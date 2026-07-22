SL Green Inks 98,000 Square Foot Lease at 11 Madison Avenue

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that a leading AI tenant has signed a new 10-year lease covering 98,420 square feet for the entire 11th floor at 11 Madison Avenue, demonstrating the on-going demand for premier office space in Midtown South.

With this transaction, SL Green has signed office leases totaling 1,478,673 square feet to date in 2026, while maintaining a current pipeline of over 900,000 square feet.

“We are excited to welcome another premier tenant to the already impressive tenant roster at 11 Madison Avenue which includes SONY, UBS, Jim Beam Brands, WME and Pinterest,” said Steven Durels, Executive Vice President, Director of Leasing and Real Property at SL Green. “This new lease is testament to the building’s status as one of the most prominent properties in the exciting Midtown South neighborhood and further evidence of the incremental demand that AI and technology tenants are bringing to an already strong leasing market.”

11 Madison Avenue is fully leased after signing an additional nearly 300,000 square feet of office leases from the beginning of 2025 to other AI and technology tenants which include Pinterest, Tempus AI and Clay Labs. SL Green’s One Madison Avenue, adjacent to 11 Madison Avenue, introduced approximately 1.4 million square feet of new office inventory to the Madison Square area and is also fully leased with industry-leading AI and technology tenants including Harvey AI, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and Sigma Computing.

The tenant was represented by Justin Haber and Kyle Riker of JLL. SL Green was represented by Brian Waterman, Brent Ozarowski and Eric Harris of Newmark.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2026, SL Green held interests in 54 buildings totaling 30.6 million square feet, which included ownership interests in 29.2 million square feet and 1.4 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments, excluding fund investments, and managed 4 buildings totaling 0.9 million square feet owned by third parties.

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