Fractyl Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the Company or Fractyl), a clinical-stage metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering novel approaches to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced that Harith Rajagopalan, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Format: One-on-one meetings

Dates: July 28 – 29, 2026

Needham & Company MedTech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference

Format: One-on-one meetings

Dates: August 10 – 11, 2026

Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings

Date: August 12, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM ET

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the “Events” section of Fractyl Health’s website at http://ir.fractyl.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days following the live event.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health is a clinical-stage metabolic therapeutics company advancing two differentiated candidates designed to target the root causes of obesity and T2D: Revita, a procedural therapy in pivotal development for post-GLP-1 weight maintenance, and Rejuva, an AAV-based gene therapy platform with its lead candidate RJVA-001 entering first-in-human clinical studies. Fractyl’s goal is to advance metabolic disease treatment from chronic management toward prevention and reversal of disease. Fractyl is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Contact

Brian Luque, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

IR@fractyl.com, 951.206.1200