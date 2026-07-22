Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported second quarter of 2026 net income attributable to common shareholders of $34.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share.

Live Oak’s performance in the quarter, compared to the first quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2025, includes these notable items:

Strong loan production of $1.55 billion accompanied by strong deposit growth of $712.5 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to March 31, 2026, with total assets growing by 4.8% and 16.0% to $16.04 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively

Net interest income increased 5.0% and 14.8% compared to the first quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2025, respectively. Net interest margin increased 6 basis points during the second quarter of 2026 from 3.27% for the first quarter of 2026 to 3.33% and increased 5 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025

Revenue (comprised of net interest income and noninterest income) increased 7.3% and 11.8% compared to the first quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2025, respectively, and noninterest expense decreased 0.9% and 0.8% compared to the first quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2025, respectively, which generated a 19.0% and 31.5% increase in pre-provision net revenue 1 compared to the first quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2025, respectively

compared to the first quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2025, respectively Provision expense for credit losses of $25.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, increased $5.7 million and $2.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2025, respectively

“Live Oak Bank’s performance in the second quarter includes several milestones worth highlighting,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “With $1.5 billion of loan originations, record Live Oak Express small dollar originations and strong checking balance growth, Live Oak layered another strong quarter of sustainable momentum across our core business. We are dedicated to serving American business owners with the capital and banking excellence they need, and our shareholders are seeing our path to success taking shape. It is an exciting time to be part of Live Oak’s journey, and I am incredibly proud of our teams."

Conference Call

Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook tomorrow, July 23, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event. The conference call details are as follows:

Live Telephone Dial-In

U.S.: 833.461.5787

Meeting ID: 646976405

Live Webcast Log-In

Webcast Link: investor.liveoakbank.com

Registration: Name and Email Required

Analyst Registration

To participate in Q&A, analysts must receive a unique passcode. Please follow instructions located at investor.liveoakbank.com.

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.





Second Quarter 2026 Key Measures (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2Q 2026 Change vs. 1Q 2026 2Q 2025 2Q 2026 1Q 2026 2Q 2025 $ % $ % Total revenue(1) $ 156,145 $ 145,474 $ 139,676 $ 10,671 7.3 % $ 16,469 11.8 % Total noninterest expense 84,525 85,293 85,222 (768 ) (0.9 ) (697 ) (0.8 ) Provision for credit losses 25,800 20,100 23,252 5,700 28.4 2,548 11.0 Income before taxes 45,820 40,081 31,202 5,739 14.3 14,618 46.8 Effective tax rate 19.9 % 25.3 % 25.0 % n/a n/a n/a n/a Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 34,701 $ 27,946 $ 23,428 $ 6,755 24.2 % $ 11,273 48.1 % Diluted earnings per common share 0.74 0.60 0.51 0.14 23.3 0.23 45.1 Loan and lease production 1,548,432 1,368,311 1,526,592 180,121 13.2 21,840 1.4 Total loans and leases 13,142,671 12,593,529 11,364,846 549,142 4.4 1,777,825 15.6 Total assets 16,038,141 15,300,033 13,831,208 738,108 4.8 2,206,933 16.0 Total deposits 14,547,526 13,835,058 12,594,790 712,468 5.1 1,952,736 15.5





(1) Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company’s plans or expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company’s expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations or loan products, including the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes in Live Oak Banking Company's status as an SBA Preferred Lender; changes in rules, regulations or procedures for other government loan programs, including those of the United States Department of Agriculture; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; the impacts of any pandemic or public health situation on trade (including supply chains and export levels), travel, employee productivity and other economic activities that may have a destabilizing and negative effect on financial markets, economic activity and customer behavior; risks relating to the deployment and use of artificial intelligence by the Company, its customers, and counterparties; a reduction in or the termination of the Company's ability to use the technology-based platform that is critical to the success of its business model, including a failure in or a breach of operational or security systems or those of its third-party service providers; risks relating to the material weakness we identified in our internal control over financial reporting; technological risks and developments, including cyber threats, attacks, or events; competition from other lenders; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; market and economic conditions and the associated impact on the Company; operational, liquidity and credit risks associated with the Company's business; changes in political and economic conditions, including any prolonged U.S. government shutdown; the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny of financial products and services and the Company's ability to comply with regulatory requirements and expectations; changes in tariffs and trade barriers, including potential changes in U.S. and international trade policies and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; adverse results, including related fees and expenses, from pending or future lawsuits, government investigations or private actions; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoak.bank.

Contacts:

Walter J. Phifer | CFO | Investor Relations | 910.218.2196

Claire Parker | Corporate Communications | Media Relations | 910.597.1592

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 2Q 2026 Change vs. 2Q 2026 1Q 2026 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2026 2Q 2025 Interest income % % Loans and fees on loans $ 221,705 $ 214,129 $ 218,852 $ 211,599 $ 204,513 3.5 8.4 Investment securities, taxable 13,411 13,009 12,679 12,175 11,648 3.1 15.1 Other interest earning assets 6,601 6,726 8,124 7,654 8,123 (1.9 ) (18.7 ) Total interest income 241,717 233,864 239,655 231,428 224,284 3.4 7.8 Interest expense Deposits 114,776 112,847 114,879 114,266 113,380 1.7 1.2 Borrowings 1,603 1,617 1,656 1,677 1,683 (0.9 ) (4.8 ) Total interest expense 116,379 114,464 116,535 115,943 115,063 1.7 1.1 Net interest income 125,338 119,400 123,120 115,485 109,221 5.0 14.8 Provision for credit losses 25,800 20,100 21,845 22,242 23,252 28.4 11.0 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 99,538 99,300 101,275 93,243 85,969 0.2 15.8 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 9,194 9,094 9,227 8,812 8,565 1.1 7.3 Loan servicing asset revaluation (4,278 ) (3,487 ) (3,932 ) (4,360 ) (3,057 ) (22.7 ) (39.9 ) Net gains on sales of loans 17,554 15,425 12,313 17,099 17,570 13.8 (0.1 ) Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 291 (1,165 ) 1,518 (350 ) 1,082 125.0 (73.1 ) Equity method investments income (loss) 74 (817 ) 23,812 (1,470 ) (2,716 ) 109.1 102.7 Equity security investments gains, net — — 4,691 18 1,004 — (100.0 ) Lease income 2,238 2,135 2,196 2,179 3,103 4.8 (27.9 ) Other noninterest income 5,734 4,889 (38 ) 4,917 4,904 17.3 16.9 Total noninterest income 30,807 26,074 49,787 26,845 30,455 18.2 1.2 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 48,776 49,354 47,988 49,910 46,008 (1.2 ) 6.0 Travel expense 1,933 1,463 1,715 1,618 1,634 32.1 18.3 Professional services expense 2,938 2,516 2,855 1,999 2,874 16.8 2.2 Advertising and marketing expense 2,734 3,051 2,298 1,839 4,420 (10.4 ) (38.1 ) Occupancy expense 2,364 2,410 2,317 2,339 2,369 (1.9 ) (0.2 ) Technology expense 9,608 9,749 13,397 10,234 10,066 (1.4 ) (4.5 ) Equipment expense 3,662 3,693 3,677 3,320 3,685 (0.8 ) (0.6 ) Other loan origination and maintenance expense 4,864 5,919 4,917 4,777 4,190 (17.8 ) 16.1 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 26 — 129 336 270 100.0 (90.4 ) FDIC insurance 4,788 4,401 3,933 3,643 3,545 8.8 35.1 Other expense 2,832 2,737 5,927 3,501 6,161 3.5 (54.0 ) Total noninterest expense 84,525 85,293 89,153 83,516 85,222 (0.9 ) (0.8 ) Income before taxes 45,820 40,081 61,909 36,572 31,202 14.3 46.8 Income tax expense 9,116 10,134 15,787 10,106 7,815 (10.0 ) 16.6 Net income 36,704 29,947 46,122 26,466 23,387 22.6 56.9 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 91 93 88 50 41 (2.2 ) 122.0 Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. 36,795 30,040 46,210 26,516 23,428 22.5 57.1 Preferred stock dividends 2,094 2,094 2,094 954 — — 100.0 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 34,701 $ 27,946 $ 44,116 $ 25,562 $ 23,428 24.2 48.1 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.61 $ 0.96 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 23.0 47.1 Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.60 $ 0.95 $ 0.55 $ 0.51 23.3 45.1 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 46,265,757 46,138,609 45,906,268 45,780,794 45,634,741 Diluted 46,594,482 46,509,040 46,298,408 46,216,958 45,795,608





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) As of the quarter ended 2Q 2026 Change vs. 2Q 2026 1Q 2026 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2026 2Q 2025 Assets % % Cash and due from banks $ 927,630 $ 816,135 $ 864,904 $ 892,445 $ 662,755 13.7 40.0 Certificates of deposit with other banks 250 250 250 250 250 — — Investment securities available-for-sale 1,467,855 1,434,538 1,427,401 1,373,219 1,325,206 2.3 10.8 Loans held for sale 511,812 435,313 420,055 360,693 350,791 17.6 45.9 Loans and leases held for investment(1) 12,630,859 12,158,216 11,973,622 11,554,818 11,014,055 3.9 14.7 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (193,417 ) (193,279 ) (192,264 ) (185,700 ) (182,231 ) (0.1 ) (6.1 ) Net loans and leases 12,437,442 11,964,937 11,781,358 11,369,118 10,831,824 3.9 14.8 Premises and equipment, net 231,198 235,329 240,203 241,140 246,493 (1.8 ) (6.2 ) Foreclosed assets 11,017 12,005 8,208 11,024 6,318 (8.2 ) 74.4 Servicing assets 66,733 64,677 63,155 62,491 60,359 3.2 10.6 Other assets 384,204 336,849 329,244 355,522 347,212 14.1 10.7 Total assets $ 16,038,141 $ 15,300,033 $ 15,134,778 $ 14,665,902 $ 13,831,208 4.8 16.0 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 605,237 $ 510,917 $ 515,051 $ 494,019 $ 393,393 18.5 53.9 Interest-bearing 13,942,289 13,324,141 13,173,608 12,796,704 12,201,397 4.6 14.3 Total deposits 14,547,526 13,835,058 13,688,659 13,290,723 12,594,790 5.1 15.5 Borrowings 99,766 99,746 102,404 105,045 107,659 — (7.3 ) Other liabilities 73,931 83,468 89,609 67,585 61,494 (11.4 ) 20.2 Total liabilities 14,721,223 14,018,272 13,880,672 13,463,353 12,763,943 5.0 15.3 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock 96,266 96,266 96,266 96,266 — — 100.0 Class A common stock (voting) 399,396 392,258 388,389 383,288 377,953 1.8 5.7 Class B common stock (non-voting) — — — — — — — Retained earnings 869,757 836,444 809,885 770,820 746,450 4.0 16.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52,555 ) (47,352 ) (44,672 ) (52,151 ) (61,514 ) (11.0 ) 14.6 Total shareholders' equity attributed to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. 1,312,864 1,277,616 1,249,868 1,198,223 1,062,889 2.8 23.5 Non-controlling interest 4,054 4,145 4,238 4,326 4,376 (2.2 ) (7.4 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,316,918 1,281,761 1,254,106 1,202,549 1,067,265 2.7 23.4 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 16,038,141 $ 15,300,033 $ 15,134,778 $ 14,665,902 $ 13,831,208 4.8 16.0





(1) Includes $232.1 million, $244.9 million, $260.6 million, $280.3 million and $303.8 million loans measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 435,834 $ 400,129 Investment securities, taxable 26,420 22,737 Other interest earning assets 13,327 14,523 Total interest income 475,581 437,389 Interest expense Deposits 227,623 224,268 Borrowings 3,220 3,368 Total interest expense 230,843 227,636 Net interest income 244,738 209,753 Provision for credit losses 45,900 52,216 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 198,838 157,537 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 18,288 16,863 Loan servicing asset revaluation (7,765 ) (7,785 ) Net gains on sales of loans 32,979 33,008 Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option (874 ) 48 Equity method investments (loss) income (743 ) (4,955 ) Equity security investments gain (losses), net — 1,024 Lease income 4,373 5,676 Other noninterest income 10,623 8,947 Total noninterest income 56,881 52,826 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 98,130 91,537 Travel expense 3,396 3,698 Professional services expense 5,454 5,898 Advertising and marketing expense 5,785 8,085 Occupancy expense 4,774 5,106 Technology expense 19,357 19,317 Equipment expense 7,355 7,430 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 10,783 8,775 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 26 270 FDIC insurance 9,189 7,096 Other expense 5,569 8,817 Total noninterest expense 169,818 166,029 Income before taxes 85,901 44,334 Income tax expense 19,250 11,279 Net income 66,651 33,055 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 184 90 Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. 66,835 33,145 Preferred stock dividends 4,188 — Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 62,647 $ 33,145 Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.36 $ 0.72 Diluted $ 1.35 $ 0.72 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 46,202,534 45,556,842 Diluted 46,552,112 45,825,543





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of and for the three months ended 2Q 2026 1Q 2026 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 Income Statement Data Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 34,701 $ 27,946 $ 44,116 $ 25,562 $ 23,428 Per Common Share Net income, diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.60 $ 0.95 $ 0.55 $ 0.51 Dividends declared - common 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Book value per common share 26.29 25.55 25.06 24.03 23.36 Tangible book value per common share(1) 26.20 25.46 24.97 23.96 23.29 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 0.90 % 0.74 % 1.19 % 0.72 % 0.68 % Return on average common equity (annualized) 11.36 9.39 15.25 9.32 8.85 Net interest margin 3.33 3.27 3.38 3.33 3.28 Efficiency ratio(1) 54.13 58.63 51.56 58.68 61.01 Noninterest income to total revenue 19.73 17.92 28.79 18.86 21.80 Selected Loan Metrics Loans and leases originated $ 1,548,432 $ 1,368,311 $ 1,638,113 $ 1,648,711 $ 1,526,592 Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced 5,991,590 5,943,787 5,599,724 5,563,363 5,321,284 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment(3) 1.56 % 1.62 % 1.64 % 1.65 % 1.70 % Net charge-offs(3) $ 24,162 $ 18,585 $ 13,739 $ 16,816 $ 31,445 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment(2) (3) 0.80 % 0.63 % 0.48 % 0.61 % 1.19 % Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost(3) Unguaranteed $ 124,336 $ 116,791 $ 101,371 $ 76,887 $ 59,555 Guaranteed 346,419 327,409 399,786 379,381 336,777 Total 470,755 444,200 501,157 456,268 396,332 Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment(3) 1.00 % 0.98 % 0.87 % 0.68 % 0.56 % Nonperforming loans at fair value(4) Unguaranteed $ 6,623 $ 6,884 $ 7,715 $ 6,775 $ 8,873 Guaranteed 52,695 54,679 53,887 54,887 60,453 Total 59,318 61,563 61,602 61,662 69,326 Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to fair value loans held for investment(4) 2.85 % 2.81 % 2.96 % 2.42 % 2.92 % Capital Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.42 % 10.63 % 10.53 % 10.51 % 10.67 % Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 8.59 8.47 8.48 8.57 7.90





Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized. (3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value). (4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning balances in other banks $ 710,110 $ 6,601 3.73 % $ 729,938 $ 6,726 3.74 % $ 727,715 $ 8,123 4.48 % Investment securities 1,519,670 13,411 3.54 1,492,023 13,009 3.54 1,408,942 11,648 3.32 Loans held for sale 527,857 10,441 7.93 514,501 9,792 7.72 381,531 8,008 8.42 Loans and leases held for investment(1) 12,322,003 211,264 6.88 12,081,396 204,337 6.86 10,843,303 196,505 7.27 Total interest-earning assets 15,079,640 241,717 6.43 14,817,858 233,864 6.40 13,361,491 224,284 6.73 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (193,304 ) (190,522 ) (186,022 ) Noninterest-earning assets 537,352 547,970 539,485 Total assets $ 15,423,688 $ 15,175,306 $ 13,714,954 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings $ 7,170,652 $ 58,289 3.26 % $ 6,910,397 $ 55,420 3.25 % $ 6,241,053 $ 56,529 3.63 % Certificates of deposit 5,637,001 51,968 3.70 5,730,803 53,337 3.77 5,392,494 52,789 3.93 Other interest-bearing deposits 629,105 4,519 2.88 579,330 4,090 2.86 479,735 4,062 3.40 Total deposits 13,436,758 114,776 3.43 13,220,530 112,847 3.46 12,113,282 113,380 3.75 Borrowings 99,743 1,603 6.45 103,329 1,617 6.35 109,463 1,683 6.17 Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,536,501 116,379 3.45 13,323,859 114,464 3.48 12,222,745 115,063 3.78 Noninterest-bearing deposits 536,054 491,301 375,503 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 29,222 69,596 53,717 Shareholders' equity 1,317,767 1,286,313 1,058,572 Non-controlling interest 4,144 4,237 4,417 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,423,688 $ 15,175,306 $ 13,714,954 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 125,338 2.98 % $ 119,400 2.92 % $ 109,221 2.95 % Net interest margin 3.33 3.27 3.28 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 111.40 % 111.21 % 109.32 %





(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands) As of and for the three months ended 2Q 2026 1Q 2026 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 Total shareholders’ equity $ 1,316,918 $ 1,281,761 $ 1,254,106 $ 1,202,549 $ 1,067,265 Less: Preferred stock 96,266 96,266 96,266 96,266 — Non-controlling interest 4,054 4,145 4,238 4,326 — Total common shareholders' equity $ 1,216,598 $ 1,181,350 $ 1,153,602 $ 1,101,957 $ 1,067,265 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 2,013 2,089 2,165 1,453 1,491 Tangible common shareholders’ equity (a) $ 1,212,788 $ 1,177,464 $ 1,149,640 $ 1,098,707 $ 1,063,977 Shares outstanding (c) 46,283,620 46,240,691 46,032,402 45,855,739 45,686,081 Total assets $ 16,038,141 $ 15,300,033 $ 15,134,778 $ 14,665,902 $ 13,831,208 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 2,013 2,089 2,165 1,453 1,491 Tangible assets (b) $ 16,034,331 $ 15,296,147 $ 15,130,816 $ 14,662,652 $ 13,827,920 Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b) 7.56 % 7.70 % 7.60 % 7.49 % 7.69 % Tangible book value per common share (a/c) $ 26.20 $ 25.46 $ 24.97 $ 23.96 $ 23.29 Efficiency ratio: Noninterest expense (d) $ 84,525 $ 85,293 $ 89,153 $ 83,516 $ 85,222 Net interest income 125,338 119,400 123,120 115,485 109,221 Noninterest income 30,807 26,074 49,787 26,845 30,455 Total revenue (e) $ 156,145 $ 145,474 $ 172,907 $ 142,330 $ 139,676 Efficiency ratio (d/e) 54.13 % 58.63 % 51.56 % 58.68 % 61.01 % Pre-provision net revenue (e-d) $ 71,620 $ 60,181 $ 83,754 $ 58,814 $ 54,454

This press release presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.