Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Eagle Bancorp, Inc.

BETHESDA, Md., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank (the "Bank"), one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, reported its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Eagle reported net income of $6.9 million or $0.23 per share for the second quarter 2026, compared to $14.7 million or $0.48 per share for the first quarter of 2026. This $7.8 million decrease in net income is primarily due to $8.1 million higher provision for credit losses, compared to the prior quarter. In the second quarter, net interest income decreased $1.3 million, noninterest income decreased $1.9 million, while noninterest expense decreased $4.7 million.

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")1 improved in the second quarter to $29.1 million compared to $27.7 million for the prior quarter reflecting lower noninterest expense, partially offset by lower net interest income and noninterest income.

"Although I joined Eagle recently, it is clear that the organization has made significant progress in strengthening its balance sheet, reducing risk, and positioning the Company for the future. I am excited to work alongside our talented team to build on that momentum.  My initial focus is centered on listening to our clients, employees, and shareholders to better understand how we can further strengthen our franchise. Our goal is to develop and execute a disciplined strategy that effectively manages risk, delivers consistent profitability, and creates long-term value for our shareholders," said Steve Curley, president and chief executive officer of the Company.

"We continued to make progress on our strategic priorities during the quarter with improving asset quality, expanding net interest margin and stronger pre-provision net revenue performance. While higher provision expense and commercial real estate payoffs impacted reported earnings, net interest margin expanded five basis points during the quarter as we continued reducing our reliance on higher-cost brokered funding," said Eric Newell, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of the Company.

Additionally, the Company is announcing today a cash dividend in the amount of $0.01 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on August 17, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 6, 2026.

____________________
1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP
  Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.

Second Quarter of 2026 Key Elements

  • The Company announces today the declaration of a common stock dividend of $0.01 per share.
  • Total C&I loans (including owner-occupied) increased $83.2 million or 2.59%, and C&I deposits decreased $108.9 million, or 5.90% from the previous quarter reflecting timing dynamics rather than underlying relationship attrition. Year-over-year period end C&I deposit growth totaled $216.9 million or 14.28%.
  • As of the current quarter-end, the Company's CRE concentration ratio was 267.6% compared to 295.1% the prior quarter. ADC concentration was 66.2% compared to 75.7% in the prior quarter.
  • The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 1.83% at quarter-end; down from 2.12% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage2 was 7.22% at quarter-end; as compared to 7.39% at the prior quarter-end, primarily due to a decrease in the qualitative reserve for CRE office loans (“office overlay”) as the CRE office portfolio decreased.
  • Non-performing assets decreased by $17.7 million to $113.1 million as of June 30, 2026, representing 1.17% of total assets, compared to $130.8 million, representing 1.31% of total assets as of March 31, 2026. During the quarter, non-performing loan inflows totaled $36.0 million. Reductions of $53.7 million reflected underlying collateral liquidations and sales of loans.
  • Including loans held for sale, substandard and special mention loans totaled $759.6 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $794.1 million in the prior quarter. Substandard and special mention loans held for sale totaled $25.6 million and $55.7 million at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively.
  • Annualized quarterly net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2026 were 2.78% compared to 1.46% for the first quarter of 2026. Charge offs during the quarter were elevated primarily due to disposition activities related to classified assets.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 2.52% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 2.47% for the prior quarter, primarily driven by improved funding mix as reduced brokered deposit usage lowered cost of funds. This improvement was partially offset by lower interest income from declines in average cash and loan balances.
  • At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio1, and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 11.91%, 11.91%, and 14.58%, respectively.
  • Total estimated insured deposits decreased at quarter-end to $5.9 billion, representing 72.3% of deposits, compared to $6.4 billion, or 74.2% in the prior quarter. This decrease was primarily due to lower balances in money market accounts and time deposits, as well as reduced usage of brokered deposits.
  • Total on-balance sheet liquidity and available capacity was $4.2 billion, compared to $2.3 billion in uninsured deposits, resulting in a coverage ratio of over 183%.

____________________
1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP
   Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.
2 Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total office loans.

Income Statement

  • Net interest income was $62.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $63.7 million for the prior quarter. Both interest income and interest expense declined during the quarter, reflecting the impact of declining average interest-earning balances and a reduction in higher cost brokered deposits.
  • Provision for credit losses was $21.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $13.4 million for the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by execution of the Bank's problem asset resolution strategy, partially offset by a decline in the qualitative reserve. Net charge-offs were $47.9 million for the quarter compared to $26.0 million in the first quarter of 2026. The provision related to the reserve for unfunded commitments was $8 thousand, compared to a reversal of $1.8 million in the prior quarter.
  • Noninterest income was $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of $1.9 million, compared to $12.7 million for the prior quarter. In the current quarter, gain on the sale of loans totaled $2.3 million as compared to a gain on sale of loans in the prior quarter of $3.6 million.
  • Noninterest expense was $44.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $48.7 million for the prior quarter. The decrease over the prior quarter was primarily due to a $2.1 million reduction in FDIC insurance expense driven by improved performance and risk metrics, and a decrease in expenses related to loan dispositions.
  • Income tax expense was $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to a $1.3 million expense for the prior quarter. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily due to lower pre-tax income during the second quarter of 2026.

Loans and Funding

  • Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $6.7 billion at June 30, 2026, a decrease of 4.6% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in total loans was primarily driven by declines in income-producing real estate loans, partially offset by an increase in commercial and industrial loans.
  • Total deposits at quarter-end were $8.2 billion, down $0.4 billion, or 4.7%, from the prior quarter-end. Of the quarter-over-quarter decline, brokered deposits represents $301.5 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower balances in savings and money market accounts and brokered time deposits. Deposits decreased $934.5 million compared to June 30, 2025.

Asset Quality

  • Allowance for credit losses was 1.83% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2026, compared to 2.12% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 7.22% at quarter-end; as compared to 7.39% at the prior quarter-end, primarily due to a decrease in the qualitative reserve for office overlay as the CRE office portfolio decreased.
  • Net charge-offs were $47.9 million for the quarter, compared to $26.0 million in the first quarter of 2026. This increase was primarily associated with disposition activities related to classified assets.
  • Non-performing assets ("NPAs") were $113.1 million at June 30, 2026.
    • NPAs as a percentage of assets were 1.17% at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.31% at the prior quarter-end. At June 30, 2026, OREO consisted of two properties with an aggregate carrying value of $2.0 million.
    • Loans 30-89 days past due were $44.1 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $18.0 million at the prior quarter-end. As of the date of this press release, one loan with a balance of $35.4 million was subsequently paid off in full.

Capital

  • Total shareholders' equity was $1.2 billion at June 30, 2026, up 0.5% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in shareholders' equity of $5.2 million was primarily due to quarterly income that increased capital.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share3 were $37.73 and $37.73, an increase of 0.5% from the prior quarter-end.

____________________
3 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP 
  Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.

Additional financial information: The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports filed with the SEC.

About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, opportunity, belonging, and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.

Conference call: Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter of 2026 financial results on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The listen-only webcast can be accessed at:

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, financial condition, asset quality or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "strategy," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," "could," "strive," "feel" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market (including reductions in the size of the federal government workforce; changes in government spending; the economic effects of an extended government shutdown; the proposal, announcement or imposition of tariffs; volatility in interest rates and interest rate, monetary and fiscal policy; inflation levels; competitive factors; our ability to access cost-effective funding) and other conditions (such as the impact of bank failures, credit losses or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks), which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2026  2026   2025 
Interest Income     
Interest and fees on loans$106,358 $109,566  $125,247 
Interest and dividends on investment securities 9,243  9,646   11,436 
Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments 10,978  12,689   14,760 
Total interest income 126,579  131,901   151,443 
Interest Expense     
Interest on deposits 61,623  66,181   78,912 
Interest on customer repurchase agreements      250 
Interest on other short-term borrowings 582     2,489 
Interest on long-term borrowings 2,024  2,026   2,016 
Total interest expense 64,229  68,207   83,667 
Net Interest Income 62,350  63,694   67,776 
Provision for Credit Losses 21,448  13,382   138,159 
Provision (Reversal) for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments 8  (1,779)  1,759 
Net Interest Income (Loss) After Provision for Credit Losses 40,894  52,091   (72,142)
      
Noninterest Income     
Service charges on deposits 1,733  1,732   1,771 
Gain (loss) on sale of loans 2,291  3,550    
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 266  3   (1,854)
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 5,672  5,679   5,161 
Other income 797  1,744   1,336 
Total noninterest income 10,759  12,708   6,414 
Noninterest Expense     
Salaries and employee benefits 23,366  23,247   21,940 
Premises and equipment expenses 2,445  2,533   3,019 
Marketing and advertising 1,161  868   1,144 
Data processing 4,257  4,204   4,293 
Legal, accounting and professional fees 4,783  4,312   1,550 
FDIC insurance 4,862  7,009   8,077 
Other expenses 3,154  6,567   3,447 
Total noninterest expense 44,028  48,740   43,470 
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense 7,625  16,059   (109,198)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 707  1,341   (39,423)
Net Income (Loss)$6,918 $14,718  $(69,775)
      
Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share     
Basic$0.23 $0.48  $(2.30)
Diluted$0.23 $0.48  $(2.30)
           

        

Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2026   2026   2025 
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$13,394  $12,626  $18,096 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments 612,349   566,733   239,237 
Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $984,607, $1,008,764, and $1,271,179 respectively, and allowance for credit losses of $—, $—, and $—, respectively) 904,183   930,314   1,170,489 
Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $454, $907, and $1,229 respectively (fair value of $730,994, $757,238, and $799,136 respectively) 814,878   841,273   896,855 
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 32,500   27,685   30,613 
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value 49,663   55,702   37,576 
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 6,622,435   6,938,560   7,721,664 
Less: allowance for credit losses (121,141)  (147,163)  (183,796)
Loans held for investment, net of allowance 6,501,294   6,791,397   7,537,868 
Premises and equipment, net 13,239   12,864   7,103 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,964   27,569   31,202 
Deferred income taxes 134,077   132,729   80,731 
Bank-owned life insurance 345,469   339,844   325,174 
Other real estate owned 1,966   2,059   2,459 
Other assets 207,938   213,486   223,928 
Total Assets$9,658,914  $9,954,281  $10,601,331 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$1,567,336  $1,488,668  $1,532,132 
Interest-bearing transaction 973,651   978,330   895,604 
Savings and money market 3,061,987   3,286,125   3,267,630 
Time deposits 2,582,123   2,838,376   3,424,241 
Total deposits 8,185,097   8,591,499   9,119,607 
Customer repurchase agreements       23,442 
Other short-term borrowings 100,000      50,000 
Long-term borrowings 76,593   76,511   76,264 
Operating lease liabilities 35,081   34,532   37,297 
Reserve for unfunded commitments 3,319   3,311   4,925 
Other liabilities 108,318   103,151   104,729 
Total Liabilities 8,508,408   8,809,004   9,416,264 
Shareholders' Equity     
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 30,490,409, 30,494,659, and 30,364,983 respectively 302   302   300 
Additional paid-in capital 385,082   383,050   388,927 
Retained earnings 858,601   851,998   904,205 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (93,479)  (90,073)  (108,365)
Total Shareholders' Equity 1,150,506   1,145,277   1,185,067 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$9,658,914  $9,954,281  $10,601,331 
            


Loan Mix and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
      
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2026   2026   2025 
 Amount% Amount% Amount%
Loan Balances - Period End:        
Commercial$1,540,76623% $1,432,93321% $1,207,51215%
Income producing - commercial real estate 2,729,38341%  3,030,00444%  3,768,88448%
Owner occupied - commercial real estate 1,660,74825%  1,686,21023%  1,365,90118%
Real estate mortgage - residential 35,5361%  35,7431%  45,9211%
Construction - commercial and residential 523,1218%  617,9929%  1,211,72816%
Construction - C&I (owner occupied) 88,4571%  87,6661%  69,5541%
Home equity 43,4791%  44,9481%  49,2241%
Other consumer 945%  3,064%  2,776%
Total loans$6,622,435100% $6,938,560100% $7,721,664100%
               


  
 Three Months Ended or As Of
 June 30,March 31, June 30,
  2026 2026  2025
Asset Quality:     
Non-performing loans$111,124 $128,761 $226,420
Other real estate owned 1,966  2,059  2,459
Non-performing assets$113,090 $130,820 $228,879
Net charge-offs$47,909 $25,960 $83,877
Special mention$274,187 $290,827 $173,311
Substandard$459,773 $447,604 $702,128
         


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026
 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Rate
Assets           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments$1,226,640  $10,978 3.59% $1,420,918  $12,689 3.62%
Loans held for sale(1) 40,356   910 9.04%  85,096   1,380 6.58%
Loans(1) (2) 6,888,734   105,448 6.14%  7,112,483   108,185 6.17%
Investment securities available-for-sale(2) 950,891   5,147 2.17%  988,390   5,187 2.13%
Investment securities held-to-maturity(2) 830,921   4,096 1.98%  849,802   4,460 2.13%
Total interest earning assets 9,937,542   126,579 5.11%  10,456,689   131,901 5.12%
            
Noninterest earning assets 737,466       734,996     
Less: allowance for credit losses (151,328)      (161,755)    
Total noninterest earning assets 586,138       573,241     
Total Assets$10,523,680      $11,029,930     
            
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing transaction$1,447,015  $9,379 2.60% $1,462,553  $9,317 2.58%
Savings and money market 3,194,094   24,139 3.03%  3,437,234   25,851 3.05%
Time deposits 2,683,953   28,044 4.19%  2,934,494   30,957 4.28%
Total interest bearing deposits 7,325,062   61,562 3.37%  7,834,281   66,125 3.42%
Derivative collateral liability 14,834   60 1.62%  7,745   56 2.93%
Other short-term borrowings 60,440   5833.87%      %
Long-term borrowings 76,566   2,024 10.60%  76,483   2,026 10.73%
Total interest bearing liabilities 7,476,902   64,229 3.45%  7,918,509   68,207 3.49%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing demand 1,760,058       1,817,726     
Other liabilities 133,356       146,110     
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 1,893,414       1,963,836     
Shareholders' equity 1,153,364       1,147,585     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity$10,523,680      $11,029,930     
Net interest income  $62,350     $63,694  
Net interest spread    1.66%     1.63%
Net interest margin    2.52%     2.47%
Cost of funds    2.79%     2.84%


(1)Loans placed on non-accrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.89 million and $3.90 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively.
(2)Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
  


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025 
 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Rate
Assets           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments$1,226,640  $10,978 3.59% $1,377,966  $14,773 4.30%
Loans held for sale(1) 40,356   910 9.04%  15,418   284 7.39%
Loans(1) (2) 6,888,734   105,448 6.14%  7,942,333   124,939 6.31%
Investment securities available-for-sale(2) 950,891   5,147 2.17%  1,233,206   6,491 2.11%
Investment securities held-to-maturity(2) 830,921   4,096 1.98%  918,083   4,945 2.16%
Total interest earning assets 9,937,542   126,579 5.11%  11,487,006   151,432 5.29%
            
Noninterest earning assets 737,466       635,125     
Less: allowance for credit losses (151,328)      (133,036)    
Total noninterest earning assets 586,138       502,089     
Total Assets$10,523,680      $11,989,095     
            
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing transaction$1,447,015  $9,379 2.60% $1,489,056  $9,982 2.69%
Savings and money market 3,194,094   24,139 3.03%  3,461,918   29,634 3.43%
Time deposits 2,683,953   28,044 4.19%  3,367,907   39,296 4.68%
Total interest bearing deposits 7,325,062   61,562 3.37%  8,318,881   78,912 3.80%
Customer repurchase agreements    %  34,387   250 2.92%
Derivative collateral liability 14,834   60 1.62%  12,710   118 3.72%
Other short-term borrowings 60,440   583 3.87%  245,291   2,360 3.86%
Long-term borrowings 76,566   2,024 10.60%  76,236   2,016 10.61%
Total interest bearing liabilities 7,476,902   64,229 3.45%  8,687,505   83,656 3.86%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing demand 1,760,058       1,907,214     
Other liabilities 133,356       142,124     
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 1,893,414       2,049,338     
Shareholders' equity 1,153,364       1,252,252     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity$10,523,680      $11,989,095     
Net interest income  $62,350     $67,776  
Net interest spread    1.66%     1.43%
Net interest margin    2.52%     2.37%
Cost of funds    2.79%     3.17%


(1)Loans placed on non-accrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.9 million and $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
(2)Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
  


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Statements of Operations and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Income Statements:               
Total interest income$126,579  $131,901  $149,526  $150,103  $151,443  $153,878  $168,417  $173,813 
Total interest expense 64,229   68,207   81,223   81,944   83,667   88,229   97,623   101,970 
Net interest income 62,350   63,694   68,303   68,159   67,776   65,649   70,794   71,843 
Provision for credit losses 21,448   13,382   15,468   113,215   138,159   26,255   12,132   10,094 
Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments 8   (1,779)  203   (38)  1,759   (297)  (1,598)  (1,593)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 40,894   52,091   52,632   (45,018)  (72,142)  39,691   60,260   63,342 
Noninterest income before investment gain 10,493   12,705   12,183   4,477   8,268   8,203   4,063   6,948 
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 266   3   9   (1,982)  (1,854)  4   4   3 
Total noninterest income 10,759   12,708   12,192   2,495   6,414   8,207   4,067   6,951 
Salaries and employee benefits 23,366   23,247   22,661   21,290   21,940   21,968   22,597   21,675 
Premises and equipment expenses 2,445   2,533   2,861   2,944   3,019   3,203   2,635   2,794 
Marketing and advertising 1,161   868   1,185   1,316   1,144   1,371   1,340   1,588 
Legal Contingency (206)     10,000                
Other expenses 17,262   22,092   33,130   16,347   17,367   18,909   17,960   17,557 
Total noninterest expense 44,028   48,740   69,837   41,897   43,470   45,451   44,532   43,614 
Income (loss) before income tax expense 7,625   16,059   (5,013)  (84,420)  (109,198)  2,447   19,795   26,679 
Income tax expense 707   1,341   (2,574)  (16,907)  (39,423)  772   4,505   4,864 
Net income (loss) 6,918   14,718   (2,439)  (67,513)  (69,775)  1,675   15,290   21,815 
Per Share Data:               
Earnings (loss) per weighted average common share, basic$0.23  $0.48  $(0.08) $(2.22) $(2.30) $0.06  $0.51  $0.72 
Earnings (loss) per weighted average common share, diluted$0.23  $0.48  $(0.08) $(2.22) $(2.30) $0.06  $0.50  $0.72 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 30,495,258   30,422,259   30,368,432   30,367,997   30,373,167   30,275,001   30,199,433   30,173,852 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 30,570,105   30,540,379   30,584,374   30,367,997   30,510,847   30,404,262   30,321,644   30,241,699 
Actual shares outstanding at period end 30,490,409   30,494,659   30,359,632   30,366,555   30,364,983   30,368,843   30,202,003   30,173,200 
Book value per common share at period end$37.73  $37.56  $37.26  $37.00  $39.03  $40.99  $40.60  $40.61 
Tangible book value per common share at period end(1)$37.73  $37.56  $37.26  $37.00  $39.03  $40.99  $40.59  $40.61 
Dividend per common share$0.010  $0.010  $0.010  $0.010  $0.165  $0.165  $0.165  $0.165 
Performance Ratios (annualized):               
Return on average assets 0.26%  0.54% (0.08)        % (2.31)        % (2.33)        %  0.06%  0.48%  0.70%
Return on average common equity 2.41%  5.20% (0.85)        % (22.66)        % (22.35)        %  0.55%  4.94%  7.22%
Return on average tangible common equity(1) 2.41%  5.20% (0.85)        % (22.66)        % (22.35)        %  0.55%  4.94%  7.22%
Net interest margin 2.52%  2.47%  2.38%  2.43%  2.37%  2.28%  2.29%  2.37%
Efficiency ratio(2) 60.2%  63.8%  86.8%  59.3%  58.6%  61.5%  59.5%  55.4%
Other Ratios:               
Allowance for credit losses to total loans(3) 1.83%  2.12%  2.19%  2.14%  2.38%  1.63%  1.44%  1.40%
Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 109.01%  114.29%  149.31%  131.67%  81.17%  64.59%  54.81%  83.25%
Non-performing assets to total assets 1.17%  1.31%  1.04%  1.23%  2.16%  1.79%  1.90%  1.22%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans(3) 2.78%  1.46%  0.67%  7.36%  4.22%  0.57%  0.48%  0.26%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 11.22%  10.63%  9.72%  10.40%  10.63%  11.11%  10.74%  10.77%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 15.84%  15.05%  14.33%  14.83%  15.27%  15.86%  15.86%  15.51%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 14.58%  13.80%  13.07%  13.58%  14.01%  14.61%  14.63%  14.30%
Tangible common equity ratio(1) 11.91%  11.51%  10.78%  10.39%  11.18%  11.00%  11.02%  10.86%
Average Balances (in thousands):               
Total assets$10,523,680  $11,029,930  $11,964,701  $11,597,399  $11,989,095  $12,118,190  $12,575,722  $12,360,899 
Total earning assets 9,937,542   10,456,689   11,389,162   11,137,543   11,487,006   11,640,162   12,303,940   12,072,891 
Total loans(3) 6,888,734   7,112,483   7,338,320   7,648,459   7,942,333   7,933,695   7,971,907   8,026,524 
Total deposits 9,085,120   9,652,007   10,590,252   10,163,215   10,226,095   9,883,233   10,056,463   9,344,414 
Total borrowings 137,006   76,483   83,056   131,225   355,914   794,940   1,118,276   1,654,736 
Total shareholders' equity 1,153,364   1,147,585   1,140,402   1,182,148   1,252,252   1,242,805   1,230,573   1,201,477 


(1)A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
(2)Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3)Excludes loans held for sale.
  


GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,June 30,
  2026 2026 2025 
Tangible common equity     
Common shareholders' equity$1,150,506  $1,145,277  $1,185,067 
Less: Intangible assets       (9)
Tangible common equity$1,150,506  $1,145,277  $1,185,058 
      
Tangible common equity ratio     
Total assets$9,658,914  $9,954,281  $10,601,331 
Less: Intangible assets       (9)
Tangible assets$9,658,914  $9,954,281  $10,601,322 
Tangible common equity ratio 11.91%  11.51%  11.18%
      
Per share calculations     
Book value per common share$37.73  $37.56  $39.03 
Less: Intangible book value per common share$  $  $ 
Tangible book value per common share$37.73  $37.56  $39.03 
      
Shares outstanding at period end 30,490,409   30,494,659   30,364,983 


Average tangible common equity     
Average common shareholders' equity$1,153,364  $1,147,585  $1,252,252 
Less: Average intangible assets       (11)
Average tangible common equity$1,153,364  $1,147,585  $1,252,241 
      
Return on average tangible common equity     
Net (loss) income$6,918  $14,718  $(69,775)
Return on average tangible common equity 2.41%  5.20% (22.35)        %
      
Pre-provision net revenue     
Net interest income$62,350  $63,694  $67,776 
Noninterest income 10,759   12,708   6,414 
Less: Noninterest expense (44,028)  (48,740)  (43,470)
Pre-provision net revenue

$29,081  $27,662  $30,720 
            
            

Tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, and the annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity, or tangible common equity, and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.

Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans.

For the June 30, 2026 Earnings Presentation, click FINAL - 2Q2026 EGBN Earnings DECK.

EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
CONTACT:
Eric R. Newell
240.497.1796


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