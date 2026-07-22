HCA Healthcare, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises HCA Healthcare, Inc., (“HCA" or the "Company") (NYSE: HCA) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/hca-healthcare-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On July 14, 2026, HCA Healthcare published a press release outlining its preliminary operational and financial performance for the second quarter of 2026. Within the release, the enterprise significantly downgraded its full-year 2026 earnings outlook, attributing the reduction to an adverse shift in its payer breakdown. This trend was spurred by a surge in uninsured patient visits—largely stemming from individuals losing coverage through health insurance marketplaces—which erased roughly $400 million in quarterly revenue. Consequently, HCA revised its full-year earnings forecast downward to a range of $28.70 to $30.50 per share, while tightening its revenue guidance to between $77 billion and $79.5 billion (compared to its previous projection of $76.5 billion to $80 billion). Adjusted EBITDA expectations were also scaled back to $15.4 billion–$16.1 billion, down from the prior target of $15.55 billion–$16.45 billion.

Following these disclosures, HCA Healthcare’s equity value dropped by $27.14 per share, or 6.95%, settling at $363.60 at the close of trading on July 14, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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