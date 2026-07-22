Doster Construction Breaks Ground on Sports Illustrated Resorts Destination in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doster Construction joined project partners, community leaders, and stakeholders on May 27 to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Sports Illustrated Resorts location in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Doster will serve as the general contractor for the approximately $150 million development, which is expected to become a premier destination for sports fans, visitors, and residents alike.

Located along Rice Mine Road near the Black Warrior River, the development will feature two six-story towers. The first will include 75 whole-ownership condominiums, while the second will offer 86 vacation ownership units. The resort will also include retail space, indoor and outdoor bars, a game lounge, coffee bar, rooftop event space, and a variety of hospitality amenities designed to create an immersive sports-themed experience.

Developed for Sports Illustrated Resorts by leading leisure travel company, Travel + Leisure Co., the project represents a significant investment in Tuscaloosa and is expected to generate approximately 1,100 construction jobs and 100 permanent jobs upon completion. Sports Illustrated Resorts is operated by Travel + Leisure Co. under a license from Authentic Brands Group.

“We are honored to partner with the ownership team and project stakeholders to bring this landmark development to life,” said Walton Doster, CEO of Doster Construction. “This project will create a unique destination for visitors while contributing to the continued growth and momentum of the Tuscaloosa community. We look forward to delivering a project that reflects the vision, energy, and pride associated with this iconic brand, as well as the City of Tuscaloosa.”

Sports Illustrated Resorts in Tuscaloosa is designed to bring the energy of sports culture into a hospitality experience, celebrating game day, community, and connection through a destination built for fans, families, and travelers who want to stay close to the action year-round.

Construction will begin this month, with the resort anticipated to open in 2028.

About Doster Construction Company

Doster is a leading provider of general contracting, construction management, and design build services to multifamily, healthcare, hospitality, commercial, industrial, and educational clients throughout the country. Founded in 1969, Doster consistently ranks as one of the nation’s top 400 contractors by Engineering News Record. With every project built, Doster is focused on their mission of Building Lasting Relationships. For more information on Doster Construction Company, please visit www.dosterconstruction.com.

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