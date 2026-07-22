Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings For Second Quarter 2026

RUSTON, La., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: OBK) (“Origin,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $33.8 million, or $1.09 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to net income of $27.7 million, or $0.89 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”)(1) earnings were $43.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $40.2 million for the linked quarter.

“This quarter’s results represent another meaningful step forward in the journey we began with Optimize Origin a year and a half ago,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “As we move through the remainder of 2026, our objectives remain clear. We will continue to execute on Optimize Origin, invest strategically across our footprint, attract exceptional talent, and appropriately deploy excess capital.”

(1) PTPP earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Optimize Origin

In January 2025, we announced our Optimize Origin initiative to drive elite financial performance and enhance our award-winning culture, and it continues to be an important part of our corporate DNA.

Built on three primary pillars: Productivity, Delivery & Efficiency Balance Sheet Optimization Culture & Employee Engagement

As announced in our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release, our near term ROAA run rate target is 1.15% or higher by 4Q26, as we continue towards our ultimate top quartile ROAA target.





Financial Highlights

The Company delivered strong performance, and in some cases, record performance across numerous key financial metrics including, but not limited to, net income, net interest income, fully tax-equivalent net interest margin (“NIM-FTE”), annualized ROAA, annualized ROAE, and book value per common share.

Net income was $33.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reflecting an increase of $6.2 million, or 22.2%, compared to the linked quarter.

Our NIM-FTE increased 21 basis points to 3.92% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Our net interest spread increased to 3.07%, or 18 basis points, compared to the linked quarter.

Annualized ROAA was 1.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reflecting an increase of 24 basis points, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Total loans held for investment (“LHFI”) were $8.07 billion at June 30, 2026, reflecting an increase of $209.4 million, or 2.7%, compared to March 31, 2026. LHFI, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, were $7.48 billion at June 30, 2026, reflecting an increase of $141.9 million, or 1.9%, compared to March 31, 2026.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, we repurchased 217,034 shares of our common stock at an average price of $46.60 per share, including commissions and applicable excise taxes. Also, in July 2026, our board of directors approved a $100 million increase in repurchase authority under our current stock repurchase program, which expires in July 2028. As of the date of this release, $121.6 million remains available for share repurchases under the stock repurchase program.

During April 2026, our board approved an increase in our quarterly dividend from $0.15 to $0.25 per share, a 67% increase, reflecting balance sheet strength and earnings durability.





Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was $92.2 million, an increase of $5.0 million, or 5.7%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The expansion in net interest income was primarily driven by a $4.4 million increase in interest income and a $529,000 decrease in interest expense.

The $4.4 million increase in interest income was primarily due to a $7.7 million increase in interest income on loans held for investment, partially offset by a $3.6 million decrease in interest income on interest-earning balances due from banks. The increase in interest income on loans held for investment was mainly driven by higher average loan balances, which contributed $5.1 million of the increase. An additional $1.3 million resulted from one additional calendar day during the current quarter, while the remaining $1.3 million was attributable to higher loan yields. The decrease in interest income on interest-earning balances due from banks was primarily driven by lower average balances, which decreased to $309.5 million, from $714.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The $529,000 decrease in interest expense was primarily attributable to a $1.7 million decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $1.2 million increase in interest expense on FHLB advances and other borrowings. The decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits was primarily driven by lower average balances, which reduced interest expense on interest-bearing demand deposits by $1.0 million. Lower average balances and rates on time deposits decreased interest expense by $634,000. The increase in interest expense on FHLB and other borrowings was mainly attributable to higher average borrowing balances, which increased interest expense by approximately $841,000.

The Federal Reserve Board sets various benchmark rates, including the federal funds rate, and thereby influences the general market rates of interest, including loan and deposit rates offered by financial institutions. On October 29, 2025, and December 10, 2025, the Federal Reserve Board reduced the federal funds target rate range by 25 basis points each, to a range of 3.50% to 3.75%, and has maintained that target rate range.

Our NIM-FTE was 3.92% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, up 21 basis points from the linked quarter and 31 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The yield earned on interest-earning assets was 5.74%, representing an 18-basis-point increase and a 13-basis-point decrease compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended June 30, 2025, respectively. The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities was 2.67%, unchanged from the linked quarter and down 58 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Credit Quality

The table below includes key credit quality information:

At and For the Three Months Ended Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 Linked

Quarter Linked

Quarter Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing $ 5,203 $ 17,624 $ 12,495 $ (12,421 ) (70.5) % Allowance for loan credit losses (“ALCL”) 98,188 99,015 92,426 (827 ) (0.8) Total nonperforming LHFI 78,522 87,266 85,315 (8,744 ) (10.0) Provision for credit losses 65 4,965 2,862 (4,900 ) (98.7) Net charge-offs 454 2,777 2,300 (2,323 ) (83.7) Credit quality ratios(1): ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 125.05 % 113.46 % 108.33 % 11.59 % N/A ALCL to total LHFI 1.22 1.26 1.20 (0.04 ) N/A ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(2) 1.30 1.34 1.29 (0.04 ) N/A Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 0.97 1.11 1.11 (0.14 ) N/A Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.02 0.15 0.12 (0.13 ) N/A

_______________________

N/A = Not applicable.

(1) Please see the Loan Data schedule at the back of this document for additional information.

(2) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated by excluding the ALCL for mortgage warehouse lines of credit loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the mortgage warehouse lines of credit loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, mortgage warehouse lines of credit loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.





Our results included a total provision for credit losses of $65,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $5.0 million for the linked quarter, which includes the provision for loan credit losses, the off-balance sheet commitment credit losses and any provision for security credit losses. The decrease was primarily the result of reduced risk embedded in our loan portfolio at June 30, 2026, resulting in a net benefit provision for loan credit losses of $373,000 compared to a provision expense of $5.0 million during the linked quarter and lower net charge-offs during the current quarter. For the current quarter, we recorded reserves of $5.5 million related to new loan production which was primarily offset by $4.5 million and $1.6 million in reserve releases related to net credit migration and the reduction in historical loss factors within the CECL model, respectively. Net credit migration reflects the combined impact of loan risk rating changes, specific reserve adjustments, and loan balance movements, such as loan balance changes and payoffs.

The ALCL totaled $98.2 million at June 30, 2026, an $827,000 decrease compared to the ALCL as of March 31, 2026, and was 1.22% as a percentage of LHFI at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.26% at March 31, 2026.

Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing decreased $12.4 million to $5.2 million at June 30, 2026, when compared to March 31, 2026, and represented 0.06% of total LHFI, compared to 0.22% as of March 31, 2026. The decrease of 30 to 89 days and still accruing past dues was primarily driven by the decreases of $7.6 million and $3.1 million in the single-family residential real estate and commercial real estate sectors, respectively.

Total nonperforming LHFI decreased $8.7 million at June 30, 2026, when compared to March 31, 2026. The decrease in nonperforming LHFI was driven by decreases in the sectors of commercial real estate, construction/land/land development and single-family residential real estate offset by an increase in commercial and industrial nonperforming LHFI.

Net charge-offs were $454,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reflecting a decrease of $2.3 million compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $1.5 million in charge-offs and an increase of $856,000 in recoveries, both the result of charge-offs/recoveries in commercial and industrial loans.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was $15.4 million, a decrease of $1.4 million from the linked quarter, primarily driven by a decrease of $2.7 million in insurance commission and fee income, which was partially offset by a $905,000 decrease in equity method investment losses.

The $2.7 million decrease in insurance commission and fee income was primarily driven by seasonality in renewals and contingency fee income recognized in the first quarter.

The $905,000 decrease in equity method investment loss was primarily driven by downward adjustments in two limited partnership investments during the linked quarter, compared to smaller downward adjustments of $1.3 million in limited partnership investments recorded during the current quarter. Of the $1.3 million total downward adjustments during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, $985,000 was from one limited partnership investment. Argent investment income declined $1.1 million compared to the linked quarter.

The components of equity method investment (loss) income are as follows:

At and For the Three Months Ended $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 Linked

Quarter Linked

Quarter Argent investment income $ 668 $ 1,754 $ — $ (1,086 ) (61.9 )% Limited partnership investment loss (1,280 ) (3,271 ) (1,909 ) 1,991 60.9 Total equity method investment loss $ (612 ) $ (1,517 ) $ (1,909 ) $ 905 59.7 %

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was $64.4 million, an increase of $615,000, or 1.0% from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $2.0 million in salaries and employee benefits expense, which was offset by decreases of $840,000 and $625,000 in professional services and other expense, respectively.

The $2.0 million increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily attributed to an increase of $1.6 million in medical insurance expense, primarily due to favorable adjustments to prior estimates recognized during the linked quarter. Additionally contributing to the increase was a $549,000 increase in incentive compensation, including stock-based incentive compensation. These increases were slightly offset by a decrease of $416,000 primarily due to lower insurance commissions as a result of the seasonal decrease in revenue mentioned above.

The $840,000 decrease in professional services was primarily due to a decrease of $478,000 in expense related to the questioned banker activity previously disclosed. Also contributing to the decrease was a $280,000 decrease in consultant fees related to contract renegotiations that occurred during the linked period. Those negotiations, driven by our Optimize Origin initiative, resulted in meaningful reductions in electronic banking and data processing expenses during the current quarter.

The $625,000 decrease in other expense was primarily due to a $389,000 release of litigation reserve during the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Financial Condition

Loans

Total LHFI at June 30, 2026, were $8.07 billion, an increase of $209.4 million, or 2.7%, from $7.86 billion at March 31, 2026, and an increase of $389.1 million, or 5.1%, compared to June 30, 2025.

Excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, LHFI increased $141.9 million, or 1.9%, from March 31, 2026. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $72.0 million, $57.3 million and $49.1 million in non-owner-occupied commercial real estate, construction/land/land development and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $31.5 million in commercial and industrial loans.

Mortgage warehouse lines of credit at June 30, 2026, were $589.7 million, an increase of $67.4 million, or 12.9%, from $522.3 million at March 31, 2026, and an increase of $15.0 million, or 2.6%, compared to June 30, 2025.





Securities

Total securities at June 30, 2026, were $1.16 billion, a decrease of $9.5 million, or 0.8%, from $1.17 billion at March 31, 2026, and an increase of $14.6 million, or 1.3%, compared to June 30, 2025.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, primarily associated with unrealized losses within the available for sale portfolio, was $60.8 million at both June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, and decreased $12.7 million, or 17.3%, from June 30, 2025.

The weighted average effective duration for the total securities portfolio was 4.08 years as of June 30, 2026, compared to 4.14 years as of March 31, 2026.





Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2026, were $8.70 billion, a decrease of $53.0 million, or 0.6%, compared to March 31, 2026, and an increase of $580.2 million, or 7.1%, from June 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to a $270.2 million decrease in public funds due to seasonality. Also contributing were decreases of $79.7 million and $59.7 million in other and consumer deposits, respectively. Offsetting these decreases was an increase of $356.7 million in business deposits.

At June 30, 2026, and March 31, 2026, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 26.0% and 23.6%, respectively. At June 30, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 22.7%.





Borrowings

FHLB advances and other borrowings at June 30, 2026, were $136.9 million, an increase of $124.3 million from $12.6 million at March 31, 2026, and an increase of $9.0 million, or 7.1% from June 30, 2025. The increase in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter is primarily due to an increase in FHLB short-term borrowings of $125.0 million used primarily to meet seasonal liquidity needs.

Average FHLB advances were $140.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $124.5 million from $16.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and an increase of $28.9 million from June 30, 2025.





Subordinate debentures

Total subordinated debentures at June 30, 2026, were $16.6 million, a decrease of $73.1 million, or 81.5%, compared to June 30, 2025, due to the redemption of $74.0 million in subordinated debentures during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, in conjunction with our Optimize Origin initiative.





Capital

Total stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2026, was $1.28 billion, an increase of $20.8 million, or 1.6%, compared to March 31, 2026, and an increase of $75.3 million, or 6.2%, from June 30, 2025.

Uses of regulatory capital since the beginning of 2025 consist of the following: Repurchased 833,539 shares of our common stock at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total of $32.7 million, including commissions and applicable excise taxes. Also, in July 2026, our board of directors approved a $100 million increase in repurchase authority under our current stock repurchase program, which expires in July 2028. As of the date of this release, $121.6 million remains available for share repurchases under the stock repurchase program. Redeemed $143.6 million of subordinated debentures, including the amortization of the original issue discount and fair value mark. Declared $31.6 million in dividends to our stockholders, excluding dividends declared in July 2026.







Conference Call

Origin will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 results on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the live conference call, please dial +1 (929) 272-1574 (U.S. Local / International 1); +1 (857) 999-3259 (U.S. Local / International 2); +1 (888) 700-7550 (U.S. Toll Free), enter Conference ID: 75275 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at www.origin.bank under the Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting https://dealroadshow.com/e/ORIGIN2Q26.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin’s website at www.origin.bank, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates more than 57 locations in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. In addition, Origin provides a broad range of insurance agency products and services through its wholly owned insurance agency subsidiary, Forth Insurance, LLC. For more information, visit www.origin.bank and www.forthinsurance.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Origin reports its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures may provide meaningful information to investors that is useful in understanding Origin's results of operations and underlying trends in its business. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Origin's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are the non-GAAP measures used in this release: PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, and ROATCE.

Please see the last few pages of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding Origin Bancorp, Inc’s (“Origin”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) future financial performance, business and growth strategies, projected plans and objectives, and any expected purchases of its outstanding common stock, and related transactions and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, including changes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the resulting impact on Origin’s results of operations, estimated forbearance amounts and expectations regarding the Company’s liquidity, including in connection with advances obtained from the FHLB, which are all subject to change and may be inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such changes may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections about Origin and its subsidiaries, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond Origin’s control. Statements or statistics preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “assumes,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will,” and “would” and variations of such terms are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect Origin’s future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of current and future economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Origin’s primary market areas, including the impact of tariffs, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior as a result of the foregoing; (2) changes in benchmark interest rates and the resulting impacts on net interest income; (3) deterioration of Origin’s asset quality; (4) factors that can impact the performance of Origin’s loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in Origin’s primary market areas; (5) the financial health of Origin’s commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that Origin finances; (6) changes in the value of collateral securing Origin’s loans; (7) the impact of generative artificial intelligence; (8) Origin’s ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (9) the impact of heightened regulatory requirements, reduced debit interchange and overdraft income and the possibility of facing related adverse business consequences if our total assets grow in excess of $10 billion as of December 31 of any calendar year; (10) the effectiveness of Origin’s risk management framework and quantitative models; (11) Origin’s inability to receive dividends from Origin Bank and to service debt, pay dividends to Origin’s common stockholders, repurchase Origin’s shares of common stock and satisfy obligations as they become due; (12) the impact of labor pressures; (13) changes in Origin’s operation or expansion strategy or Origin’s ability to prudently manage its growth and execute its strategy; (14) changes in management personnel; (15) Origin’s ability to maintain important customer relationships, reputation or otherwise avoid liquidity risks; (16) increasing costs as Origin grows deposits; (17) operational risks associated with Origin’s business; (18) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of market disruption and interest rate volatility on our investment securities; (19) increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as from fintech companies; (20) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements and changes in laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions; (21) periodic changes to the extensive body of accounting rules and best practices; (22) further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (23) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt; (24) Origin’s ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; (25) natural disasters and other adverse weather events, pandemics, acts of terrorism, war, and other matters beyond Origin’s control; (26) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (27) fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors (including Origin employees); (28) cybersecurity threats or security breaches and the cost of defending against them; (29) Origin’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial and non-financial reporting; and (30) potential claims, damages, penalties, fines, costs and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Origin’s most recent and future Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any updates to those sections set forth in Origin’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Origin’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Origin anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Origin does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for Origin to predict those events or how they may affect Origin. In addition, Origin cannot assess the impact of each factor on Origin’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Origin or persons acting on Origin’s behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, adjusted, projected, and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and may not reflect actual results.

This press release contains projected financial information with respect to Origin, including with respect to certain goals and strategic initiatives of Origin and the anticipated benefits thereof. This projected financial information constitutes forward-looking information and is for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as necessarily being indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying such projected financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to significant business, economic (including interest rate), competitive, and other risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated by the projected financial information contained herein and the inclusion of such projected financial information in this release should not be regarded as a representation by any person that such actions will be taken or accomplished or that the results reflected in such projected financial information with respect thereto will be achieved.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Chris Reigelman

318-497-3177

chris@origin.bank

Media Contact

Ryan Kilpatrick

318-232-7472

rkilpatrick@origin.bank

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Quarterly Financial Data

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Income statement and share amounts (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 92,200 $ 87,244 $ 86,694 $ 83,704 $ 82,136 Provision for credit losses 65 4,965 3,158 36,820 2,862 Noninterest income 15,393 16,795 16,736 26,128 1,368 Noninterest expense 64,412 63,797 62,823 62,028 61,983 Income before income tax expense 43,116 35,277 37,449 10,984 18,659 Income tax expense 9,270 7,584 7,933 2,361 4,012 Net income $ 33,846 $ 27,693 $ 29,516 $ 8,623 $ 14,647 PTPP earnings(1) $ 43,181 $ 40,242 $ 40,607 $ 47,804 $ 21,521 Basic earnings per common share 1.10 0.89 0.95 0.28 0.47 Diluted earnings per common share 1.09 0.89 0.95 0.27 0.47 Dividends declared per common share 0.25 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 30,848,905 30,942,565 30,964,128 31,183,092 31,192,622 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,157,927 31,203,348 31,168,548 31,363,571 31,327,818 Balance sheet data Total LHFI $ 8,073,577 $ 7,864,221 $ 7,670,917 $ 7,537,099 $ 7,684,446 Total LHFI excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit 7,483,871 7,341,931 7,142,136 7,064,131 7,109,698 Total assets 10,276,930 10,188,144 9,724,722 9,791,306 9,678,158 Total deposits 8,703,251 8,756,268 8,307,247 8,331,830 8,123,036 Total stockholders’ equity 1,281,057 1,260,275 1,246,685 1,214,756 1,205,769 Performance metrics and capital ratios Yield on LHFI 6.14 % 6.06 % 6.22 % 6.33 % 6.33 % Yield on interest-earning assets 5.74 5.56 5.76 5.89 5.87 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.64 2.66 2.90 3.20 3.20 Cost of total deposits 1.99 2.05 2.20 2.46 2.47 NIM - fully tax equivalent ("FTE") 3.92 3.71 3.73 3.65 3.61 Return on average assets (annualized) ("ROAA") 1.35 1.11 1.19 0.35 0.60 PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1) 1.73 1.61 1.64 1.95 0.89 Return on average stockholders’ equity (annualized) ("ROAE") 10.64 8.86 9.50 2.79 4.94 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) ("ROATCE")(1) 12.17 10.15 10.95 3.22 5.74 Book value per common share $ 41.52 $ 40.81 $ 40.28 $ 39.23 $ 38.62 Tangible book value per common share (1) 36.37 35.61 35.04 33.95 33.33 Efficiency ratio(2) 59.87 % 61.32 % 60.74 % 56.48 % 74.23 % Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets(3) 13.42 13.60 13.54 13.59 13.47 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 13.60 13.79 13.73 13.79 13.67 Total capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 14.76 14.99 14.91 15.90 15.68 Tier 1 leverage ratio(3) 12.05 11.74 11.86 11.69 11.70

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(1) PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, ROATCE and tangible book value per common share are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.

(2) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

(3) Ratios are calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board. June 30, 2026 ratios are estimated

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Year-To-Date Financial Data

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 Income statement and share amounts Net interest income $ 179,444 $ 160,595 Provision for credit losses 5,030 6,306 Noninterest income 32,188 16,970 Noninterest expense 128,209 124,051 Income before income tax expense 78,393 47,208 Income tax expense 16,854 10,150 Net income $ 61,539 $ 37,058 PTPP earnings(1) $ 83,423 $ 53,514 Basic earnings per common share 1.99 1.19 Diluted earnings per common share 1.97 1.18 Dividends declared per common share 0.40 0.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 30,895,477 31,199,151 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,199,987 31,375,804 Performance metrics Yield on LHFI 6.10 % 6.33 % Yield on interest-earning assets 5.65 5.83 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.65 3.21 Cost of total deposits 2.02 2.49 NIM-FTE 3.82 3.52 ROAA (annualized) 1.23 0.77 PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1) 1.67 1.11 ROAE (annualized) 9.76 6.34 ROATCE (annualized)(1) 11.17 7.38 Efficiency ratio(2) 60.58 69.86

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(1) PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, and ROATCE are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.

(2) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Interest and dividend income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and fees on loans $ 121,857 $ 114,161 $ 119,282 $ 120,096 $ 121,239 Investment securities-taxable 9,039 8,776 8,991 8,767 7,692 Investment securities-nontaxable 1,517 1,486 1,487 1,523 1,425 Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions 3,310 6,873 4,884 5,753 4,281 Total interest and dividend income 135,723 131,296 134,644 136,139 134,637 Interest expense Interest-bearing deposits 42,001 43,702 46,510 51,026 50,152 FHLB advances and other borrowings 1,283 111 102 273 1,216 Subordinated indebtedness 239 239 1,338 1,136 1,133 Total interest expense 43,523 44,052 47,950 52,435 52,501 Net interest income 92,200 87,244 86,694 83,704 82,136 Provision for credit losses 65 4,965 3,158 36,820 2,862 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 92,135 82,279 83,536 46,884 79,274 Noninterest income Insurance commission and fee income 6,883 9,597 5,931 6,598 6,661 Service charges and fees 5,334 4,951 5,043 4,965 4,927 Other fee income 2,321 2,295 2,128 2,262 2,809 Mortgage banking revenue 848 563 680 726 1,369 Swap fee income 32 54 58 1,387 1,435 Change in fair value of equity investments — — — 6,972 — Gain (loss) on sales of securities, net 1 — — — (14,448 ) Equity method investment (loss) income (612 ) (1,517 ) 1,859 550 (1,909 ) Other income 586 852 1,037 2,668 524 Total noninterest income 15,393 16,795 16,736 26,128 1,368 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 40,374 38,397 37,015 37,863 38,280 Occupancy and equipment, net 7,201 6,984 6,961 7,079 7,187 Data processing 3,738 4,050 3,672 3,526 3,432 Office and operations 3,174 2,937 3,243 3,184 3,337 Professional services 1,809 2,649 2,703 1,395 1,285 Intangible asset amortization 1,484 1,485 1,499 1,583 1,768 Electronic banking 935 1,442 1,545 1,470 1,359 Advertising and marketing 1,650 1,360 1,746 1,524 1,158 Regulatory assessments 1,364 1,335 1,528 1,269 1,345 Loan-related expenses 1,045 895 787 979 669 Other expenses 1,638 2,263 2,124 2,156 2,163 Total noninterest expense 64,412 63,797 62,823 62,028 61,983 Income before income tax expense 43,116 35,277 37,449 10,984 18,659 Income tax expense 9,270 7,584 7,933 2,361 4,012 Net income $ 33,846 $ 27,693 $ 29,516 $ 8,623 $ 14,647





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 87,315 $ 90,641 $ 73,122 $ 94,062 $ 113,918 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 459,216 575,562 351,095 532,847 220,193 Total cash and cash equivalents 546,531 666,203 424,217 626,909 334,111 Securities: AFS 1,142,223 1,151,402 1,117,176 1,104,789 1,126,721 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 10,557 10,557 10,559 10,559 11,093 Securities carried at fair value through income 5,872 6,197 6,215 6,203 6,218 Total securities 1,158,652 1,168,156 1,133,950 1,121,551 1,144,032 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 37,662 31,193 31,069 31,041 75,181 Equity method investments 63,141 66,091 67,502 65,643 15,863 Loans held for sale 1,146 2,935 1,032 312 8,878 LHFI 8,073,577 7,864,221 7,670,917 7,537,099 7,684,446 Less: ALCL 98,188 99,015 96,782 96,259 92,426 LHFI, net of ALCL 7,975,389 7,765,206 7,574,135 7,440,840 7,592,020 Premises and equipment, net 133,783 126,916 124,249 122,899 122,618 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 42,215 41,968 41,726 41,478 41,265 Goodwill 128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 Other intangible assets, net 30,393 31,877 33,362 34,861 36,444 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 159,339 158,920 164,801 177,093 179,067 Total assets $ 10,276,930 $ 10,188,144 $ 9,724,722 $ 9,791,306 $ 9,678,158 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,260,015 $ 2,062,982 $ 1,979,875 $ 2,000,324 $ 1,841,684 Interest-bearing deposits excluding brokered interest-bearing deposits, if any 5,684,879 5,895,932 5,497,920 5,516,821 5,450,710 Time deposits 758,357 797,354 829,452 814,685 805,642 Brokered deposits — — — — 25,000 Total deposits 8,703,251 8,756,268 8,307,247 8,331,830 8,123,036 FHLB advances and other borrowings 136,878 12,609 19,050 12,790 127,843 Subordinated indebtedness 16,594 16,569 16,544 89,715 89,657 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 139,150 142,423 135,196 142,215 131,853 Total liabilities 8,995,873 8,927,869 8,478,037 8,576,550 8,472,389 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 154,252 154,397 154,762 154,839 156,124 Additional paid-in capital 530,959 532,773 533,541 532,975 537,819 Retained earnings 656,674 633,949 612,523 588,106 585,387 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (60,828 ) (60,844 ) (54,141 ) (61,164 ) (73,561 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,281,057 1,260,275 1,246,685 1,214,756 1,205,769 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,276,930 $ 10,188,144 $ 9,724,722 $ 9,791,306 $ 9,678,158





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Data

(Unaudited) At and For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 LHFI (Dollars in thousands) Owner-occupied commercial real estate $ 1,048,534 $ 999,440 $ 1,004,801 $ 986,859 $ 972,788 Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,583,170 1,511,138 1,519,104 1,520,020 1,455,771 Construction/land/land development 698,610 641,273 611,220 615,778 653,748 Single-family residential real estate 1,425,285 1,442,792 1,444,611 1,460,696 1,465,535 Multifamily residential real estate 568,445 555,527 553,149 540,601 529,899 Total real estate loans 5,324,044 5,150,170 5,132,885 5,123,954 5,077,741 Commercial and industrial 2,141,623 2,173,126 1,989,218 1,919,782 2,011,178 Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 589,706 522,290 528,781 472,968 574,748 Consumer 18,204 18,635 20,033 20,395 20,779 Total LHFI 8,073,577 7,864,221 7,670,917 7,537,099 7,684,446 Less: ALCL 98,188 99,015 96,782 96,259 92,426 LHFI, net $ 7,975,389 $ 7,765,206 $ 7,574,135 $ 7,440,840 $ 7,592,020 Nonperforming assets(1) Nonperforming LHFI Commercial real estate $ 15,479 $ 19,891 $ 13,212 $ 11,736 $ 12,814 Construction/land/land development 16,365 19,427 16,388 17,047 17,720 Single-family residential real estate 35,595 37,809 39,480 41,964 35,592 Multifamily residential real estate — — — 2,404 2,404 Commercial and industrial 11,015 10,074 11,919 15,043 16,655 Consumer 68 65 185 88 130 Total nonperforming LHFI 78,522 87,266 81,184 88,282 85,315 Other real estate owned/repossessed assets 759 1,007 694 577 1,991 Total nonperforming assets $ 79,281 $ 88,273 $ 81,878 $ 88,859 $ 87,306 Classified assets $ 144,410 $ 154,599 $ 148,322 $ 138,910 $ 129,628 Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing 5,203 17,624 14,764 7,739 12,495 Allowance for loan credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 99,015 $ 96,782 $ 96,259 $ 92,426 $ 92,011 Provision for loan credit losses (373 ) 5,010 3,693 35,216 2,715 Loans charged off 2,496 3,963 4,328 32,206 3,700 Loan recoveries 2,042 1,186 1,158 823 1,400 Net charge-offs 454 2,777 3,170 31,383 2,300 Balance at end of period $ 98,188 $ 99,015 $ 96,782 $ 96,259 $ 92,426 Credit quality ratios Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.77 % 0.87 % 0.84 % 0.91 % 0.90 % Total nonperforming assets to loans & OREO 0.98 1.12 1.07 1.18 1.14 Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 0.97 1.11 1.06 1.17 1.11 Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing to LHFI 0.06 0.22 0.19 0.10 0.16 ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 125.05 113.46 119.21 109.04 108.33 ALCL to total LHFI 1.22 1.26 1.26 1.28 1.20 ALCL to total LHFI excl. mortgage warehouse lines of credit (2) 1.30 1.34 1.34 1.35 1.29 Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.02 0.15 0.17 1.65 0.12

_______________________

(1) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming/nonaccrual loans and property acquired through foreclosures or repossession, as well as bank-owned property not in use and listed for sale, if any.

(2) The ALCL to total LHFI excl. mortgage warehouse lines of credit, is calculated by excluding the ALCL for mortgage warehouse lines of credit loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the mortgage warehouse lines of credit loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, mortgage warehouse lines of credit loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields/Rates

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(1) Assets (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 2,563,643 $ 37,196 5.82 % $ 2,506,193 $ 35,222 5.70 % $ 2,407,632 $ 34,668 5.78 % Construction/land/land development 675,151 11,603 6.89 628,332 10,402 6.71 739,601 12,759 6.92 Single-family residential real estate 1,428,511 19,627 5.51 1,448,774 19,765 5.53 1,462,025 19,904 5.46 Multifamily residential real estate 572,052 8,688 6.09 549,475 8,104 5.98 493,397 7,478 6.08 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 2,212,814 36,675 6.65 2,076,837 33,910 6.62 2,068,175 37,619 7.30 Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 483,340 7,685 6.38 406,072 6,389 6.38 480,587 8,217 6.86 Consumer 19,158 351 7.35 19,823 345 7.06 21,851 397 7.29 LHFI 7,954,669 121,825 6.14 7,635,506 114,137 6.06 7,673,268 121,042 6.33 Loans held for sale 2,161 32 5.94 1,712 24 5.69 11,422 197 6.92 Loans receivable 7,956,830 121,857 6.14 7,637,218 114,161 6.06 7,684,690 121,239 6.33 Investment securities-taxable 992,478 9,039 3.65 1,017,777 8,776 3.50 980,430 7,692 3.15 Investment securities-nontaxable 185,851 1,517 3.27 183,691 1,486 3.28 175,101 1,425 3.26 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 39,526 392 3.98 31,112 399 5.20 77,240 1,277 6.63 Interest-earning balances due from banks 309,510 2,918 3.78 713,959 6,474 3.68 276,372 3,004 4.36 Total interest-earning assets 9,484,195 135,723 5.74 9,583,757 131,296 5.56 9,193,833 134,637 5.87 Noninterest-earning assets 555,512 542,734 522,090 Total assets $ 10,039,707 $ 10,126,491 $ 9,715,923 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,892,759 $ 11,051 2.34 % $ 2,068,810 $ 11,901 2.33 % $ 1,888,173 $ 13,634 2.90 % Money market deposits 3,420,399 24,491 2.87 3,487,443 24,783 2.88 3,196,349 27,752 3.48 Savings deposits 304,088 866 1.14 301,161 852 1.15 324,835 1,304 1.61 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 5,617,246 36,408 2.60 5,857,414 37,536 2.60 5,409,357 42,690 3.17 Time deposits 765,794 5,593 2.93 811,939 6,166 3.08 868,703 7,462 3.45 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,383,040 42,001 2.64 6,669,353 43,702 2.66 6,278,060 50,152 3.20 FHLB advances and other borrowings 140,897 1,283 3.65 16,434 111 2.74 111,951 1,216 4.36 Subordinated indebtedness 16,582 239 5.78 16,558 239 5.85 89,633 1,133 5.07 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,540,519 43,523 2.67 6,702,345 44,052 2.67 6,479,644 52,501 3.25 Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,080,382 1,978,098 1,881,301 Other liabilities 143,422 178,160 164,647 Total liabilities 8,764,323 8,858,603 8,525,592 Stockholders’ Equity 1,275,384 1,267,888 1,190,331 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,039,707 $ 10,126,491 $ 9,715,923 Net interest spread 3.07 % 2.89 % 2.62 % NIM $ 92,200 3.90 $ 87,244 3.69 $ 82,136 3.58 NIM-FTE(2) $ 92,668 3.92 $ 87,748 3.71 $ 82,636 3.61

_______________________

(1) Yields/Rates are calculated on an actual/actual day count basis.

(2) In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Notable Items

(Unaudited) At and For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 $ Impact EPS

Impact(1) $ Impact EPS

Impact(1) $ Impact EPS

Impact(1) $ Impact EPS

Impact(1) $ Impact EPS

Impact(1) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Notable interest income items: Interest income reversal related to borrower fraud $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (206 ) $ (0.01 ) $ — $ — Notable interest expense items: OID amortization - subordinated debenture redemption — — — — (783 ) (0.02 ) — — — — Notable provision expense items: Provision release (expense) on relationships related to or impacted by questioned banker activity 18 — — — (10 ) — (1,670 ) (0.04 ) — — Provision expense related to borrower fraud — — — — (13 ) — (29,545 ) (0.74 ) — — Notable noninterest income items(2): Gain (loss) on sales of securities, net 1 — — — — — — — (14,448 ) (0.36 ) Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities — — — — — — 6,972 0.18 — — Net loss on OREO properties(2) — — — — — — — — (158 ) — Insurance recovery income related to questioned banker activity — — 438 0.01 483 0.01 2,077 0.05 — — Notable noninterest expense items: Operating benefit (expense) related to questioned banker activity 325 0.01 (542 ) (0.01 ) (698 ) (0.02 ) (112 ) — (530 ) (0.01 ) Operating expense related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives(4) — — — — (51 ) — (577 ) (0.01 ) (428 ) (0.01 ) Operating expense related to borrower fraud (458 ) (0.01 ) (473 ) (0.01 ) (587 ) (0.01 ) (285 ) (0.01 ) — — Total notable items $ (114 ) — $ (577 ) (0.01 ) $ (1,659 ) (0.04 ) $ (23,346 ) (0.59 ) $ (15,564 ) (0.39 )

_______________________

(1) The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.

(2) The $158,000 net loss on OREO properties for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, includes an $8,000 insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement and $3,000 in repair costs that was included in noninterest expense.

(3) The $325,000 operating net benefit related to questioned banker activity for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, includes a $389,000 release of litigation reserve.

(4) Operating expenses related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives are expected to be immaterial and, accordingly, will no longer be separately tracked beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The $51,000 and $577,000 operating expenses related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, includes sub-lease income of $40,000 and $27,000, respectively, that were included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Notable Items - Continued

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 $ Impact EPS Impact(1) $ Impact EPS Impact(1) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Notable interest expense items: OID amortization - subordinated debenture redemption $ — $ — $ (681 ) $ (0.02 ) Notable provision expense items: Provision release on relationships related to or impacted by questioned banker activity 18 — 375 0.01 Notable noninterest income items: Gain (loss) on sales of securities, net 1 — (14,448 ) (0.36 ) Net loss on OREO properties(2) — — (370 ) (0.01 ) BOLI payout — — 208 0.01 Insurance recovery income related to questioned banker activity 438 0.01 — — Notable noninterest expense items: Operating expense related to questioned banker activity(3) (217 ) (0.01 ) (1,073 ) (0.03 ) Operating expense related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives(4) — — (2,043 ) (0.05 ) Operating expense related to borrower fraud (931 ) (0.02 ) — — Employee Retention Credit — — 213 0.01 Total notable items $ (691 ) (0.02 ) $ (17,819 ) (0.45 )

_______________________

(1) The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.

(2) The $370,000 net loss on OREO properties for the six months ended June 30, 2025, includes a $452,000 insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement and a $151,000 repair cost that was included in noninterest expense.

(3) The $217,000 operating expense related to questioned banker activity for the six months ended June 30, 2026, includes a $389,000 release of litigation reserve.

(4) Operating expenses related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives are expected to be immaterial and accordingly, will no longer be separately tracked beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) At and For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Calculation of PTPP earnings: Net income $ 33,846 $ 27,693 $ 29,516 $ 8,623 $ 14,647 Provision for credit losses 65 4,965 3,158 36,820 2,862 Income tax expense 9,270 7,584 7,933 2,361 4,012 PTPP earnings (non-GAAP) $ 43,181 $ 40,242 $ 40,607 $ 47,804 $ 21,521 Calculation of PTPP ROAA: PTPP earnings $ 43,181 $ 40,242 $ 40,607 $ 47,804 $ 21,521 Divided by number of days in the quarter 91 90 92 92 91 Multiplied by the number of days in the year 365 365 365 365 365 PTPP earnings, annualized $ 173,199 $ 163,204 $ 161,104 $ 189,657 $ 86,320 Divided by total average assets 10,039,707 10,126,491 9,829,752 9,727,414 9,715,923 ROAA (annualized) (GAAP) 1.35 % 1.11 % 1.19 % 0.35 % 0.60 % PTPP ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.73 1.61 1.64 1.95 0.89 Calculation of tangible book value per common share: Total common stockholders’ equity $ 1,281,057 $ 1,260,275 $ 1,246,685 $ 1,214,756 $ 1,205,769 Goodwill (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) Other intangible assets, net (30,393 ) (31,877 ) (33,362 ) (34,861 ) (36,444 ) Tangible common equity 1,121,985 1,099,719 1,084,644 1,051,216 1,040,646 Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period 30,850,397 30,879,462 30,952,428 30,967,768 31,224,718 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 41.52 $ 40.81 $ 40.28 $ 39.23 $ 38.62 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 36.37 35.61 35.04 33.95 33.33 Calculation of ROATCE: Net income $ 33,846 $ 27,693 $ 29,516 $ 8,623 $ 14,647 Divided by number of days in the quarter 91 90 92 92 91 Multiplied by number of days in the year 365 365 365 365 365 Annualized net income $ 135,756 $ 112,311 $ 117,102 $ 34,211 $ 58,749 Total average common stockholders’ equity $ 1,275,384 $ 1,267,888 $ 1,232,878 $ 1,227,431 $ 1,190,331 Average goodwill (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) Average other intangible assets, net (31,142 ) (32,679 ) (34,293 ) (35,741 ) (37,459 ) Average tangible common equity 1,115,563 1,106,530 1,069,906 1,063,011 1,024,193 ROAE (annualized) (GAAP) 10.64 % 8.86 % 9.50 % 2.79 % 4.94 % ROATCE (annualized) (non-GAAP) 12.17 10.15 10.95 3.22 5.74





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Calculation of PTPP earnings: Net income $ 61,539 $ 37,058 Provision for credit losses 5,030 6,306 Income tax expense 16,854 10,150 PTPP earnings (non-GAAP) $ 83,423 $ 53,514 Calculation of PTPP ROAA: PTPP Earnings $ 83,423 $ 53,514 Divided by the year-to-date number of days 181 181 Multiplied by number of days in the year 365 365 Annualized PTPP Earnings $ 168,229 $ 107,915 Total average assets $ 10,082,859 $ 9,761,814 ROAA(annualized)(GAAP) 1.23 % 0.77 % PTPP ROAA(annualized)(non-GAAP) 1.67 1.11 Calculation of ROATCE: Net income $ 61,539 $ 37,058 Divided by the year-to-date number of days 181 181 Multiplied by number of days in the year 365 365 Annualized net income $ 124,098 $ 74,730 Total average common stockholders’ equity $ 1,271,657 $ 1,178,605 Average goodwill (128,679 ) (128,679 ) Average other intangible assets, net (31,906 ) (37,854 ) Average tangible common equity 1,111,072 1,012,072 ROAE(annualized)(GAAP) 9.76 % 6.34 % ROATCE(annualized)(non-GAAP) 11.17 7.38



