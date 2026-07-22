IBM Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises IBM, (“IBM" or the "Company") (NYSE: IBM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/ibm. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

IBM is currently under investigation for potential securities fraud following a sharp decline in its equity value that inflicted substantial losses on investors. As a global technology and consulting firm, IBM centers its strategy on hybrid cloud solutions and artificial intelligence. The company relies on its IBM Z architecture to deliver accelerated AI processing via multi-model capabilities, cost-effective infrastructure designed for scale, end-to-end data encryption, continuous system availability, and exceptionally high transaction volumes. Portnoy Law Firm is probing whether IBM misinformed shareholders regarding the velocity of its deal pipeline and the strength of its forward-looking guidance for the IBM Z platform. On July 14, 2026, IBM published its financial results for the second quarter of 2026, delivering disappointing quarterly performance. Management tied the underperformance to "a shortfall in our Z performance and the associated software stack, primarily in Transaction Processing." Corporate leadership further conceded that the enterprise had "faltered," acknowledging it "did not adapt and move quickly enough," which led to a situation where "numerous large deals failed to close on the timelines we expected, driving the majority of our shortfall."

Following this announcement, IBM’s stock price plummeted by more than $75 per share—a single-day intraday drop exceeding 25%—on July 14, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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