Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results, Highlighted by Continued Peer Leading Profitability Metrics

 | Source: Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

"Horizon’s results through the first six months of 2026 demonstrated the consistency of our profitability profile and the strength of Horizon’s high quality community banking model. Annualized returns on average assets have maintained around the 1.60% mark, and the net interest margin has been above 4.30%. Despite a notable shift in the interest rate outlook, we believe Horizon’s peer leading profitability metrics will have resiliency going forward," President and CEO, Thomas Prame stated. "We are encouraged by the positive momentum and predictability we see in our business model. Over the first half of 2026, loans and deposits have grown $83 million and $125 million, respectively, which aligns well with our mid-single digit organic growth outlook that is complimented by continued advancement in our fee income verticals and disciplined approach to expense management. We expect this low-volatility, profitability first growth model to drive significant value for our shareholders over time as the business compounds capital at peer-leading levels."

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $24.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to net income of $26.2 million, or $0.51, for the first quarter of 2026 and net income of $20.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. As previously announced, results for the second quarter of 2026 were negatively impacted by the pre-tax legal charge of $3.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $51.1 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to net income of $44.6 million, or $1.01, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Durability of top-tier performance metrics are reflective of the strong performance of Horizon’s community banking model. The Company generated a return on average assets of 1.54% and a return on average tangible common equity of 18.05%, despite the legal charge.
  • Net interest income of $63.5 million increased 14.7% compared with $55.4 million in the year ago period. The net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis1, at 4.37% showed strong quarter over quarter expansion from 4.29% as of the three months ended March 31, 2026, and was significantly higher than the 3.23% reported in the comparable year ago period.
  • Funding continues to trend favorably, with non-time deposit balances continuing to grow and total interest-bearing deposit costs remaining low, still down 33 basis points year over year.
  • Total loans held for investment ("HFI") increased 6.6% compared to the linked quarter annualized, with strong organic commercial loan growth of $63.5 million, or 7.4% annualized, led by commercial and industrial loans. Loan pipelines continue to be consistent, reflective of Horizon’s attractive markets and embedded community banking model.
  • Credit quality remained strong, with annualized net charge offs of 0.05% of average loans during the second quarter. Non-performing assets remain well within expected and historical ranges, with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.66%.
  • Expenses for the second quarter were well managed at $43.8 million, including the $3.1 million legal charge, as the Company remains committed to generating positive operating leverage through a more efficient expense base.

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1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

  
 Financial Highlights
 (Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios)
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
Income statement:         
Net interest income$63,490  $62,240  $63,476  $58,386  $55,355 
Provision for credit losses 916   391   1,630   (3,572)  2,462 
Non-interest income (loss) 12,014   11,243   11,463   (295,334)  10,920 
Non-interest expense 43,844   40,747   40,615   52,952   39,417 
Income tax expense (benefit) 5,836   6,177   5,773   (64,338)  3,752 
Net Income (Loss)$24,908  $26,168  $26,921  $(221,990) $20,644 
          
Per share data:         
Basic earnings (loss) per share$0.49  $0.51  $0.53  $(4.69) $0.47 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.49   0.51   0.53   (4.69)  0.47 
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.16   0.16   0.16   0.16   0.16 
Book value per common share 14.21   13.69   13.50   12.96   18.06 
Market value - high 20.29   18.68   18.47   16.88   15.88 
Market value - low 16.76   15.57   15.04   15.01   12.92 
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 51,082,827   50,987,426   50,975,693   47,311,642   43,794,490 
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 51,304,962   51,243,002   51,277,134   47,311,642   44,034,663 
Common shares outstanding (end of period) 51,093,048   51,056,888   50,978,030   50,970,530   43,801,507 
          
Key ratios:         
Return on average assets 1.54%  1.62%  1.63% (12.07)%  1.09%
Return on average stockholders' equity 13.97   14.99   15.71   (120.37)  10.49 
Total equity to total assets 11.05   10.65   10.69   9.84   10.34 
Total loans to deposit ratio 91.93   90.15   92.62   87.41   87.52 
Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.05   1.05   1.05   1.04   1.09 
Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans(1) 0.05   0.05   0.08   0.07   0.02 
Efficiency ratio 58.07   55.45   54.20   (22.35)  59.47 
          
Key metrics (Non-GAAP)(2)         
Net FTE interest margin 4.37%  4.29%  4.29%  3.52%  3.23%
Return on average tangible common equity 18.05   19.02   20.66   (155.03)  13.24 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.81   8.39   8.38   7.60   8.37 
Tangible book value per common share$11.06  $10.52  $10.32  $9.76  $14.32 
          
          
(1)Average total loans includes loans held for investment and held for sale.
(2)Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


Income Statement Highlights

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $63.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $62.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, driven by the continued strength of the Company's net FTE interest margin1, which increased to 4.37% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 4.29% the first quarter of 2026. The margin's resilience is reflective of continued disciplined loan and deposit pricing, a favorable cash reinvestment profile and strong commercial loan growth during the quarter.

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1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.9 million. This compares to a recorded provision for credit losses of $0.4 million during the first quarter of 2026, and $2.5 million during the second quarter of 2025. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2026 when compared with the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to net loan growth and an increase in specific reserves on select commercial loans.

For the second quarter of 2026, net charge-offs were $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans outstanding, compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans outstanding for the first quarter of 2026, and net charge-offs of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.02% of average loans outstanding, in the second quarter of 2025.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loans HFI was 1.05% at June 30, 2026, consistent with March 31, 2026, and down from 1.09% at June 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Income

For the Quarter EndedJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands) 2026  2026  2025  2025   2025
Non-interest (Loss) Income         
Service charges on deposit accounts$3,376 $3,524 $3,341 $3,474  $3,208
Wire transfer fees 67  63  66  71   69
Interchange fees 3,595  3,373  3,445  3,510   3,403
Fiduciary activities 1,501  1,556  1,560  1,363   1,251
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities     1  (299,132)  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,576  1,090  1,296  1,208   1,219
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 350  337  352  351   375
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 345  333  360  379   346
Other income (loss) 1,204  967  1,042  (6,558)  1,049
Total non-interest (loss) income$12,014 $11,243 $11,463 $(295,334) $10,920


Total non-interest income was $12.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to non-interest income of $11.2 million in the first quarter of 2026. The increase in non-interest income of $0.8 million is primarily attributable to an increase in gains on the sale of mortgage loans, due to increased volumes and wider margins on loan sales, and higher activity-based interchange fees. All other components of non-interest income remained relatively stable quarter over quarter.

Non-Interest Expense

For the Quarter EndedJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands) 2026   2026  2025  2025  2025
Non-interest Expense         
Salaries and employee benefits$24,194  $23,187 $21,895 $22,698 $22,731
Net occupancy expenses 3,698   4,197  3,718  3,321  3,127
Data processing 3,631   3,353  3,128  2,933  2,951
Professional fees (64)  929  1,083  808  735
Outside services and consultants 2,537   2,764  3,035  3,844  3,278
Loan expense 1,417   1,219  1,183  1,237  1,231
FDIC insurance expense 1,003   1,023  1,251  1,345  1,216
Core deposit intangible amortization 675   675  706  706  816
Prepayment penalties        12,680  
Other losses 115   192  732  131  245
Other expense 6,638   3,208  3,884  3,249  3,087
Total non-interest expense$43,844  $40,747 $40,615 $52,952 $39,417


Total non-interest expense was $43.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $40.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. The increase was driven by the previously announced legal charge for $3.1 million in other expense. The accrual will remain in place until the Company has finalized the appeal process. Apart from this item, increases in salary expense and planned marketing spend were offset by lower benefits expense, seasonal declines in occupancy costs and lower professional fees. All other components of non-interest expense remained relatively stable quarter over quarter.

Income Taxes

Horizon recorded a net tax expense of $5.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.0%, which is consistent with the Company's estimated annual effective tax rate.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets increased by $9.9 million, or 0.2%, to $6.6 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $6.6 billion as of March 31, 2026. Asset growth during the period was primarily driven by an increase in loans HFI and an increase in investment securities of $15.5 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest earning deposits of $45.1 million, a decrease in FHLB stock of $38.3 million and a decrease in loans held for sale of $4.7 million. Total loans were $5.0 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $75.9 million from March 31, 2026 balances, primarily driven by organic commercial loan growth.

Total deposits decreased by $22.1 million, or 0.4%, to $5.4 billion as of June 30, 2026 compared to March 31, 2026. The decrease was driven by a $59.5 million decrease in time deposits and a $39.1 million decrease in non-interest-bearing demand deposits. The decrease was partially offset by an increase of $52.6 million in interest-bearing deposits and a $23.9 million increase in savings and money market balances, reflecting continued success in core deposit gathering efforts.

Overall, balance sheet growth during the quarter reflected a combination of steady asset growth, proactive liquidity management, and ongoing efforts to optimize the deposit base. Management continues to focus on maintaining a strong funding position while supporting measured, relationship-driven loan growth aligned with long-term strategic objectives.

Capital

The following table presents the Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios of the Company for the previous three quarters, and the Company’s preliminary estimate of its consolidated regulatory capital ratios for the quarter ended June 30, 2026:

For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2026* 2026  2025  2025 
Consolidated Capital Ratios        
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.01% 14.76% 14.36% 15.00%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.17  11.90  11.51  11.27 
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.09  10.81  10.42  10.17 
Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 10.17  9.84  9.55  8.22 
*Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change  
   


As of June 30, 2026, the ratio of total stockholders’ equity to total assets is 11.05%. Book value per common share was $14.21, increasing $0.52 during the second quarter of 2026, as growth in retained earnings was partially offset by modestly higher levels of other comprehensive losses.

Tangible common equity1 totaled $565.1 million at June 30, 2026, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets1 was 8.81% at June 30, 2026, up from 8.39% at March 31, 2026. Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share was $11.06, increasing $0.54 during the second quarter of 2026.

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1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Credit Quality

As of June 30, 2026, total non-accrual loans decreased by $2.5 million from March 31, 2026, and represent 0.65% of total loans held for investment. Total non-performing assets decreased $0.3 million, to $43.7 million, compared with $44.0 million at March 31, 2026. Non-performing assets are 0.66% of total assets at quarter end, down slightly from 0.67% at March 31, 2026.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, net charge-offs were $0.6 million, or 0.05% annualized of average loans, consistent with $0.6 million as of March 31, 2026. Charge‑off levels during the quarter remained low and consistent with management’s expectations, reflecting a continued focus on disciplined underwriting and proactive portfolio monitoring. Overall, credit metrics remain stable, and management continues to closely monitor portfolio performance in the current economic environment.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its second quarter financial results and operating performance.

Participants may access the live conference call on July 23, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 1-833-974-2379 from the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-5772 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through August 23, 2026. The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 from the United States and Canada, or 1–412–317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 6151989.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $6.6 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to one-time costs and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, changes within the domestic and international macroeconomic environment, including trade policy, monetary and fiscal policy, inflation levels, and conditions in the investment, credit, interest rate, and derivatives markets, and their impact on Horizon and its customers; current financial conditions within the banking industry; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, and the effects of foreign and military policies of the U.S. government; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

  
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
 (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2026   2026  2025  2025   2025
Interest Income         
Loans receivable$77,740  $75,104 $77,238 $79,561  $78,618
Investment securities - taxable 7,248   7,494  7,688  6,631   5,941
Investment securities - tax-exempt 2,583   2,544  2,498  4,581   6,088
Other 937   1,509  1,864  2,063   830
Total interest income 88,508   86,651  89,288  92,836   91,477
Interest Expense         
Deposits 20,479   19,944  21,228  25,726   26,053
Borrowed funds 1,655   1,654  1,749  5,924   8,171
Subordinated notes 1,904   1,830  1,811  1,731   829
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 980   983  1,024  1,069   1,070
Total interest expense 25,018   24,411  25,812  34,450   36,123
Net Interest Income 63,490   62,240  63,476  58,386   55,354
Provision for credit losses 916   391  1,630  (3,572)  2,462
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 62,574   61,849  61,846  61,958   52,892
Non-interest Income         
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,376   3,524  3,341  3,474   3,208
Wire transfer fees 67   63  66  71   69
Interchange fees 3,595   3,373  3,445  3,510   3,403
Fiduciary activities 1,501   1,556  1,560  1,363   1,251
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities      1  (299,132)  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,576   1,090  1,296  1,208   1,219
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 350   337  352  351   375
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 345   333  360  379   346
Other income (loss) 1,204   967  1,042  (6,558)  1,049
Total non-interest income (loss) 12,014   11,243  11,463  (295,334)  10,920
Non-interest Expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 24,194   23,187  21,895  22,698   22,731
Net occupancy expenses 3,698   4,197  3,718  3,321   3,127
Data processing 3,631   3,353  3,128  2,933   2,951
Professional fees (64)  929  1,083  808   735
Outside services and consultants 2,537   2,764  3,035  3,844   3,278
Loan expense 1,417   1,219  1,183  1,237   1,231
FDIC insurance expense 1,003   1,023  1,251  1,345   1,216
Core deposit intangible amortization 675   675  706  706   816
Prepayment penalties        12,680   
Other losses 115   192  732  131   245
Other expense 6,638   3,208  3,884  3,249   3,087
Total non-interest expense 43,844   40,747  40,615  52,952   39,417
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 30,744   32,345  32,694  (286,328)  24,395
Income tax expense (benefit) 5,836   6,177  5,773  (64,338)  3,752
Net Income (Loss)$24,908  $26,168 $26,921 $(221,990) $20,643
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share$0.49  $0.51 $0.53 $(4.69) $0.47
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share 0.49   0.51  0.53  (4.69)  0.47


  
 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended for the Period
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
Assets         
Interest earning assets         
Federal funds sold$  $  $  $  $2,024 
Interest earning deposits 145,571   190,717   72,646   381,860   34,174 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7,418   45,713   45,713   45,713   45,412 
Investment securities, held for trading 3,885   3,983   3,883   598    
Investment securities, available for sale 897,764   882,168   875,414   883,242   231,999 
Investment securities, held to maturity             1,819,087 
Loans held for sale 5,147   9,821   9,778   1,921   2,994 
Gross loans held for investment (HFI) 4,959,120   4,878,549   4,876,542   4,823,669   4,985,582 
Total Interest earning assets 6,018,905   6,010,951   5,883,976   6,137,003   7,121,272 
Non-interest earning assets         
Allowance for credit losses (51,921)  (51,297)  (51,299)  (50,178)  (54,399)
Cash 72,378   68,354   66,813   76,395   101,719 
Cash value of life insurance 37,410   37,065   36,732   37,762   37,755 
Other assets 215,032   217,649   215,460   226,247   148,773 
Goodwill 155,211   155,211   155,211   155,211   155,211 
Other intangible assets 5,829   6,505   7,180   7,886   8,592 
Premises and equipment, net 90,939   90,763   92,805   93,413   93,398 
Interest receivable 30,377   29,015   29,733   28,758   39,730 
Total non-interest earning assets 555,255   553,265   552,635   575,494   530,779 
Total assets$6,574,160  $6,564,216  $6,436,611  $6,712,497  $7,652,051 
Liabilities         
Savings and money market deposits$3,195,553  $3,119,034  $3,094,231  $3,198,332  $3,385,413 
Time deposits 1,104,316   1,163,807   1,102,478   1,199,681   1,193,180 
Borrowings 153,707   159,825   160,118   160,206   880,336 
Repurchase agreements 69,278   66,004   88,468   86,966   95,089 
Subordinated notes 98,318   98,262   98,215   154,011   55,807 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,789   57,740   57,688   57,636   57,583 
Total interest earning liabilities 4,678,961   4,664,672   4,601,198   4,856,832   5,667,408 
Non-interest bearing deposits 1,100,355   1,139,466   1,078,708   1,122,888   1,121,163 
Interest payable 10,862   8,537   12,892   12,395   14,007 
Other liabilities 57,793   52,514   55,562   59,611   58,621 
Total liabilities 5,847,971   5,865,189   5,748,360   6,051,726   6,861,199 
Stockholders’ Equity         
Preferred stock              
Common stock              
Additional paid-in capital 460,610   459,799   459,243   458,734   360,758 
Retained earnings 289,594   272,941   255,004   236,312   466,497 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (24,015)  (33,713)  (25,996)  (34,275)  (36,403)
Total stockholders’ equity 726,189   699,027   688,251   660,771   790,852 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$6,574,160  $6,564,216  $6,436,611  $6,712,497  $7,652,051 


 Loans and Deposits    
 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)    
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, % Change
  2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 Q2'26 vs Q1'26 Q2'26 vs Q2'25
Loans:             
Commercial real estate$2,445,173 $2,443,582 $2,421,863 $2,366,956 $2,321,951 % 5%
Commercial & Industrial 1,085,008  1,023,068  1,010,545  989,609  976,740 6% 11%
Total commercial 3,530,181  3,466,650  3,432,408  3,356,565  3,298,691 2% 7%
Residential Real estate 755,707  750,108  772,427  783,850  786,026 1% (4)%
Consumer 673,232  661,791  671,707  683,254  900,865 2% (25)%
Total loans held for investment 4,959,120  4,878,549  4,876,542  4,823,669  4,985,582 2% (1)%
Loans held for sale 5,147  9,821  9,778  1,921  2,994 (48)% 72%
Total loans$4,964,267 $4,888,370 $4,886,320 $4,825,590 $4,988,576 2% %
              
Deposits:             
Interest bearing deposits$1,664,367 $1,611,795 $1,639,857 $1,715,471 $1,713,058 3% (3)%
Savings and money market deposits 1,531,186  1,507,239  1,454,374  1,482,861  1,672,355 2% (8)%
Time deposits 1,104,316  1,163,807  1,102,478  1,199,681  1,193,180 (5)% (7)%
Total Interest bearing deposits 4,299,869  4,282,841  4,196,709  4,398,013  4,578,593 % (6)%
Non-interest bearing deposits             
Non-interest bearing deposits 1,100,355  1,139,466  1,078,708  1,122,888  1,121,164 (3)% (2)%
Total deposits$5,400,224 $5,422,307 $5,275,417 $5,520,901 $5,699,757 % (5)%


  
 Average Balance Sheet
 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2026March 31, 2026June 30, 2025
 Average
Balance		Interest(4)(6)Average
Rate(4)		Average
Balance		Interest(4)(6)Average
Rate(4)		Average
Balance		Interest(4)(6)Average
Rate(4)
Assets         
Interest earning assets         
Interest earning deposits (incl. Fed Funds Sold)$101,650 $9363.69%$165,084 $1,5093.71%$72,993 $8304.56%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 15,834  2596.56% 45,713  5514.89% 45,412  1,0759.49%
Investment securities - taxable (1) 584,471  6,9904.80% 581,146  6,9444.85% 959,238  4,8672.03%
Investment securities - non-taxable (1) 314,064  3,2704.18% 319,276  3,2204.09% 1,100,731  7,7062.81%
Total investment securities 898,535  10,2604.58% 900,422  10,1644.58% 2,059,969  12,5732.45%
Loans receivable (2) (3) 4,916,799  78,1406.37% 4,873,753  75,4856.28% 4,947,093  79,0006.41%
Total interest earning assets 5,932,818  89,5956.06% 5,984,972  87,7095.94% 7,125,467  93,4785.26%
Non-interest earning assets         
Cash and due from banks 71,692    68,007    86,316   
Allowance for credit losses (51,106)   (51,217)   (52,560)  
Other assets 535,339    533,989    472,175   
Total average assets$6,488,743   $6,535,751   $7,631,398   
          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Interest bearing liabilities         
Interest bearing demand deposits$1,627,013 $5,0111.24%$1,638,208 $4,5861.14%$1,727,713 $6,8031.58%
Saving and money market deposits 1,484,771  5,9811.62% 1,475,444  5,6191.54% 1,651,866  8,2001.99%
Time deposits 1,116,139  9,4883.41% 1,153,484  9,7393.42% 1,233,582  11,0503.59%
Total Deposits 4,227,923  20,4801.94% 4,267,136  19,9441.90% 4,613,161  26,0532.27%
Borrowings 150,118  1,4353.83% 150,229  1,4213.84% 847,862  7,7773.68%
Repurchase agreements 67,494  2191.30% 77,376  2331.22% 88,058  3941.79%
Subordinated notes 98,279  1,9047.77% 98,231  1,8307.56% 55,785  8295.96%
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,758  9806.81% 57,706  9836.91% 57,550  1,0707.46%
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,601,572  25,0182.18% 4,650,678  24,4112.13% 5,662,416  36,1232.56%
Non-interest bearing liabilities         
Demand deposits 1,117,113    1,117,930    1,114,982   
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 55,032    59,227    64,465   
Stockholders' equity 715,026    707,916    789,535   
Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity$6,488,743   $6,535,751   $7,631,398   
Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (5) $64,577  $63,298  $57,355 
Less FTE adjustments (4)  1,087   1,058   2,001 
Net Interest Income $63,490  $62,240  $55,354 
Net FTE interest margin (Non-GAAP) (4)(5)  4.37%  4.29%  3.23%
(1)Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities.
(2)Includes fees on loans held for sale and held for investment. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3)Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees.
(4)Management believes fully taxable equivalent, or FTE, interest income is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as a comparison of the returns between a tax-free investment and a taxable alternative. The Company adjusts interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities to an FTE basis utilizing a 21% tax rate.
(5)Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(6)Includes dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock


      
 Credit Quality    
 (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)    
 Quarter Ended    
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, % Change
  2026   2026   2025   2025   2025  Q2'26 vs Q1'26 Q2'26 vs Q2'25
Non-accrual loans             
Commercial$17,843  $15,761  $14,549  $12,303  $7,547  13% 136%
Residential Real estate 8,454   10,607   10,087   9,256   9,525  (20)% (11)%
Consumer 6,004   8,416   7,821   7,799   7,222  (29)% (17)%
Total non-accrual loans 32,301   34,784   32,457   29,358   24,294  (7)% 33%
90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest 2,632   2,211   2,489   1,608   2,113  19% 25%
Total non-performing loans$34,933  $36,995  $34,946  $30,966  $26,407  (6)% 32%
              
Other real estate owned             
Commercial$463  $594  $539  $272  $176  (22)% 163%
Residential Real estate 570   631   672   769   463  (10)% 23%
Consumer 3,633   1,875   480   480   480  94% 657%
Total other real estate owned 4,666   3,100   1,691   1,521   1,119  51% 317%
              
              
Other non-performing assets(1)$4,094  $3,935  $3,991  $3,228  $2,937  4% 39%
              
Total non-performing assets$43,693  $44,030  $40,628  $35,715  $30,463  (1)% 43%
              
Loan data:             
Accruing 30 to 89 days past due loans$21,296  $19,379  $24,580  $24,784  $31,401  10% (32)%
Substandard loans 64,564   63,419   59,365   63,236   64,100  2% 1%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)             
Commercial$295  $339  $436  $294  $84  (13)% 251%
Residential Real estate 46   1   (25)  19   52  4500% (12)%
Consumer 264   285   559   518   118  (7)% 124%
Total net charge-offs$605  $625  $970  $831  $254  (3)% 138%
              
Allowance for credit losses             
Commercial$36,122  $34,997  $35,473  $34,390  $34,413  3% 5%
Residential Real estate 2,958   3,183   3,183   3,082   3,229  (7)% (8)%
Consumer 12,841   13,117   12,643   12,706   16,757  (2)% (23)%
Total allowance for credit losses$51,921  $51,297  $51,299  $50,178  $54,399  1% (5)%
              
Credit quality ratios             
Non-accrual loans to HFI loans 0.65%  0.71%  0.67%  0.61%  0.49%    
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.66%  0.67%  0.63%  0.53%  0.40%    
Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans 0.05%  0.05%  0.08%  0.07%  0.02%    
Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.05%  1.05%  1.05%  1.04%  1.09%    
(1)Other non-performing assets consist of a single available for sale debt security placed on non-accrual status.


   
  Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Fully-Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Interest Margin
  (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
   2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
Interest income (GAAP)(A)$88,508  $86,651  $89,288  $92,836  $91,477 
Taxable-equivalent adjustment:          
Investment securities - tax exempt (1)  686   676   665   1,218   1,619 
Loan receivable (2)  402   381   390   379   382 
Interest income (non-GAAP)(B) 89,596   87,708   90,343   94,433   93,478 
Interest expense (GAAP)(C) 25,018   24,411   25,812   34,450   36,123 
Net interest income (GAAP)(D) =(A) - (C)$63,490  $62,240  $63,476  $58,386  $55,354 
Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP)(E) = (B) - (C)$64,578  $63,297  $64,531  $59,983  $57,355 
Average interest earning assets(F) 5,932,818   5,984,972   5,967,328   6,766,742   7,125,467 
Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP)(G) = (E*) / (F) 4.37%  4.29%  4.29%  3.52%  3.23%
           
(1)The following represents municipal securities interest income for investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity
(2)The following represents municipal loan interest income for loan receivables classified as held for sale and held for investment
*Annualized


  Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
  (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
   2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
           
Net income (loss) (GAAP)(A)$24,908  $26,168  $26,921  $(221,990) $20,644 
           
Average stockholders' equity(B)$715,026  $707,916  $679,821  $731,657  $789,535 
Average intangible assets(C) 161,471   162,148   162,838   163,552   164,320 
Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)(D) = (B) - (C)$553,555  $545,768  $516,983  $568,105  $625,215 
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROACE") (non-GAAP)(E) = (A*) / (D) 18.05%  19.02%  20.66% (155.03)%  13.24%
*Annualized          


   
  Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
  (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
   2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)(A)$726,189  $699,027  $688,251  $660,771  $790,852 
Intangible assets (end of period)(B) 161,041   161,716   162,391   163,097   163,803 
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(C) = (A) - (B)$565,148  $537,311  $525,860  $497,674  $627,049 
           
Total assets (GAAP)(D)$6,574,160  $6,564,216  $6,436,612  $6,712,497  $7,652,051 
Intangible assets (end of period)(B) 161,041   161,716   162,391   163,097   163,803 
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)(E) = (D) - (B)$6,413,119  $6,402,500  $6,274,221  $6,549,400  $7,488,248 
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)(G) = (C) / (E) 8.81%  8.39%  8.38%  7.60%  8.37%


  Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share
  (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
   2026  2026  2025  2025  2025
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)(A)$726,189 $699,027 $688,251 $660,771 $790,852
Intangible assets (end of period)(B) 161,041  161,716  162,391  163,097  163,803
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(C) = (A) - (B)$565,148 $537,311 $525,860 $497,674 $627,049
Common shares outstanding(D) 51,093,048  51,056,888  50,978,030  50,970,530  43,801,507
           
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(E) = (C) / (D)$11.06 $10.52 $10.32 $9.76 $14.32


  
Contact:John R. Stewart, CFA
 EVP, Chief Financial Officer
Phone:(219) 814–5833
Fax:(219) 874–9280
Date:July 22, 2026



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Horizon Bancorp Horizon Bank John R. Stewart Thomas Prame Second Quarter 2026 Results Michigan City Indiana
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