[Latest] Global Botulinum Toxin in Urology Market Size/Share Worth USD 1.98 Billion by 2035 at a 6.08% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Botulinum Toxin in Urology Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (OnabotulinumtoxinA (Botox), AbobotulinumtoxinA (Dysport), IncobotulinumtoxinA (Xeomin), PrabotulinumtoxinA (Jeuveau), Others), By Application (Overactive Bladder, Neurogenic Detrusor Overactivity, Interstitial Cystitis & Bladder Pain Syndrome, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Others), By End Use (Hospitals, Specialty Urology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Research & Academic Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Botulinum Toxin in Urology Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.1 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.16 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1.98 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.08% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Botulinum Toxin in Urology Market Revenue and Trends

The Global Botulinum Toxin in Urology Market is one of the fastest-growing areas in healthcare, using botulinum toxin to effectively treat many urological disorders, including overactive bladder, neurogenic bladder, and urinary incontinence, with minimal invasiveness. Increasing awareness of sophisticated treatment and the growing prevalence of urological disorders like neurogenic bladder and overactive bladder mainly due to the increasing aged population are driving the market growth.

Advanced injection techniques, extending the range of clinical uses, and preference for outpatient treatments are driving the adoption of botulinum toxin for urology treatments at a high rate. Improvement in healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, favorable governmental policies, and the rise of new markets like Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe coupled with increasing research in biologics, which offers better treatment effectiveness are fueling market growth.

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Which are the most Significant Factors contributing to the growth of the Botulinum Toxin in Urology Market?

The Botulinum Toxin in Urology Market is dominated by rising incidences of urological conditions such as overactive bladder, urinary incontinence and neurogenic bladder, particularly in aging populations. Increasing demands for minimally invasive and efficient treatment options have dramatically influenced the use of botulinum toxin in therapy, as this treatment provides long-lasting pain relief and reduced side effects compared to traditional medications.

Growing awareness among both patients and clinicians regarding advancements in urological treatments and better diagnosis rates of such conditions is significantly accelerating the growth of the market. There has been a paradigm shift towards performing treatments in outpatient departments and an inclination towards non-surgical treatment is also fostering the use of botulinum toxin in clinical practices.

Additionally, advancements in injection techniques, emerging applications and ongoing studies to improve the treatment's efficiency and safety also serve to sustain the growth of the market. Research on biologics and advancements in the formulation of botulinum toxin drugs enhance their reliability and acceptability among clinicians. Focusing on improving patients' quality of life and providing patient-centric care further increases their usage.

The expansion of health infrastructure along with an increase in expenditure on health care and advantageous reimbursement schemes in the market areas of North America, Asia Pacific and Europe, ensures consistent market growth while sustained product development maintains its constant demand and availability.

(A free sample of the Botulinum Toxin in Urology report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

OnabotulinumtoxinA (Botox) is leading in the botulinum toxin in urology market owing to extensive clinical evidence, broad regulatory approvals, and widespread use in treating overactive bladder and neurogenic detrusor overactivity. AbobotulinumtoxinA (Dysport) and incobotulinumtoxinA (Xeomin) are increasingly used in treatments due to their proven efficacy and extending clinical applications. PrabotulinumtoxinA (Jeuveau) is still gaining pace in the market, although it is relatively newer and also accepted for use in urology. The demand for all these products is expected to rise as they provide the therapeutic benefits with long-term relief and minimally invasive treatment.

By Application

Overactive Bladder (OAB) constitutes the largest market share due to the condition being most prevalent among the elderly population in the world and its treatment with botulinum toxin for effective symptom control. Neurogenic detrusor overactivity is another dominant segment, with an increasing number of cases reported globally due to chronic disorders such as spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis. Other applications are also contributing moderately to the market, driven by the increasing use of botulinum toxin in multiple urology conditions and ongoing research and clinical developments.

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By End-User

Hospitals form the largest end user of botulinum toxin in the urology market due to the existence of advanced facilities, availability of skilled manpower, and influx of a large number of patients for the treatments. Specialty urology clinics are registering high growth as these clinics facilitate personalized care, quick delivery of the therapy, and increasing utilization of minimally invasive procedures. Other end users like academic medical centers and ambulatory surgical centers also contribute significantly to the market as these therapies are becoming more accessible.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the botulinum toxin in urology market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the botulinum toxin in the urology market forward?

What are the top companies in the botulinum toxin in the urology industry?

What are the different categories that the botulinum toxin in the urology market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Botulinum Toxin in Urology market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by types of services, by end-user services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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By Region

North America has the largest share of the Botulinum Toxin in Urology Market due to advanced healthcare facilities, widespread use of innovative treatment methods, higher awareness of the product, and favorable reimbursement policies. Europe also records steady growth as a result of an increasing geriatric population in the region and a strong emphasis being laid on enhancing the quality of life.

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, owing to increasing investment in healthcare facilities and growing awareness of and incidence of urological disorders in developing countries like China and India. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also registering modest growth rates due to increasing access to treatments and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 1.16 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 1.98 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1.1 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.08% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product Type, Application, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, the LFB Group extended its biologics franchise by further developing a botulinum toxin-based therapeutic for urological indications, seeking to achieve better results for conditions such as overactive bladder and neurogenic conditions. The group seeks to achieve greater global reach in the therapeutics market.

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List of the prominent players in the Botulinum Toxin in Urology Market:

CSL Behring

Grifols S.A.

Octapharma AG

Kedrion Biopharma

Shire (now part of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

LFB Group

Biotest AG

Green Cross Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Kamada Ltd.

ADMA Biologics Inc.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BPL Plasma

PlasmaGen BioSciences Pvt. Ltd.

Others

The Botulinum Toxin in Urology Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

OnabotulinumtoxinA (Botox)

AbobotulinumtoxinA (Dysport)

IncobotulinumtoxinA (Xeomin)

PrabotulinumtoxinA (Jeuveau)

Others

By Application

Overactive Bladder

Neurogenic Detrusor Overactivity

Interstitial Cystitis & Bladder Pain Syndrome

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Others

By End Use

Hospitals

Specialty Urology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Botulinum Toxin in Urology Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/botulinum-toxin-in-urology-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Botulinum Toxin in Urology Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in the Botulinum Toxin in Urology Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Botulinum Toxin in the Urology Market? What were the capacity, production value, cost, and profit of botulinum toxin in the urology market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Botulinum Toxin in the Urology Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of botulinum toxin in the urology market by considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Botulinum Toxin in the Urology Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is botulinum toxin in an analysis of the urology market chain, including upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact of botulinum toxin in the urology industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of Botulinum Toxin in the Urology Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be the Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Botulinum Toxin in the Urology Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Botulinum Toxin in Urology Market Report

The Botulinum Toxin in Urology Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, using segmentation based on economic and non-economic factors.

Botulinum Toxin in Urology The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Botulinum Toxin in Urology Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Botulinum Toxin in Urology Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global botulinum toxin in the urology market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Botulinum Toxin in urology market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Botulinum Toxin in urology market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the botulinum toxin in the urology market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the Botulinum Toxin in urology market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Botulinum Toxin in urology industry.

Managers in the Botulinum Toxin in Urology sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data on the worldwide Botulinum Toxin in Urology market.

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Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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