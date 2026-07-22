BullFrog AI to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), an AI company using three complementary capabilities to turn complex biomedical data into actionable insights, announces that the Company's management team will participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference being held on July 28-29, 2026.

BTIG’s virtual event will host established and emerging healthcare company management teams for one-on-one investor meetings and thematic panel discussions with industry leaders.

Management will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the BullFrog AI management team should contact their BTIG representative.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI harnesses artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance pharmaceutical R&D and drug target discovery, providing AI-accelerated outputs that are optimized and human-validated. BullFrog AI operates through three complementary capabilities, deployable independently or as a combined platform: bfPREP™ for biology-aware data harmonization, bfLEAP® for causal AI analytics and patient subgroup discovery, and bfARENAS™ for structured, auditable decision support. The common thread across all three: every output is traceable, every analytical decision is logged, and every recommendation is designed to be reviewed and validated by the scientific team before it drives a decision.

For more information visit BullFrog AI at: https://bullfrogai.com.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 700 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 20 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities. The firm’s core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; our and our partners’ ability to market and sell our offerings and services, including BullFrog Data Networks™; our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Contact:

Investors:

CORE IR

ir@bullfrogai.com

Media:

CORE PR

pr@bullfrogai.com