MDLifespan Launches National Physician-Led Learning Series on Environmental Toxins, Chronic Inflammation and Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE)





CHICAGO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDLifespan (www.mdlifespan.com), a physician-led leader in Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (Advanced TPE), announced the launch of the MDLifespan Learning Series, a new national educational initiative dedicated to helping consumers better understand the growing impact of environmental toxins, chronic inflammation, toxic burden, and proactive health strategies that go beyond traditional detox methods.

The series launches with its kick-off live event, "Ask Dr. Paul Savage Anything," on Wednesday, August 12 at 4:00 PM EST, giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions directly to MDLifespan Founder and CEO Dr. Paul Savage about environmental toxins, inflammation, mold exposure, microplastics, PFAS ("forever chemicals"), Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (Advanced TPE), and today's most pressing health concerns.

Registration is free at https://mdlifespan.com/webinars/ask-dr-paul-savage-anything/

Unlike traditional health webinars that focus on a single condition, the MDLifespan Learning Series will feature physician-led discussions throughout the year covering many of today's most searched health topics, including brain health, heart health, mold exposure, Lyme disease, chronic infections, autoimmune diseases, environmental toxins, pregnancy, cancer support, and healthy aging.

"People are asking better questions about their health than ever before," said Dr. Paul Savage, Founder and CEO of MDLifespan. "They're beginning to understand that environmental toxin exposure, chronic inflammation, and overall wellness are connected. The MDLifespan Learning Series was created to give people access to trusted, science-informed education from physicians and leading experts so they can make more informed decisions about their health."

A New Educational Platform Focused on Toxic Burden and Health

Built around the brand promise "Removing Toxins. Reclaiming Health.", the MDLifespan Learning Series represents the company's long-term commitment to public education.

The physician-led platform explores topics including:

Environmental toxins and toxic burden

Chronic inflammation and oxidative stress

PFAS ("forever chemicals"), microplastics and heavy metals

Mold exposure and environmental illness

Brain health and cognitive wellness

Heart health

Immune resilience

Healthy aging

Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (Advanced TPE)

Practical ways to reduce everyday toxin exposure

Each session combines current research, physician insights, audience questions, and practical takeaways designed to help participants better understand the relationship between toxic burden and long-term wellness.

Free Copy of "Avoiding Toxins" for Every Attendee

As part of MDLifespan's education-first approach, everyone who attends a live Learning Series event will receive a complimentary digital copy of Avoiding Toxins, Dr. Paul Savage's consumer guide to reducing everyday environmental toxin exposure through practical lifestyle choices.

The book provides actionable guidance on reducing exposure to toxins found in food, water, household products, air quality, plastics, mold, and personal care products.





Year-Long Physician-Led Educational Calendar

Following the August "Ask Dr. Paul Savage Anything" event, the Learning Series will continue with monthly physician-led discussions covering:

September: Reclaiming Brain Health

Reclaiming Brain Health October: Recovering From Mold Exposure

Recovering From Mold Exposure November: Environmental Toxins & Toxic Burden

Environmental Toxins & Toxic Burden December: Lyme Disease, Chronic Infections & Immune Health

Lyme Disease, Chronic Infections & Immune Health January: Long-COVID and Spike Proteins

Long-COVID and Spike Proteins February: Supporting Heart Health

Supporting Heart Health March: Autoimmune Health

Autoimmune Health April: Myasthenia Gravis & Neuromuscular Health

Myasthenia Gravis & Neuromuscular Health May: Environmental Toxins

Environmental Toxins June: Preparing for a Healthy Pregnancy

Preparing for a Healthy Pregnancy July: Supporting Cancer Recovery & Resilience



Additional nationally recognized physician guests will be announced throughout the year.

Growing Consumer Interest in Environmental Toxins

Public interest in environmental toxins continues to rise as consumers seek trusted information about PFAS, microplastics, mold exposure, heavy metals, chronic inflammation, and proactive health strategies. The MDLifespan Learning Series was developed to provide accessible, physician-led education grounded in current scientific understanding while helping participants navigate an increasingly complex health landscape.

Register

The inaugural Ask Dr. Paul Savage Anything Learning Series event will be held live on Wednesday, August 12.

Registration is free.

All attendees receive:

Live physician Q&A

Practical educational resources

Complimentary digital copy of Avoiding Toxins

Access to future Learning Series updates

Register at: https://mdlifespan.com/webinars/ask-dr-paul-savage-anything/

About MDLifespan

MDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols.

Media Contact

Jessica Rafaeil

media@mdlifespan.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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