Blue Island Homes Expands with the Launch of its Commercial Division

GREENVALE, N.Y., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Island Homes, the award-winning Long Island real estate brokerage recognized for its boutique approach to residential real estate, proudly announces the expansion of its services with the launch of the Blue Island Homes Commercial Division.

The new division will provide comprehensive commercial real estate services throughout Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area, representing investors, developers, landlords, tenants, business owners, institutions, and owner-users across a broad range of commercial property types.

Heading the Commercial Division is Mark Stempel, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Island Homes. Prior to founding Blue Island Homes, Stempel built a distinguished career spanning more than 35 years in commercial real estate. His experience includes commercial brokerage, acquisitions and dispositions, retail and office leasing, development, construction management, investment analysis, asset management, and the ownership and operation of commercial properties. He also served as Vice President of Real Estate for one of New York City's largest retail organizations, overseeing a substantial portfolio of high-profile commercial properties.

"Commercial real estate has been the foundation of my professional career for more than three decades," said Stempel. "The launch of our Commercial Division is a natural evolution of Blue Island Homes. We are bringing together institutional-level commercial expertise with the personalized service, responsiveness, and integrity that have defined our residential brokerage from the very beginning."

The Blue Island Homes Commercial Division will provide a full spectrum of commercial real estate services, including:

Investment Sales

Retail, Office, Industrial, Medical and Mixed-Use Properties

Landlord Representation

Tenant Representation

Commercial Leasing

Development & Land Sales

Site Selection & Acquisition

Owner-User Sales & Leasing

Commercial Property Valuations

Investment & Portfolio Analysis

1031 Exchange Opportunities

Commercial Consulting & Advisory Services

The launch represents another significant milestone in the continued growth of Blue Island Homes. Since opening its North Shore office in Greenvale, the firm has expanded its presence across Long Island while earning a reputation for exceptional client service, innovative marketing, and trusted representation. Blue Island Homes has twice been recognized as Best Boutique Real Estate Agency on Long Island, reflecting its commitment to professionalism and results.

"From the beginning, our vision has been to build a brokerage known for expertise, integrity, and exceptional service," said Jennie Katz, President of Blue Island Homes. "Expanding into commercial real estate allows us to serve our clients at an even higher level while creating new opportunities for investors, landlords, developers, and business owners throughout our region."

The Commercial Division will serve clients throughout Nassau County, Suffolk County, Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and the greater New York metropolitan area, providing strategic representation for investment properties, development projects, leasing assignments, and commercial acquisitions and dispositions.

About Blue Island Homes

Blue Island Homes is an award-winning boutique real estate brokerage with offices on Long Island's North Shore in Greenvale and South Shore in Bellmore. The firm specializes in luxury residential real estate, waterfront homes, probate and estate sales, new development, and commercial real estate. Through a combination of local market expertise, personalized service, and innovative marketing, Blue Island Homes delivers exceptional results for buyers, sellers, investors, developers, landlords, and tenants throughout the New York metropolitan area.

Media Contact

Mark Stempel

Owner & Chief Executive Officer

Blue Island Homes

North Shore Office

43E Glen Cove Road

Greenvale, NY 11548

South Shore Office

2878 Merrick Road

Bellmore, NY 11710

Office: 516-613-3600

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