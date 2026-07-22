Cerebras Systems Sets Date of Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerebras Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRS), maker of the world’s fastest AI infrastructure, announced it will release second-quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

Cerebras will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) on the same day. The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at the Cerebras Systems Investor Relations website at investors.cerebras.ai. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) builds the world’s fastest AI infrastructure. The Cerebras team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, AI researchers, and engineers of all types came together to make AI blisteringly fast through innovation and invention. We believe that when AI is fast, it will change the world. Leading global corporations, research institutes, and governments choose Cerebras to run their AI workloads. Cerebras solutions are available on premises and in the cloud. Visit cerebras.ai for more.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Sean Dorsey

investors@cerebras.ai

Media Relations

Kriselle Laran

pr@cerebras.ai