First Merchants Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

MUNCIE, Ind., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) (the "Corporation" or "First Merchants")

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Net income available to common stockholders was $43.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, compared to $27.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2026. On an adjusted basis 1 , net income totaled $46.4 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share, compared to $63.1 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share in the prior quarter.

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income 1 of $84.6 million, compared to $78.7 million in the prior quarter and $70.7 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis 1 of 3.38%, up 3 basis points from the prior quarter and up 13 basis points from the second quarter of 2025.

Loan growth of $221.7 million, or 5.8% annualized, on a linked quarter basis 2 .

Sold $271.1 million of mortgage loans with a weighted average rate of 3.43% during the current quarter and deployed proceeds to fund loan growth and pay down high-cost funding. The loans had been moved to held-for-sale and marked to fair value in the first quarter.

Deposit growth of $267.8 million, or 6.5% annualized, on a linked quarter basis.

Robust capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.16%.

Repurchased 976,631 shares of common stock totaling $38.3 million year-to-date, including 336,145 shares totaling $13.4 million in the second quarter.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 56 basis points compared to 43 basis points on a linked quarter basis. Two commercial lending relationships with outstanding balances totaling $41.8 million were placed in nonaccrual status and associated reserves of $29.7 million were recorded.

Adjusted efficiency ratio 1 totaled 53.22% for the quarter.

Successfully completed systems conversion of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (“First Savings”) in mid-May.



"First Merchants continued to build momentum during the second quarter with expanding net interest margin, solid loan and deposit growth, and another quarter of strong commercial loan production," said Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer. "While we identified two commercial lending relationships that were placed on nonaccrual, we acted promptly to recognize the associated reserves and believe our balance sheet remains well positioned. We successfully completed the integration of First Savings, further strengthening our statewide Indiana franchise and enhancing our ability to serve clients across Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. Our capital, liquidity and credit quality remain very strong and position us well to execute our long-term growth strategy and continue creating shareholder value."

Second Quarter Financial Results:

The Corporation reported second quarter 2026 net income available to common stockholders of $43.5 million compared to $56.4 million during the same period in 2025. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $0.70 compared to $0.98 in the second quarter of 2025. Current quarter results included acquisition-related costs of $3.8 million that consist primarily of employee salaries, equipment, and professional fees. Excluding these non-core charges, adjusted earnings per common share1 for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $0.74 compared to $0.98 in the prior year period. Subsequent to quarter-end, based on additional information obtained regarding conditions that existed at June 30, 2026, two commercial lending relationships were placed on nonaccrual status and reserve levels were increased, resulting in elevated provision expense for the second quarter. The first was a $28.1 million participation in a shared national credit to a commercial authorized wireless retailer. The second was a credit to a commercial and residential roofing contractor with an outstanding balance of $13.7 million. Associated reserves for these credits totaled $29.7 million.

Total assets of the Corporation equaled $21.3 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $15.5 billion. Loans increased $2.2 billion during the last twelve months and $268.8 million on a linked quarter basis. During the second quarter, the Corporation completed the previously announced sale of $271.1 million of mortgage loans that had been transferred to held-for-sale during the first quarter. Additionally, mortgage loans totaling $47.1 million were returned to held-for-investment during the second quarter. Excluding loans acquired through First Savings and the impact of mortgage loan sale activity, the Corporation generated organic loan growth of $697.9 million, or 5.2% during the past twelve months. On a linked quarter basis, organic loan growth totaled $221.7 million, or 5.8% annualized.

Investment securities, totaling $3.3 billion, decreased $88.9 million, or 2.6% during the last twelve months and decreased $17.8 million, or 2.2% annualized on a linked quarter basis. Investment securities declined during the quarter due to principal paydowns and maturities, offset by an increase in the securities portfolio valuation.

Total deposits equaled $16.8 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $2.0 billion over the past twelve months. The acquisition of First Savings contributed $1.7 billion in deposits. Total deposits increased $267.8 million, or 6.5% annualized, on a linked quarter basis. The loan to deposit ratio of 92.7% at period end remained stable on a linked quarter basis.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $241.6 million as of quarter-end, or 1.56% of loans, an increase of $29.1 million from the prior quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $3.9 million and provision for credit losses of $33.0 million was recorded during the quarter. Reserves for unfunded commitments totaling $18.5 million remained unchanged from the previous quarter. Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.56% for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 13 basis points compared to 0.43% in the prior quarter. The increase in nonperforming assets and provision for credit losses reflects the impact of the two commercial lending relationships placed in nonaccrual status.

Net interest income, totaling $158.9 million for the quarter, increased $7.6 million, or 5.0%, compared to prior quarter and increased $25.9 million, or 19.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2025. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.38%, an increase of three basis points compared to the prior quarter and an increase of 13 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest income totaled $37.2 million for the quarter, an increase of $31.3 million, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $5.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2025. The linked quarter increase primarily reflects the negative valuation adjustment of $29.8 million recorded in the first quarter on mortgage loans sold in the second quarter. Also contributing to the increase were higher gains on sales of loans and derivative hedge fees.

Noninterest expense totaled $115.3 million for the quarter, a decrease of $9.8 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $21.7 million from the second quarter of 2025. Acquisition-related costs totaling $3.8 million were incurred during the quarter, including $1.4 million in professional and other outside services and $1.0 million in equipment costs. Acquisition-related costs recorded in the prior quarter totaled $17.0 million.

The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 12.98%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.16%, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 8.99%. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong capital position.

1 See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for reconciliation

2 Excludes $47.1 million of loans returned to held-for-investment from held-for-sale

CONFERENCE CALL

First Merchants Corporation will conduct an earnings conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIc1f6f98686534d529e7f3d66c4d50b16)

To view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hqyvbr3q) during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until July 23, 2027.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page ( http://www.firstmerchants.com ).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected benefits of the merger between First Merchants and First Savings, including future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, and accretion/dilution to reported earnings that may be realized from the merger, as well as other statements of expectations regarding the merger, and other statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits, whether with respect to the merger or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: the risk that the businesses of First Merchants and First Savings will not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the merger may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the merger; possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit-worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with First Merchants’ business; the impacts of epidemics, pandemics or other infectious disease outbreaks; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the SEC. First Merchants undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this news release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate their anticipated future results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. For purposes of Regulation G, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of the registrant’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the issuer; or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. In this regard, GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, First Merchants Corporation has provided reconciliations within this news release, as necessary, of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30, 2026 2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 86,665 $ 81,567 Interest-bearing deposits 529,432 223,343 Investment securities available for sale 1,384,392 1,358,130 Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $245 in 2026 and 2025 1,907,684 2,022,826 Loans held for sale 77,880 28,783 Loans 15,530,737 13,296,759 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (241,615 ) (195,316 ) Net loans 15,289,122 13,101,443 Premises and equipment 148,164 122,808 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 70,818 47,290 Interest receivable 101,927 93,258 Goodwill 788,186 712,002 Other intangibles 38,972 16,797 Cash surrender value of life insurance 373,242 305,695 Other real estate owned 1,562 177 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 113,975 97,749 Other assets 436,744 380,909 TOTAL ASSETS $ 21,348,765 $ 18,592,777 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,831,836 $ 2,197,416 Interest-bearing 12,921,545 12,600,162 Total Deposits 16,753,381 14,797,578 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased — 85,000 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 103,340 114,758 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,414,059 898,702 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 86,350 62,617 Total Borrowings 1,603,749 1,161,077 Interest payable 17,491 16,174 Other liabilities 276,967 269,996 Total Liabilities 18,651,588 16,244,825 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 Common Stock, $0.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 62,205,528 and 57,272,433 shares 7,776 7,159 Additional paid-in capital 1,358,975 1,163,170 Retained earnings 1,438,894 1,342,473 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (133,593 ) (189,975 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,697,177 2,347,952 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 21,348,765 $ 18,592,777





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 INTEREST INCOME Loans: Taxable $ 226,531 $ 195,173 $ 440,158 $ 382,901 Tax-exempt 11,823 10,805 23,412 21,337 Investment securities: Taxable 7,355 8,266 14,902 16,638 Tax-exempt 12,458 12,516 25,055 25,033 Deposits with financial institutions 1,147 1,892 2,391 4,264 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,525 1,083 3,490 2,080 Total Interest Income 260,839 229,735 509,408 452,253 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 86,254 84,241 170,347 164,788 Federal funds purchased 717 965 1,307 1,777 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 419 663 751 1,405 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 13,190 9,714 24,238 19,078 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,318 1,138 2,521 1,921 Total Interest Expense 101,898 96,721 199,164 188,969 NET INTEREST INCOME 158,941 133,014 310,244 263,284 Provision for credit losses 33,000 5,600 37,900 9,800 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 125,941 127,414 272,344 253,484 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 9,372 8,566 18,409 16,638 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 9,638 8,831 19,406 17,475 Card payment fees 5,505 4,932 10,780 9,458 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 7,742 5,849 14,253 10,871 Derivative hedge fees 1,117 831 1,681 1,235 Other customer fees 880 401 1,473 816 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 2,325 1,913 5,771 4,092 Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities — (1 ) — (8 ) Net loss on mortgage loans reclassified to held for sale — — (29,755 ) — Other income (loss) 577 (19 ) 967 774 Total Noninterest Income 37,156 31,303 42,985 61,351 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 65,774 54,527 135,217 109,509 Net occupancy 8,227 6,845 16,528 14,061 Equipment 8,603 6,927 16,421 13,935 Marketing 2,370 1,997 3,971 3,350 Outside data processing fees 8,045 7,107 15,235 13,036 Printing and office supplies 491 272 868 619 Intangible asset amortization 2,706 1,505 5,008 3,031 FDIC assessments 4,390 3,552 8,283 7,200 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 1,052 29 2,152 629 Professional and other outside services 4,979 3,741 19,572 7,002 Other expenses 8,710 7,096 17,237 14,128 Total Noninterest Expense 115,347 93,598 240,492 186,500 Income Before Income Taxes 47,750 65,119 74,837 128,335 Income tax expense 3,770 8,287 2,701 16,164 NET INCOME 43,980 56,832 72,136 112,171 Preferred stock dividends 469 469 938 938 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 43,511 $ 56,363 $ 71,198 $ 111,233 PER SHARE DATA: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.70 $ 0.98 $ 1.16 $ 1.93 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.70 $ 0.98 $ 1.15 $ 1.92 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.73 $ 0.71 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share1 $ 29.80 $ 27.90 $ 29.80 $ 27.90 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 62,574 57,773 61,795 58,005





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 3,905 $ 2,315 $ 14,161 $ 7,241 AVERAGE BALANCES: Assets $ 21,253,171 $ 18,508,785 $ 20,832,683 $ 18,425,723 Loans 15,423,286 13,211,729 15,175,407 13,077,288 Earning Assets 19,583,204 17,158,984 19,215,138 17,060,278 Deposits 16,638,273 14,632,113 16,360,912 14,526,314 Stockholders' Equity 2,702,249 2,340,010 2,679,131 2,340,440 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 0.83 % 1.23 % 0.69 % 1.22 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 6.44 9.63 5.32 9.51 Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity1 9.80 14.49 8.10 14.30 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.14 92.71 92.24 92.59 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Loans 1.56 1.47 1.56 1.47 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.10 0.07 0.19 0.11 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.71 12.64 12.86 12.70 Fully Taxable Equivalent (FTE) Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.46 5.50 5.43 5.45 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.08 2.25 2.07 2.22 Net Interest Margin FTE1 3.38 3.25 3.36 3.23 Efficiency Ratio1 55.11 53.99 63.75 54.26





ASSET QUALITY (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Nonaccrual Loans $ 118,203 $ 89,592 $ 71,773 $ 65,740 $ 67,358 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 1,562 1,264 658 1,270 177 Nonperforming Assets (NPA) 119,765 90,856 72,431 67,010 67,535 Accruing Loans 90+ Days Delinquent 9,738 4,078 2,042 1,925 4,443 NPAs & 90+ Days Delinquent $ 129,503 $ 94,934 $ 74,473 $ 68,935 $ 71,978 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 241,615 $ 212,520 $ 195,597 $ 194,468 $ 195,316 Quarterly Net Charge-offs 3,905 10,256 6,021 5,148 2,315 NPAs / Assets % 0.56 % 0.43 % 0.38 % 0.36 % 0.36 % NPAs & 90 Day / Assets % 0.61 % 0.45 % 0.39 % 0.37 % 0.39 % NPAs / Loans and OREO % 0.77 % 0.60 % 0.52 % 0.49 % 0.51 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Loans 1.56 % 1.39 % 1.42 % 1.43 % 1.47 % Quarterly Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.10 % 0.27 % 0.18 % 0.15 % 0.07 %





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 86,665 $ 98,083 $ 84,158 $ 88,079 $ 81,567 Interest-bearing deposits 529,432 175,354 196,300 168,706 223,343 Investment securities available for sale 1,384,392 1,372,417 1,407,102 1,386,903 1,358,130 Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 1,907,684 1,937,485 1,971,539 1,995,488 2,022,826 Loans held for sale 77,880 401,839 20,079 23,190 28,783 Loans 15,530,737 15,261,889 13,791,707 13,591,174 13,296,759 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (241,615 ) (212,520 ) (195,597 ) (194,468 ) (195,316 ) Net loans 15,289,122 15,049,369 13,596,110 13,396,706 13,101,443 Premises and equipment 148,164 146,013 121,058 121,771 122,808 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 70,818 70,835 47,245 47,264 47,290 Interest receivable 101,927 97,026 93,374 89,102 93,258 Goodwill 788,186 782,789 712,002 712,002 712,002 Other intangibles 38,972 41,678 13,800 15,298 16,797 Cash surrender value of life insurance 373,242 371,238 308,438 306,583 305,695 Other real estate owned 1,562 1,264 658 1,270 177 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 113,975 116,814 78,664 89,758 97,749 Other assets 436,744 410,317 374,574 369,509 380,909 TOTAL ASSETS $ 21,348,765 $ 21,072,521 $ 19,025,101 $ 18,811,629 $ 18,592,777 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,831,836 $ 3,748,279 $ 2,137,262 $ 2,100,570 $ 2,197,416 Interest-bearing 12,921,545 12,737,338 13,157,593 12,769,409 12,600,162 Total Deposits 16,753,381 16,485,617 15,294,855 14,869,979 14,797,578 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased — 170,000 40,000 199,370 85,000 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 103,340 89,458 103,755 122,226 114,758 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,414,059 1,299,192 798,549 798,626 898,702 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 86,350 86,345 57,630 57,632 62,617 Total Borrowings 1,603,749 1,644,995 999,934 1,177,854 1,161,077 Interest payable 17,491 18,890 18,235 18,240 16,174 Other liabilities 276,967 250,454 245,410 333,154 269,996 Total Liabilities 18,651,588 18,399,956 16,558,434 16,399,227 16,244,825 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 125 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 Common Stock, $0.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 7,776 7,813 7,119 7,149 7,159 Additional paid-in capital 1,358,975 1,369,879 1,150,816 1,158,026 1,163,170 Retained earnings 1,438,894 1,418,609 1,413,742 1,377,966 1,342,473 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (133,593 ) (148,861 ) (130,135 ) (155,864 ) (189,975 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,697,177 2,672,565 2,466,667 2,412,402 2,347,952 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 21,348,765 $ 21,072,521 $ 19,025,101 $ 18,811,629 $ 18,592,777





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 INTEREST INCOME Loans: Taxable $ 226,531 $ 213,627 $ 203,120 $ 200,406 $ 195,173 Tax-exempt 11,823 11,589 10,905 11,173 10,805 Investment securities: Taxable 7,355 7,547 7,736 8,288 8,266 Tax-exempt 12,458 12,597 12,459 12,460 12,516 Deposits with financial institutions 1,147 1,244 2,187 1,676 1,892 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,525 1,965 1,037 1,092 1,083 Total Interest Income 260,839 248,569 237,444 235,095 229,735 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 86,254 84,093 88,670 90,821 84,241 Federal funds purchased 717 590 218 224 965 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 419 332 405 654 663 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 13,190 11,048 8,047 8,638 9,714 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,318 1,203 1,040 1,093 1,138 Total Interest Expense 101,898 97,266 98,380 101,430 96,721 NET INTEREST INCOME 158,941 151,303 139,064 133,665 133,014 Provision for credit losses 33,000 4,900 7,150 4,300 5,600 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 125,941 146,403 131,914 129,365 127,414 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 9,372 9,037 8,704 8,921 8,566 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 9,638 9,768 9,175 8,842 8,831 Card payment fees 5,505 5,275 5,325 5,007 4,932 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 7,742 6,511 5,421 4,983 5,849 Derivative hedge fees 1,117 564 1,053 1,097 831 Other customer fees 880 593 315 414 401 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 2,325 3,446 1,854 1,667 1,913 Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities — — — — (1 ) Net loss on mortgage loans reclassified to held for sale — (29,755 ) — — — Other income (loss) 577 390 1,259 1,546 (19 ) Total Noninterest Income 37,156 5,829 33,106 32,477 31,303 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 65,774 69,443 58,254 57,317 54,527 Net occupancy 8,227 8,301 7,283 7,057 6,845 Equipment 8,603 7,818 7,681 6,998 6,927 Marketing 2,370 1,601 2,324 2,120 1,997 Outside data processing fees 8,045 7,190 7,509 6,943 7,107 Printing and office supplies 491 377 450 311 272 Intangible asset amortization 2,706 2,302 1,498 1,499 1,505 FDIC assessments 4,390 3,893 2,684 3,526 3,552 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 1,052 1,100 775 121 29 Professional and other outside services 4,979 14,593 3,774 3,718 3,741 Other expenses 8,710 8,527 7,290 6,951 7,096 Total Noninterest Expense 115,347 125,145 99,522 96,561 93,598 Income Before Income Taxes 47,750 27,087 65,498 65,281 65,119 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,770 (1,069 ) 8,433 8,516 8,287 NET INCOME 43,980 28,156 57,065 56,765 56,832 Preferred stock dividends 469 469 469 468 469 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 43,511 $ 27,687 $ 56,596 $ 56,297 $ 56,363 PER SHARE DATA: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.70 $ 0.46 $ 0.99 $ 0.98 $ 0.98 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.70 $ 0.45 $ 0.99 $ 0.98 $ 0.98 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share1 $ 29.80 $ 29.34 $ 30.18 $ 29.08 $ 27.90 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 62,574 61,008 57,442 57,448 57,773 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 0.83 % 0.55 % 1.20 % 1.22 % 1.23 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 6.44 4.17 9.23 9.51 9.63 Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity1 9.80 6.39 13.57 14.21 14.49 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.14 92.33 92.69 92.73 92.71 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.56 1.39 1.42 1.43 1.47 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.10 0.27 0.18 0.15 0.07 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.71 13.01 12.88 12.71 12.64 Fully Taxable Equivalent (FTE) Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.46 5.41 5.52 5.58 5.50 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.08 2.06 2.23 2.34 2.25 Net Interest Margin FTE1 3.38 3.35 3.29 3.24 3.25 Efficiency Ratio1 55.11 74.45 54.52 55.09 53.99





LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Commercial and industrial loans $ 4,720,441 $ 4,611,596 $ 4,478,282 $ 4,604,895 $ 4,440,924 Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 323,348 310,788 283,125 275,817 265,172 Real estate loans: Construction 874,419 899,895 804,775 789,021 836,033 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 3,271,620 3,192,337 2,338,666 2,304,889 2,171,092 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 1,368,627 1,334,959 1,237,100 1,232,117 1,226,797 Residential 2,361,480 2,273,860 2,420,310 2,412,783 2,397,094 Home equity 1,118,662 1,104,739 710,980 687,021 673,961 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 149,878 153,283 155,436 138,703 141,045 Public finance and other commercial loans 1,342,262 1,380,432 1,363,033 1,145,928 1,144,641 Loans 15,530,737 15,261,889 13,791,707 13,591,174 13,296,759 Allowance for credit losses - loans (241,615 ) (212,520 ) (195,597 ) (194,468 ) (195,316 ) NET LOANS $ 15,289,122 $ 15,049,369 $ 13,596,110 $ 13,396,706 $ 13,101,443





DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Demand deposits $ 8,570,517 $ 8,009,548 $ 7,770,473 $ 7,645,698 $ 7,798,695 Savings deposits 6,043,560 6,204,526 5,481,785 5,164,707 4,984,659 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or less 666,369 665,639 603,690 627,828 617,857 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 1,054,075 1,012,922 915,293 910,337 891,139 Brokered certificates of deposits (1) 418,860 592,982 523,614 521,409 505,228 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 16,753,381 $ 16,485,617 $ 15,294,855 $ 14,869,979 $ 14,797,578

(1) Total brokered deposits of $1.3 billion, which includes brokered CD's of $418.9 million at June 30, 2026.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS

(Dollars In Thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate ASSETS Interest-bearing deposits $ 228,468 $ 1,147 2.01 % $ 252,613 $ 1,892 3.00 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 70,826 1,525 8.61 46,598 1,083 9.30 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,457,179 7,355 2.02 1,605,718 8,266 2.06 Tax-exempt (2) 2,024,323 15,769 3.12 2,042,326 15,843 3.10 Total Investment Securities 3,481,502 23,124 2.66 3,648,044 24,109 2.64 Loans held for sale 379,122 4,541 4.79 25,411 389 6.12 Loans: (3) Commercial 10,809,590 172,562 6.39 9,006,650 154,108 6.84 Real estate mortgage 2,133,638 26,859 5.04 2,200,521 25,062 4.56 HELOC and installment 1,281,529 22,569 7.04 834,901 15,614 7.48 Tax-exempt (2) 1,198,529 14,903 4.97 1,144,246 13,677 4.78 Total Loans, including loans held for sale 15,802,408 241,434 6.11 13,211,729 208,850 6.32 Total Earning Assets 19,583,204 267,230 5.46 % 17,158,984 235,934 5.50 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,669,967 1,349,801 TOTAL ASSETS $ 21,253,171 $ 18,508,785 LIABILITIES Interest-Bearing Deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,515,106 $ 31,239 2.77 % $ 5,545,158 $ 35,303 2.55 % Money market deposits 4,731,251 33,269 2.81 3,613,952 28,714 3.18 Savings deposits 1,424,566 2,279 0.64 1,282,951 2,513 0.78 Certificates and other time deposits 2,241,647 19,467 3.47 2,003,682 17,711 3.54 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 12,912,570 86,254 2.67 12,445,743 84,241 2.71 Borrowings 1,640,431 15,644 3.81 1,250,519 12,480 3.99 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 14,553,001 101,898 2.80 13,696,262 96,721 2.82 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,725,703 2,186,370 Other liabilities 272,218 286,143 Total Liabilities 18,550,922 16,168,775 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,702,249 2,340,010 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 21,253,171 $ 18,508,785 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 165,332 $ 139,213 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 2.66 % 2.68 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 5.46 % 5.50 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 2.08 % 2.25 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.38 % 3.25 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2026 and 2025. These totals equal $6.4 million and $6.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS

(Dollars In Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate ASSETS Federal Funds Sold Interest-bearing deposits $ 220,361 $ 2,391 2.17 % $ 273,200 $ 4,264 3.12 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 66,795 3,490 10.45 45,296 2,080 9.18 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,483,615 14,902 2.01 1,620,005 16,638 2.05 Tax-exempt (2) 2,043,092 31,715 3.10 2,044,489 31,687 3.10 Total Investment Securities 3,526,707 46,617 2.64 3,664,494 48,325 2.64 Loans held for sale 225,868 5,968 5.28 23,190 708 6.11 Loans: (3) Commercial 10,523,765 337,327 6.41 8,889,119 301,880 6.79 Real estate mortgage 2,250,726 54,774 4.87 2,195,988 49,508 4.51 HELOC and installment 1,203,122 42,089 7.00 831,904 30,805 7.41 Tax-exempt (2) 1,197,794 29,537 4.93 1,137,087 27,009 4.75 Total Loans, including loans held for sale 15,401,275 469,695 6.10 13,077,288 409,910 6.27 Total Earning Assets 19,215,138 522,193 5.43 % 17,060,278 464,579 5.45 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,617,545 1,365,445 TOTAL ASSETS $ 20,832,683 $ 18,425,723 LIABILITIES Interest-Bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,970,120 $ 61,020 2.46 % $ 5,533,858 $ 69,909 2.53 % Money market deposits 4,649,219 65,317 2.81 3,526,461 54,666 3.10 Savings deposits 1,398,327 4,512 0.65 1,291,133 4,958 0.77 Certificates and other time deposits 2,242,527 39,498 3.52 1,975,923 35,255 3.57 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 13,260,193 170,347 2.57 12,327,375 164,788 2.67 Borrowings 1,524,974 28,817 3.78 1,256,688 24,181 3.85 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 14,785,167 199,164 2.69 13,584,063 188,969 2.78 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,100,719 2,198,939 Other liabilities 267,666 302,281 Total Liabilities 18,153,552 16,085,283 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,679,131 2,340,440 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 20,832,683 $ 18,425,723 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 323,029 $ 275,610 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 2.74 % 2.67 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 5.43 % 5.45 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 2.07 % 2.22 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.36 % 3.23 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2026 and 2025. These totals equal $12.8 million and $12.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.

(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (NON-GAAP) (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 2026 2025 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP) $ 43,511 $ 27,687 $ 56,596 $ 56,297 $ 56,363 $ 71,198 $ 111,233 Adjustments: Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities — — — — 1 — 8 Net loss on mortgage loans reclassified to held for sale — 29,755 — — — 29,755 — Acquisition-related expenses 3,830 16,968 524 276 — 20,798 — Non-core expenses (1)(2) — — (743 ) 633 — — — Tax on adjustments (925 ) (11,279 ) 53 (220 ) — (12,204 ) (2 ) Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 46,416 $ 63,131 $ 56,430 $ 56,986 $ 56,364 $ 109,547 $ 111,239 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 62,574 61,008 57,442 57,448 57,773 61,795 58,005 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (GAAP) $ 0.70 $ 0.45 $ 0.99 $ 0.98 $ 0.98 $ 1.15 $ 1.92 Adjustments: Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities — — — — — — — Net loss on mortgage loans reclassified to held for sale — 0.49 — — — 0.48 — Acquisition-related expenses 0.06 0.28 — — — 0.34 — Non-core expenses (1)(2) — — (0.01 ) 0.01 — — — Tax on adjustments (0.02 ) (0.19 ) — — — (0.20 ) — Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (non-GAAP) $ 0.74 $ 1.03 $ 0.98 $ 0.99 $ 0.98 $ 1.77 $ 1.92

(1) Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 included a $0.7 million reduction in the FDIC special assessment

(2) Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 included $0.6 million of severance costs

PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION ("PTPP") EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED (NON-GAAP) (Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 2026 2025 Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 158,941 $ 151,303 $ 139,064 $ 133,665 $ 133,014 $ 310,244 $ 263,284 Noninterest Income (GAAP) 37,156 5,829 33,106 32,477 31,303 42,985 61,351 Total Revenue 196,097 157,132 172,170 166,142 164,317 353,229 324,635 Less: Noninterest Expense (GAAP) (115,347 ) (125,145 ) (99,522 ) (96,561 ) (93,598 ) (240,492 ) (186,500 ) Add: Net Realized Losses on Sales of Available for Sale Securities — — — — 1 — 8 Add: Net loss on mortgage loans reclassified to held for sale — 29,755 — — — 29,755 — Add: Acquisition-Related Expenses (non-GAAP) 3,830 16,968 524 276 — 20,798 — Add: Non-core Expenses (1)(2) (non-GAAP) — — (743 ) 633 — — — Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP) $ 84,580 $ 78,710 $ 72,429 $ 70,490 $ 70,720 $ 163,290 $ 138,143 Average Assets (GAAP) $ 21,253,171 $ 20,407,523 $ 19,039,989 $ 18,637,581 $ 18,508,785 $ 20,832,683 $ 18,425,723 Average Equity (GAAP) $ 2,702,249 $ 2,655,756 $ 2,452,005 $ 2,367,971 $ 2,340,010 $ 2,679,131 $ 2,340,440 PTPP/Average Assets (PTPP ROA) 1.59 % 1.54 % 1.52 % 1.51 % 1.53 % 1.57 % 1.50 % PTPP/Average Equity (PTPP ROE) 12.52 % 11.86 % 11.82 % 11.91 % 12.09 % 12.19 % 11.80 %

(1) Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 included a $0.7 million reduction in the FDIC special assessment

(2) Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 included $0.6 million of severance costs

NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (NON-GAAP) (Dollars in Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 2026 2025 Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 158,941 $ 151,303 $ 139,064 $ 133,665 $ 133,014 $ 310,244 $ 263,284 Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Adjustment 6,391 6,394 6,185 6,209 6,199 12,785 12,326 Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP) $ 165,332 $ 157,697 $ 145,249 $ 139,874 $ 139,213 $ 323,029 $ 275,610 Average Earning Assets (GAAP) $ 19,583,204 $ 18,842,984 $ 17,648,233 $ 17,282,901 $ 17,158,984 $ 19,215,138 $ 17,060,278 Net Interest Margin (GAAP) 3.25 % 3.21 % 3.15 % 3.09 % 3.10 % 3.23 % 3.09 % FTE Adjustment 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.14 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 3.38 % 3.35 % 3.29 % 3.24 % 3.25 % 3.36 % 3.23 %





RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY (NON-GAAP) (Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 2026 2025 Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 2,702,249 $ 2,655,756 $ 2,452,005 $ 2,367,971 $ 2,340,010 $ 2,679,131 $ 2,340,440 Less: Average Preferred Stock (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax (813,608 ) (784,490 ) (723,466 ) (724,619 ) (725,813 ) (799,129 ) (726,362 ) Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (non-GAAP) $ 1,863,516 $ 1,846,141 $ 1,703,414 $ 1,618,227 $ 1,589,072 $ 1,854,877 $ 1,588,953 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP) $ 43,511 $ 27,687 $ 56,596 $ 56,297 $ 56,363 $ 71,198 $ 111,233 Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax 2,137 1,819 1,183 1,185 1,188 3,956 2,394 Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 45,648 $ 29,506 $ 57,779 $ 57,482 $ 57,551 $ 75,154 $ 113,627 Return on Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) 9.80 % 6.39 % 13.57 % 14.21 % 14.49 % 8.10 % 14.30 %





EFFICIENCY RATIO (NON-GAAP) (Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 2026 2025 Noninterest Expense (GAAP) $ 115,347 $ 125,145 $ 99,522 $ 96,561 $ 93,598 $ 240,492 $ 186,500 Less: Intangible Asset Amortization (2,706 ) (2,302 ) (1,498 ) (1,499 ) (1,505 ) (5,008 ) (3,031 ) Less: OREO and Foreclosure Expenses (1,052 ) (1,100 ) (775 ) (121 ) (29 ) (2,152 ) (629 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense (non-GAAP) $ 111,589 $ 121,743 $ 97,249 $ 94,941 $ 92,064 $ 233,332 $ 182,840 Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 158,941 $ 151,303 $ 139,064 $ 133,665 $ 133,014 $ 310,244 $ 263,284 Plus: Fully Taxable Equivalent Adjustment 6,391 6,394 6,185 6,209 6,199 12,785 12,326 Net Interest Income on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (non-GAAP) $ 165,332 $ 157,697 $ 145,249 $ 139,874 $ 139,213 $ 323,029 $ 275,610 Noninterest Income (GAAP) $ 37,156 $ 5,829 $ 33,106 $ 32,477 $ 31,303 $ 42,985 $ 61,351 Less: Investment Securities (Gains) Losses — — — — 1 — 8 Adjusted Noninterest Income (non-GAAP) $ 37,156 $ 5,829 $ 33,106 $ 32,477 $ 31,304 $ 42,985 $ 61,359 Adjusted Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 202,488 $ 163,526 $ 178,355 $ 172,351 $ 170,517 $ 366,014 $ 336,969 Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 55.11 % 74.45 % 54.52 % 55.09 % 53.99 % 63.75 % 54.26 % Adjusted Noninterest Expense (non-GAAP) $ 111,589 $ 121,743 $ 97,249 $ 94,941 $ 92,064 $ 233,332 $ 182,840 Less: Acquisition-related Expenses (3,830 ) (16,968 ) (524 ) (276 ) — (20,798 ) — Less: Non-core Expenses (1)(2) — — 743 (633 ) — — — Adjusted Noninterest Expense Excluding Non-core Expenses (non-GAAP) $ 107,759 $ 104,775 $ 97,468 $ 94,032 $ 92,064 $ 212,534 $ 182,840 Adjusted Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 202,488 $ 163,526 $ 178,355 $ 172,351 $ 170,517 $ 366,014 $ 336,969 Add: Net loss on mortgage loans reclassified to held for sale — 29,755 — — — 29,755 — Adjusted Revenue Excluding Net loss on mortgage loans reclassified to held for sale (non-GAAP) $ 202,488 $ 193,281 $ 178,355 $ 172,351 $ 170,517 $ 395,769 $ 336,969 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 53.22 % 54.21 % 54.65 % 54.56 % 53.99 % 53.70 % 54.26 %

(1) Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 included a $0.7 million reduction in the FDIC special assessment

(2) Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 included $0.6 million of severance costs

For more information, contact:

Nicole M. Weaver, First Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration

765-521-7619

http://www.firstmerchants.com