Shortlist revealed for Global Supply Chain Awards 2026

London, 22nd July 2026 - Supply Chain Digital, a BizClik Media brand, has unveiled the official shortlist for the Global Supply Chain Awards 2026, recognising the organisations and leaders driving innovation and resilience across global supply chains. The black-tie awards ceremony will take place on 8 September 2026 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London, where winners will be announced across eight competitive categories.

The Global Supply Chain Awards honour the most innovative and impactful individuals and organisations driving resilience and sustainable transformation across global supply chains. From transformative digital initiatives to industry-leading sustainability efforts, the shortlisted finalists exemplify leadership in driving operational excellence and long-term value creation.

Each nominee has demonstrated exceptional commitment and influence in advancing the industry. Supply Chain Digital congratulates all those shortlisted, whose work highlights the extraordinary potential of supply chains to drive lasting, meaningful impact.

Recognition across eight award categories

The shortlist features leading organisations and individuals across multiple categories, including Company of the Year, Enterprise of the Year, and the Supply Chain Hero Award. Notable finalists include nShift, Mars, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, TK Elevator, and Worldly Holdings Inc.

The Digital Supply Chain Award and Sustainable Supply Chain Award categories recognise organisations pushing the boundaries of innovation and environmental responsibility. Meanwhile, the Transformation Project of the Year category celebrates standout initiatives, including East West Manufacturing's global supply chain overhaul and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Speed to Science project.

Two categories—The Future Leader Award and The Global Trade & Logistics Award—will have their winners revealed exclusively on the night of the ceremony.

This year's shortlist reflects the supply chain sector's rapid evolution, with finalists demonstrating excellence across digital transformation, sustainability and operational resilience. The entries highlight how organisations are leveraging technology and innovative strategies to address complex global challenges, from supply chain fragility to environmental responsibility. The calibre of submissions underscores the critical role supply chain leaders play in shaping business resilience and competitive advantage across industries.The user wants me to write the paragraph

See the full shortlist here .

The road to the Global Supply Chain Awards

Winners will be announced at the Global Supply Chain Awards ceremony on 8 September 2026 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. The event will bring together senior supply chain leaders, innovators and changemakers for an evening celebrating excellence in environmental and social leadership. The event is co-located with the Global Sustainability Awards and the Global Procurement Awards, offering attendees the opportunity to engage with leading voices shaping the future of supply chains.

For those shaping the supply chains of the future, Supply Chain LIVE: The London Summit will also be taking place around a similar time, on 8/9 September at QEII Centre London. Registration information and further details are available at the Supply Chain LIVE website .

The two day summit features inspiring keynotes, interactive panels, and exclusive workshops. Attendees will explore topics including supply chain transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) integration and global trade navigation. Tickets are available now.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Supply Chain Digital Magazine

Supply Chain Digital connects the leading supply chain and logistics executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the supply chain community.

About Supply Chain LIVE

Supply Chain LIVE brings together the people driving innovation and resilience across global supply chains. It's where senior executives, rising talent, and industry experts come together to tackle today's challenges and explore tomorrow's opportunities. This global event series features in-depth talks, practical workshops, and candid conversations on everything from digital transformation and supplier partnerships to logistics, sustainability, and risk management. Supply Chain LIVE is a space to exchange ideas, gain practical insights, and build the connections that move the industry forward.

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