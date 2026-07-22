Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported second quarter of 2026 net income attributable to common shareholders of $34.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share.

Live Oak’s performance in the quarter, compared to the first quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2025, includes these notable items:

  • Strong loan production of $1.55 billion accompanied by strong deposit growth of $712.5 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to March 31, 2026, with total assets growing by 4.8% and 16.0% to $16.04 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively
  • Net interest income increased 5.0% and 14.8% compared to the first quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2025, respectively. Net interest margin increased 6 basis points during the second quarter of 2026 from 3.27% for the first quarter of 2026 to 3.33% and increased 5 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025
  • Revenue (comprised of net interest income and noninterest income) increased 7.3% and 11.8% compared to the first quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2025, respectively, and noninterest expense decreased 0.9% and 0.8% compared to the first quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2025, respectively, which generated a 19.0% and 31.5% increase in pre-provision net revenue1 compared to the first quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2025, respectively
  • Provision expense for credit losses of $25.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, increased $5.7 million and $2.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2025, respectively

“Live Oak Bank’s performance in the second quarter includes several milestones worth highlighting,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “With $1.5 billion of loan originations, record Live Oak Express small dollar originations and strong checking balance growth, Live Oak layered another strong quarter of sustainable momentum across our core business. We are dedicated to serving American business owners with the capital and banking excellence they need, and our shareholders are seeing our path to success taking shape. It is an exciting time to be part of Live Oak’s journey, and I am incredibly proud of our teams."

Conference Call

Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook tomorrow, July 23, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event. The conference call details are as follows:

Live Telephone Dial-In

U.S.: 833.461.5787
Meeting ID: 646976405

Live Webcast Log-In

Webcast Link: investor.liveoakbank.com
Registration: Name and Email Required

Analyst Registration

To participate in Q&A, analysts must receive a unique passcode. Please follow instructions located at investor.liveoakbank.com.

(1)See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
  


Second Quarter 2026 Key Measures
       
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2Q 2026 Change vs.
       1Q 2026 2Q 2025
 2Q 2026 1Q 2026 2Q 2025 $ % $ %
Total revenue(1)$156,145  $145,474  $139,676  $10,671  7.3% $16,469  11.8%
Total noninterest expense 84,525   85,293   85,222   (768) (0.9)  (697) (0.8)
Provision for credit losses 25,800   20,100   23,252   5,700  28.4   2,548  11.0 
Income before taxes 45,820   40,081   31,202   5,739  14.3   14,618  46.8 
Effective tax rate 19.9%  25.3%  25.0% n/a n/a n/a n/a
Net income attributable to common shareholders$34,701  $27,946  $23,428  $6,755  24.2% $11,273  48.1%
Diluted earnings per common share 0.74   0.60   0.51   0.14  23.3   0.23  45.1 
Loan and lease production 1,548,432   1,368,311   1,526,592   180,121  13.2   21,840  1.4 
Total loans and leases 13,142,671   12,593,529   11,364,846   549,142  4.4   1,777,825  15.6 
Total assets 16,038,141   15,300,033   13,831,208   738,108  4.8   2,206,933  16.0 
Total deposits 14,547,526   13,835,058   12,594,790   712,468  5.1   1,952,736  15.5 

      

(1)Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.
  

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company’s plans or expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company’s expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations or loan products, including the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes in Live Oak Banking Company's status as an SBA Preferred Lender; changes in rules, regulations or procedures for other government loan programs, including those of the United States Department of Agriculture; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; the impacts of any pandemic or public health situation on trade (including supply chains and export levels), travel, employee productivity and other economic activities that may have a destabilizing and negative effect on financial markets, economic activity and customer behavior; risks relating to the deployment and use of artificial intelligence by the Company, its customers, and counterparties; a reduction in or the termination of the Company's ability to use the technology-based platform that is critical to the success of its business model, including a failure in or a breach of operational or security systems or those of its third-party service providers; risks relating to the material weakness we identified in our internal control over financial reporting; technological risks and developments, including cyber threats, attacks, or events; competition from other lenders; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; market and economic conditions and the associated impact on the Company; operational, liquidity and credit risks associated with the Company's business; changes in political and economic conditions, including any prolonged U.S. government shutdown; the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny of financial products and services and the Company's ability to comply with regulatory requirements and expectations; changes in tariffs and trade barriers, including potential changes in U.S. and international trade policies and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; adverse results, including related fees and expenses, from pending or future lawsuits, government investigations or private actions; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoak.bank.

Contacts:

Walter J. Phifer | CFO | Investor Relations | 910.218.2196
Claire Parker | Corporate Communications | Media Relations | 910.597.1592

 
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended 2Q 2026 Change vs.
 2Q 2026 1Q 2026 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2026 2Q 2025
Interest income          % %
Loans and fees on loans$221,705  $214,129  $218,852  $211,599  $204,513  3.5  8.4 
Investment securities, taxable 13,411   13,009   12,679   12,175   11,648  3.1  15.1 
Other interest earning assets 6,601   6,726   8,124   7,654   8,123  (1.9) (18.7)
Total interest income 241,717   233,864   239,655   231,428   224,284  3.4  7.8 
Interest expense             
Deposits 114,776   112,847   114,879   114,266   113,380  1.7  1.2 
Borrowings 1,603   1,617   1,656   1,677   1,683  (0.9) (4.8)
Total interest expense 116,379   114,464   116,535   115,943   115,063  1.7  1.1 
Net interest income 125,338   119,400   123,120   115,485   109,221  5.0  14.8 
Provision for credit losses 25,800   20,100   21,845   22,242   23,252  28.4  11.0 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 99,538   99,300   101,275   93,243   85,969  0.2  15.8 
Noninterest income             
Loan servicing revenue 9,194   9,094   9,227   8,812   8,565  1.1  7.3 
Loan servicing asset revaluation (4,278)  (3,487)  (3,932)  (4,360)  (3,057) (22.7) (39.9)
Net gains on sales of loans 17,554   15,425   12,313   17,099   17,570  13.8  (0.1)
Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 291   (1,165)  1,518   (350)  1,082  125.0  (73.1)
Equity method investments income (loss) 74   (817)  23,812   (1,470)  (2,716) 109.1  102.7 
Equity security investments gains, net       4,691   18   1,004    (100.0)
Lease income 2,238   2,135   2,196   2,179   3,103  4.8  (27.9)
Other noninterest income 5,734   4,889   (38)  4,917   4,904  17.3  16.9 
Total noninterest income 30,807   26,074   49,787   26,845   30,455  18.2  1.2 
Noninterest expense             
Salaries and employee benefits 48,776   49,354   47,988   49,910   46,008  (1.2) 6.0 
Travel expense 1,933   1,463   1,715   1,618   1,634  32.1  18.3 
Professional services expense 2,938   2,516   2,855   1,999   2,874  16.8  2.2 
Advertising and marketing expense 2,734   3,051   2,298   1,839   4,420  (10.4) (38.1)
Occupancy expense 2,364   2,410   2,317   2,339   2,369  (1.9) (0.2)
Technology expense 9,608   9,749   13,397   10,234   10,066  (1.4) (4.5)
Equipment expense 3,662   3,693   3,677   3,320   3,685  (0.8) (0.6)
Other loan origination and maintenance expense 4,864   5,919   4,917   4,777   4,190  (17.8) 16.1 
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 26      129   336   270  100.0  (90.4)
FDIC insurance 4,788   4,401   3,933   3,643   3,545  8.8  35.1 
Other expense 2,832   2,737   5,927   3,501   6,161  3.5  (54.0)
Total noninterest expense 84,525   85,293   89,153   83,516   85,222  (0.9) (0.8)
Income before taxes 45,820   40,081   61,909   36,572   31,202  14.3  46.8 
Income tax expense 9,116   10,134   15,787   10,106   7,815  (10.0) 16.6 
Net income 36,704   29,947   46,122   26,466   23,387  22.6  56.9 
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 91   93   88   50   41  (2.2) 122.0 
Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. 36,795   30,040   46,210   26,516   23,428  22.5  57.1 
Preferred stock dividends 2,094   2,094   2,094   954       100.0 
Net income attributable to common shareholders$34,701  $27,946  $44,116  $25,562  $23,428  24.2  48.1 
Earnings per common share             
Basic$0.75  $0.61  $0.96  $0.56  $0.51  23.0  47.1 
Diluted$0.74  $0.60  $0.95  $0.55  $0.51  23.3  45.1 
Weighted average shares outstanding             
Basic 46,265,757   46,138,609   45,906,268   45,780,794   45,634,741     
Diluted 46,594,482   46,509,040   46,298,408   46,216,958   45,795,608     
                        


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 As of the quarter ended 2Q 2026 Change vs.
 2Q 2026 1Q 2026 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2026 2Q 2025
Assets          % %
Cash and due from banks$927,630  $816,135  $864,904  $892,445  $662,755  13.7  40.0 
Certificates of deposit with other banks 250   250   250   250   250     
Investment securities available-for-sale 1,467,855   1,434,538   1,427,401   1,373,219   1,325,206  2.3  10.8 
Loans held for sale 511,812   435,313   420,055   360,693   350,791  17.6  45.9 
Loans and leases held for investment(1) 12,630,859   12,158,216   11,973,622   11,554,818   11,014,055  3.9  14.7 
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (193,417)  (193,279)  (192,264)  (185,700)  (182,231) (0.1) (6.1)
Net loans and leases 12,437,442   11,964,937   11,781,358   11,369,118   10,831,824  3.9  14.8 
Premises and equipment, net 231,198   235,329   240,203   241,140   246,493  (1.8) (6.2)
Foreclosed assets 11,017   12,005   8,208   11,024   6,318  (8.2) 74.4 
Servicing assets 66,733   64,677   63,155   62,491   60,359  3.2  10.6 
Other assets 384,204   336,849   329,244   355,522   347,212  14.1  10.7 
Total assets$16,038,141  $15,300,033  $15,134,778  $14,665,902  $13,831,208  4.8  16.0 
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity             
Liabilities             
Deposits:             
Noninterest-bearing$605,237  $510,917  $515,051  $494,019  $393,393  18.5  53.9 
Interest-bearing 13,942,289   13,324,141   13,173,608   12,796,704   12,201,397  4.6  14.3 
Total deposits 14,547,526   13,835,058   13,688,659   13,290,723   12,594,790  5.1  15.5 
Borrowings 99,766   99,746   102,404   105,045   107,659    (7.3)
Other liabilities 73,931   83,468   89,609   67,585   61,494  (11.4) 20.2 
Total liabilities 14,721,223   14,018,272   13,880,672   13,463,353   12,763,943  5.0  15.3 
Shareholders’ equity             
Preferred stock 96,266   96,266   96,266   96,266       100.0 
Class A common stock (voting) 399,396   392,258   388,389   383,288   377,953  1.8  5.7 
Class B common stock (non-voting)                  
Retained earnings 869,757   836,444   809,885   770,820   746,450  4.0  16.5 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52,555)  (47,352)  (44,672)  (52,151)  (61,514) (11.0) 14.6 
Total shareholders' equity attributed to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. 1,312,864   1,277,616   1,249,868   1,198,223   1,062,889  2.8  23.5 
Non-controlling interest 4,054   4,145   4,238   4,326   4,376  (2.2) (7.4)
Total shareholders' equity 1,316,918   1,281,761   1,254,106   1,202,549   1,067,265  2.7  23.4 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$16,038,141  $15,300,033  $15,134,778  $14,665,902  $13,831,208  4.8  16.0 


(1)Includes $232.1 million, $244.9 million, $260.6 million, $280.3 million and $303.8 million loans measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
  


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
 Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
Interest income   
Loans and fees on loans$435,834  $400,129 
Investment securities, taxable 26,420   22,737 
Other interest earning assets 13,327   14,523 
Total interest income 475,581   437,389 
Interest expense   
Deposits 227,623   224,268 
Borrowings 3,220   3,368 
Total interest expense 230,843   227,636 
Net interest income 244,738   209,753 
Provision for credit losses 45,900   52,216 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 198,838   157,537 
Noninterest income   
Loan servicing revenue 18,288   16,863 
Loan servicing asset revaluation (7,765)  (7,785)
Net gains on sales of loans 32,979   33,008 
Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option (874)  48 
Equity method investments (loss) income (743)  (4,955)
Equity security investments gain (losses), net    1,024 
Lease income 4,373   5,676 
Other noninterest income 10,623   8,947 
Total noninterest income 56,881   52,826 
Noninterest expense   
Salaries and employee benefits 98,130   91,537 
Travel expense 3,396   3,698 
Professional services expense 5,454   5,898 
Advertising and marketing expense 5,785   8,085 
Occupancy expense 4,774   5,106 
Technology expense 19,357   19,317 
Equipment expense 7,355   7,430 
Other loan origination and maintenance expense 10,783   8,775 
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 26   270 
FDIC insurance 9,189   7,096 
Other expense 5,569   8,817 
Total noninterest expense 169,818   166,029 
Income before taxes 85,901   44,334 
Income tax expense 19,250   11,279 
Net income 66,651   33,055 
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 184   90 
Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. 66,835   33,145 
Preferred stock dividends 4,188    
Net income attributable to common shareholders$62,647  $33,145 
Earnings per common share   
Basic$1.36  $0.72 
Diluted$1.35  $0.72 
Weighted average shares outstanding   
Basic 46,202,534   45,556,842 
Diluted 46,552,112   45,825,543 
        


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
 As of and for the three months ended
 2Q 2026 1Q 2026 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025
Income Statement Data         
Net income attributable to common shareholders$34,701  $27,946  $44,116  $25,562  $23,428 
Per Common Share         
Net income, diluted$0.74  $0.60  $0.95  $0.55  $0.51 
Dividends declared - common 0.03   0.03   0.03   0.03   0.03 
Book value per common share 26.29   25.55   25.06   24.03   23.36 
Tangible book value per common share(1) 26.20   25.46   24.97   23.96   23.29 
Performance Ratios         
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.90%  0.74%  1.19%  0.72%  0.68%
Return on average common equity (annualized) 11.36   9.39   15.25   9.32   8.85 
Net interest margin 3.33   3.27   3.38   3.33   3.28 
Efficiency ratio(1) 54.13   58.63   51.56   58.68   61.01 
Noninterest income to total revenue 19.73   17.92   28.79   18.86   21.80 
Selected Loan Metrics         
Loans and leases originated$1,548,432  $1,368,311  $1,638,113  $1,648,711  $1,526,592 
Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced 5,991,590   5,943,787   5,599,724   5,563,363   5,321,284 
Asset Quality Ratios         
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment(3) 1.56%  1.62%  1.64%  1.65%  1.70%
Net charge-offs(3)$24,162  $18,585  $13,739  $16,816  $31,445 
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment(2) (3) 0.80%  0.63%  0.48%  0.61%  1.19%
          
Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost(3)         
Unguaranteed$124,336  $116,791  $101,371  $76,887  $59,555 
Guaranteed 346,419   327,409   399,786   379,381   336,777 
Total 470,755   444,200   501,157   456,268   396,332 
Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment(3) 1.00%  0.98%  0.87%  0.68%  0.56%
          
Nonperforming loans at fair value(4)         
Unguaranteed$6,623  $6,884  $7,715  $6,775  $8,873 
Guaranteed 52,695   54,679   53,887   54,887   60,453 
Total 59,318   61,563   61,602   61,662   69,326 
Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to fair value loans held for investment(4) 2.85%  2.81%  2.96%  2.42%  2.92%
          
Capital Ratios         
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.42%  10.63%  10.53%  10.51%  10.67%
Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 8.59   8.47   8.48   8.57   7.90 


Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(1)See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2)Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.
(3)Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).
(4)Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).
  


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)
      
 Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026		 Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026		 Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate
Interest-earning assets:                 
Interest-earning balances in other banks$710,110  $6,601 3.73% $729,938  $6,726 3.74% $727,715  $8,123 4.48%
Investment securities 1,519,670   13,411 3.54   1,492,023   13,009 3.54   1,408,942   11,648 3.32 
Loans held for sale 527,857   10,441 7.93   514,501   9,792 7.72   381,531   8,008 8.42 
Loans and leases held for investment(1) 12,322,003   211,264 6.88   12,081,396   204,337 6.86   10,843,303   196,505 7.27 
Total interest-earning assets 15,079,640   241,717 6.43   14,817,858   233,864 6.40   13,361,491   224,284 6.73 
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (193,304)      (190,522)      (186,022)    
Noninterest-earning assets 537,352       547,970       539,485     
Total assets$15,423,688      $15,175,306      $13,714,954     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Savings$7,170,652  $58,289 3.26% $6,910,397  $55,420 3.25% $6,241,053  $56,529 3.63%
Certificates of deposit 5,637,001   51,968 3.70   5,730,803   53,337 3.77   5,392,494   52,789 3.93 
Other interest-bearing deposits 629,105   4,519 2.88   579,330   4,090 2.86   479,735   4,062 3.40 
Total deposits 13,436,758   114,776 3.43   13,220,530   112,847 3.46   12,113,282   113,380 3.75 
Borrowings 99,743   1,603 6.45   103,329   1,617 6.35   109,463   1,683 6.17 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,536,501   116,379 3.45   13,323,859   114,464 3.48   12,222,745   115,063 3.78 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 536,054       491,301       375,503     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 29,222       69,596       53,717     
Shareholders' equity 1,317,767       1,286,313       1,058,572     
Non-controlling interest 4,144       4,237       4,417     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$15,423,688      $15,175,306      $13,714,954     
Net interest income and interest rate spread  $125,338 2.98%   $119,400 2.92%   $109,221 2.95%
Net interest margin    3.33      3.27      3.28 
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    111.40%     111.21%     109.32%


(1)Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.
  


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 As of and for the three months ended
 2Q 2026 1Q 2026 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025
Total shareholders’ equity$1,316,918  $1,281,761  $1,254,106  $1,202,549  $1,067,265 
Less:         
Preferred stock 96,266   96,266   96,266   96,266    
Non-controlling interest 4,054   4,145   4,238   4,326    
Total common shareholders' equity$1,216,598  $1,181,350  $1,153,602  $1,101,957  $1,067,265 
Less:         
Goodwill 1,797   1,797   1,797   1,797   1,797 
Other intangible assets 2,013   2,089   2,165   1,453   1,491 
Tangible common shareholders’ equity (a)$1,212,788  $1,177,464  $1,149,640  $1,098,707  $1,063,977 
Shares outstanding (c) 46,283,620   46,240,691   46,032,402   45,855,739   45,686,081 
Total assets$16,038,141  $15,300,033  $15,134,778  $14,665,902  $13,831,208 
Less:         
Goodwill 1,797   1,797   1,797   1,797   1,797 
Other intangible assets 2,013   2,089   2,165   1,453   1,491 
Tangible assets (b)$16,034,331  $15,296,147  $15,130,816  $14,662,652  $13,827,920 
Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b) 7.56%  7.70%  7.60%  7.49%  7.69%
Tangible book value per common share (a/c)$26.20  $25.46  $24.97  $23.96  $23.29 
Efficiency ratio:         
Noninterest expense (d)$84,525  $85,293  $89,153  $83,516  $85,222 
Net interest income 125,338   119,400   123,120   115,485   109,221 
Noninterest income 30,807   26,074   49,787   26,845   30,455 
Total revenue (e)$156,145  $145,474  $172,907  $142,330  $139,676 
Efficiency ratio (d/e) 54.13%  58.63%  51.56%  58.68%  61.01%
Pre-provision net revenue (e-d)$71,620  $60,181  $83,754  $58,814  $54,454 
                    

This press release presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.


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