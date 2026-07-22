Global Procurement Awards 2026 Shortlist Announced

London, 22 July 2026 – Procurement Magazine and BizClik Media have unveiled the official shortlist for the Global Procurement Awards 2026, recognising the leading individuals and organisations transforming the procurement industry. The awards ceremony will take place on 8 September 2026 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, co-located with The Global Supply Chain Awards and The Global Sustainability Awards during an exclusive black-tie gala dinner.

The judges have evaluated a strong field of entries, assessing both individual leaders and organisations driving innovation across the sector. The shortlist features companies and professionals who are setting new standards in procurement excellence through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability initiatives and operational resilience.

The shortlist includes American Airlines, Bristol Myers Squibb and Infosys Limited in the Enterprise of the Year category, whilst Company of the Year finalists include Argon & Co, MTN Group and ORO Labs. Individual recognition spans from procurement heroes to future leaders across the industry.

Celebrating excellence across procurement

The shortlist demonstrates the breadth of innovation taking place across the procurement landscape. Notable finalists in the Transformation Project of the Year category include British Council's Procurement Transformation, Ernst & Young's (EY) work with bp on their DOS initiative, and Seqwater's AI-Native Procurement Reset.

The AI in Procurement Award shortlist features Macquarie Group, MTN Group, UCI Health and Vodafone Procure & Connect, whilst the Procurement Technology Award recognises organisations including GERDAU, PepsiCo and Vertice-Quartex for their use of cutting-edge tools to improve visibility and value creation.

Industry impact and innovation

The shortlisted finalists are driving operational excellence, efficiency and long-term value creation across global operations. From large-scale enterprises to emerging consultancies such as GEP, TekWissen and PG Consulting, the finalists represent organisations and individuals who champion innovation throughout their procurement strategies.

See the full shortlist here.

The awards highlight how meaningful impact can be achieved through dedication to best practices, collaboration and leadership across the procurement sector.

Looking ahead

The Global Procurement Awards 2026 will take place on the 8th September at JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London and bring together leading procurement professionals from across the globe to celebrate achievement and excellence.

The event is co-located with the Global Supply Chain Awards and the Global Sustainability Awards, offering attendees the opportunity to engage with leading voices shaping the procurement industry.

Procurement LIVE: The London Summit will also be taking place around a similar time, on 8/9 September at QEII Centre London. Registration information and further details are available at the Procurement LIVE website .

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Procurement Magazine

Procurement Magazine connects the leading procurement executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the procurement community. Join us today and shape the future for generations to come.

About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

Procurement LIVE brings together the people driving innovation and resilience across the procurement industry. It's where senior executives, rising talent, and industry experts come together to tackle today's challenges and explore tomorrow's opportunities.

This global event series features in-depth talks, practical workshops, and candid conversations on everything from digital transformation and orchestration to contract management, agentic AI and strategic sourcing. Procurement LIVE is a space to exchange ideas, gain practical insights, and build the connections that move the industry forward.

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