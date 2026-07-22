AMG Critical Materials N.V. Completes Issuance of $700 Million New Credit Facilities

Amsterdam, 22 July 2026 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. ("AMG" or the “Company”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is pleased to announce the closing of a new $500 million 7-year senior secured term loan B facility (the “New Term Facility”) and a $200 million 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility (the “New Revolving Facility” and together with the New Term Facility, the “New Credit Facilities”). The $700 million New Credit Facilities will replace AMG’s existing $650 million credit facilities and extend its term loan maturity from 2028 to 2033 and its revolving credit facility’s maturity from 2028 to 2031. AMG will use the proceeds of the New Term Facility to refinance its existing credit facilities and for general corporate purposes.

Moody’s Investors Service assigned a Ba2 rating to the New Credit Facilities and affirmed AMG’s B1 corporate family rating and stable outlook. S&P Global Ratings assigned a B+ rating to the New Credit Facilities and affirmed AMG’s B issuer credit rating and stable outlook. Fitch Ratings assigned a BB+ rating to the New Credit Facilities and affirmed AMG’s BB- issuer default rating and stable outlook.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, stated, “The refinancing was well received by the debt markets, resulting in attractive pricing while further strengthening our balance sheet, enhancing liquidity and improving flexibility.”

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acted as lead left arranger and bookrunner on the New Credit Facilities. Additional joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners include HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., J.P. Morgan SE, ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Bank of America, N.A., Fifth Third Bank, National Association, Santander Bank N.A., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., and Société Générale.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO 2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO 2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG’s Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG’s Vanadium segment is the world’s market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company’s vanadium, molybdenum, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG’s Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company’s fast-growing LIVA batteries, NewMOX SAS formed to span the nuclear fuel market, and spans AMG’s mineral processing operations in graphite and antimony.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Critical Materials N.V. +49 176 1000 73 14

Thomas Swoboda

tswoboda@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are “forward looking”. Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG’s plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG’s competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG’s business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.

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