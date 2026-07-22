The Healing Well Method Launches Chronic Illness Education Initiative to Empower Women with Chronic Illness

Fort Lauderdale, FLORIDA, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healing Well Method today announced the launch of its Chronic Illness Education Initiative, a new educational program designed to help women living with chronic illness better understand lifestyle, nutrition, nervous system regulation, gut health, and other wellness factors that may influence overall well-being. The initiative expands the company's educational offerings through coaching, online resources, and speaking engagements focused on informed health education and personal empowerment.

Image of Bobbi Croshaw

The initiative brings together The Healing Well Method's educational framework into a structured program. The program is designed to help participants better understand the factors that may contribute to chronic illness and support healthy lifestyle changes through evidence-informed education and personalized coaching.

The Healing Well Method was founded by Integrative Health Practitioner Bobbi Croshaw, whose personal experience navigating chronic illness inspired the development of the company's educational programs. Her experience informed the creation of the initiative, which is designed to make wellness education more accessible to women seeking additional knowledge and support.

When faced with a Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis and the prospect of lifelong decline, many patients are told to focus on symptom management. Bobbi Croshaw chose a different path. After her health forced her to close a successful design business and personal tragedy tested her resilience, she embarked on a deep exploration of the body’s healing capacity. She ultimately transformed her experiences into a mission to help other women with autoimmune disease and chronic illness.

Croshaw, an Integrative Health Practitioner and founder of The Healing Well Method, now works with women seeking root cause approaches to conditions often viewed as lifelong. Her work highlights overlooked factors such as gut dysfunction, liver congestion, nervous system dysregulation, suppressed emotions, inherited patterns, and nutrient deficiencies. Rather than accepting conventional limitations, she emphasizes education and empowerment. She encourages individuals to better understand their bodies and explore pathways for improved quality of life.

“I never planned to work in health,” Croshaw shared. “I owned a successful design business until Multiple Sclerosis changed everything. Years of searching led me to study nutrition, the nervous system, gut health, liver function, and the many interconnected systems that influence healing.”

Her journey took on even greater depth following the devastating loss of her son in a car accident. Navigating profound grief while continuing to rebuild her own health, Croshaw emerged with a perspective shaped by lived experience. Today, through The Healing Well, she offers educational programs, coaching, and speaking engagements that challenge the notion that chronic illness must define one’s future.

“A diagnosis is information, not your identity,” she often states. “Your body isn’t failing you. It’s asking for help.”

Croshaw’s approach resonates with a growing interest in root cause healing for autoimmune disease and chronic conditions. She draws on evidence informed education while acknowledging the powerful role of mindset, emotional resilience, and hope in the healing process. Her work supports women moving beyond fear and confusion toward informed, proactive steps.

“Hope is a powerful part of healing,” Croshaw notes. “Whether someone achieves full recovery or regains meaningful pieces of the life they thought they had lost, understanding why the body is struggling can change everything.”

As a speaker and educator, Croshaw advocates for a shift in the conversation around chronic illness from one of hopelessness to one of possibility. Her message highlights the body’s resilience when given the right support and understanding.

Women interested in learning more about root-cause approaches to autoimmune disease and chronic illness can explore her work at https://www.thehealingwellmethod.com

She is also active on Instagram as @holy.healing.mama and on TikTok and Facebook under Holy Healing Mama.

Image of Bobbi Croshaw

About The Healing Well Method

At The Healing Well, we are dedicated to offering holistic care to individuals navigating auto immune conditions, including MS and infertility, with a foundation rooted in faith and compassion. We believe that every person is uniquely created and worthy of healing, and our approach nurtures and supports the body, mind, and spirit. Through personalized protocols utilizing Functional Medicine, Ayurvedic Medicine and Chinese Medicine, we aim to help restore balance and well-being, trusting in God's guidance and grace along the way. We are here to walk alongside our patients, offering hope, encouragement, and a deeper sense of peace as they journey toward health and healing.

Press Inquiries

Bobbi Croshaw

connect@thehealingwellmethod.com

+1 (850) 499-0091

https://www.thehealingwellmethod.com/