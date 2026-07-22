Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Primoris Services Corporation Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Primoris Services Corporation, (“Primoris” or the "Company") (NYSE: PRIM) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Primoris investors have until September 21, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/primoris-services-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for PURSUING claims to recover their losses.

We are investigating Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) for potential violations of the federal securities laws. On February 23, 2026, Primoris issued a press release reporting its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results. In the press release, Primoris disclosed increased costs on certain renewable energy projects, more challenging-than-anticipated soil conditions, and margin compression within its Energy segment, acknowledging that these issues adversely affected fourth-quarter profitability despite higher revenue. On this news, Primoris’s stock price fell $13.72 per share, or 8.28%, to close at $151.92 per share on February 24, 2026. Then, on May 5, 2026, Primoris issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. In the press release, Primoris disclosed additional adverse developments affecting its renewable energy business, including revenue and margin pressure, delayed project starts, and weaker-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results. The Company also reduced its full-year 2026 Adjusted EPS guidance from $5.80-$6.00 to $4.80-$5.00 and lowered its Adjusted EBITDA guidance. On this news, Primoris’s stock price fell $101.69 per share, or 50.11%, to close at $101.23 per share on May 6, 2026. Then, on June 8, 2026, Primoris issued a press release announcing that Anthony Vorderbruggen, the Company’s President of Renewables, was departing Primoris, effective immediately. On this news, Primoris’s stock price fell $18.92 per share, or 15.4%, to close at $103.90 per share on June 9, 2026. Finally, on June 22, 2026, Primoris issued a Business Update announcing that, following an internal review supported by an independent third-party industry expert, it had identified substantial challenges, cost overruns, and project delays affecting six renewable energy projects. The Company reduced its full-year 2026 Adjusted EPS guidance to $2.05-$2.60, lowered its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $275 million-$325 million, projected that 2026 Renewables revenue would decline to approximately $2.1 billion, and announced the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer. On this news, Primoris’s stock price fell $23.39 per share, or 21.59%, to close at $84.95 per share on June 23, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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