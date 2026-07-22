Napster's AI Agent Turned F1 Ticket Browsers Into Buyers, Lifting Checkout Clickthroughs By 70%

NEW YORK and STAVELOT, Belgium, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Napster and Spa Grand Prix , promoter of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, opened ticket sales for the 2027 race earlier this week, with an AI concierge named Jack guiding fans through the buying journey. The 2027 sales window follows a June launch where in just 30 days, Jack held 17,407 conversations with fans across 21 languages and helped generate an anticipated $285,000 (€251,000) in additional revenue for Spa Grand Prix.

An F1 race weekend is a high-consideration purchase, spanning multi-day packages, parking, camping, hospitality tiers, and seat selection. Jack, built on the Napster API , guides fans through those options in their own language, 24 hours a day, directly on the ticketing site, resulting in a 70% improvement in clickthroughs to checkout and more than 1,200 hours of customer service time saved from June 2 to July 2.

"The exceptional numbers from our first month with Spa are proof of what we've championed for the past year: embodied AI agents improve the customer experience, give human teams their time back, and deliver a measurable return on investment," said John Acunto, CEO of Napster. "Now Jack has a full 2027 season and inventory to work with, along with more improvements on the way."

Fans engaged well past quick seating lookups: Nearly 700 used Jack's 360-degree seat view to check a sightline before committing to a tier, and hundreds of sessions ran beyond ten minutes as Jack planned entire weekends.

"Our fans come to Spa from every corner of the world, and they deserve a customer experience that gives them as much information and assistance as possible," said Vanessa Maes, CEO and General Manager of Spa Grand Prix. "Jack lets every visitor explore the circuit, picture themselves in the stands, and find the package that fits, in their own language. That means we can give a personal level of attention to thousands of fans at once, without losing the human touch that makes a Spa weekend what it is."

Tickets for the 2027 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix are on sale now, with Jack available to guide fans at spagrandprix.com . For more on Napster's AI solutions, visit napster.com .

About Napster

Founded on the principle of democratizing access—first to music in 1999, now to creative expertise in 2025—Napster has consistently been at the forefront of transformational technology shifts that expand markets and empower users. The company's latest platform turns passive consumers into active creators, providing the interface layer between foundation AI models and human creativity. For more information, visit napster.com .

About Spa Grand Prix

Spa Grand Prix is the official promoter of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, one of the most iconic and historic circuits in motorsport. The company oversees the organisation, promotion, ticketing, hospitality, partnerships, and fan experience of the event, while contributing to the international visibility and attractiveness of Wallonia and Belgium through one of the country's most prestigious sporting events.

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