Deadline Alert: Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming September 8, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Intuit Inc. (“Intuit” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INTU) securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR INTUIT INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On May 20, 2026, Reuters published an article stating that “Intuit . . . is laying off about 17% of its workforce, or about 3,000 employees worldwide, to streamline operations and sharpen focus on its key bets including its AI efforts” and that the Company “is also winding down its Reno and Woodland Hills offices as ⁠part of a strategic restructuring to consolidate teams in key hubs, according to the memo.”

On this news, Intuit’s stock price fell $15.78, or 3.95%, to close at $383.93 per share on May 20, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

The same day, after market hours, Intuit released its fiscal third quarter 2026 financial results, reporting weak revenue, including TurboTax revenue that grew by only 7% year-over-year, versus consensus estimates of at least 8% revenue growth due to “[facing] pressure among the most price-sensitive DIY filers earning less than $50,000 a year” and that the Company “lost on price.” Additionally, the Company disclosed that TurboTax online paying units were expected to grow by only 2% as total IRS filers were expected to decline by approximately 30 basis points, representing the “most significant industry-wide contraction since the post-COVID tax season.”

On this news, Intuit’s stock price fell $76.86, or 20.02%, to close at $307.07 per share on May 21, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.



What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) they had overstated Intuit’s competitive advantages and growth, as well as the overall strength and sustainability of its business model and operations; (2) in reality, Intuit was losing significant business in its tax-related business, particularly in its Turbo Tax business, as a result of, inter alia, increasing competitive and pricing pressures; (3) accordingly, Intuit’s previously issued FY 2026 TurboTax revenue growth guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Intuit securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 8, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.