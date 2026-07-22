Safe Bulkers, Inc. Sets Date for the Second Quarter 2026 Results, Conference Call, and Webcast

Earnings Release: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, After Market Closes

Conference Call and Webcast: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time

MONACO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the Company) (NYSE/Euronext Athens: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that it will release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after the market closes in New York on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

The next day, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time / 17:30 Eastern European Time, the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In), or +0 800 756 3429 (UK Toll-Free Dial In). Please quote “Safe Bulkers” to the operator and/or conference ID 13761987. Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers.

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option.

Slides and Audio Webcast:

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website www.safebulkers.com and click on Events & Presentations. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company’s common stock is dual-listed on the NYSE and Euronext Athens, trading under the symbol “SB”. The Company’s Series C and Series D preferred shares are listed on the NYSE under the symbols “SB.PR.C” and “SB.PR.D”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, the Company’s growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, business disruptions due to natural disasters or other events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the demand for dry-bulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates, changes in TCE rates, changes in fuel prices, risks associated with operations outside the United States, general domestic and international political conditions, tariffs imposed as a result of trade war and trade protectionism, uncertainty in the banking sector and other related market volatility, disruption of shipping routes due to political events, risks associated with vessel construction, the inability to develop a liquid trading market for the Company’s shares of common stock on Euronext Athens, and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertakings to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:

Company Contact:

Dr. Loukas Barmparis

President

Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Tel.: +30 2 111 888 400

+357 25 887 200

E-Mail: directors@safebulkers.com

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis, President

Capital Link, Inc. New York,

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Fax: (212) 661-7526

E-Mail: safebulkers@capitallink.com

Anna Wichmann

Capital Link Athens

Tel +30-210-6109-800

E-Mail: safebulkers@capitallink.com