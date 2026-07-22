Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second quarter 2026 net income available to common stockholders of $80.6 million, up 10% year-over-year

Record-level fee income(5), up 29% year-over-year

Record-level Book Value and Tangible Book Value(4) per share, both increasing 10% year-over-year

Capital ratios continue to be strong, achieving 12.1% CET1 and 14.7% Total Capital

DALLAS, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Double-digit year-over-year growth in earnings per share and book value per share, combined with strong capital ratios and operational efficiency, reflect another quarter of consistently improving financial performance earned through continued focus on delivering for our clients,” said Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO. “The durability of our platform, diversity of our solution set, and dedication of our teams, position us to sustain momentum through the remainder of the year.”

2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2026

2026

2025

Summary Income Statement Net interest income $ 260,377 $ 254,719 $ 253,395 Non-interest income 75,118 69,266 54,069 Total revenue 335,495 323,985 307,464 Non-interest expense 205,493 213,568 190,276 Pre-provision net revenue(1) 130,002 110,417 117,188 Provision for credit losses 18,000 16,000 15,000 Net income available to common stockholders 80,636 69,475 73,016 Non-interest income, adjusted(2) $ 75,118 $ 69,266 $ 55,955 Total revenue, adjusted(2) 335,495 323,985 309,350 Non-interest expense, adjusted(2) 202,772 212,167 188,875 Pre-provision net revenue, adjusted(1)(2) 132,723 111,818 120,475 Net income to common stockholders, adjusted(2) 82,698 70,537 75,529 Key Metrics Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.83 $ 1.56 $ 1.58 Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted(2) $ 1.88 $ 1.58 $ 1.63 Return on average assets 1.03 % 0.95 % 0.99 % Return on average assets, adjusted(2) 1.06 % 0.97 % 1.02 % Return on average common equity 9.56 % 8.35 % 9.17 % Return on average common equity, adjusted(2) 9.80 % 8.48 % 9.48 % Efficiency ratio(3) 61.3 % 65.9 % 61.9 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted(2)(3) 60.4 % 65.5 % 61.1 % Net interest margin 3.28 % 3.43 % 3.35 % Book value per share $ 77.01 $ 75.71 $ 70.17 Tangible book value per share(4) $ 76.98 $ 75.67 $ 70.14 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 12.1 % 12.0 % 11.4 % Balance Sheet Total assets $ 33,913,361 $ 33,486,484 $ 31,943,535 Loans held for investment 18,563,845 18,217,976 18,035,945 Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 6,383,381 6,961,686 5,889,589 Total deposits 28,911,388 28,516,688 26,064,309 Stockholders’ equity 3,647,707 3,606,207 3,510,070





(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense. (2) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. (3) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (4) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end. (5) Includes service charges on deposit accounts, wealth management and trust fee income, investment banking and advisory fees and trading income.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER 2026

For the second quarter of 2026, net income available to common stockholders was $80.6 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, compared to $69.5 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026.

Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2026 was $18.0 million, compared to $16.0 million for the first quarter of 2026. The $18.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the second quarter of 2026 resulted primarily from an increase in criticized loans and $16.1 million in net charge-offs.

Net interest income increased to $260.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $254.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to an increase in average earning assets, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing deposits. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 3.28%, a decrease of 15 basis points from the first quarter of 2026. Loans held for investment (“LHI”), excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 2 basis points from the first quarter of 2026 and LHI, mortgage finance, yields increased 7 basis points from the first quarter of 2026. Total cost of deposits was 2.40% for the second quarter of 2026, a 2 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2026.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2026 increased $5.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2026 primarily due to increases in trading income and other non-interest income.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 decreased $8.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to a decrease in salaries and benefits, primarily as a result of the effect of seasonal payroll expenses that peak in the first quarter, partially offset by increases in legal and professional, communications and technology, and other non-interest expense.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER 2025

Net income available to common stockholders was $80.6 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $73.0 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.

The second quarter of 2026 included a $18.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting a linked quarter increase in criticized loans and $16.1 million in net charge-offs, compared to a $15.0 million provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest income increased to $260.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $253.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in average earning assets and a decrease in funding costs, partially offset by a decrease in earning asset yields and an increase in average interest bearing deposits. Net interest margin increased 8 basis points to 3.28% for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to the second quarter of 2025. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 20 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 18 basis points from the second quarter of 2025. Total cost of deposits decreased 31 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2026 increased $21.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to increases in wealth management and trust fee income, investment banking and advisory fees, trading income and other non-interest income, as well as the absence of a $1.9 million loss on sale of available-for sale debt securities recognized in the second quarter of 2025.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 increased $15.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, marketing, legal and professional, communications and technology, and other non-interest expense.

CREDIT QUALITY

Net charge-offs of $16.1 million were recorded during the second quarter of 2026, compared to net charge-offs of $17.4 million and $13.0 million during the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $696.3 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $650.6 million at March 31, 2026 and $637.5 million at June 30, 2025. Non-accrual LHI totaled $124.0 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $144.9 million at March 31, 2026 and $113.6 million at June 30, 2025. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the second quarter of 2026 was 0.50%, compared to 0.58% for the first quarter of 2026 and 0.47% for the second quarter of 2025. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.34% at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.32% and 1.40% at March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of June 30, 2026. CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 12.1%, 13.5%, 14.7% and 11.6%, respectively, at June 30, 2026, compared to 12.0%, 13.4%, 15.9% and 12.1%, respectively, at March 31, 2026 and 11.4%, 12.9%, 15.3% and 11.8%, respectively, at June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2026, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 9.9%, compared to 9.9% at March 31, 2026 and 10.1% at June 30, 2025.

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 239,348 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price, including excise tax expense, of $23.6 million, at a weighted average price of $97.63 per share.

PREFERRED AND COMMON DIVIDEND

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. and its board of directors declared and announced a cash dividend of $14.375 per share of the 5.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock. The depositary shares are traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol “TCBIO.” The dividend is payable on September 15, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2026.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. and its board of directors declared and announced a cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The common shares are traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol “TCBI.” The dividend is payable on September 15, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2026.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI’s financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, trends, guidance, expectations and future plans.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Numerous risks and other factors, many of which are beyond management’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks is complete, important risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic or business conditions in Texas, the United States or globally that impact TCBI or its customers; negative credit quality developments arising from the foregoing or other factors, including trade policies, geopolitical conflicts, inflation, including increased energy costs, unemployment rates and interest rates; TCBI’s ability to innovate, to anticipate the needs of our current and future customers and to manage increased or expanded competition from banks and other financial service providers in TCBI’s markets; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage its liquidity and maintain adequate regulatory capital to support its businesses; TCBI’s ability to pursue and execute upon growth plans, whether as a function of capital, liquidity or other limitations; TCBI’s ability to successfully execute its business strategy, including its strategic plan and developing and executing new lines of business, products and services; risks related to potential strategic acquisitions, including the risk that TCBI may not be able to consummate acquisitions on favorable terms, if at all, and the risk that TCBI may not realize the anticipated benefits from acquisitions; the extensive regulations to which TCBI is subject and its ability to comply with applicable governmental regulations, including legislative and regulatory changes; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage information technology systems, including third party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, outages, disruptions or security breaches; TCBI’s ability to use technology to provide products and services to its customers; risks related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; changes in interest rates, including the impact of interest rates on TCBI’s securities portfolio and funding costs, as well as related balance sheet implications stemming from the fair value of our assets and liabilities; the effectiveness of TCBI’s risk management processes strategies and monitoring; fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting TCBI’s loans; TCBI’s ability to manage any unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits and avoid selling investment securities or other assets at an unfavorable time or at a loss; adverse developments in the banking industry and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments, including in the context of regulatory examinations and related findings and actions; negative press and social media attention with respect to the banking industry or TCBI, in particular; claims, litigation or regulatory investigations and actions that TCBI may become subject to; the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel and other employees and to engage in adequate succession planning; severe weather, natural disasters, climate change, acts of war, terrorism, global or other geopolitical conflicts, or other external events, as well as related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and the risks and factors more fully described in TCBI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Interest income $ 439,930 $ 419,094 $ 444,314 $ 460,615 $ 439,567 Interest expense 179,553 164,375 176,877 188,844 186,172 Net interest income 260,377 254,719 267,437 271,771 253,395 Provision for credit losses 18,000 16,000 11,000 12,000 15,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 242,377 238,719 256,437 259,771 238,395 Non-interest income 75,118 69,266 60,046 68,583 54,069 Non-interest expense 205,493 213,568 184,198 190,575 190,276 Income before income taxes 112,002 94,417 132,285 137,779 102,188 Income tax expense 27,054 20,629 31,626 32,569 24,860 Net income 84,948 73,788 100,659 105,210 77,328 Preferred stock dividends 4,312 4,313 4,312 4,313 4,312 Net income available to common stockholders $ 80,636 $ 69,475 $ 96,347 $ 100,897 $ 73,016 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.83 $ 1.56 $ 2.12 $ 2.18 $ 1.58 Diluted common shares 44,062,419 44,601,129 45,509,370 46,233,167 46,215,394 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 33,913,361 $ 33,486,484 $ 31,540,274 $ 32,536,980 $ 31,943,535 Loans held for investment 18,563,845 18,217,976 17,976,183 18,134,059 18,035,945 Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 6,383,381 6,961,686 6,064,019 6,057,804 5,889,589 Loans held for sale — 21,333 4,361 — — Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 3,488,756 2,702,183 1,897,803 2,852,387 2,507,691 Debt and equity securities 4,564,584 4,673,355 4,723,099 4,601,654 4,608,628 Non-interest bearing deposits 7,573,788 7,634,618 6,959,097 7,689,598 7,718,006 Total deposits 28,911,388 28,516,688 26,448,767 27,505,398 26,064,309 Short-term borrowings 350,000 — 330,000 275,000 1,250,000 Long-term debt 500,859 878,293 620,575 620,416 620,256 Stockholders’ equity 3,647,707 3,606,207 3,631,382 3,637,098 3,510,070 End of period shares outstanding 43,470,167 43,671,305 44,253,688 45,679,863 45,746,836 Book value per share $ 77.01 $ 75.71 $ 75.28 $ 73.05 $ 70.17 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 76.98 $ 75.67 $ 75.25 $ 73.02 $ 70.14 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS Net interest margin 3.28 % 3.43 % 3.38 % 3.47 % 3.35 % Return on average assets 1.03 % 0.95 % 1.22 % 1.30 % 0.99 % Return on average assets, adjusted(4) 1.06 % 0.97 % 1.20 % 1.30 % 1.02 % Return on average common equity 9.56 % 8.35 % 11.18 % 12.04 % 9.17 % Return on average common equity, adjusted(4) 9.80 % 8.48 % 10.98 % 12.04 % 9.48 % Efficiency ratio(2) 61.3 % 65.9 % 56.2 % 56.0 % 61.9 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted(2)(4) 60.4 % 65.5 % 56.9 % 56.0 % 61.1 % Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.95 % 0.93 % 0.76 % 0.88 % 0.72 % Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted(4) 0.95 % 0.93 % 0.76 % 0.88 % 0.74 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.59 % 2.87 % 2.33 % 2.44 % 2.52 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted(4) 2.55 % 2.85 % 2.35 % 2.44 % 2.50 % Common equity to total assets 9.9 % 9.9 % 10.6 % 10.3 % 10.1 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3) 9.9 % 9.9 % 10.6 % 10.3 % 10.1 % Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 12.1 % 12.0 % 12.1 % 12.1 % 11.4 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.5 % 13.4 % 13.6 % 13.6 % 12.9 % Total capital ratio 14.7 % 15.9 % 16.1 % 16.1 % 15.3 % Leverage ratio 11.6 % 12.1 % 11.7 % 11.9 % 11.8 %





(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end. (2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles. (4) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 209,512 $ 254,428 $ 201,315 $ 212,438 $ 182,451 Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 3,488,756 2,702,183 1,897,803 2,852,387 2,507,691 Available-for-sale debt securities 3,826,284 3,913,855 3,951,455 3,801,261 3,774,141 Held-to-maturity debt securities 692,332 709,594 725,722 743,120 761,907 Equity securities 43,429 42,024 41,998 55,054 68,692 Trading debt securities 2,539 7,882 3,924 2,219 3,888 Debt and equity securities 4,564,584 4,673,355 4,723,099 4,601,654 4,608,628 Loans held for sale — 21,333 4,361 — — Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 6,383,381 6,961,686 6,064,019 6,057,804 5,889,589 Loans held for investment 18,563,845 18,217,976 17,976,183 18,134,059 18,035,945 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 268,268 270,441 270,557 274,026 277,648 Loans held for investment, net 24,678,958 24,909,221 23,769,645 23,917,837 23,647,886 Premises and equipment, net 91,852 85,698 88,003 88,348 86,831 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 878,203 838,770 854,552 862,820 908,552 Goodwill and intangibles, net 1,496 1,496 1,496 1,496 1,496 Total assets $ 33,913,361 $ 33,486,484 $ 31,540,274 $ 32,536,980 $ 31,943,535 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,573,788 $ 7,634,618 $ 6,959,097 $ 7,689,598 $ 7,718,006 Interest bearing deposits 21,337,600 20,882,070 19,489,670 19,815,800 18,346,303 Total deposits 28,911,388 28,516,688 26,448,767 27,505,398 26,064,309 Accrued interest payable 19,291 9,420 6,716 9,360 14,120 Other liabilities 484,116 475,876 502,834 489,708 484,780 Short-term borrowings 350,000 — 330,000 275,000 1,250,000 Long-term debt 500,859 878,293 620,575 620,416 620,256 Total liabilities 30,265,654 29,880,277 27,908,892 28,899,882 28,433,465 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized shares - 10,000,000 Issued shares(1) 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares - 100,000,000 Issued shares(2) 520 520 518 518 517 Additional paid-in capital 1,082,419 1,077,139 1,074,496 1,069,582 1,065,083 Retained earnings 2,950,049 2,878,120 2,808,645 2,712,298 2,611,401 Treasury stock(3) (586,401 ) (562,833 ) (487,692 ) (361,076 ) (354,000 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (98,880 ) (86,739 ) (64,585 ) (84,224 ) (112,931 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,647,707 3,606,207 3,631,382 3,637,098 3,510,070 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 33,913,361 $ 33,486,484 $ 31,540,274 $ 32,536,980 $ 31,943,535 (1) Preferred stock - issued shares 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 (2) Common stock - issued shares 52,012,706 51,974,496 51,786,456 51,767,419 51,747,305 (3) Treasury stock - shares at cost 8,542,539 8,303,191 7,532,768 6,087,556 6,000,469





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2nd Quarter

2026

1st Quarter

2026

4th Quarter

2025

3rd Quarter

2025

2nd Quarter

2025 2nd Quarter

YTD 2026

2nd Quarter

YTD 2025 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 368,416 $ 348,020 $ 367,481 $ 379,017 $ 364,358 $ 716,436 $ 698,508 Debt and equity securities 46,307 49,590 47,012 49,396 45,991 95,897 92,556 Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 25,207 21,484 29,821 32,202 29,218 46,691 75,792 Total interest income 439,930 419,094 444,314 460,615 439,567 859,024 866,856 Interest expense Deposits 167,027 153,904 167,259 180,779 174,798 320,931 349,734 Short-term borrowings 3,552 2,360 2,153 534 3,444 5,912 11,690 Long-term debt 8,974 8,111 7,465 7,531 7,930 17,085 16,003 Total interest expense 179,553 164,375 176,877 188,844 186,172 343,928 377,427 Net interest income 260,377 254,719 267,437 271,771 253,395 515,096 489,429 Provision for credit losses 18,000 16,000 11,000 12,000 15,000 34,000 32,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 242,377 238,719 256,437 259,771 238,395 481,096 457,429 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 8,853 9,223 8,411 8,111 8,182 18,076 16,022 Wealth management and trust fee income 5,136 4,388 4,216 3,989 3,730 9,524 7,694 Brokered loan fees 2,103 2,006 2,467 2,419 2,398 4,109 4,347 Investment banking and advisory fees 31,522 32,016 30,015 33,985 24,109 63,538 40,587 Trading income 11,313 10,251 6,020 7,238 7,896 21,564 13,835 Available-for-sale debt securities gains/(losses), net — — — — (1,886 ) — (1,886 ) Other 16,191 11,382 8,917 12,841 9,640 27,573 17,914 Total non-interest income 75,118 69,266 60,046 68,583 54,069 144,384 98,513 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 123,339 139,347 108,851 119,856 120,154 262,686 251,795 Occupancy expense 12,359 12,405 12,803 11,828 12,144 24,764 22,988 Marketing 4,786 4,972 5,404 3,412 3,624 9,758 8,633 Legal and professional 14,700 11,980 11,580 12,474 11,069 26,680 26,058 Communications and technology 28,494 27,172 26,303 24,594 24,314 55,666 47,956 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment 4,586 4,877 2,276 5,198 5,096 9,463 10,437 Other 17,229 12,815 16,981 13,213 13,875 30,044 25,429 Total non-interest expense 205,493 213,568 184,198 190,575 190,276 419,061 393,296 Income before income taxes 112,002 94,417 132,285 137,779 102,188 206,419 162,646 Income tax expense 27,054 20,629 31,626 32,569 24,860 47,683 38,271 Net income 84,948 73,788 100,659 105,210 77,328 158,736 124,375 Preferred stock dividends 4,312 4,313 4,312 4,313 4,312 8,625 8,625 Net income available to common stockholders $ 80,636 $ 69,475 $ 96,347 $ 100,897 $ 73,016 $ 150,111 $ 115,750 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.85 $ 1.58 $ 2.14 $ 2.21 $ 1.59 $ 3.42 $ 2.52 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.83 $ 1.56 $ 2.12 $ 2.18 $ 1.58 $ 3.39 $ 2.49





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (dollars in thousands) 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Allowance for credit losses on loans: Beginning balance $ 270,441 $ 270,557 $ 274,026 $ 277,648 $ 278,379 Loans charged-off: Commercial 9,998 17,489 14,417 13,794 13,020 Commercial real estate 7,098 — 524 — 431 Total charge-offs 17,096 17,489 14,941 13,794 13,451 Recoveries: Commercial 822 131 4,202 50 486 Commercial real estate 184 — — — — Consumer 7 — 12 4 — Total recoveries 1,013 131 4,214 54 486 Net charge-offs 16,083 17,358 10,727 13,740 12,965 Provision for credit losses on loans 13,910 17,242 7,258 10,118 12,234 Ending balance $ 268,268 $ 270,441 $ 270,557 $ 274,026 $ 277,648 Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses: Beginning balance $ 61,013 $ 62,255 $ 58,513 $ 56,631 $ 53,865 Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses 4,090 (1,242 ) 3,742 1,882 2,766 Ending balance $ 65,103 $ 61,013 $ 62,255 $ 58,513 $ 56,631 Total allowance for credit losses $ 333,371 $ 331,454 $ 332,812 $ 332,539 $ 334,279 Total provision for credit losses $ 18,000 $ 16,000 $ 11,000 $ 12,000 $ 15,000 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment 1.08 % 1.07 % 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.16 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment 1.08 % 1.16 % 1.12 % 1.15 % 1.19 % Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.18 % 0.23 % 0.22 % Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months(1) 0.24 % 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.18 % Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.29 % 0.28 % 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.26 % Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.34 % 1.32 % 1.38 % 1.37 % 1.40 % (1) Interim period ratios are annualized.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS, PAST DUE LOANS AND CRITICIZED LOANS

(dollars in thousands)

2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accrual loans held for investment $ 123,981 $ 144,947 $ 116,880 $ 96,084 $ 113,609 Non-accrual loans held for sale(1) — 21,333 4,361 — — Other real estate owned — — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 123,981 $ 166,280 $ 121,241 $ 96,084 $ 113,609 Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.50 % 0.58 % 0.49 % 0.40 % 0.47 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.37 % 0.50 % 0.38 % 0.30 % 0.36 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment 2.2x 1.9x 2.3x 2.9x 2.4x Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment 2.7x 2.3x 2.8x 3.5x 2.9x LOANS PAST DUE Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing $ 451 $ 18,030 $ 19,353 $ 126 $ 2,068 Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment — % 0.07 % 0.08 % — % 0.01 % Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — CRITICIZED LOANS Criticized loans $ 696,326 $ 650,615 $ 634,919 $ 529,732 $ 637,462 Criticized loans to total loans held for investment 2.79 % 2.58 % 2.64 % 2.19 % 2.66 % Special mention loans $ 479,341 $ 366,422 $ 346,643 $ 249,592 $ 339,923 Special mention loans to total loans held for investment 1.92 % 1.46 % 1.44 % 1.03 % 1.42 % (1) First quarter 2026 and fourth quarter 2025 includes non-accrual loans previously reported in loans held for investment that were transferred at fair value to held for sale as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)(1) (dollars in thousands) 2nd Quarter 2026 1st Quarter 2026 2nd Quarter 2025 YTD June 30, 2026 YTD June 30, 2025 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Debt and equity securities(2) $ 4,544,249 $ 46,317 4.03 % $ 4,635,471 $ 49,598 4.30 % $ 4,573,164 $ 45,999 3.93 % $ 4,589,608 $ 95,915 4.17 % $ 4,518,822 $ 92,564 4.01 % Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 2,777,654 25,207 3.64 % 2,419,518 21,484 3.60 % 2,661,037 29,218 4.40 % 2,599,575 46,691 3.62 % 3,454,011 75,792 4.43 % Loans held for sale(3) 3,080 4 0.54 % 3,096 — — % — — — % 3,088 4 0.27 % 167 2 2.97 % Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 6,309,596 63,862 4.06 % 5,239,103 51,573 3.99 % 5,327,559 58,707 4.42 % 5,777,306 115,435 4.03 % 4,653,577 97,234 4.21 % Loans held for investment(3) 18,490,750 305,403 6.62 % 18,172,432 297,352 6.64 % 18,018,626 306,142 6.81 % 18,332,470 602,755 6.63 % 17,774,206 602,233 6.83 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 271,925 — — % 268,422 — — 278,035 — — % 270,183 — — 275,411 — — Loans held for investment, net 24,528,421 369,265 6.04 % 23,143,113 348,925 6.11 % 23,068,150 364,849 6.34 % 23,839,593 718,190 6.08 % 22,152,372 699,467 6.37 % Total earning assets 31,853,404 440,793 5.54 % 30,201,198 420,007 5.63 % 30,302,351 440,066 5.80 % 31,031,864 860,800 5.58 % 30,125,372 867,825 5.78 % Cash and other assets 1,190,251 1,173,895 1,117,118 1,182,119 1,137,040 Total assets $ 33,043,655 $ 31,375,093 $ 31,419,469 $ 32,213,983 $ 31,262,412 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Transaction deposits $ 2,762,965 $ 16,865 2.45 % $ 2,605,884 $ 14,980 2.33 % $ 2,213,037 $ 13,731 2.49 % $ 2,684,858 $ 31,845 2.39 % $ 2,188,282 $ 27,639 2.55 % Savings deposits 13,902,996 118,592 3.42 % 14,148,034 118,695 3.40 % 13,727,095 134,272 3.92 % 14,024,838 237,287 3.41 % 13,543,190 267,849 3.99 % Time deposits 3,172,354 31,570 3.99 % 2,020,757 20,229 4.06 % 2,361,525 26,795 4.55 % 2,599,737 51,799 4.02 % 2,345,543 54,246 4.66 % Total interest bearing deposits 19,838,315 167,027 3.38 % 18,774,675 153,904 3.32 % 18,301,657 174,798 3.83 % 19,309,433 320,931 3.35 % 18,077,015 349,734 3.90 % Short-term borrowings 378,022 3,552 3.77 % 257,989 2,360 3.71 % 306,176 3,444 4.51 % 318,337 5,912 3.75 % 527,608 11,690 4.47 % Long-term debt 642,689 8,974 5.60 % 675,780 8,111 4.87 % 649,469 7,930 4.90 % 659,143 17,085 5.23 % 654,927 16,003 4.93 % Total interest bearing liabilities 20,859,026 179,553 3.45 % 19,708,444 164,375 3.38 % 19,257,302 186,172 3.88 % 20,286,913 343,928 3.42 % 19,259,550 377,427 3.95 % Non-interest bearing deposits 8,058,149 7,489,751 8,191,402 7,775,520 8,034,196 Other liabilities 442,543 503,038 475,724 472,623 513,728 Stockholders’ equity 3,683,937 3,673,860 3,495,041 3,678,927 3,454,938 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 33,043,655 $ 31,375,093 $ 31,419,469 $ 32,213,983 $ 31,262,412 Net interest income $ 261,240 $ 255,632 $ 253,894 $ 516,872 $ 490,398 Net interest margin 3.28 % 3.43 % 3.35 % 3.35 % 3.27 % (1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.

(2) Yields are calculated using available-for-sale debt securities at amortized cost. (3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.



GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The following items are non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted non-interest income, adjusted total revenue, adjusted non-interest expense, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”), adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest income to average earning assets and adjusted non-interest expense to average earning assets. These are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The table below provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for certain items, listed below, that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about the Company to assist management and investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, business performance and capital position. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. As such, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(dollars in thousands except per share data) 2nd Quarter

2026 1st Quarter

2026 4th Quarter

2025 3rd Quarter

2025 2nd Quarter

2025 Net interest income $ 260,377 $ 254,719 $ 267,437 $ 271,771 $ 253,395 Non-interest income 75,118 69,266 60,046 68,583 54,069 Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net — — — — 1,886 Non-interest income, adjusted 75,118 69,266 60,046 68,583 55,955 Total revenue(1) 335,495 323,985 327,483 340,354 307,464 Total revenue, adjusted(1) 335,495 323,985 327,483 340,354 309,350 Non-interest expense 205,493 213,568 184,198 190,575 190,276 FDIC special assessment — — 2,242 — — Restructuring expenses (564 ) (1,401 ) — — (1,401 ) Debt extinguishment expense (2,157 ) — — — — Non-interest expense, adjusted 202,772 212,167 186,440 190,575 188,875 Provision for credit losses 18,000 16,000 11,000 12,000 15,000 Income tax expense 27,054 20,629 31,626 32,569 24,860 Tax effect of adjustments 659 339 (526 ) — 774 Income tax expense, adjusted 27,713 20,968 31,100 32,569 25,634 Net income(2) $ 84,948 $ 73,788 $ 100,659 $ 105,210 $ 77,328 Net income, adjusted(2) $ 87,010 $ 74,850 $ 98,943 $ 105,210 $ 79,841 Preferred stock dividends 4,312 4,313 4,312 4,313 4,312 Net income to common stockholders(3) $ 80,636 $ 69,475 $ 96,347 $ 100,897 $ 73,016 Net income to common stockholders, adjusted(3) $ 82,698 $ 70,537 $ 94,631 $ 100,897 $ 75,529 PPNR(4) $ 130,002 $ 110,417 $ 143,285 $ 149,779 $ 117,188 PPNR, adjusted(4) $ 132,723 $ 111,818 $ 141,043 $ 149,779 $ 120,475 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 44,062,419 44,601,129 45,509,370 46,233,167 46,215,394 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.83 $ 1.56 $ 2.12 $ 2.18 $ 1.58 Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted $ 1.88 $ 1.58 $ 2.08 $ 2.18 $ 1.63 Average total assets $ 33,043,655 $ 31,375,093 $ 32,606,318 $ 32,162,709 $ 31,419,469 Return on average assets 1.03 % 0.95 % 1.22 % 1.30 % 0.99 % Return on average assets, adjusted 1.06 % 0.97 % 1.20 % 1.30 % 1.02 % Average common equity $ 3,383,937 $ 3,373,860 $ 3,419,967 $ 3,324,184 $ 3,195,041 Return on average common equity 9.56 % 8.35 % 11.18 % 12.04 % 9.17 % Return on average common equity, adjusted 9.80 % 8.48 % 10.98 % 12.04 % 9.48 % Efficiency ratio(5) 61.3 % 65.9 % 56.2 % 56.0 % 61.9 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted(5) 60.4 % 65.5 % 56.9 % 56.0 % 61.1 % Average earning assets $ 31,853,404 $ 30,201,198 $ 31,413,694 $ 31,003,701 $ 30,302,351 Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.95 % 0.93 % 0.76 % 0.88 % 0.72 % Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted 0.95 % 0.93 % 0.76 % 0.88 % 0.74 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.59 % 2.87 % 2.33 % 2.44 % 2.52 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted 2.55 % 2.85 % 2.35 % 2.44 % 2.50 %





(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted. (2) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense, provision for credit losses and income tax expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted, provision for credit losses and income tax expense, adjusted. (3) Net income, less preferred stock dividends. On an adjusted basis, net income, adjusted, less preferred stock dividends. (4) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted. (5) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expense, adjusted, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, adjusted.



