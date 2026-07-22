MazeBolt Appoints Tan Parker to Its Board of Directors

RAMAT GAN, Israel, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MazeBolt, the leading provider of DDoS Vulnerability Management solutions, today announced the appointment of Tan Parker to its Board of Directors. Mr. Parker brings a distinguished career spanning private-sector business leadership and public service, with a particular focus on cybersecurity, AI governance, and capital markets.

In the Texas Senate, Mr. Parker represents North Texas and serves as Texas Senate Majority Leader. During his tenure in the Texas House, he chaired the Committee on Investments and Financial Services.

Mr. Parker led the charge to create the Texas Cyber Command - the largest state-based cybersecurity department in America - a landmark initiative that gives the state a purpose-built agency to prevent, respond to, and recover from cyber threats. He is also a widely recognized leader on AI regulatory governance, with a focus on the cybersecurity risks that accompany AI. Most recently, he led legislative efforts to develop the Texas Stock Exchange and to support the new NYSE and NASDAQ satellite exchanges in Texas - collectively forming "Y'all Street."

Mr. Parker also has a distinguished business career across financial services technology, biotechnology, private equity, and venture capital. He is the Founder and President of Applied Business Strategies, co-founded medtech ventures MagnaSci Biotechnology Funds and Septum Solutions, and chaired the Texas Industrial Development Corporation's infrastructure investment fund. Through this work, he has developed a strong appreciation for cybersecurity as a business imperative - central to risk management, operational continuity, and the long-term competitiveness of technology and infrastructure investments.

He began his career with Morgan Stanley Dean Witter and served as a Regional Vice President at Computer Sciences Corporation. He currently sits on the University of Dallas Board of Trustees and holds a B.A. from the University of Dallas and a Master’s degree from the London School of Economics.

"We are excited to welcome Tan Parker to MazeBolt's Board," said Matthew Andriani, CEO and Founder of MazeBolt. "Tan brings a rare combination of executive leadership, policy experience, and strategic insight. Combined with his focus on cybersecurity and AI risk, his perspective will be highly valuable as MazeBolt continues to grow."





About MazeBolt

MazeBolt ensures business continuity by delivering DDoS resiliency against today's AI-driven, rapidly evolving attacks. RADAR™ by MazeBolt continuously validates DDoS defenses without affecting production services, running thousands of simulations across the entire attack surface to uncover critical vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them. Powered by AI, RADAR SmartCycle™ anticipates which attack vectors are most likely to succeed, prioritizes what to fix first, and continuously re-validates defenses as environments change and threats adapt. The result is a measurable reduction in DDoS risk, stronger regulatory alignment, and automated DDoS protection that prevents the operational, reputational, and financial damages caused by DDoS downtime. Learn more at: www.mazebolt.com

Business Contact

Howard Silverman

VP Marketing

howard.silverman@mazebolt.com

Media Contact

Chloe Amante

Montner Tech PR

camante@montner.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77cc4f09-1734-4691-b10e-cac5c45c96de