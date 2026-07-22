ODDITY to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on September 9, 2026

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results before the market open on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, to be followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details:

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-9208 (US) or 1-201-493-6784 (international). To access the call, please reference the company name and call title: ODDITY Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. A webcast of the call will be accessible on the Investors section of ODDITY’s website at https://investors.oddity.com. A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The access code for the replay is 13761986. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of ODDITY’s website for seven days following the call.

About ODDITY

ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company serves approximately 68 million users with its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. ODDITY owns IL MAKIAGE, SpoiledChild and METHODIQ. The company operates with business headquarters in New York City, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and a biotechnology lab in Boston.

Contacts

Press:

press@oddity.com

Investor:

investors@oddity.com