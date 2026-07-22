TTM Technologies, Inc. to Conduct Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call on August 5, 2026.

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its second quarter 2026 performance, hosted by President & CEO, Edwin Roks, and Executive Vice President & CFO, Dan Boehle.

Access to the conference call will be made available by dialing +1 (800) 715-9871 in the USA & Canada or +1 (646) 307-1963 with Passcode: 8905104. The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website for those who would like to view the live webcast, and this can be accessed by clicking on the link TTM Technologies Second Quarter 2026 Webcast. The webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event.

TTM Technologies, Inc. will release its second quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced interconnect products, including PCBs and substrates. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:

Sean K.F. Hannan,

Vice President, Investor Relations

Sean.Hannan@ttmtech.com

+1 339 466 7737