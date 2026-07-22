SEGG Media Opens Sports.com Predict to the Public, Expanding Platform to 1,195 Prediction Markets Across 18 New Sports Categories

Sports.com Predict has moved from limited, waitlist-based release to public access, in jurisdictions where such access is currently permitted.





The platform now supports 1,195 prediction markets, following the addition of 18 new sports categories.





The expansion builds on SEGG Media's phased rollout strategy and is intended to broaden user acquisition and transaction volume across the Sports.com ecosystem.





Sports.com Predict enters a category where total sports and event-contract trading volume is estimated to reach $1 trillion by 2030, with sports-related activity accounting for an estimated 70% of that volume1





FORT WORTH, Texas, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or “the Company”) today announced that Sports.com Predict, its real-time sports prediction market platform, has moved from limited release to public access, in jurisdictions where such access is currently permitted. The milestone follows a phased rollout that began with a capped group of waitlist users and builds toward the Company's stated strategy of scaling Sports.com Predict as a recurring, transaction-based revenue stream.

Alongside the expanded access, the Company added 18 new sports categories to the platform, bringing the total number of available prediction markets to 1,195. The expanded catalog is designed to give users more frequent opportunities to participate and is intended to support higher transaction volume as the platform scales. Not all newly added categories currently have live markets; market availability within a given category depends on that sport's active season and event schedule.

“This is the moment we have been building toward,” said Marc Bircham, Chairman of SEGG Media. “We started with a capped, curated group of users to prove the platform under real conditions. Today we are opening Sports.com Predict to the public, with meaningfully more markets and more sports than we launched with. We believe this is an important step in turning Sports.com Predict into a durable part of SEGG Media's revenue base.”

Sports.com Predict generates revenue from transaction fees tied to user activity across its prediction markets, which management believes has the potential to become a scalable, high-margin revenue stream that grows with platform usage rather than requiring incremental content investment. The move to public access, combined with the expanded market catalog, is intended to support user growth and transaction volume across the platform.

“Growing from a single World Cup market to 1,195 markets across 18 sports categories in a matter of weeks shows how quickly this platform can scale,” said Daniel Bailey, Chief Commercial Officer of SEGG Media and CEO of Veloce Media Group. “Every new market is another entry point for a fan to move from viewer to participant, and every conversion is a transaction. Combined with our owned-audience reach across Sports.com and Veloce's network, we believe this expansion meaningfully strengthens our commercial engine as we move through a heavy global sports calendar.”

The Company will continue to expand market offerings and category coverage over time, subject to user demand, platform performance, and applicable regulatory requirements. Sports.com Predict operates within applicable regulatory frameworks and is available only in jurisdictions where access to such markets is permitted; availability may vary by jurisdiction and is subject to change.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and technology-driven fan experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

(1) Bernstein, cited by Investing.com, April 19, 2026. This estimate reflects third-party industry projections rather than a Company forecast, and there is no assurance SEGG Media will capture any portion of this market.



Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding Sports.com Predict's public availability, category and market expansion, user growth, transaction volume, revenue potential, and the Company's broader business strategy and long-term shareholder value. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, the Company's ability to maintain and expand regulatory approvals for Sports.com Predict across jurisdictions, changes in the regulatory treatment of prediction markets, the Company's ability to attract and retain users and convert engagement into transaction volume, competition in the prediction markets category, the Company's ability to complete and file its remaining SEC reports, regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, obtain additional financing if needed, and the other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on July 11, 2026, and in other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.