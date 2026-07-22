TSG Invest Adds Flock Safety to Venture 50 Research Coverage

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSG Invest, a multi-entity financial services firm providing accredited investors with research and access to pre-IPO opportunities, today announced new research coverage of Flock Safety, the public safety technology company founded by Garrett Langley. Flock Safety joins the firm’s proprietary TSG Venture 50 Index , the index of mid-to-late-stage private companies TSG Invest tracks for research purposes.

Flock Safety, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, builds license plate recognition cameras, drones, and AI-powered software that help police departments, neighborhoods, and businesses solve and deter crime. Its technology is used by more than 5,000 law enforcement agencies across the United States. The company has raised close to $1 billion in total funding and was valued at $8.4 billion in April 2026, a step up from the $7.5 billion mark set by its $275 million round in March 2025, led by Andreessen Horowitz. Flock surpassed $300 million in annual recurring revenue in early 2025, a 70 percent increase year over year.

“Flock is one of the fastest-scaling companies in public safety technology — recurring revenue above $300 million and a valuation that has climbed from $3.5 billion in 2022 to $8.4 billion today,” said Drew Spaventa, Founder and CEO of TSG Invest. “Investors should be mindful that the company sits at the center of an active national debate over surveillance and privacy, and some cities have paused or ended contracts. That tension is part of the story, and it’s exactly the kind of trajectory the Venture 50 exists to track — risks included.”

TSG Invest maintains a detailed company page on Flock Safety covering its founding, products, business model, valuation history, and risk factors. The page is available at tsginvest.com/flock-safety and is part of the firm’s broader research effort across the Venture 50. Index coverage is provided for educational purposes and does not constitute an investment recommendation. Inclusion in or removal from the Venture 50 does not imply that TSG Invest or its affiliates currently offer or have access to shares in any listed company.

The Venture 50 is updated as private companies reach liquidity events and as new high-profile names emerge in the pre-IPO market. For investors new to the asset class, TSG Invest publishes a Pre-IPO Investing Guide explaining accreditation, secondary markets, and the structures used to access private companies.

About TSG Invest

TSG Invest is the trade name of The Spaventa Group LLC, a multi-entity financial services holding company headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, with offices in Jersey City and Old Bridge, New Jersey. Founded in 2020 by Andrew “Drew” Spaventa, the firm operates through TSG Alpha Partners LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser; TSG Capital Advisors LLC, a FINRA- and SIPC-member broker-dealer; TSG Insurance Services LLC; and TSG Fund Management. TSG Invest provides family office-style wealth management, alternative investments, pre-IPO venture capital access, and related services, supported by its proprietary Venture 50 Index and TSG Vault platform.

For more information, visit www.tsginvest.com.

Media Contact:

Ryan Tiernan

Media Relations, TSG Invest

(631) 210-7263

info@tsginvest.com

www.tsginvest.com