Gentherm Acquires Innovative Medical Equipment, LLC, Strengthening Medical Product Portfolio and Customer Channels

NOVI, Mich., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, today announced it has acquired Innovative Medical Equipment, LLC (IME), a Cleveland-area provider of the ThermaZone® thermal therapy device. The acquisition supports Gentherm's strategy to strengthen its Medical business through a strategic investment that expands its product portfolio.

IME adds an established technology platform and customer base that expands Gentherm’s addressable opportunities in healthcare while remaining aligned with the Company’s broader expertise. ThermaZone is a non-opioid thermal therapy solution designed to support pain management and recovery through controlled hot-and-cold therapy.

“We are intent on transforming Gentherm by building on our leadership in thermal management and expanding into markets where our capabilities and customer relationships can create long-term value,” said Bill Presley, President and CEO of Gentherm. “This transaction reflects Gentherm’s disciplined approach to capital deployment, prioritizing investments that align with its thermal and precision flow management capabilities and scalable global operating model.”

“Joining Gentherm creates an opportunity to build on the foundation we have established with ThermaZone and support the next stage of growth for the business,” said Brad Pulver, Founder and President of Innovative Medical Equipment. “Gentherm’s scale, technical capabilities and global operating experience make it a strong fit for IME as we look to broaden access to our technology.”

Gentherm expects the acquisition to support its long-term strategic initiatives by adding a new platform that advances the Company’s broader growth strategy and will deliver revenue synergies by leveraging its expanded customer relationships across additional channels.

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include Climate Control Seats (CCS®), Climate Control Interiors (CCI™), Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing new technologies and products for existing and adjacent markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2025, the Company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.2 billion in automotive new business awards. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

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