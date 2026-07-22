QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $36.3 Million for the Second Quarter of 2026

 | Source: QCR Holdings, Inc. QCR Holdings, Inc.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net income of $36.3 million, or $2.19 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”), representing a 28% year-over-year increase in diluted EPS
  • Strong return on average assets of 1.51%
  • Significant capital markets revenue from low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) production increased 69% year-over-year to $16.7 million
  • Wealth Management assets under management increased 9% and revenue increased 7% on a linked-quarter basis
  • Enhanced operating leverage, reflected in a 310-basis point improvement in the efficiency ratio1 to 54.6%
  • Robust gross loan growth of 12% annualized, excluding securitization, loan sale, and m2 Equipment Finance (“m2”) portfolio runoff
  • Successful execution of $443.6 million in LIHTC loan offtake transactions
  • Asset quality improved with criticized loans to total loans at the lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Tangible book value (“TBV”) per share1 growth of $2.17, or 15% annualized on a linked-quarter basis
  • Opportunistic share repurchases of 149,639 shares at an average price of $90.01 per share

MOLINE, Ill., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced quarterly net income of $36.3 million and diluted EPS of $2.19 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $33.4 million and diluted EPS of $1.99 for the first quarter of 2026, and $29.0 million and $1.71 for the second quarter of 2025.

 For the Quarter Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
$ in millions (except per share data)2026 2026 2025
Net Income$36.3 $33.4 $29.0
Diluted EPS$2.19 $1.99 $1.71
Adjusted Net Income1$36.3 $33.4 $29.4
Adjusted Diluted EPS1$2.19 $1.99 $1.73


“We delivered strong net income and record GAAP EPS for the second quarter, demonstrating the ongoing momentum across our franchise. Adjusted EPS1 also remained near record levels, exceeded only by the fourth quarter of 2025. These results were supported by substantial loan production, a rebound in capital markets revenue, higher net interest income despite significant LIHTC loan sales, and strong contributions from our wealth management business. Noninterest expenses also outperformed our guidance. Together, these results produced meaningful operating leverage and demonstrated the strength of our diversified business model,” said Todd Gipple, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We also made important progress on several strategic priorities during the quarter, improving asset quality to the strongest levels in nearly seven years, completing our second core conversion, executing LIHTC offtake transactions that advanced our asset and capital-light strategy, and returning $13.5 million to shareholders through opportunistic share repurchases,” said Mr. Gipple.

Robust Loan Growth

In the second quarter of 2026, total loans grew $216.9 million, or 12% annualized, excluding LIHTC loan offtake transactions and the planned runoff of the m2 portfolio. The Company executed $443.6 million of LIHTC loan offtake transactions during the quarter, consisting of a Freddie Mac permanent loan securitization and a construction loan portfolio sale.

“We delivered strong loan growth fueled by solid production across both our LIHTC and traditional lending businesses, in line with our guidance. Our 7% annualized traditional loan growth, excluding the planned m2 portfolio runoff, reflects robust local client demand and continued strength across our markets,” said Mr. Gipple.

“With very strong pipelines and a healthy outlook for future originations, we expect increased lending activity to fully offset the near-term impact of LIHTC offtake transactions on net interest income. Over time, these transactions will allow us to expand our capital markets revenue opportunities. Accordingly, we are reaffirming our gross loan growth guidance of 10% to 15% annualized for the final two quarters of 2026,” said Mr. Gipple.

Significant Capital Markets and Wealth Management Revenue Growth

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $29.4 million, up from $23.0 million in the first quarter of 2026. The Company generated $16.7 million of capital markets revenue from LIHTC loan production in the second quarter of 2026, representing a linked-quarter increase of 56% and a year-over-year increase of 69%. Capital markets revenue growth was partially offset by a $1.3 million loss from the Freddie Mac LIHTC securitization. Wealth management revenue totaled $5.8 million for the quarter, representing a 7% increase from the first quarter of 2026, reflecting strong market performance and continued new relationship and AUM growth.

“Our wealth management business continues to perform at a high level, delivering 7% revenue growth and 9% AUM growth during the quarter. We believe our investments in this business position us well to sustain this momentum and capture additional growth opportunities,” said Mr. Gipple.

“As expected, capital markets revenue increased sharply from a seasonally slower first quarter, supported by growth in our LIHTC lending platform. These results reflect the continued robust demand for affordable housing and the strength of our experienced team. We continue to create new relationships with some of the best LIHTC developers in the country while expanding our relationships with existing clients. We remain particularly excited about the momentum in our LIHTC business, as the outlook in this segment remains very strong, supported by an outstanding pipeline and favorable affordable housing fundamentals. As a result, we are reaffirming our guidance of $60 million to $70 million of capital markets revenue over the next four quarters,” said Mr. Gipple.

“As noted in prior quarters, Freddie Mac has significantly increased the complexity of its M-Series securitization program since our earlier transactions. While the underlying securities priced better than expected, higher transaction costs under the revised program drove the loss on this securitization. We are pursuing alternative loan sale structures for our permanent LIHTC loans that we believe will be less complex, faster to execute, and more economically attractive. These structures are also expected to allow for a complete sale of the underlying loans without retaining the first-loss B-Tranche, removing the loans from risk-based assets and more effectively freeing regulatory capital. We are targeting early 2027 for our first transaction under this revised structure,” said Mr. Gipple.

Strong Earning Asset Growth Offsets Impact of LIHTC Loan Sales

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $67.9 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 3% annualized, from the first quarter of 2026. Average earning assets increased $46.3 million during the quarter, more than offsetting the impact of LIHTC offtake transactions and driving higher interest income.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.10% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis1 was 3.55% for the second quarter, as compared to 3.13% and 3.58%, respectively for the prior quarter. Continued progress in lowering interest-bearing and time deposit costs, along with the accretive impact of the LIHTC offtake transactions, was more than offset by a shift toward higher-cost wholesale funding and lower loan yields. The majority of the reduction in loan yields was driven by lower nonaccrual interest recoveries and reduced loan discount accretion.

“Our NIM TEY1 declined 3 basis points from the first quarter of 2026 and came in below our guidance range,” said Nick Anderson, Chief Financial Officer. “After early quarter pressure, NIM improved and stabilized in May and June, with June exceeding the quarterly average by 1 basis point. We continued to maintain deposit pricing discipline in a competitive environment, driving a further decline in our cost of deposits during the quarter. While lower loan discount accretion and nonaccrual interest recoveries pressured our loan yield, significant earning asset growth helped support net interest income as we executed on our LIHTC offtake transactions.”

“We are encouraged by the strength of our lending pipeline and consistent loan demand, which continue to support profitable growth opportunities across our footprint. Combined with our disciplined approach to deposit costs, this positive momentum supports our guidance for a relatively static third quarter NIM TEY1, assuming no Federal Reserve rate changes,” said Mr. Anderson.

Core Deposits Normalize Following Exceptional First Quarter

Total core deposit activity in the second quarter of 2026 normalized from the exceptional first quarter performance, decreasing $323.8 million. The decline primarily reflected the Company’s intentional reduction of higher-cost correspondent and public fund balances, supported by liquidity generated from LIHTC offtake transactions and a steady increase in noninterest bearing deposits. Year-to-date, core deposits have increased $85 million, or 2% annualized.

The Company’s total deposits at the end of the second quarter were $7.4 billion, a decrease of 4.5% from the first quarter and includes a further reduction in non-core brokered deposits to just 2% of total deposits. “We remain focused on growing core deposits, optimizing our funding mix, and maintaining disciplined deposit pricing in a competitive environment. We also delivered our third consecutive quarter of noninterest bearing deposit growth, reflecting continued progress on a key strategic priority for our Company,” said Mr. Anderson.

Efficient Expense Structure Drives Operating Leverage 

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $53.2 million, compared to $52.1 million for the first quarter of 2026. The $1.0 million linked-quarter increase primarily reflected higher salary and benefits associated with increased capital markets activity, as well as higher professional and data processing expense, related to the core conversion completed during the quarter. The increase in salary and benefits expense was partially offset by an $825 thousand linked-quarter decline in stock-based compensation expense, as most of this expense is recognized in the first quarter, and by higher deferred loan origination costs associated with strong loan growth.

“Stronger capital markets production drove higher variable compensation with digital transformation costs also contributing to the linked-quarter increase in noninterest expense. Even with these increases, expenses remained below our guided range, reflecting disciplined expense management and improving operating leverage,” said Mr. Anderson.

For the third quarter of 2026, the Company is lowering its noninterest expense guidance to be in the range of $54 million to $57 million, assuming capital markets revenue and loan growth are within the guidance ranges and includes the Company’s continued investments in digital transformation initiatives. “This outlook reflects our approach to expense management under our 9/6/5 strategic model, which is designed to keep annual noninterest expense growth below 5%, driving operating leverage, improving efficiency, and enhancing profitability,” added Mr. Anderson.

Continued Strong Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $39.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of $3.4 million from the prior quarter, which resulted in the NPA to total assets ratio improving by 4 basis points to 0.41%. The ratio of criticized loans to total loans and leases also improved to 1.91%, the lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $4.7 million during the second quarter, compared to $2.5 million in the first quarter, reflecting loan growth in the current quarter and the prior quarter’s benefit from a reversal of credit loss expense related to loans transferred to held for sale. Net charge-offs were $3.3 million during the second quarter of 2026, a decline of $0.6 million from the prior quarter, as the Company continues to benefit from the positive trends in charge-off activity from the winddown of the m2 portfolio. The allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment declined by 2 basis points from the prior quarter, to 1.24%.

Earnings Growth Drives TBV Per Share1 Expansion

The Company’s TBV per share¹ increased by $2.17, or 15% annualized, during the second quarter of 2026. This growth was driven by strong earnings during the quarter partially offset by share repurchases.

As of June 30, 2026, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio¹ increased 40 basis points to 10.71%, the common equity tier 1 ratio increased 14 basis points to 10.68%, and the total risk-based capital ratio increased 13 basis points to 14.13%. These quarterly changes reflect the combined impact of strong earnings, loan sales, and share repurchases during the quarter. By comparison, these ratios were 10.31%, 10.54%, and 14.00%, respectively, as of March 31, 2026.

Continued Opportunistic Share Repurchases

The Company continued share repurchases during the second quarter consistent with capital allocation priorities, returning approximately $13.5 million of capital to shareholders at an attractive multiple relative to tangible book value¹. Since the Company began repurchasing shares in 2025, it has purchased over 675 thousand shares, approximately 4% of total shares outstanding, returning $55.9 million of capital to shareholders. The share repurchase program authorized in October 2025 enhances the Company’s capital allocation flexibility and allows for organic growth, shareholder returns, and capital strength while reinforcing confidence in the Company’s long-term outlook.

Conference Call Details
The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, July 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through July 30, 2026. The replay access information is 855-669-9658 (international 412-317-0088); access code 5347347. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed on the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Guaranty Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 35 locations in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $9.5 billion in assets, $7.0 billion in loans and $7.4 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Endnotes
1Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these adjusted measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including effects of inflationary pressures, the threat or implementation of tariffs, immigration enforcement and changes in foreign policy; (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from actions taken by federal and local governments, including changes in local, state and federal laws and regulations, the threat or implementation of tariffs, immigration enforcement and changes in foreign policy; (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, military conflicts, acts of war or threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, and other adverse external events that can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy and commodity prices, affect global supply chains, increase the volatility of financial markets, and other matters beyond our control, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or the PCAOB; (v) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company’s commercial borrowers; (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions, private credit firms, fintech companies, and digital asset service providers and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) rapid technological changes implemented by us and our third-party vendors, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, including failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions and the possibility that transaction and integration costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes and costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xiv) credit risk and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including CRE loans); (xv) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xvi) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xvii) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xviii) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xix) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheet; (xx) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxi) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of the Company’s or our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxii) emerging issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence that could give rise to legal or regulatory action, damage our reputation or otherwise materially harm our business or customers; (xxiii) changes in the interest rates and repayment rates of the Company’s assets; (xxiv) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework; and (xxv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Contact:
Doug Neumann
VP, Investor Relations
(309) 743-7753
dneumann@qcrh.com


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  As of
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
   (dollars in thousands)
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET               
Cash and due from banks $111,342  $80,038  $76,494  $77,581  $104,769 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits  80,408   39,290   76,399   84,738   90,120 
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses  1,401,408   1,324,750   1,312,310   1,308,689   1,263,452 
Loans receivable held for sale (1)  3,731   524,931   1,429   1,457   1,162 
Loans/leases receivable held for investment  7,029,199   6,760,569   7,165,526   7,177,464   6,923,762 
Allowance for credit losses  (87,185)  (85,459)  (90,127)  (88,770)  (88,732)
Intangibles  7,068   7,574   8,080   9,077   9,738 
Goodwill  138,595   138,595   138,595   138,595   138,595 
Derivatives  211,178   209,836   188,409   202,703   178,002 
Other assets  624,899   613,571   621,079   576,401   558,899 
Total assets $9,520,643  $9,613,695  $9,498,194  $9,487,935  $9,179,767 
                
Total deposits $7,417,334  $7,770,850  $7,414,198  $7,380,068  $7,318,353 
Total borrowings  660,315   418,257   638,541   706,827   509,359 
Derivatives  131,921   149,836   137,051   150,375   146,941 
Other liabilities  161,316   152,288   196,093   163,750   154,560 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,149,757   1,122,464   1,112,311   1,086,915   1,050,554 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $9,520,643  $9,613,695  $9,498,194  $9,487,935  $9,179,767 
                
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO               
Loan/lease mix: (2)               
Commercial and industrial - revolving $407,419  $376,284  $384,656  $386,674  $380,029 
Commercial and industrial - other  1,080,335   1,059,148   1,094,064   1,107,896   1,180,859 
Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC  129,578   237,125   224,802   222,772   194,830 
Total commercial and industrial  1,617,332   1,672,557   1,703,522   1,717,342   1,755,718 
Commercial real estate, owner occupied  589,928   588,098   577,352   586,578   593,675 
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied  966,873   1,000,673   1,036,655   1,053,732   1,036,049 
Construction and land development  630,909   608,039   566,891   515,787   454,022 
Construction and land development - LIHTC  574,644   693,591   741,531   1,028,978   1,075,000 
Multi-family  359,993   355,349   340,080   316,353   301,432 
Multi-family - LIHTC  1,511,247   1,582,573   1,429,251   1,187,243   950,331 
Direct financing leases  6,382   7,947   9,533   11,090   12,880 
1-4 family real estate  613,664   618,973   603,683   599,838   592,253 
Consumer  161,958   157,700   158,457   161,980   153,564 
Total loans/leases $7,032,930  $7,285,500  $7,166,955  $7,178,921  $6,924,924 
Less allowance for credit losses  87,185   85,459   90,127   88,770   88,732 
Net loans/leases $6,945,745  $7,200,041  $7,076,828  $7,090,151  $6,836,192 
                
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO               
Securities mix:               
U.S. government sponsored agency securities $13,928  $15,059  $16,024  $14,208  $14,267 
Municipal securities  1,126,055   1,081,102   1,081,274   1,085,669   1,033,642 
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities  88,515   86,222   68,855   57,108   58,864 
Asset backed securities  3,769   4,076   4,439   4,918   6,684 
Other securities  53,456   55,845   58,143   63,824   67,358 
Trading securities (3)  115,967   82,728   83,857   83,225   82,900 
Total securities $1,401,690  $1,325,032  $1,312,592  $1,308,952  $1,263,715 
Less allowance for credit losses  282   282   282   263   263 
Net securities $1,401,408  $1,324,750  $1,312,310  $1,308,689  $1,263,452 
                
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS               
Deposit mix:               
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $1,022,346  $982,696  $945,513  $931,774  $952,032 
Interest-bearing demand deposits  5,399,818   5,634,742   5,196,438   5,176,364   5,087,783 
Time deposits  840,346   968,914   1,035,317   1,004,980   974,341 
Brokered deposits  154,824   184,498   236,930   266,950   304,197 
Total deposits $7,417,334  $7,770,850  $7,414,198  $7,380,068  $7,318,353 
                
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS               
Borrowings mix:               
Term FHLB advances $10,609  $10,609  $10,383  $145,383  $145,383 
Overnight FHLB advances  258,000   15,000   235,000   145,000   80,000 
Other borrowings  99,430   107,457   107,395   130,609    
Other short-term borrowings  8,907   1,950   2,650   2,850   1,350 
Subordinated notes  234,312   234,217   234,122   234,027   233,701 
Junior subordinated debentures  49,057   49,024   48,991   48,958   48,925 
Total borrowings $660,315  $418,257  $638,541  $706,827  $509,359 

_____________________

(1)There were no loans identified for LIHTC securitization or LIHTC loan sales as of June 30, 2026, $522.9 million identified and included in LHFS at March 31, 2026, and none as of December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, or June 30, 2025.
(2)Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $2.3 billion at June 30, 2026.
(3)Trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company.
  


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2026
 2026
 2025 2025 2025
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INCOME STATEMENT               
Interest income $121,027  $120,091  $127,491 $125,015 $120,247
Interest expense  53,111   52,653   59,137  60,216  58,165
Net interest income  67,916   67,438   68,354  64,799  62,082
Provision for credit losses  4,708   2,454   5,499  4,305  4,043
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $63,208  $64,984  $62,855 $60,494 $58,039
                
Trust fees (1) $4,281  $3,894  $3,749 $3,544 $3,395
Investment advisory and management fees (1)  1,551   1,539   1,504  1,488  1,254
Deposit service fees  2,115   1,973   2,092  2,231  2,187
Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net  507   614   666  529  556
Capital markets revenue  15,392   10,701   24,481  23,832  9,869
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  1,025   931   888  952  998
Debit card fees  1,752   1,659   1,640  1,648  1,648
Correspondent banking fees  747   693   699  664  699
Loan related fee income  1,066   950   930  846  1,096
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives and trading securities  802   (869)  800  324  230
Other  189   867   1,216  593  183
Total noninterest income $29,427  $22,952  $38,665 $36,651 $22,115
                
Salaries and employee benefits $32,120  $31,389  $36,898 $34,338 $28,474
Occupancy and equipment expense  7,342   7,479   7,364  7,363  6,837
Professional and data processing fees  5,597   5,162   7,303  6,741  6,089
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees  1,973   2,072   2,232  2,035  1,960
Loan/lease expense  291   106   378  345  407
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate  (11)  16   36  3  50
Advertising and marketing  1,822   1,775   2,346  1,830  1,746
Communication and data connectivity  243   202   184  40  274
Supplies  265   233   238  259  252
Bank service charges  711   664   706  678  720
Losses on debt extinguishment, net        1,963    
Correspondent banking expense  335   333   329  338  314
Intangibles amortization  506   506   997  662  661
Payment card processing  496   508   577  569  547
Trust expense  455   474   436  412  413
Other  1,012   1,206   865  974  839
Total noninterest expense $53,157  $52,125  $62,852 $56,587 $49,583
                
Net income before income taxes $39,478  $35,811  $38,668 $40,558 $30,571
Federal and state income tax expense  3,227   2,428   3,004  3,844  1,552
Net income $36,251  $33,383  $35,664 $36,714 $29,019
                
Basic EPS $2.20  $2.00  $2.13 $2.17 $1.71
Diluted EPS $2.19  $1.99  $2.12 $2.16 $1.71
                
Weighted average common shares outstanding  16,489,987   16,651,808   16,756,717  16,919,785  16,928,542
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  16,569,815   16,741,541   16,858,672  17,015,730  17,006,282


_____________________

(1)Trust fees and investment advisory and management fees when combined are referred to as wealth management revenue.


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
       
  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
  2026
 2025
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INCOME STATEMENT      
Interest income $241,118  $236,920 
Interest expense  105,764   114,852 
Net interest income  135,354   122,068 
Provision for credit losses  7,162   8,277 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 128,192  $ 113,791 
       
Trust fees (1) $8,175  $7,081 
Investment advisory and management fees (1)  3,090   2,508 
Deposit service fees  4,088   4,370 
Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net  1,121   853 
Capital markets revenue  26,093   16,385 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  1,956   1,522 
Debit card fees  3,411   3,136 
Correspondent banking fees  1,440   1,313 
Loan related fee income  2,016   1,994 
Fair value loss on derivatives and trading securities  (67)  (777)
Other  1,056   622 
Total noninterest income $ 52,379  $ 39,007 
       
Salaries and employee benefits $63,509  $55,838 
Occupancy and equipment expense  14,821   13,292 
Professional and data processing fees  10,759   11,233 
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees  4,045   3,930 
Loan/lease expense  397   788 
Net cost of and gains/losses on operations of other real estate  5   41 
Advertising and marketing  3,597   3,359 
Communication and data connectivity  445   564 
Supplies  498   459 
Bank service charges  1,375   1,316 
Correspondent banking expense  668   643 
Intangibles amortization  1,012   1,322 
Payment card processing  1,004   1,141 
Trust expense  929   770 
Other  2,218   1,426 
Total noninterest expense $ 105,282  $ 96,122 
       
Net income before income taxes $ 75,289  $ 56,676 
Federal and state income tax expense  5,655   1,860 
Net income $ 69,634  $ 54,816 
       
Basic EPS $4.20  $3.24 
Diluted EPS $4.18  $3.22 
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding  16,570,898   16,914,663 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  16,655,678   17,010,136 

_____________________

(1)Trust fees and investment advisory and management fees when combined are referred to as wealth management revenue.


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  As of and for the Quarter Ended  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  June 30,  June 30,
  2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
  2026
  2025
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                      
COMMON SHARE DATA                     
Common shares outstanding  16,367,268   16,496,102   16,690,603   16,838,866   16,934,698       
Book value per common share (1) $70.25  $68.04  $66.64  $64.55  $62.04       
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $61.35  $59.18  $57.86  $55.78  $53.28       
Closing stock price $97.35  $85.45  $83.30  $75.64  $67.90       
Market capitalization $1,593,354  $1,409,592  $1,390,327  $1,273,692  $1,149,866       
Market price / book value  138.58%  125.58%  124.99%  117.18%  109.45%      
Market price / tangible book value  158.68%  144.38%  143.98%  135.61%  127.45%      
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $8.50  $8.01  $7.54  $7.21  $6.69       
Price earnings ratio LTM (3)  11.45x  10.67 x  11.05 x  10.49 x  10.15 x      
TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)  10.71%  10.31%  10.33%  10.06%  9.99%      
                      
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                     
Beginning balance $1,122,464  $1,112,311  $1,086,915  $1,050,554  $1,022,747       
Net income  36,251   33,383   35,664   36,714   29,019       
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax  4,354   (1,879)  1,981   8,342   (1,671)      
Common stock cash dividends declared  (1,652)  (1,674)  (1,011)  (1,017)  (1,016)      
Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program  (13,469)  (20,842)  (12,635)  (8,993)         
Other (5)  1,809   1,165   1,397   1,315   1,475       
Ending balance $ 1,149,757  $ 1,122,464  $ 1,112,311  $ 1,086,915  $ 1,050,554       
                      
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):                     
Total risk-based capital ratio  14.13%  14.00%  14.19%  14.03%  14.26%      
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  11.18%  11.05%  11.02%  10.85%  10.96%      
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio  11.65%  11.44%  11.07%  11.29%  11.22%      
Common equity tier 1 ratio  10.68%  10.54%  10.52%  10.34%  10.43%      
                      
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS                      
Return on average assets (annualized)  1.51%  1.40%  1.46%  1.57%  1.27%  1.46%  1.21%
Return on average total equity (annualized)  12.64%  11.75%  12.78%  13.65%  11.15%  12.20%  10.65%
Net interest margin  3.10%  3.13%  3.06%  3.00%  2.97%  3.12%  2.95%
Net interest margin TEY (Non-GAAP)(7)  3.55%  3.58%  3.57%  3.51%  3.46%  3.56%  3.45%
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)  54.61%  57.67%  58.73%  55.78%  58.89%  56.08%  59.68%
Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets  73.83%  70.32%  75.44%  75.65%  75.42%  73.83%  74.91%
Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits  94.77%  87.00%  96.65%  97.25%  94.61%  94.77%  94.61%
Effective tax rate  8.17%  6.78%  7.77%  9.48%  5.08%  7.51%  3.28%
Full-time equivalent employees  1,001   997   1,004   994   1,001   1,001   1,001 
                      
AVERAGE BALANCES                      
Assets $9,581,171  $9,550,010  $9,758,848  $9,354,411  $9,155,473   9,565,677  $9,085,843 
Loans/leases  7,182,293   7,183,312   7,292,592   7,048,314   6,881,731   7,182,800   6,836,274 
Deposits  7,613,397   7,650,696   7,620,212   7,383,373   7,218,540   7,631,944   7,182,612 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,147,382   1,136,307   1,116,342   1,075,715   1,041,428   1,141,875   1,029,524 

_____________________

(1)Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(2)Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(3)LTM: Last twelve months.
(4)TCE / TCA: tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
(5)Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
(6)Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.
(7)TEY: Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(8)See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
                         
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
  Average Balance Interest Earned
or Paid		 Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned
or Paid		 Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earnedor Paid Average Yield or Cost
                         
   (dollars in thousands)
Fed funds sold $5,264 $52 3.91% $8,003 $73 3.64% $14,285 $159 4.40%
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions  150,092  1,353 3.62%  167,670  1,488 3.60%  151,898  1,634 4.31%
Investment securities - taxable  426,526  4,755 4.47%  410,342  4,962 4.84%  401,657  4,805 4.79%
Investment securities - nontaxable (1)  989,220  15,537 6.29%  943,300  14,049 5.97%  893,753  12,872 5.76%
Restricted investment securities  30,028  519 6.84%  24,525  385 6.28%  34,037  622 7.23%
Loans (1)  7,182,293  108,623 6.07%  7,183,312  108,881 6.15%  6,881,731  110,245 6.43%
Total earning assets (1) $8,783,423 $130,839 5.97% $8,737,152 $129,838 6.02% $8,377,361 $130,337 6.24%
                         
Interest-bearing deposits $5,519,231 $36,251 2.63% $5,451,672 $35,493 2.64% $5,080,367 $38,604 3.05%
Time deposits  1,080,345  9,543 3.54%  1,208,298  11,061 3.71%  1,193,035  12,409 4.17%
Short-term borrowings  3,138  30 3.82%  3,244  27 3.36%  1,420  15 4.23%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  153,279  1,384 3.57%  41,827  297 2.84%  250,603  2,853 4.50%
Other borrowings  107,389  1,265 4.71%  107,416  1,167 4.35%     N/A
Subordinated notes  234,250  3,923 6.70%  234,155  3,920 6.70%  233,631  3,599 6.16%
Junior subordinated debentures  49,035  716 5.78%  49,002  687 5.61%  48,904  685 5.54%
Total interest-bearing liabilities $7,146,667 $53,112 2.98% $7,095,614 $52,652 3.00% $6,807,960 $58,165 3.42%
                         
Net interest income (1)    $77,727      $77,186      $72,172  
Net interest margin       3.10%       3.13%       2.97%
Net interest margin TEY (Non-GAAP) (1) (2)       3.55%       3.58%       3.46%
Cost of funds (3)       2.61%       2.64%       3.01%


                 
  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
  Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost
                 
   (dollars in thousands)
                 
Fed funds sold $6,626 $125 3.74% $11,662 $258 4.40%
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions  158,832  2,841 3.61%  159,356  3,438 4.35%
Investment securities - taxable  418,479  9,717 4.65%  401,220  9,393 4.69%
Investment securities - nontaxable (1)  966,387  29,586 6.13%  868,754  24,594 5.67%
Restricted investment securities  27,292  904 6.59%  32,309  1,156 7.12%
Loans (1)  7,182,800  217,504 6.11%  6,836,274  217,684 6.42%
Total earning assets (1) $8,760,416 $260,677 5.99% $8,309,575 $256,523 6.22%
                 
Interest-bearing deposits $5,485,639 $71,745 2.64% $5,041,914 $76,302 3.05%
Time deposits  1,143,968  20,604 3.63%  1,198,782  25,098 4.22%
Short-term borrowings  3,191  58 3.57%  1,629  33 4.05%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  97,861  1,680 3.42%  214,444  4,849 4.50%
Other borrowings  107,402  2,431 4.53%     N/A
Subordinated notes  234,202  7,843 6.70%  233,579  7,201 6.17%
Junior subordinated debentures  49,019  1,403 5.69%  48,888  1,369 5.57%
Total interest-bearing liabilities $7,121,282 $105,764 2.99% $6,739,236 $114,852 3.43%
                 
Net interest income (1)    $154,913      $141,671  
Net interest margin       3.12%       2.95%
Net interest margin TEY (Non-GAAP) (1) (2)       3.56%       3.45%
Cost of funds (3)       2.62%       3.01%

_____________________

(1)Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
(2)TEY: Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(3)Cost of funds includes the effect of noninterest-bearing deposits.


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  As of
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
   (dollars in thousands)
                
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES               
Beginning balance $85,459  $90,127  $88,770  $88,732  $90,354 
Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS  374   (3,450)         
Provision for credit losses  4,652   2,688   5,562   4,225   4,667 
Loans/leases charged off  (3,573)  (4,447)  (4,469)  (4,746)  (6,490)
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off  273   541   264   559   201 
Ending balance $ 87,185  $ 85,459  $ 90,127  $ 88,770  $ 88,732 
                
NONPERFORMING ASSETS                
Nonaccrual loans/leases $39,139  $41,823  $42,212  $42,167  $42,482 
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more  1   35   85   43   7 
Total nonperforming loans/leases  39,140   41,858   42,297   42,210   42,489 
Other real estate owned  350   540   540      62 
Other repossessed assets  20   500   500   510   113 
Total nonperforming assets $ 39,510  $ 42,898  $ 43,337  $ 42,720  $ 42,664 
                
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS               
Nonperforming assets / total assets  0.41%  0.45%  0.45%  0.45%  0.46%
ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment  1.24%  1.26%  1.26%  1.24%  1.28%
ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases  222.75%  204.16%  213.08%  210.31%  208.84%
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases  0.05%  0.05%  0.06%  0.06%  0.09%
                
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1)               
Special mention $69,706  $82,819  $74,765  $76,750  $68,621 
Substandard (2)  64,519   63,491   64,142   67,319   81,040 
Doubtful (2)               
Total Criticized loans (3) $ 134,225  $ 146,310  $ 138,907  $ 144,069  $ 149,661 
                
Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases (2)  0.92%  0.87%  0.89%  0.94%  1.17%
Total Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases (3)  1.91%  2.01%  1.94%  2.01%  2.16%

_____________________

(1)Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion.
(2)Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Substandard or Doubtful.
(3)Total Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Special Mention, Substandard, or Doubtful.


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2026
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
   (dollars in thousands)
                
TOTAL ASSETS               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $2,787,394  $3,105,984  $2,662,450       
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  130,764   155,889   242,722       
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  2,880,251   2,848,359   2,664,293       
Community State Bank  1,745,280   1,740,480   1,605,966       
Guaranty Bank  2,377,330   2,418,895   2,365,944       
                
TOTAL DEPOSITS               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $2,393,789  $2,726,530  $2,309,942       
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  2,075,070   1,979,934   1,884,370       
Community State Bank  1,263,222   1,313,221   1,272,296       
Guaranty Bank  1,879,401   1,775,974   1,866,749       
                
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $1,895,840  $2,048,394  $2,032,168       
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  135,065   160,877   250,019       
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  2,011,688   2,020,322   1,852,316       
Community State Bank  1,291,151   1,317,469   1,206,735       
Guaranty Bank  1,834,251   1,899,315   1,833,706       
                
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  79%  75%  88%      
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  97%  102%  98%      
Community State Bank  102%  100%  95%      
Guaranty Bank  98%  107%  98%      
                
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  68%  66%  76%      
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  70%  71%  70%      
Community State Bank  74%  76%  75%      
Guaranty Bank  77%  79%  78%      
                
ACL ON LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  1.17%  1.30%  1.32%      
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  5.05%  4.96%  4.26%      
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1.19%  1.32%  1.35%      
Community State Bank  1.00%  1.04%  1.09%      
Guaranty Bank  1.53%  1.32%  1.29%      
                
RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (ANNUALIZED)               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  1.59%  1.33%  1.24%  1.46%  1.28%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  3.03%  2.49%  2.36%  2.75%  2.25%
Community State Bank  1.34%  1.36%  1.31%  1.34%  1.19%
Guaranty Bank  0.66%  1.24%  0.85%  0.95%  0.79%
                
NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2)               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  3.15%  3.24%  3.45%  3.19%  3.45%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  3.99%  3.99%  3.99%  3.99%  4.00%
Community State Bank  3.91%  3.91%  3.87%  3.91%  3.83%
Guaranty Bank  3.27%  3.45%  3.11%  3.36%  3.08%

_____________________

(1)Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.
(2)Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  As of
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)               
Stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $1,149,757  $1,122,464  $1,112,311  $1,086,915  $1,050,554 
Less: Intangible assets  145,663   146,169   146,675   147,672   148,333 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,004,094  $976,295  $965,636  $939,243  $902,221 
                
Total assets (GAAP) $9,520,643  $9,613,695  $9,498,194  $9,487,935  $9,179,767 
Less: Intangible assets  145,663   146,169   146,675   147,672   148,333 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $9,374,980  $9,467,526  $9,351,519  $9,340,263  $9,031,434 
                
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)  10.71%  10.31%  10.33%  10.06%  9.99%
                
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE (1)               
                
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,004,094  $976,295  $965,636  $939,243  $902,221 
                
Common shares outstanding  16,367,268   16,496,102   16,690,603   16,838,866   16,934,698 
                
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $61.35  $59.18  $57.86  $55.78  $53.28 

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(1)These metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1) 2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2026
 2025
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net income (GAAP) $36,251  $33,383  $35,664  $36,714  $29,019  $69,634  $54,816 
                      
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):                     
Income:                     
Fair value loss on derivatives, net  (4)  (13)  (88)  (223)  (397)  (17)  (553)
Total adjusted income (non-GAAP) $(4) $(13) $(88) $(223) $(397) $(17) $(553)
                      
Expense:                     
Losses on debt extinguishment, net        1,551             
Total adjusted expense (non-GAAP) $  $  $1,551  $  $  $  $ 
                      
                      
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) $36,255  $33,396  $37,303  $36,937  $29,416  $69,651  $55,369 
                      
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)                     
                      
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $36,255  $33,396  $37,303  $36,937  $29,416  $69,651  $55,369 
                      
Weighted average common shares outstanding  16,489,987   16,651,808   16,756,717   16,919,785   16,928,542   16,570,898   16,914,663 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  16,569,815   16,741,541   16,858,672   17,015,730   17,006,282   16,655,678   17,010,136 
                      
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):                     
Basic $2.20  $2.01  $2.23  $2.18  $1.74  $4.20  $3.27 
Diluted $2.19  $1.99  $2.21  $2.17  $1.73  $4.18  $3.26 
                      
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)                     
                      
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $36,255  $33,396  $37,303  $36,937  $29,416  $69,651  $55,369 
                      
Average Assets $9,581,171  $9,550,010  $9,758,848  $9,354,411  $9,155,473  $9,565,677  $9,085,843 
                      
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)  1.51%  1.40%  1.53%  1.58%  1.29%  1.46%  1.22%
Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)  12.64%  11.76%  13.37%  13.73%  11.30%  12.20%  10.76%
                      
NET INTEREST MARGIN TEY (3)                     
                      
Net interest income (GAAP) $67,916  $67,438  $68,354  $64,799  $62,082  $135,354  $122,068 
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (4)  9,811   9,748   11,277   10,864   10,090   19,559   19,603 
Net interest income - tax equivalent (non-GAAP) $77,727  $77,186  $79,631  $75,663  $72,172  $154,913  $141,671 
                      
Average earning assets $8,783,423  $8,737,152  $8,872,022  $8,575,514  $8,377,361  $8,760,416  $8,309,575 
                      
Net interest margin (GAAP)  3.10%  3.13%  3.06%  3.00%  2.97%  3.12%  2.95%
Net interest margin TEY (non-GAAP)  3.55%  3.58%  3.57%  3.51%  3.46%  3.56%  3.45%
                      
EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)                     
                      
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $53,157  $52,125  $62,852  $56,587  $49,583  $105,282  $96,122 
                      
Net interest income (GAAP) $67,916  $67,438  $68,354  $64,799  $62,082  $135,354  $122,068 
Noninterest income (GAAP)  29,427   22,952   38,665   36,651   22,115   52,379   39,007 
Total income $97,343  $90,390  $107,019  $101,450  $84,197  $187,733  $161,075 
                      
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (non-GAAP)  54.61%  57.67%  58.73%  55.78%  58.89%  56.08%  59.68%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (adjusted noninterest expense/adjusted total income) (non-GAAP)  54.61%  57.66%  56.84%  55.62%  58.54%  56.07%  59.42%

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(1)Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2)Adjusted or non-recurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax.
(3)Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
(4)Net interest margin TEY is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(5)Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



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