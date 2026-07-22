Harrah’s Resort Southern California and the Rincon Tribe Debut New Casino Restaurant: Tierra y Mar

FUNNER, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Harrah’s Resort Southern California announced the grand opening of Tierra y Mar, an elevated new Baja-inspired concept. Located in the former Salt & Fin space, the new restaurant brings an upscale Baja-inspired dining experience to North San Diego County and elevates the culinary landscape for both local foodies and Southern California casino visitors.

Brought to life by the award-winning national design firm, JCJ Architecture, the 7,245-square-foot, 153-seat restaurant delivers a transportive dining escape directly off the gaming floor. Blending the casual glamour of the Baja coast with the modernist elegance of mid-century Mexican architecture, the completely reimagined space fuses Cycladic and Moorish design influences to evoke the charm of an old-world Mexican hacienda and chic coastal resort.

"Memorable dining is a cornerstone of the guest experience here in Funner,” said Jill Barrett, Senior Vice President and General Manager. "Whether you're celebrating a milestone or stopping by for a craft cocktail at the bar, this beautiful new space hits the sweet spot—it’s upscale and sophisticated, yet vibrant and incredibly fun.”

Key Highlights & Architectural Design Features

This $10.7 million transformation brings the resort's Mexican-inspired dining offerings together into one premier destination and includes:

A Transportive Ambiance & Design : As guests move past a striking entry portal framed by warm wood columns and layered archways, they leave the casino behind and enter an environment defined by handcrafted wood ceiling beams, tropical plantings, and natural stone. A unique mosaic fractured tile pathway grounds the restaurant, guiding guests from the lively bar into the intimate main dining room.

: As guests move past a striking entry portal framed by warm wood columns and layered archways, they leave the casino behind and enter an environment defined by handcrafted wood ceiling beams, tropical plantings, and natural stone. A unique mosaic fractured tile pathway grounds the restaurant, guiding guests from the lively bar into the intimate main dining room. Elevated Culinary Selection : The menu showcases Chef Bryan Texis' interpretation of Mexican cuisine, featuring authentic, vibrant flavors inspired by Baja California and Mexico's diverse regions. The menu pairs traditional dishes—such as Beef Birria, Camarones al Diablo, and Classic Pescado al Talla—with new takes on traditional ingredients.

: The menu showcases Chef Bryan Texis' interpretation of Mexican cuisine, featuring authentic, vibrant flavors inspired by Baja California and Mexico's diverse regions. The menu pairs traditional dishes—such as Beef Birria, Camarones al Diablo, and Classic Pescado al Talla—with new takes on traditional ingredients. Vibrant Tequila Bar & Artisanal Private Dining : The space features a lively tequila and mezcal bar featuring over 35 premium tequilas and mezcals beneath a dramatic chandelier. Beyond a unique breeze block wall, the restaurant offers intimate booths, alcoves, and an elegant private dining room accented by custom rope and bead-and-ball privacy screens designed to host up to 14 guests.

: The space features a lively tequila and mezcal bar featuring over 35 premium tequilas and mezcals beneath a dramatic chandelier. Beyond a unique breeze block wall, the restaurant offers intimate booths, alcoves, and an elegant private dining room accented by custom rope and bead-and-ball privacy screens designed to host up to 14 guests. 7-Day Seamless Operations: Tierra y Mar will operate seven days a week, serving lunch and dinner Monday through Friday, and breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturdays and Sundays. The opening also marks the closure of the former Salt & Fin and ’ritas Cantina venues.

"We are always looking for ways to bring fresh, exciting spaces to life on the property, and this $10.7 million transformation fits into that vision perfectly," said Rincon Chairman Steve Stallings. "Coming right on the heels of our High Limit area renovation, Tierra y Mar brings even more new energy to the property.”

To learn more about Harrah's Resort Southern California or to book a reservation via OpenTable, please visit harrahssocal.com/dining/tierra-y-mar .

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ABOUT FUNNER, CA, HARRAH’S RESORT SOCAL, AND THE RINCON TRIBE

Located in North San Diego County between Los Angeles and San Diego, Funner, California, was established in 2016 by the sovereign Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians. Funner is home to Harrah’s Resort Southern California, a premier destination owned by the Rincon Tribe and managed by Caesars Entertainment. The resort features 1,087 rooms and suites, an 11,000-square-foot spa, a gaming floor with 1,500 slots and 50+ table games, nine restaurants (including the world’s largest Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen), and an award-winning pool complex with a 400-foot lazy river. To learn more, visit harrahssocal.com .

Media Contact

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619-255-7069

harrahs@jpublicrelations.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/682803ef-a84e-48a3-bbca-2231d8e3d848