Novo Resources Releases Updated Corporate Presentation

PERTH, West Australia, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQB: NSRPF) is pleased to announce the release of its updated corporate presentation, now available on the Company’s website.

The new presentation outlines Novo’s strategic priorities, exploration results, project advancements, and near-term catalysts. It offers investors a clear and current view of Novo’s evolving growth strategy and its portfolio of high-potential gold assets.

“Our updated corporate presentation reflects the significant progress we’ve made across our exploration portfolio,” said Mr. Michael Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman and acting CEO of Novo Resources. “As we continue to unlock value across our projects, we remain focused on delivering disciplined growth and long-term value for shareholders.”





The presentation is available for download at: Novo Corporate Presentation

ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold and copper projects with > 1 Moz Aueq development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 5,608 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the above, Novo is part of two prospective farm in agreements in New South Wales.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

CONTACT

Investors:

Mike Spreadborough

+61 8 6400 6100

info@novoresources.com North American Queries:

Leo Karabelas

+1 416 543 3120

leo@novoresources.com Media:

Peter Taylor

+61 412 036 231

peter@nwrcommunication.com.au









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