procedures. Improved ergonomics and procedural precision contribute to better clinical performance and greater acceptance among endoscopists.

Get a sneak peek at the robotic endoscopy devices market dynamics @ Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Trends

Regional Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Insights

North America

North America captured approximately 42% of the global Robotic Endoscopy Devices market revenue in 2025, making it the largest regional contributor worldwide.

This leading position is driven by widespread adoption of robotic-assisted surgical technologies, a highly developed healthcare ecosystem, favorable reimbursement policies, and the strong presence of major industry players, especially in the United States.

The region serves as the primary operating base for companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Boston Scientific, and Stryker, while also witnessing a consistent stream of FDA approvals, including Medtronic's Hugo, CMR Surgical's Versius Plus, and Johnson & Johnson's MONARCH QUEST systems.

The United States remains at the forefront of robotic bronchoscopy and soft-tissue robotic procedures, with all FDA-authorized robotic bronchoscopy platforms commercially available in the country.

Additionally, Medicare reimbursement updates taking effect in 2026 are encouraging a greater shift of procedures toward ambulatory surgical centers, improving patient access to robotic interventions.

Supported by extensive clinical expertise, a favorable regulatory environment, and sustained investments in innovation, North America is expected to maintain its market leadership throughout the forecast period.

Europe

Europe represents a significant and technologically advanced regional market for robotic endoscopy devices, with major contributions from Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain.

The region's growth is driven by well-developed healthcare infrastructure, extensive adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques, and the presence of leading manufacturers such as KARL STORZ, CMR Surgical, and Olympus Europe.

Additionally, the CE marking process and country-specific health technology assessment (HTA) frameworks play a pivotal role in influencing the commercialization and adoption of next-generation robotic endoscopy platforms across European markets.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth in the robotic endoscopy devices market throughout the forecast period.

This rapid expansion is supported by its large and aging population, increasing prevalence of cancer and gastrointestinal disorders, improving access to healthcare services, and rising investments in robotic-assisted surgical technologies across countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia.

Governments and healthcare institutions are strengthening their minimally invasive surgery capabilities, while leading companies such as Olympus and FUJIFILM continue to expand their robotic and endoscopy product portfolios in the region.

In addition, higher screening rates for colorectal and lung cancers, growing demand for advanced surgical procedures, and the increasing availability of cost-effective robotic systems are driving market adoption across both metropolitan and emerging healthcare settings.

Continuous technological innovation and the introduction of affordable robotic platforms by regional manufacturers are further enhancing accessibility, making Asia-Pacific the key contributor to future market growth.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the robotic endoscopy devices market, get a snapshot of the Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market

In December 2025, Medtronic plc received FDA clearance of the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system for urologic procedures, its first United States soft-tissue indication and the first large-medtech soft-tissue robot cleared since the da Vinci.

received FDA clearance of the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system for urologic procedures, its first United States soft-tissue indication and the first large-medtech soft-tissue robot cleared since the da Vinci. In December 2025, CMR Surgical Ltd. received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Versius Plus system to perform cholecystectomy and posted nine-figure financing to support United States commercialization.

received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Versius Plus system to perform cholecystectomy and posted nine-figure financing to support United States commercialization. In September 2025, Virtuoso Surgical, Inc., received FDA breakthrough device designation for its dual-arm endoscopic surgical robot for endoluminal intervention.

received FDA breakthrough device designation for its dual-arm endoscopic surgical robot for endoluminal intervention. In June 2025, Johnson & Johnson MedTech launched the Polyphonic AI Fund for Surgery in partnership with NVIDIA and Amazon Web Services to develop AI solutions for surgical and endoscopic challenges.

What are the Robotic Endoscopy Devices?

Robotic endoscopy devices are advanced minimally invasive medical systems that combine flexible or rigid endoscopes with robotic technologies to improve precision, stability, and control during diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. These devices enable physicians to navigate complex anatomical pathways with enhanced dexterity, articulated movement, and high-definition visualization, allowing access to regions that are difficult to reach using conventional endoscopes. Many robotic endoscopy platforms integrate features such as computer-assisted navigation, robotic arms, AI-enabled imaging, and real-time 3D visualization to support accurate lesion detection, targeted biopsies, and minimally invasive interventions. They are increasingly used across specialties, including gastroenterology, pulmonology, urology, gynecology, and otolaryngology, helping reduce procedure-related complications, improve clinical outcomes, shorten recovery times, and enhance physician ergonomics. As demand for minimally invasive procedures continues to rise, robotic endoscopy devices are becoming an important component of next-generation endoscopic care.

Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market CAGR ~10% Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Size by 2034 USD 6.5 Billion Key Robotic Endoscopy Devices Companies Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Stryker Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Asensus Surgical, Inc., CMR Surgical Ltd., and others

Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Assessment

Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Segmentation Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Therapeutic Robotic Endoscopes, Diagnostic Robotic Endoscopes Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Segmentation By Application: Laparoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Colonoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Others Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Segmentation By Technology: AI-Assisted Navigation, Electromagnetic Navigation, Shape-Sensing Navigation, Cone-Beam CT and Fluoroscopy Guidance, Standard Visualization Systems, Others Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Segmentation By End-Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the robotic endoscopy devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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