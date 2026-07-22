New Air Medical Airplane Lands in Las Cruces

Las Cruces, NM, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Native Air is strengthening its presence in New Mexico with the addition of a Las Cruces-based Pilatus PC-12 fixed-wing air ambulance. The Native Air 33 flight crew will use this asset to transport patients needing to go farther distances for higher-level medical care or in weather conditions that may limit the helicopters in the Native Air network. The new base, which went into service on July 22, is co-located with its sister rotor wing base at Las Cruces International Airport. The network of Native Air bases in Las Cruces, Alamogordo, Deming, Silver City, Artesia, Carlsbad, and Roswell are all part of Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service provider.

The addition of the PC-12 in Las Cruces significantly broadens patient transport options across New Mexico, Arizona, and western Texas. With a range exceeding 1,500 miles, the aircraft enables crews to quickly transport patients to specialized care facilities across the region. It also complements Native Air’s existing helicopter fleet, allowing teams to respond to a wider range of transport needs and clinical scenarios.

“We continue investing in communities across the region because we are committed to securing rapid access to critical care, regardless of distance,” said Air Methods Regional Sales Director Jim Burt. “This expansion of our capabilities helps us deliver better outcomes for more people when time is of the essence.”

Highly trained pilots, clinicians, and mechanics staff the new base. Crews are equipped with advanced medical technology and carry whole blood for immediate transfusion, supporting patients experiencing severe trauma and blood loss. Native Air is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS), reflecting the program’s commitment to the highest standards of safety, clinical excellence, and quality.

“Native Air has been serving the people of the Southwest for over 20 years with the highest level of excellence in critical care,” said Air Methods Account Executive Lia Castagna-Munoz. “We are continually adding to our clinical capabilities. From carrying whole blood, to adding the Zoll AutoPulse NXT automated CPR device, to now adding this aircraft that can serve the entire region, we continue providing the best for the communities we serve.”

Native Air and Air Methods provide best-in-class care not only during the transport, but afterward as well. Air Methods is in-network with most major insurance providers, and their patient advocacy program works directly with patients and families, regardless of insurance status, to ensure access to care remains affordable and stress-free. Prepaid memberships are not necessary for transport.

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