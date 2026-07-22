WARHEADS Is Looking for the Next Wally Warheads

Janesville, WISCONSIN, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of causing chaos online, starring in videos, roasting people in the comments, showing up at events, and representing one of the world's most iconic sour candy brands, Wally Warheads has decided he could use some help.

Creating content. Starting chaos. Occasionally wearing a giant mascot head. Just another day as Wally Warheads.

So for the first time ever, WARHEADS® is officially hiring the next Wally Warheads.

And yes, it’s a real job.

This full-time role combines content creation, community management, and brand storytelling. The person selected will create content across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and other social platforms, engage with the WARHEADS community, help shape Wally's online personality, attend events, and occasionally wear Wally's giant mascot head without questioning their life choices.

The brand is looking for someone who understands internet culture, knows how to tell a story in 30 seconds, isn't afraid to be on camera and is naturally funny.

Instead of submitting a traditional cover letter, applicants will be asked to submit a 30-second audition video showing why they should become the next Wally along with their resume. We want to see your personality, creativity and editing skills.

We were told every press release needs an executive quote.

So here's ours.

"Apparently 'just post more' isn't considered a social media strategy."

— Arturo, Chief Financial Officer

The position is hybrid with 1-2 days in office based in Janesville, Wisconsin, and offers the opportunity to create content for one of the world's most recognizable candy brands, attend creator activations and events, collaborate on product launches, and help shape the future of WARHEADS online.

Think you're the next Wally? We want to meet you.

Applications are now open. Visit www.warheads.com for more information.

WARHEADS®

About Impact Confections

Impact Confections is a U.S. based supplier of innovative confectionery products marketed under the WARHEADS® and Melster® Brands. WARHEADS is one of the most recognized sour candies in the market. Melster Candies, established in 1919, has been delighting consumers and retailers with its marshmallow treats for decades. Impact Confections is based in Janesville, Wisconsin. Learn more about Impact Confections by visiting https://impactconfections.com/ and follow WARHEADS on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Press Inquiries

Alejandra Vargas, Marketing Manager

alejandra.vargas [at] impactconfections.com

https://www.warheads.com/