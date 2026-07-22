Press Release

22 July 2026

Equans announces acquisition of a majority stake in an Australian company CV Services PTY.



With this acquisition, Equans reaffirms its bolt-on growth strategy in high-potential geographies and strengthens its position in the Australian market.CV Services is a leading multi-disciplinary technical services provider delivering solutions across infrastructure, construction, asset services, media and signage.

Based in Queensland, Australia, CV Services serves private and public clients for over 20 years across the asset lifecycle, underpinned by long-term client relationships and exceptional teams. CV Services employs 880 people and generates annual revenue 2026 of 260mAUD1.

Equans Australia CEO Richard Dujardin said: «CV Services is fully complimentary to Equans’ existing business in Australia and growth trajectory. We are very pleased to welcome CV Services’ CEO Andrew McMaster and his teams to Equans with whom we already share the same values and dedication to deliver excellence for all our clients» .

CV Services CEO Andrew McMaster “This marks an exciting new chapter in the CV story. Bringing Equans on board as a majority shareholder creates for our people new opportunities through access to global expertise, broader capabilities, and expanded career pathways. For our clients, it means greater resources and capability to support their needs now and into the future. “

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About Equans

A subsidiary of the Bouygues group, Equans is a global leader in the energy and services sector, operating in 20 countries, with 83,000 employees across five continents, and €18.7bn in revenue in 2025.

Equans designs, installs and delivers tailored solutions to enhance its clients’ equipment, systems and technical processes and optimise their use as part of their energy, industrial and digital transitions. With a strong local footprint built on its historic brands and leading technical expertise, Equans’ highly qualified experts support regions, cities, industries and buildings across HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration and fire safety, facilities management, digital and ICT, electrical, mechanical and robotics services. Equans is the market leader across key European markets (France, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK) and also has a strong presence in the United States and Latin America. www.equans.com - Media contact: contact-media@equans.com

About CV Services Group

Since our founding in 2004, CV has grown from a small signage business into a multi-disciplinary services provider delivering integrated solutions across infrastructure, construction, asset maintenance, power and signage. We have grown to over 900 team members and have offices located across the east coast of Australia, supporting clients throughout the Asia-Pacific region. www.cvsg.com.au

1 In Australia , financial year 2026 (ie FY2026) is 30/06 -30/06

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