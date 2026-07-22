ArtHaus Partners and Integrity Housing Partner to Acquire and Preserve The Creek at 2645 Apartments, a 368-Unit Sacramento Multifamily Community, in Connection with SHRA’s First 501(c)(3) Bond Issuance





The Creek at 2645 Apartments – Sacramento, CA

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArtHaus Partners is pleased to share its partnership with Integrity Housing in the acquisition of The Creek at 2645 Apartments, a 368-unit multifamily community located at 2645 Stonecreek Drive in Sacramento, California. The Housing Authority of the City of Sacramento issued 501(c)(3) bonds via the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA) to finance the asset’s acquisition and preservation. The closing marks ArtHaus Partners’ entry into the Sacramento market and represents the firm’s largest transaction to date. The property will be converted from a fully market-rate community to a majority workforce housing property, preserving affordable housing access in one of California’s most structurally undersupplied markets.

Property Overview & Acquisition

On July 7th, ArtHaus Partners and Integrity Housing closed on the acquisition of the Creek at 2645. The property is a well-maintained institutional asset, with substantial capital improvements completed by the previous owner between 2019 and 2025.

Creek at 2645 is a stabilized, multifamily community originally built in 1986. The property is a townhouse-style community that spans approximately 17 acres across 47 buildings. The unit mix consists of large one, two, and three-bedroom units with a weighted average unit size of 918 sq ft.

There are several recreational amenities available to tenants of this gated community, including a fitness center, two swimming pools, two spas, a tennis court, communal clubhouse, multiple playgrounds, two dog parks, and BBQ areas. Community services are also offered onsite through Project Access, including after-school care and financial literacy classes.

The property was acquired significantly below replacement cost and well under the $600k per unit cost of newly built affordable housing in Sacramento.

Affordability Conversion and Business Plan

ArtHaus Partners & Integrity Housing will convert the apartment community from a market-rate community to a majority workforce housing property. The conversion strategy was a result of a successful public-private partnership between ArtHaus, Integrity, SHRA, and the City of Sacramento, and the 501(c)(3) bond issuance represents a milestone for the agency as its first transaction of this kind.

Of the 368 total units, approximately 75% will be workforce housing with the remainder designated at market rate. In conjunction with the affordability conversion, ArtHaus Partners will deploy a capital improvement program including major repairs and aesthetic exterior, structural, and interior improvements.

To manage the property, ArtHaus has brought on AMC, a top-10 NMHC apartment manager with local Sacramento experience across various affordable housing structures, alongside 25+ years overseeing ~158K units across 26 states.

Sacramento Market Opportunity

Sacramento provides a compelling backdrop for this investment. The Sacramento MSA supports approximately 1.1 million jobs anchored by diverse employers including the State of California, UC Davis Health, Sutter Health, Kaiser Permanente, and Sacramento State University. Area Median Income has grown at an average of 6.1% annually from 2015 to 2025, and market rent growth has averaged 4.9% annually over the same period.

The development pipeline in Sacramento is effectively dry. Multifamily deliveries are forecast to average approximately 563 units per year from 2026 to 2030, a 68% decrease in the historical 10-year average. The combination of a constrained supply environment, strong employment base, and growing demand for affordable housing makes Creek at 2645 a well-positioned asset for the long term.

Leadership Commentary

“Creek at 2645 represents everything we believe in as a firm — creating real, lasting housing stability for working families in communities that need it most. California has a profound affordable housing crisis, and the traditional model of building new units from scratch simply cannot keep pace with demand at a cost that makes sense. By converting an existing, stabilized community, we are able to preserve 277 affordable homes at a fraction of the cost of new construction, while delivering meaningful improvements to the property and the resident experience. Sacramento has been on our radar for some time, and this acquisition gives us a meaningful presence in a market with strong fundamentals and an acute need for attainable housing. We are proud to partner with Integrity Housing and SHRA to execute this important initiative, and look forward to working together on future transactions.”

— Riaz Taplin, Principal & Founder, ArtHaus Partners

"The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency is proud to close our first 501(c)(3) bond issuance, in support of the ArtHaus Partners and Integrity Housing vision for re-imagined workforce housing at Creek at 2645. Preserving affordable housing in Sacramento has never been more urgent — our community is facing a housing crisis that demands creative, capital-efficient solutions, and a mandate to move beyond the status quo. Repositioning Creek at 2645 required navigating complexities at both the transaction structuring and local policy levels. Its success is a testament to the leadership of Vice Mayor Talamantes and to the tenacity of the incredible team of individuals that came together to provide an affordable housing choice for working families for decades to come. We look forward to building on this milestone and continuing to work with partners who share our dedication to creating housing stability for all Sacramentans."

— Kecia Boulware, Deputy Executive Director, SHRA

“I am excited to welcome ArtHaus Partners and Integrity Housing to South Natomas. Our community needs more affordable housing—now and for generations to come. Increasing access to affordable homes is essential for families, seniors, and young adults who wish to call Natomas home.”

— Vice Mayor Karina Talamantes, Councilmember for Sacramento’s District 3

Sources: CoStar, HUD, US Census, Sacramento Bee

About ArtHaus Partners

ArtHaus Partners is a Bay Area-based, vertically integrated multifamily developer and operator with a specific focus on entry-level housing, workforce, affordable, and student apartments. The platform encompasses approximately $1 billion in total real estate assets, with over 4,000 units and/or residences under management and development. The 40+ person team specializes in ground-up development and value-add executions, enabling the firm to navigate the California housing market and regulatory regime for working, affordable, student, and for-sale housing. The firm is also an alternative finance and structuring specialist, having completed over $1 billion in financings including opportunity zone structures, historic and solar tax credits, EB-5, and agency financings. Visit www.arthauspartners.com for more information.

About Integrity Housing

Integrity Housing is a mission-driven 501(c)(3) developer of mixed-income affordable housing with 25+ years of experience across $2B+ in financing, 72 communities and 8,300 units in 7 states. Integrity Housing’s mission is to create communities of mixed income that foster growth and positive life changes for moderate- to low-income residents. Since 1999, the team at Integrity Housing has developed experience in all areas of multifamily and affordable housing, including deal sourcing and structuring, acquisitions, financial analysis, investor and lender relations, government agency relations and negotiations, project design and construction management, property operations and compliance, asset management, resident services and welfare exemption. Visit www.integrityhousing.org/ for more information.

Media Contact:

Bryan Cullen

Associate Vice President – Investor Relations and Partnerships

bcullen@arthauspartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9dc443e5-f1eb-4901-8b77-ee55cb3c56b0