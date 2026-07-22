Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Second quarter 2026 net income available to common stockholders of $80.6 million, up 10% year-over-year

Record-level fee income(5), up 29% year-over-year

Record-level Book Value and Tangible Book Value(4) per share, both increasing 10% year-over-year

Capital ratios continue to be strong, achieving 12.1% CET1 and 14.7% Total Capital

DALLAS, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Double-digit year-over-year growth in earnings per share and book value per share, combined with strong capital ratios and operational efficiency, reflect another quarter of consistently improving financial performance earned through continued focus on delivering for our clients,” said Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO. “The durability of our platform, diversity of our solution set, and dedication of our teams, position us to sustain momentum through the remainder of the year.”

      
 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter
(dollars in thousands except per share data)2026
 2026
 2025
Summary Income Statement     
Net interest income$260,377  $254,719  $253,395 
Non-interest income 75,118   69,266   54,069 
Total revenue 335,495   323,985   307,464 
Non-interest expense 205,493   213,568   190,276 
Pre-provision net revenue(1) 130,002   110,417   117,188 
      
Provision for credit losses 18,000   16,000   15,000 
Net income available to common stockholders 80,636   69,475   73,016 
      
Non-interest income, adjusted(2)$75,118  $69,266  $55,955 
Total revenue, adjusted(2) 335,495   323,985   309,350 
Non-interest expense, adjusted(2) 202,772   212,167   188,875 
Pre-provision net revenue, adjusted(1)(2) 132,723   111,818   120,475 
Net income to common stockholders, adjusted(2) 82,698   70,537   75,529 
      
Key Metrics     
Diluted earnings per common share$1.83  $1.56  $1.58 
Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted(2)$1.88  $1.58  $1.63 
Return on average assets 1.03%  0.95%  0.99%
Return on average assets, adjusted(2) 1.06%  0.97%  1.02%
Return on average common equity 9.56%  8.35%  9.17%
Return on average common equity, adjusted(2) 9.80%  8.48%  9.48%
Efficiency ratio(3) 61.3%  65.9%  61.9%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(2)(3) 60.4%  65.5%  61.1%
Net interest margin 3.28%  3.43%  3.35%
Book value per share$77.01  $75.71  $70.17 
Tangible book value per share(4)$76.98  $75.67  $70.14 
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 12.1%  12.0%  11.4%
      
Balance Sheet     
Total assets$33,913,361  $33,486,484  $31,943,535 
Loans held for investment 18,563,845   18,217,976   18,035,945 
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 6,383,381   6,961,686   5,889,589 
Total deposits 28,911,388   28,516,688   26,064,309 
Stockholders’ equity 3,647,707   3,606,207   3,510,070 


(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense.
(2) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(3) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(4) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(5) Includes service charges on deposit accounts, wealth management and trust fee income, investment banking and advisory fees and trading income.
   

SECOND QUARTER 2026 COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER 2026

For the second quarter of 2026, net income available to common stockholders was $80.6 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, compared to $69.5 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026.

Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2026 was $18.0 million, compared to $16.0 million for the first quarter of 2026. The $18.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the second quarter of 2026 resulted primarily from an increase in criticized loans and $16.1 million in net charge-offs.

Net interest income increased to $260.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $254.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to an increase in average earning assets, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing deposits. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 3.28%, a decrease of 15 basis points from the first quarter of 2026. Loans held for investment (“LHI”), excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 2 basis points from the first quarter of 2026 and LHI, mortgage finance, yields increased 7 basis points from the first quarter of 2026. Total cost of deposits was 2.40% for the second quarter of 2026, a 2 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2026.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2026 increased $5.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2026 primarily due to increases in trading income and other non-interest income.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 decreased $8.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to a decrease in salaries and benefits, primarily as a result of the effect of seasonal payroll expenses that peak in the first quarter, partially offset by increases in legal and professional, communications and technology, and other non-interest expense.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER 2025

Net income available to common stockholders was $80.6 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $73.0 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.

The second quarter of 2026 included a $18.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting a linked quarter increase in criticized loans and $16.1 million in net charge-offs, compared to a $15.0 million provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest income increased to $260.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $253.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in average earning assets and a decrease in funding costs, partially offset by a decrease in earning asset yields and an increase in average interest bearing deposits. Net interest margin increased 8 basis points to 3.28% for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to the second quarter of 2025. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 20 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 18 basis points from the second quarter of 2025. Total cost of deposits decreased 31 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2026 increased $21.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to increases in wealth management and trust fee income, investment banking and advisory fees, trading income and other non-interest income, as well as the absence of a $1.9 million loss on sale of available-for sale debt securities recognized in the second quarter of 2025.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 increased $15.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, marketing, legal and professional, communications and technology, and other non-interest expense.

CREDIT QUALITY

Net charge-offs of $16.1 million were recorded during the second quarter of 2026, compared to net charge-offs of $17.4 million and $13.0 million during the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $696.3 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $650.6 million at March 31, 2026 and $637.5 million at June 30, 2025. Non-accrual LHI totaled $124.0 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $144.9 million at March 31, 2026 and $113.6 million at June 30, 2025. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the second quarter of 2026 was 0.50%, compared to 0.58% for the first quarter of 2026 and 0.47% for the second quarter of 2025. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.34% at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.32% and 1.40% at March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of June 30, 2026. CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 12.1%, 13.5%, 14.7% and 11.6%, respectively, at June 30, 2026, compared to 12.0%, 13.4%, 15.9% and 12.1%, respectively, at March 31, 2026 and 11.4%, 12.9%, 15.3% and 11.8%, respectively, at June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2026, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 9.9%, compared to 9.9% at March 31, 2026 and 10.1% at June 30, 2025.

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 239,348 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price, including excise tax expense, of $23.6 million, at a weighted average price of $97.63 per share.

PREFERRED AND COMMON DIVIDEND

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. and its board of directors declared and announced a cash dividend of $14.375 per share of the 5.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock. The depositary shares are traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol “TCBIO.” The dividend is payable on September 15, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2026.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. and its board of directors declared and announced a cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The common shares are traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol “TCBI.” The dividend is payable on September 15, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2026.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI’s financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, trends, guidance, expectations and future plans.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Numerous risks and other factors, many of which are beyond management’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks is complete, important risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic or business conditions in Texas, the United States or globally that impact TCBI or its customers; negative credit quality developments arising from the foregoing or other factors, including trade policies, geopolitical conflicts, inflation, including increased energy costs, unemployment rates and interest rates; TCBI’s ability to innovate, to anticipate the needs of our current and future customers and to manage increased or expanded competition from banks and other financial service providers in TCBI’s markets; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage its liquidity and maintain adequate regulatory capital to support its businesses; TCBI’s ability to pursue and execute upon growth plans, whether as a function of capital, liquidity or other limitations; TCBI’s ability to successfully execute its business strategy, including its strategic plan and developing and executing new lines of business, products and services; risks related to potential strategic acquisitions, including the risk that TCBI may not be able to consummate acquisitions on favorable terms, if at all, and the risk that TCBI may not realize the anticipated benefits from acquisitions; the extensive regulations to which TCBI is subject and its ability to comply with applicable governmental regulations, including legislative and regulatory changes; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage information technology systems, including third party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, outages, disruptions or security breaches; TCBI’s ability to use technology to provide products and services to its customers; risks related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; changes in interest rates, including the impact of interest rates on TCBI’s securities portfolio and funding costs, as well as related balance sheet implications stemming from the fair value of our assets and liabilities; the effectiveness of TCBI’s risk management processes strategies and monitoring; fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting TCBI’s loans; TCBI’s ability to manage any unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits and avoid selling investment securities or other assets at an unfavorable time or at a loss; adverse developments in the banking industry and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments, including in the context of regulatory examinations and related findings and actions; negative press and social media attention with respect to the banking industry or TCBI, in particular; claims, litigation or regulatory investigations and actions that TCBI may become subject to; the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel and other employees and to engage in adequate succession planning; severe weather, natural disasters, climate change, acts of war, terrorism, global or other geopolitical conflicts, or other external events, as well as related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and the risks and factors more fully described in TCBI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

 
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter
 2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME         
Interest income$439,930  $419,094  $444,314  $460,615  $439,567 
Interest expense 179,553   164,375   176,877   188,844   186,172 
Net interest income 260,377   254,719   267,437   271,771   253,395 
Provision for credit losses 18,000   16,000   11,000   12,000   15,000 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 242,377   238,719   256,437   259,771   238,395 
Non-interest income 75,118   69,266   60,046   68,583   54,069 
Non-interest expense 205,493   213,568   184,198   190,575   190,276 
Income before income taxes 112,002   94,417   132,285   137,779   102,188 
Income tax expense 27,054   20,629   31,626   32,569   24,860 
Net income 84,948   73,788   100,659   105,210   77,328 
Preferred stock dividends 4,312   4,313   4,312   4,313   4,312 
Net income available to common stockholders$80,636  $69,475  $96,347  $100,897  $73,016 
Diluted earnings per common share$1.83  $1.56  $2.12  $2.18  $1.58 
Diluted common shares 44,062,419   44,601,129   45,509,370   46,233,167   46,215,394 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA         
Total assets$33,913,361  $33,486,484  $31,540,274  $32,536,980  $31,943,535 
Loans held for investment 18,563,845   18,217,976   17,976,183   18,134,059   18,035,945 
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 6,383,381   6,961,686   6,064,019   6,057,804   5,889,589 
Loans held for sale    21,333   4,361       
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 3,488,756   2,702,183   1,897,803   2,852,387   2,507,691 
Debt and equity securities 4,564,584   4,673,355   4,723,099   4,601,654   4,608,628 
Non-interest bearing deposits 7,573,788   7,634,618   6,959,097   7,689,598   7,718,006 
Total deposits 28,911,388   28,516,688   26,448,767   27,505,398   26,064,309 
Short-term borrowings 350,000      330,000   275,000   1,250,000 
Long-term debt 500,859   878,293   620,575   620,416   620,256 
Stockholders’ equity 3,647,707   3,606,207   3,631,382   3,637,098   3,510,070 
          
End of period shares outstanding 43,470,167   43,671,305   44,253,688   45,679,863   45,746,836 
Book value per share$77.01  $75.71  $75.28  $73.05  $70.17 
Tangible book value per share(1)$76.98  $75.67  $75.25  $73.02  $70.14 
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS         
Net interest margin 3.28%  3.43%  3.38%  3.47%  3.35%
Return on average assets 1.03%  0.95%  1.22%  1.30%  0.99%
Return on average assets, adjusted(4) 1.06%  0.97%  1.20%  1.30%  1.02%
Return on average common equity 9.56%  8.35%  11.18%  12.04%  9.17%
Return on average common equity, adjusted(4) 9.80%  8.48%  10.98%  12.04%  9.48%
Efficiency ratio(2) 61.3%  65.9%  56.2%  56.0%  61.9%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(2)(4) 60.4%  65.5%  56.9%  56.0%  61.1%
Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.95%  0.93%  0.76%  0.88%  0.72%
Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted(4) 0.95%  0.93%  0.76%  0.88%  0.74%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.59%  2.87%  2.33%  2.44%  2.52%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted(4) 2.55%  2.85%  2.35%  2.44%  2.50%
Common equity to total assets 9.9%  9.9%  10.6%  10.3%  10.1%
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3) 9.9%  9.9%  10.6%  10.3%  10.1%
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 12.1%  12.0%  12.1%  12.1%  11.4%
Tier 1 capital ratio 13.5%  13.4%  13.6%  13.6%  12.9%
Total capital ratio 14.7%  15.9%  16.1%  16.1%  15.3%
Leverage ratio 11.6%  12.1%  11.7%  11.9%  11.8%


(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.
(4) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
   


 
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$209,512  $254,428  $201,315  $212,438  $182,451 
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 3,488,756   2,702,183   1,897,803   2,852,387   2,507,691 
Available-for-sale debt securities 3,826,284   3,913,855   3,951,455   3,801,261   3,774,141 
Held-to-maturity debt securities 692,332   709,594   725,722   743,120   761,907 
Equity securities 43,429   42,024   41,998   55,054   68,692 
Trading debt securities 2,539   7,882   3,924   2,219   3,888 
Debt and equity securities 4,564,584   4,673,355   4,723,099   4,601,654   4,608,628 
Loans held for sale    21,333   4,361       
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 6,383,381   6,961,686   6,064,019   6,057,804   5,889,589 
Loans held for investment 18,563,845   18,217,976   17,976,183   18,134,059   18,035,945 
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 268,268   270,441   270,557   274,026   277,648 
Loans held for investment, net 24,678,958   24,909,221   23,769,645   23,917,837   23,647,886 
Premises and equipment, net 91,852   85,698   88,003   88,348   86,831 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 878,203   838,770   854,552   862,820   908,552 
Goodwill and intangibles, net 1,496   1,496   1,496   1,496   1,496 
Total assets$33,913,361  $33,486,484  $31,540,274  $32,536,980  $31,943,535 
          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity         
Liabilities:         
Non-interest bearing deposits$7,573,788  $7,634,618  $6,959,097  $7,689,598  $7,718,006 
Interest bearing deposits 21,337,600   20,882,070   19,489,670   19,815,800   18,346,303 
Total deposits 28,911,388   28,516,688   26,448,767   27,505,398   26,064,309 
Accrued interest payable 19,291   9,420   6,716   9,360   14,120 
Other liabilities 484,116   475,876   502,834   489,708   484,780 
Short-term borrowings 350,000      330,000   275,000   1,250,000 
Long-term debt 500,859   878,293   620,575   620,416   620,256 
Total liabilities 30,265,654   29,880,277   27,908,892   28,899,882   28,433,465 
          
Stockholders’ equity:         
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:         
Authorized shares - 10,000,000         
Issued shares(1) 300,000   300,000   300,000   300,000   300,000 
Common stock, $.01 par value:         
Authorized shares - 100,000,000         
Issued shares(2) 520   520   518   518   517 
Additional paid-in capital 1,082,419   1,077,139   1,074,496   1,069,582   1,065,083 
Retained earnings 2,950,049   2,878,120   2,808,645   2,712,298   2,611,401 
Treasury stock(3) (586,401)  (562,833)  (487,692)  (361,076)  (354,000)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (98,880)  (86,739)  (64,585)  (84,224)  (112,931)
Total stockholders’ equity 3,647,707   3,606,207   3,631,382   3,637,098   3,510,070 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$33,913,361  $33,486,484  $31,540,274  $32,536,980  $31,943,535 
          
(1) Preferred stock - issued shares 300,000   300,000   300,000   300,000   300,000 
(2) Common stock - issued shares 52,012,706   51,974,496   51,786,456   51,767,419   51,747,305 
(3) Treasury stock - shares at cost 8,542,539   8,303,191   7,532,768   6,087,556   6,000,469 
                    


 
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
                   
 2nd Quarter
2026
 1st Quarter
2026
 4th Quarter
2025
 3rd Quarter
2025
 2nd Quarter
2025		 2nd Quarter
YTD 2026
 2nd Quarter
YTD 2025
Interest income                  
Interest and fees on loans$368,416  $348,020  $367,481  $379,017  $364,358  $716,436  $698,508 
Debt and equity securities 46,307   49,590   47,012   49,396   45,991   95,897   92,556 
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 25,207   21,484   29,821   32,202   29,218   46,691   75,792 
Total interest income 439,930   419,094   444,314   460,615   439,567   859,024   866,856 
Interest expense                  
Deposits 167,027   153,904   167,259   180,779   174,798   320,931   349,734 
Short-term borrowings 3,552   2,360   2,153   534   3,444   5,912   11,690 
Long-term debt 8,974   8,111   7,465   7,531   7,930   17,085   16,003 
Total interest expense 179,553   164,375   176,877   188,844   186,172   343,928   377,427 
Net interest income 260,377   254,719   267,437   271,771   253,395   515,096   489,429 
Provision for credit losses 18,000   16,000   11,000   12,000   15,000   34,000   32,000 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 242,377   238,719   256,437   259,771   238,395   481,096   457,429 
Non-interest income                  
Service charges on deposit accounts 8,853   9,223   8,411   8,111   8,182   18,076   16,022 
Wealth management and trust fee income 5,136   4,388   4,216   3,989   3,730   9,524   7,694 
Brokered loan fees 2,103   2,006   2,467   2,419   2,398   4,109   4,347 
Investment banking and advisory fees 31,522   32,016   30,015   33,985   24,109   63,538   40,587 
Trading income 11,313   10,251   6,020   7,238   7,896   21,564   13,835 
Available-for-sale debt securities gains/(losses), net             (1,886)     (1,886)
Other 16,191   11,382   8,917   12,841   9,640   27,573   17,914 
Total non-interest income 75,118   69,266   60,046   68,583   54,069   144,384   98,513 
Non-interest expense                  
Salaries and benefits 123,339   139,347   108,851   119,856   120,154   262,686   251,795 
Occupancy expense 12,359   12,405   12,803   11,828   12,144   24,764   22,988 
Marketing 4,786   4,972   5,404   3,412   3,624   9,758   8,633 
Legal and professional 14,700   11,980   11,580   12,474   11,069   26,680   26,058 
Communications and technology 28,494   27,172   26,303   24,594   24,314   55,666   47,956 
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment 4,586   4,877   2,276   5,198   5,096   9,463   10,437 
Other 17,229   12,815   16,981   13,213   13,875   30,044   25,429 
Total non-interest expense 205,493   213,568   184,198   190,575   190,276   419,061   393,296 
Income before income taxes 112,002   94,417   132,285   137,779   102,188   206,419   162,646 
Income tax expense 27,054   20,629   31,626   32,569   24,860   47,683   38,271 
Net income 84,948   73,788   100,659   105,210   77,328   158,736   124,375 
Preferred stock dividends 4,312   4,313   4,312   4,313   4,312   8,625   8,625 
Net income available to common stockholders$80,636  $69,475  $96,347  $100,897  $73,016  $150,111  $115,750 
                   
Basic earnings per common share$1.85  $1.58  $2.14  $2.21  $1.59  $3.42  $2.52 
Diluted earnings per common share$1.83  $1.56  $2.12  $2.18  $1.58  $3.39  $2.49 
                            


 
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE
(dollars in thousands)
 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter
 2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
Allowance for credit losses on loans:         
Beginning balance$270,441  $270,557  $274,026  $277,648  $278,379 
Loans charged-off:         
Commercial 9,998   17,489   14,417   13,794   13,020 
Commercial real estate 7,098      524      431 
Total charge-offs 17,096   17,489   14,941   13,794   13,451 
Recoveries:         
Commercial 822   131   4,202   50   486 
Commercial real estate 184             
Consumer 7      12   4    
Total recoveries 1,013   131   4,214   54   486 
Net charge-offs 16,083   17,358   10,727   13,740   12,965 
Provision for credit losses on loans 13,910   17,242   7,258   10,118   12,234 
Ending balance$268,268  $270,441  $270,557  $274,026  $277,648 
          
Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:         
Beginning balance$61,013  $62,255  $58,513  $56,631  $53,865 
Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses 4,090   (1,242)  3,742   1,882   2,766 
Ending balance$65,103  $61,013  $62,255  $58,513  $56,631 
          
Total allowance for credit losses$333,371  $331,454  $332,812  $332,539  $334,279 
Total provision for credit losses$18,000  $16,000  $11,000  $12,000  $15,000 
          
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment 1.08%  1.07%  1.13%  1.13%  1.16%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment 1.08%  1.16%  1.12%  1.15%  1.19%
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.26%  0.30%  0.18%  0.23%  0.22%
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months(1) 0.24%  0.23%  0.20%  0.21%  0.18%
Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.29%  0.28%  0.18%  0.20%  0.26%
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.34%  1.32%  1.38%  1.37%  1.40%
                    
(1)   Interim period ratios are annualized.
 


 
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS, PAST DUE LOANS AND CRITICIZED LOANS
(dollars in thousands)
 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter
 2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS         
Non-accrual loans held for investment$123,981  $144,947  $116,880  $96,084  $113,609 
Non-accrual loans held for sale(1)    21,333   4,361       
Other real estate owned              
Total non-performing assets$123,981  $166,280  $121,241  $96,084  $113,609 
          
Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.50%  0.58%  0.49%  0.40%  0.47%
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.37%  0.50%  0.38%  0.30%  0.36%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment2.2x 1.9x 2.3x 2.9x 2.4x
Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment2.7x 2.3x 2.8x 3.5x 2.9x
          
LOANS PAST DUE         
Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing$451  $18,030  $19,353  $126  $2,068 
Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment %  0.07%  0.08%  %  0.01%
Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing$  $  $  $  $ 
          
CRITICIZED LOANS         
Criticized loans$696,326  $650,615  $634,919  $529,732  $637,462 
Criticized loans to total loans held for investment 2.79%  2.58%  2.64%  2.19%  2.66%
Special mention loans$479,341  $366,422  $346,643  $249,592  $339,923 
Special mention loans to total loans held for investment 1.92%  1.46%  1.44%  1.03%  1.42%
                    
(1)   First quarter 2026 and fourth quarter 2025 includes non-accrual loans previously reported in loans held for investment that were transferred at fair value to held for sale as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
 


 
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)(1)
(dollars in thousands)
  2nd Quarter 2026 1st Quarter 2026 2nd Quarter 2025 YTD June 30, 2026 YTD June 30, 2025
  Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate
Assets                              
Debt and equity securities(2) $4,544,249 $46,317 4.03% $4,635,471 $49,598 4.30% $4,573,164 $45,999 3.93% $4,589,608 $95,915 4.17% $4,518,822 $92,564 4.01%
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents  2,777,654  25,207 3.64%  2,419,518  21,484 3.60%  2,661,037  29,218 4.40%  2,599,575  46,691 3.62%  3,454,011  75,792 4.43%
Loans held for sale(3)  3,080  4 0.54%  3,096   %     %  3,088  4 0.27%  167  2 2.97%
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance  6,309,596  63,862 4.06%  5,239,103  51,573 3.99%  5,327,559  58,707 4.42%  5,777,306  115,435 4.03%  4,653,577  97,234 4.21%
Loans held for investment(3)  18,490,750  305,403 6.62%  18,172,432  297,352 6.64%  18,018,626  306,142 6.81%  18,332,470  602,755 6.63%  17,774,206  602,233 6.83%
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans  271,925   %  268,422      278,035   %  270,183      275,411    
Loans held for investment, net  24,528,421  369,265 6.04%  23,143,113  348,925 6.11%  23,068,150  364,849 6.34%  23,839,593  718,190 6.08%  22,152,372  699,467 6.37%
Total earning assets  31,853,404  440,793 5.54%  30,201,198  420,007 5.63%  30,302,351  440,066 5.80%  31,031,864  860,800 5.58%  30,125,372  867,825 5.78%
Cash and other assets  1,190,251      1,173,895      1,117,118      1,182,119      1,137,040    
Total assets $33,043,655     $31,375,093     $31,419,469     $32,213,983     $31,262,412    
                               
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                              
Transaction deposits $2,762,965 $16,865 2.45% $2,605,884 $14,980 2.33% $2,213,037 $13,731 2.49% $2,684,858 $31,845 2.39% $2,188,282 $27,639 2.55%
Savings deposits  13,902,996  118,592 3.42%  14,148,034  118,695 3.40%  13,727,095  134,272 3.92%  14,024,838  237,287 3.41%  13,543,190  267,849 3.99%
Time deposits  3,172,354  31,570 3.99%  2,020,757  20,229 4.06%  2,361,525  26,795 4.55%  2,599,737  51,799 4.02%  2,345,543  54,246 4.66%
Total interest bearing deposits  19,838,315  167,027 3.38%  18,774,675  153,904 3.32%  18,301,657  174,798 3.83%  19,309,433  320,931 3.35%  18,077,015  349,734 3.90%
Short-term borrowings  378,022  3,552 3.77%  257,989  2,360 3.71%  306,176  3,444 4.51%  318,337  5,912 3.75%  527,608  11,690 4.47%
Long-term debt  642,689  8,974 5.60%  675,780  8,111 4.87%  649,469  7,930 4.90%  659,143  17,085 5.23%  654,927  16,003 4.93%
Total interest bearing liabilities  20,859,026  179,553 3.45%  19,708,444  164,375 3.38%  19,257,302  186,172 3.88%  20,286,913  343,928 3.42%  19,259,550  377,427 3.95%
Non-interest bearing deposits  8,058,149      7,489,751      8,191,402      7,775,520      8,034,196    
Other liabilities  442,543      503,038      475,724      472,623      513,728    
Stockholders’ equity  3,683,937      3,673,860      3,495,041      3,678,927      3,454,938    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $33,043,655     $31,375,093     $31,419,469     $32,213,983     $31,262,412    
Net interest income   $261,240     $255,632     $253,894     $516,872     $490,398  
Net interest margin     3.28%     3.43%     3.35%     3.35%     3.27%
                                    
(1)   Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.
(2)   Yields are calculated using available-for-sale debt securities at amortized cost.
(3)   Average balances include non-accrual loans.
 

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The following items are non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted non-interest income, adjusted total revenue, adjusted non-interest expense, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”), adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest income to average earning assets and adjusted non-interest expense to average earning assets. These are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The table below provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for certain items, listed below, that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about the Company to assist management and investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, business performance and capital position. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. As such, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP.

 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands except per share data)2nd Quarter
2026		 1st Quarter
2026		 4th Quarter
2025		 3rd Quarter
2025		 2nd Quarter
2025
Net interest income$260,377  $254,719  $267,437  $271,771  $253,395 
          
Non-interest income 75,118   69,266   60,046   68,583   54,069 
Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net             1,886 
Non-interest income, adjusted 75,118   69,266   60,046   68,583   55,955 
          
Total revenue(1) 335,495   323,985   327,483   340,354   307,464 
Total revenue, adjusted(1) 335,495   323,985   327,483   340,354   309,350 
          
Non-interest expense 205,493   213,568   184,198   190,575   190,276 
FDIC special assessment       2,242       
Restructuring expenses (564)  (1,401)        (1,401)
Debt extinguishment expense (2,157)            
Non-interest expense, adjusted 202,772   212,167   186,440   190,575   188,875 
          
Provision for credit losses 18,000   16,000   11,000   12,000   15,000 
          
Income tax expense 27,054   20,629   31,626   32,569   24,860 
Tax effect of adjustments 659   339   (526)     774 
Income tax expense, adjusted 27,713   20,968   31,100   32,569   25,634 
          
Net income(2)$84,948  $73,788  $100,659  $105,210  $77,328 
Net income, adjusted(2)$87,010  $74,850  $98,943  $105,210  $79,841 
          
Preferred stock dividends 4,312   4,313   4,312   4,313   4,312 
          
Net income to common stockholders(3)$80,636  $69,475  $96,347  $100,897  $73,016 
Net income to common stockholders, adjusted(3)$82,698  $70,537  $94,631  $100,897  $75,529 
          
PPNR(4)$130,002  $110,417  $143,285  $149,779  $117,188 
PPNR, adjusted(4)$132,723  $111,818  $141,043  $149,779  $120,475 
          
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 44,062,419   44,601,129   45,509,370   46,233,167   46,215,394 
Diluted earnings per common share$1.83  $1.56  $2.12  $2.18  $1.58 
Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted$1.88  $1.58  $2.08  $2.18  $1.63 
          
Average total assets$33,043,655  $31,375,093  $32,606,318  $32,162,709  $31,419,469 
Return on average assets 1.03%  0.95%  1.22%  1.30%  0.99%
Return on average assets, adjusted 1.06%  0.97%  1.20%  1.30%  1.02%
          
Average common equity$3,383,937  $3,373,860  $3,419,967  $3,324,184  $3,195,041 
Return on average common equity 9.56%  8.35%  11.18%  12.04%  9.17%
Return on average common equity, adjusted 9.80%  8.48%  10.98%  12.04%  9.48%
          
Efficiency ratio(5) 61.3%  65.9%  56.2%  56.0%  61.9%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(5) 60.4%  65.5%  56.9%  56.0%  61.1%
          
Average earning assets$31,853,404  $30,201,198  $31,413,694  $31,003,701  $30,302,351 
Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.95%  0.93%  0.76%  0.88%  0.72%
Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted 0.95%  0.93%  0.76%  0.88%  0.74%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.59%  2.87%  2.33%  2.44%  2.52%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted 2.55%  2.85%  2.35%  2.44%  2.50%


(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted.
(2) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense, provision for credit losses and income tax expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted, provision for credit losses and income tax expense, adjusted.
(3) Net income, less preferred stock dividends. On an adjusted basis, net income, adjusted, less preferred stock dividends.
(4) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted.
(5) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expense, adjusted, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, adjusted.
   


 

            








        

            

                

                    
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