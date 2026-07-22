Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings For Second Quarter 2026

 | Source: Origin Bancorp, Inc. Origin Bancorp, Inc.

RUSTON, La., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: OBK) (“Origin,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $33.8 million, or $1.09 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to net income of $27.7 million, or $0.89 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”)(1) earnings were $43.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $40.2 million for the linked quarter.

“This quarter’s results represent another meaningful step forward in the journey we began with Optimize Origin a year and a half ago,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “As we move through the remainder of 2026, our objectives remain clear. We will continue to execute on Optimize Origin, invest strategically across our footprint, attract exceptional talent, and appropriately deploy excess capital.”

(1) PTPP earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Optimize Origin

  • In January 2025, we announced our Optimize Origin initiative to drive elite financial performance and enhance our award-winning culture, and it continues to be an important part of our corporate DNA.
  • Built on three primary pillars:
    • Productivity, Delivery & Efficiency
    • Balance Sheet Optimization
    • Culture & Employee Engagement
  • As announced in our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release, our near term ROAA run rate target is 1.15% or higher by 4Q26, as we continue towards our ultimate top quartile ROAA target.

Financial Highlights

  • The Company delivered strong performance, and in some cases, record performance across numerous key financial metrics including, but not limited to, net income, net interest income, fully tax-equivalent net interest margin (“NIM-FTE”), annualized ROAA, annualized ROAE, and book value per common share.
  • Net income was $33.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reflecting an increase of $6.2 million, or 22.2%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Our NIM-FTE increased 21 basis points to 3.92% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Our net interest spread increased to 3.07%, or 18 basis points, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Annualized ROAA was 1.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reflecting an increase of 24 basis points, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026.
  • Total loans held for investment (“LHFI”) were $8.07 billion at June 30, 2026, reflecting an increase of $209.4 million, or 2.7%, compared to March 31, 2026. LHFI, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, were $7.48 billion at June 30, 2026, reflecting an increase of $141.9 million, or 1.9%, compared to March 31, 2026.
  • During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, we repurchased 217,034 shares of our common stock at an average price of $46.60 per share, including commissions and applicable excise taxes. Also, in July 2026, our board of directors approved a $100 million increase in repurchase authority under our current stock repurchase program, which expires in July 2028. As of the date of this release, $121.6 million remains available for share repurchases under the stock repurchase program.
  • During April 2026, our board approved an increase in our quarterly dividend from $0.15 to $0.25 per share, a 67% increase, reflecting balance sheet strength and earnings durability.

Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was $92.2 million, an increase of $5.0 million, or 5.7%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The expansion in net interest income was primarily driven by a $4.4 million increase in interest income and a $529,000 decrease in interest expense.

The $4.4 million increase in interest income was primarily due to a $7.7 million increase in interest income on loans held for investment, partially offset by a $3.6 million decrease in interest income on interest-earning balances due from banks. The increase in interest income on loans held for investment was mainly driven by higher average loan balances, which contributed $5.1 million of the increase. An additional $1.3 million resulted from one additional calendar day during the current quarter, while the remaining $1.3 million was attributable to higher loan yields. The decrease in interest income on interest-earning balances due from banks was primarily driven by lower average balances, which decreased to $309.5 million, from $714.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The $529,000 decrease in interest expense was primarily attributable to a $1.7 million decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $1.2 million increase in interest expense on FHLB advances and other borrowings. The decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits was primarily driven by lower average balances, which reduced interest expense on interest-bearing demand deposits by $1.0 million. Lower average balances and rates on time deposits decreased interest expense by $634,000. The increase in interest expense on FHLB and other borrowings was mainly attributable to higher average borrowing balances, which increased interest expense by approximately $841,000.

The Federal Reserve Board sets various benchmark rates, including the federal funds rate, and thereby influences the general market rates of interest, including loan and deposit rates offered by financial institutions. On October 29, 2025, and December 10, 2025, the Federal Reserve Board reduced the federal funds target rate range by 25 basis points each, to a range of 3.50% to 3.75%, and has maintained that target rate range.

Our NIM-FTE was 3.92% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, up 21 basis points from the linked quarter and 31 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The yield earned on interest-earning assets was 5.74%, representing an 18-basis-point increase and a 13-basis-point decrease compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended June 30, 2025, respectively. The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities was 2.67%, unchanged from the linked quarter and down 58 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Credit Quality

The table below includes key credit quality information:

 At and For the Three Months Ended Change % Change
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025		 Linked
Quarter		 Linked
Quarter
Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing$5,203  $17,624  $12,495  $(12,421) (70.5)%
Allowance for loan credit losses (“ALCL”) 98,188   99,015   92,426   (827) (0.8) 
Total nonperforming LHFI 78,522   87,266   85,315   (8,744) (10.0) 
Provision for credit losses 65   4,965   2,862   (4,900) (98.7) 
Net charge-offs 454   2,777   2,300   (2,323) (83.7) 
Credit quality ratios(1):         
ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 125.05%  113.46%  108.33%  11.59% N/A
ALCL to total LHFI 1.22   1.26   1.20   (0.04) N/A
ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(2) 1.30   1.34   1.29   (0.04) N/A
Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 0.97   1.11   1.11   (0.14) N/A
Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.02   0.15   0.12   (0.13) N/A

_______________________
N/A = Not applicable.
(1)   Please see the Loan Data schedule at the back of this document for additional information.
(2)   The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated by excluding the ALCL for mortgage warehouse lines of credit loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the mortgage warehouse lines of credit loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, mortgage warehouse lines of credit loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.

Our results included a total provision for credit losses of $65,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $5.0 million for the linked quarter, which includes the provision for loan credit losses, the off-balance sheet commitment credit losses and any provision for security credit losses. The decrease was primarily the result of reduced risk embedded in our loan portfolio at June 30, 2026, resulting in a net benefit provision for loan credit losses of $373,000 compared to a provision expense of $5.0 million during the linked quarter and lower net charge-offs during the current quarter. For the current quarter, we recorded reserves of $5.5 million related to new loan production which was primarily offset by $4.5 million and $1.6 million in reserve releases related to net credit migration and the reduction in historical loss factors within the CECL model, respectively. Net credit migration reflects the combined impact of loan risk rating changes, specific reserve adjustments, and loan balance movements, such as loan balance changes and payoffs.

The ALCL totaled $98.2 million at June 30, 2026, an $827,000 decrease compared to the ALCL as of March 31, 2026, and was 1.22% as a percentage of LHFI at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.26% at March 31, 2026.

Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing decreased $12.4 million to $5.2 million at June 30, 2026, when compared to March 31, 2026, and represented 0.06% of total LHFI, compared to 0.22% as of March 31, 2026. The decrease of 30 to 89 days and still accruing past dues was primarily driven by the decreases of $7.6 million and $3.1 million in the single-family residential real estate and commercial real estate sectors, respectively.

Total nonperforming LHFI decreased $8.7 million at June 30, 2026, when compared to March 31, 2026. The decrease in nonperforming LHFI was driven by decreases in the sectors of commercial real estate, construction/land/land development and single-family residential real estate offset by an increase in commercial and industrial nonperforming LHFI.

Net charge-offs were $454,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reflecting a decrease of $2.3 million compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $1.5 million in charge-offs and an increase of $856,000 in recoveries, both the result of charge-offs/recoveries in commercial and industrial loans.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was $15.4 million, a decrease of $1.4 million from the linked quarter, primarily driven by a decrease of $2.7 million in insurance commission and fee income, which was partially offset by a $905,000 decrease in equity method investment losses.

The $2.7 million decrease in insurance commission and fee income was primarily driven by seasonality in renewals and contingency fee income recognized in the first quarter.

The $905,000 decrease in equity method investment loss was primarily driven by downward adjustments in two limited partnership investments during the linked quarter, compared to smaller downward adjustments of $1.3 million in limited partnership investments recorded during the current quarter. Of the $1.3 million total downward adjustments during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, $985,000 was from one limited partnership investment. Argent investment income declined $1.1 million compared to the linked quarter.

The components of equity method investment (loss) income are as follows:

 At and For the Three Months Ended $ Change % Change
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025		 Linked
Quarter		 Linked
Quarter
Argent investment income$668  $1,754  $  $(1,086) (61.9)%
Limited partnership investment loss (1,280)  (3,271)  (1,909)  1,991  60.9 
Total equity method investment loss$(612) $(1,517) $(1,909) $905  59.7%
                   

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was $64.4 million, an increase of $615,000, or 1.0% from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $2.0 million in salaries and employee benefits expense, which was offset by decreases of $840,000 and $625,000 in professional services and other expense, respectively.

The $2.0 million increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily attributed to an increase of $1.6 million in medical insurance expense, primarily due to favorable adjustments to prior estimates recognized during the linked quarter. Additionally contributing to the increase was a $549,000 increase in incentive compensation, including stock-based incentive compensation. These increases were slightly offset by a decrease of $416,000 primarily due to lower insurance commissions as a result of the seasonal decrease in revenue mentioned above.

The $840,000 decrease in professional services was primarily due to a decrease of $478,000 in expense related to the questioned banker activity previously disclosed. Also contributing to the decrease was a $280,000 decrease in consultant fees related to contract renegotiations that occurred during the linked period. Those negotiations, driven by our Optimize Origin initiative, resulted in meaningful reductions in electronic banking and data processing expenses during the current quarter.

The $625,000 decrease in other expense was primarily due to a $389,000 release of litigation reserve during the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Financial Condition

Loans

  • Total LHFI at June 30, 2026, were $8.07 billion, an increase of $209.4 million, or 2.7%, from $7.86 billion at March 31, 2026, and an increase of $389.1 million, or 5.1%, compared to June 30, 2025.
  • Excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, LHFI increased $141.9 million, or 1.9%, from March 31, 2026. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $72.0 million, $57.3 million and $49.1 million in non-owner-occupied commercial real estate, construction/land/land development and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $31.5 million in commercial and industrial loans.
  • Mortgage warehouse lines of credit at June 30, 2026, were $589.7 million, an increase of $67.4 million, or 12.9%, from $522.3 million at March 31, 2026, and an increase of $15.0 million, or 2.6%, compared to June 30, 2025.

Securities

  • Total securities at June 30, 2026, were $1.16 billion, a decrease of $9.5 million, or 0.8%, from $1.17 billion at March 31, 2026, and an increase of $14.6 million, or 1.3%, compared to June 30, 2025.
  • Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, primarily associated with unrealized losses within the available for sale portfolio, was $60.8 million at both June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, and decreased $12.7 million, or 17.3%, from June 30, 2025.
  • The weighted average effective duration for the total securities portfolio was 4.08 years as of June 30, 2026, compared to 4.14 years as of March 31, 2026.

Deposits

  • Total deposits at June 30, 2026, were $8.70 billion, a decrease of $53.0 million, or 0.6%, compared to March 31, 2026, and an increase of $580.2 million, or 7.1%, from June 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to a $270.2 million decrease in public funds due to seasonality. Also contributing were decreases of $79.7 million and $59.7 million in other and consumer deposits, respectively. Offsetting these decreases was an increase of $356.7 million in business deposits.
  • At June 30, 2026, and March 31, 2026, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 26.0% and 23.6%, respectively. At June 30, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 22.7%.

Borrowings

  • FHLB advances and other borrowings at June 30, 2026, were $136.9 million, an increase of $124.3 million from $12.6 million at March 31, 2026, and an increase of $9.0 million, or 7.1% from June 30, 2025. The increase in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter is primarily due to an increase in FHLB short-term borrowings of $125.0 million used primarily to meet seasonal liquidity needs.
  • Average FHLB advances were $140.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $124.5 million from $16.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and an increase of $28.9 million from June 30, 2025.

Subordinate debentures

  • Total subordinated debentures at June 30, 2026, were $16.6 million, a decrease of $73.1 million, or 81.5%, compared to June 30, 2025, due to the redemption of $74.0 million in subordinated debentures during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, in conjunction with our Optimize Origin initiative.

Capital

  • Total stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2026, was $1.28 billion, an increase of $20.8 million, or 1.6%, compared to March 31, 2026, and an increase of $75.3 million, or 6.2%, from June 30, 2025.
  • Uses of regulatory capital since the beginning of 2025 consist of the following:
    • Repurchased 833,539 shares of our common stock at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total of $32.7 million, including commissions and applicable excise taxes. Also, in July 2026, our board of directors approved a $100 million increase in repurchase authority under our current stock repurchase program, which expires in July 2028. As of the date of this release, $121.6 million remains available for share repurchases under the stock repurchase program.
    • Redeemed $143.6 million of subordinated debentures, including the amortization of the original issue discount and fair value mark.
    • Declared $31.6 million in dividends to our stockholders, excluding dividends declared in July 2026.

Conference Call

Origin will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 results on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the live conference call, please dial +1 (929) 272-1574 (U.S. Local / International 1); +1 (857) 999-3259 (U.S. Local / International 2); +1 (888) 700-7550 (U.S. Toll Free), enter Conference ID: 75275 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at www.origin.bank under the Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting https://dealroadshow.com/e/ORIGIN2Q26.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin’s website at www.origin.bank, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates more than 57 locations in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. In addition, Origin provides a broad range of insurance agency products and services through its wholly owned insurance agency subsidiary, Forth Insurance, LLC. For more information, visit www.origin.bank and www.forthinsurance.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Origin reports its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures may provide meaningful information to investors that is useful in understanding Origin's results of operations and underlying trends in its business. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Origin's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are the non-GAAP measures used in this release: PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, and ROATCE.

Please see the last few pages of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding Origin Bancorp, Inc’s (“Origin”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) future financial performance, business and growth strategies, projected plans and objectives, and any expected purchases of its outstanding common stock, and related transactions and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, including changes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the resulting impact on Origin’s results of operations, estimated forbearance amounts and expectations regarding the Company’s liquidity, including in connection with advances obtained from the FHLB, which are all subject to change and may be inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such changes may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections about Origin and its subsidiaries, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond Origin’s control. Statements or statistics preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “assumes,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will,” and “would” and variations of such terms are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect Origin’s future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of current and future economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Origin’s primary market areas, including the impact of tariffs, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior as a result of the foregoing; (2) changes in benchmark interest rates and the resulting impacts on net interest income; (3) deterioration of Origin’s asset quality; (4) factors that can impact the performance of Origin’s loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in Origin’s primary market areas; (5) the financial health of Origin’s commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that Origin finances; (6) changes in the value of collateral securing Origin’s loans; (7) the impact of generative artificial intelligence; (8) Origin’s ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (9) the impact of heightened regulatory requirements, reduced debit interchange and overdraft income and the possibility of facing related adverse business consequences if our total assets grow in excess of $10 billion as of December 31 of any calendar year; (10) the effectiveness of Origin’s risk management framework and quantitative models; (11) Origin’s inability to receive dividends from Origin Bank and to service debt, pay dividends to Origin’s common stockholders, repurchase Origin’s shares of common stock and satisfy obligations as they become due; (12) the impact of labor pressures; (13) changes in Origin’s operation or expansion strategy or Origin’s ability to prudently manage its growth and execute its strategy; (14) changes in management personnel; (15) Origin’s ability to maintain important customer relationships, reputation or otherwise avoid liquidity risks; (16) increasing costs as Origin grows deposits; (17) operational risks associated with Origin’s business; (18) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of market disruption and interest rate volatility on our investment securities; (19) increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as from fintech companies; (20) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements and changes in laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions; (21) periodic changes to the extensive body of accounting rules and best practices; (22) further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (23) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt; (24) Origin’s ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; (25) natural disasters and other adverse weather events, pandemics, acts of terrorism, war, and other matters beyond Origin’s control; (26) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (27) fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors (including Origin employees); (28) cybersecurity threats or security breaches and the cost of defending against them; (29) Origin’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial and non-financial reporting; and (30) potential claims, damages, penalties, fines, costs and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Origin’s most recent and future Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any updates to those sections set forth in Origin’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Origin’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Origin anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Origin does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for Origin to predict those events or how they may affect Origin. In addition, Origin cannot assess the impact of each factor on Origin’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Origin or persons acting on Origin’s behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, adjusted, projected, and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and may not reflect actual results.

This press release contains projected financial information with respect to Origin, including with respect to certain goals and strategic initiatives of Origin and the anticipated benefits thereof. This projected financial information constitutes forward-looking information and is for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as necessarily being indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying such projected financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to significant business, economic (including interest rate), competitive, and other risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated by the projected financial information contained herein and the inclusion of such projected financial information in this release should not be regarded as a representation by any person that such actions will be taken or accomplished or that the results reflected in such projected financial information with respect thereto will be achieved.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Chris Reigelman
318-497-3177
chris@origin.bank

Media Contact
Ryan Kilpatrick
318-232-7472
rkilpatrick@origin.bank

 
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Quarterly Financial Data
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
          
Income statement and share amounts(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net interest income$92,200  $87,244  $86,694  $83,704  $82,136 
Provision for credit losses 65   4,965   3,158   36,820   2,862 
Noninterest income 15,393   16,795   16,736   26,128   1,368 
Noninterest expense 64,412   63,797   62,823   62,028   61,983 
Income before income tax expense 43,116   35,277   37,449   10,984   18,659 
Income tax expense 9,270   7,584   7,933   2,361   4,012 
Net income$33,846  $27,693  $29,516  $8,623  $14,647 
PTPP earnings(1)$43,181  $40,242  $40,607  $47,804  $21,521 
Basic earnings per common share 1.10   0.89   0.95   0.28   0.47 
Diluted earnings per common share 1.09   0.89   0.95   0.27   0.47 
Dividends declared per common share 0.25   0.15   0.15   0.15   0.15 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 30,848,905   30,942,565   30,964,128   31,183,092   31,192,622 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,157,927   31,203,348   31,168,548   31,363,571   31,327,818 
          
Balance sheet data         
Total LHFI$8,073,577  $7,864,221  $7,670,917  $7,537,099  $7,684,446 
Total LHFI excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit 7,483,871   7,341,931   7,142,136   7,064,131   7,109,698 
Total assets 10,276,930   10,188,144   9,724,722   9,791,306   9,678,158 
Total deposits 8,703,251   8,756,268   8,307,247   8,331,830   8,123,036 
Total stockholders’ equity 1,281,057   1,260,275   1,246,685   1,214,756   1,205,769 
          
Performance metrics and capital ratios         
Yield on LHFI 6.14%  6.06%  6.22%  6.33%  6.33%
Yield on interest-earning assets 5.74   5.56   5.76   5.89   5.87 
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.64   2.66   2.90   3.20   3.20 
Cost of total deposits 1.99   2.05   2.20   2.46   2.47 
NIM - fully tax equivalent ("FTE") 3.92   3.71   3.73   3.65   3.61 
Return on average assets (annualized) ("ROAA") 1.35   1.11   1.19   0.35   0.60 
PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1) 1.73   1.61   1.64   1.95   0.89 
Return on average stockholders’ equity (annualized) ("ROAE") 10.64   8.86   9.50   2.79   4.94 
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) ("ROATCE")(1) 12.17   10.15   10.95   3.22   5.74 
Book value per common share$41.52  $40.81  $40.28  $39.23  $38.62 
Tangible book value per common share (1) 36.37   35.61   35.04   33.95   33.33 
Efficiency ratio(2) 59.87%  61.32%  60.74%  56.48%  74.23%
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets(3) 13.42   13.60   13.54   13.59   13.47 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 13.60   13.79   13.73   13.79   13.67 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 14.76   14.99   14.91   15.90   15.68 
Tier 1 leverage ratio(3) 12.05   11.74   11.86   11.69   11.70 

_______________________
(1)   PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, ROATCE and tangible book value per common share are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.
(2)   Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
(3)   Ratios are calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board. June 30, 2026 ratios are estimated

  
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Year-To-Date Financial Data
(Unaudited)
  
 Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026   2025 
    
Income statement and share amounts 
Net interest income$179,444  $160,595 
Provision for credit losses 5,030   6,306 
Noninterest income 32,188   16,970 
Noninterest expense 128,209   124,051 
Income before income tax expense 78,393   47,208 
Income tax expense 16,854   10,150 
Net income$61,539  $37,058 
PTPP earnings(1)$83,423  $53,514 
Basic earnings per common share 1.99   1.19 
Diluted earnings per common share 1.97   1.18 
Dividends declared per common share 0.40   0.30 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 30,895,477   31,199,151 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,199,987   31,375,804 
    
Performance metrics   
Yield on LHFI 6.10%  6.33%
Yield on interest-earning assets 5.65   5.83 
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.65   3.21 
Cost of total deposits 2.02   2.49 
NIM-FTE 3.82   3.52 
ROAA (annualized) 1.23   0.77 
PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1) 1.67   1.11 
ROAE (annualized) 9.76   6.34 
ROATCE (annualized)(1) 11.17   7.38 
Efficiency ratio(2) 60.58   69.86 

_______________________
(1)   PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, and ROATCE are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.
(2)   Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

  
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
  
 Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
          
Interest and dividend income(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and fees on loans$121,857  $114,161  $119,282 $120,096 $121,239 
Investment securities-taxable 9,039   8,776   8,991  8,767  7,692 
Investment securities-nontaxable 1,517   1,486   1,487  1,523  1,425 
Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions 3,310   6,873   4,884  5,753  4,281 
Total interest and dividend income 135,723   131,296   134,644  136,139  134,637 
Interest expense         
Interest-bearing deposits 42,001   43,702   46,510  51,026  50,152 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 1,283   111   102  273  1,216 
Subordinated indebtedness 239   239   1,338  1,136  1,133 
Total interest expense 43,523   44,052   47,950  52,435  52,501 
Net interest income  92,200   87,244   86,694  83,704  82,136 
Provision for credit losses 65   4,965   3,158  36,820  2,862 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 92,135   82,279   83,536  46,884  79,274 
Noninterest income         
Insurance commission and fee income 6,883   9,597   5,931  6,598  6,661 
Service charges and fees 5,334   4,951   5,043  4,965  4,927 
Other fee income 2,321   2,295   2,128  2,262  2,809 
Mortgage banking revenue 848   563   680  726  1,369 
Swap fee income 32   54   58  1,387  1,435 
Change in fair value of equity investments         6,972   
Gain (loss) on sales of securities, net 1          (14,448)
Equity method investment (loss) income (612)  (1,517)  1,859  550  (1,909)
Other income 586   852   1,037  2,668  524 
Total noninterest income 15,393   16,795   16,736  26,128  1,368 
Noninterest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 40,374   38,397   37,015  37,863  38,280 
Occupancy and equipment, net 7,201   6,984   6,961  7,079  7,187 
Data processing 3,738   4,050   3,672  3,526  3,432 
Office and operations 3,174   2,937   3,243  3,184  3,337 
Professional services 1,809   2,649   2,703  1,395  1,285 
Intangible asset amortization 1,484   1,485   1,499  1,583  1,768 
Electronic banking 935   1,442   1,545  1,470  1,359 
Advertising and marketing 1,650   1,360   1,746  1,524  1,158 
Regulatory assessments 1,364   1,335   1,528  1,269  1,345 
Loan-related expenses 1,045   895   787  979  669 
Other expenses 1,638   2,263   2,124  2,156  2,163 
Total noninterest expense 64,412   63,797   62,823  62,028  61,983 
Income before income tax expense 43,116   35,277   37,449  10,984  18,659 
Income tax expense 9,270   7,584   7,933  2,361  4,012 
Net income$33,846  $27,693  $29,516 $8,623 $14,647 


          
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
          
(Dollars in thousands)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$87,315  $90,641  $73,122  $94,062  $113,918 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 459,216   575,562   351,095   532,847   220,193 
Total cash and cash equivalents 546,531   666,203   424,217   626,909   334,111 
Securities:         
AFS 1,142,223   1,151,402   1,117,176   1,104,789   1,126,721 
Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 10,557   10,557   10,559   10,559   11,093 
Securities carried at fair value through income 5,872   6,197   6,215   6,203   6,218 
Total securities 1,158,652   1,168,156   1,133,950   1,121,551   1,144,032 
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 37,662   31,193   31,069   31,041   75,181 
Equity method investments 63,141   66,091   67,502   65,643   15,863 
Loans held for sale 1,146   2,935   1,032   312   8,878 
LHFI 8,073,577   7,864,221   7,670,917   7,537,099   7,684,446 
Less: ALCL 98,188   99,015   96,782   96,259   92,426 
LHFI, net of ALCL 7,975,389   7,765,206   7,574,135   7,440,840   7,592,020 
Premises and equipment, net 133,783   126,916   124,249   122,899   122,618 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 42,215   41,968   41,726   41,478   41,265 
Goodwill 128,679   128,679   128,679   128,679   128,679 
Other intangible assets, net 30,393   31,877   33,362   34,861   36,444 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 159,339   158,920   164,801   177,093   179,067 
Total assets$10,276,930  $10,188,144  $9,724,722  $9,791,306  $9,678,158 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity         
Noninterest-bearing deposits$2,260,015  $2,062,982  $1,979,875  $2,000,324  $1,841,684 
Interest-bearing deposits excluding brokered interest-bearing deposits, if any 5,684,879   5,895,932   5,497,920   5,516,821   5,450,710 
Time deposits 758,357   797,354   829,452   814,685   805,642 
Brokered deposits             25,000 
Total deposits 8,703,251   8,756,268   8,307,247   8,331,830   8,123,036 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 136,878   12,609   19,050   12,790   127,843 
Subordinated indebtedness 16,594   16,569   16,544   89,715   89,657 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 139,150   142,423   135,196   142,215   131,853 
Total liabilities 8,995,873   8,927,869   8,478,037   8,576,550   8,472,389 
Stockholders’ equity:         
Common stock 154,252   154,397   154,762   154,839   156,124 
Additional paid-in capital 530,959   532,773   533,541   532,975   537,819 
Retained earnings 656,674   633,949   612,523   588,106   585,387 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (60,828)  (60,844)  (54,141)  (61,164)  (73,561)
Total stockholders’ equity 1,281,057   1,260,275   1,246,685   1,214,756   1,205,769 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$10,276,930  $10,188,144  $9,724,722  $9,791,306  $9,678,158 


  
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Data
(Unaudited)
  
 At and For the Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
          
LHFI(Dollars in thousands)
Owner-occupied commercial real estate$1,048,534  $999,440  $1,004,801  $986,859  $972,788 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,583,170   1,511,138   1,519,104   1,520,020   1,455,771 
Construction/land/land development 698,610   641,273   611,220   615,778   653,748 
Single-family residential real estate 1,425,285   1,442,792   1,444,611   1,460,696   1,465,535 
Multifamily residential real estate 568,445   555,527   553,149   540,601   529,899 
Total real estate loans 5,324,044   5,150,170   5,132,885   5,123,954   5,077,741 
Commercial and industrial 2,141,623   2,173,126   1,989,218   1,919,782   2,011,178 
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 589,706   522,290   528,781   472,968   574,748 
Consumer 18,204   18,635   20,033   20,395   20,779 
Total LHFI 8,073,577   7,864,221   7,670,917   7,537,099   7,684,446 
Less: ALCL 98,188   99,015   96,782   96,259   92,426 
LHFI, net$7,975,389  $7,765,206  $7,574,135  $7,440,840  $7,592,020 
          
Nonperforming assets(1)         
Nonperforming LHFI         
Commercial real estate$15,479  $19,891  $13,212  $11,736  $12,814 
Construction/land/land development 16,365   19,427   16,388   17,047   17,720 
Single-family residential real estate 35,595   37,809   39,480   41,964   35,592 
Multifamily residential real estate          2,404   2,404 
Commercial and industrial 11,015   10,074   11,919   15,043   16,655 
Consumer 68   65   185   88   130 
Total nonperforming LHFI 78,522   87,266   81,184   88,282   85,315 
Other real estate owned/repossessed assets 759   1,007   694   577   1,991 
Total nonperforming assets$79,281  $88,273  $81,878  $88,859  $87,306 
Classified assets$144,410  $154,599  $148,322  $138,910  $129,628 
Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing 5,203   17,624   14,764   7,739   12,495 
          
Allowance for loan credit losses         
Balance at beginning of period$99,015  $96,782  $96,259  $92,426  $92,011 
Provision for loan credit losses (373)  5,010   3,693   35,216   2,715 
Loans charged off 2,496   3,963   4,328   32,206   3,700 
Loan recoveries 2,042   1,186   1,158   823   1,400 
Net charge-offs 454   2,777   3,170   31,383   2,300 
Balance at end of period$98,188  $99,015  $96,782  $96,259  $92,426 
          
Credit quality ratios         
Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.77%  0.87%  0.84%  0.91%  0.90%
Total nonperforming assets to loans & OREO 0.98   1.12   1.07   1.18   1.14 
Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 0.97   1.11   1.06   1.17   1.11 
Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing to LHFI 0.06   0.22   0.19   0.10   0.16 
ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 125.05   113.46   119.21   109.04   108.33 
ALCL to total LHFI 1.22   1.26   1.26   1.28   1.20 
ALCL to total LHFI excl. mortgage warehouse lines of credit (2) 1.30   1.34   1.34   1.35   1.29 
Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.02   0.15   0.17   1.65   0.12 

_______________________
(1)   Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming/nonaccrual loans and property acquired through foreclosures or repossession, as well as bank-owned property not in use and listed for sale, if any.
(2)   The ALCL to total LHFI excl. mortgage warehouse lines of credit, is calculated by excluding the ALCL for mortgage warehouse lines of credit loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the mortgage warehouse lines of credit loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, mortgage warehouse lines of credit loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.

  
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields/Rates
(Unaudited)
  
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate(1)		 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate(1)		 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate(1)
                  
Assets(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate$2,563,643 $37,196 5.82% $2,506,193 $35,222 5.70% $2,407,632 $34,668 5.78%
Construction/land/land development 675,151  11,603 6.89   628,332  10,402 6.71   739,601  12,759 6.92 
Single-family residential real estate 1,428,511  19,627 5.51   1,448,774  19,765 5.53   1,462,025  19,904 5.46 
Multifamily residential real estate 572,052  8,688 6.09   549,475  8,104 5.98   493,397  7,478 6.08 
Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 2,212,814  36,675 6.65   2,076,837  33,910 6.62   2,068,175  37,619 7.30 
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 483,340  7,685 6.38   406,072  6,389 6.38   480,587  8,217 6.86 
Consumer 19,158  351 7.35   19,823  345 7.06   21,851  397 7.29 
LHFI 7,954,669  121,825 6.14   7,635,506  114,137 6.06   7,673,268  121,042 6.33 
Loans held for sale 2,161  32 5.94   1,712  24 5.69   11,422  197 6.92 
Loans receivable 7,956,830  121,857 6.14   7,637,218  114,161 6.06   7,684,690  121,239 6.33 
Investment securities-taxable 992,478  9,039 3.65   1,017,777  8,776 3.50   980,430  7,692 3.15 
Investment securities-nontaxable 185,851  1,517 3.27   183,691  1,486 3.28   175,101  1,425 3.26 
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 39,526  392 3.98   31,112  399 5.20   77,240  1,277 6.63 
Interest-earning balances due from banks 309,510  2,918 3.78   713,959  6,474 3.68   276,372  3,004 4.36 
Total interest-earning assets 9,484,195  135,723 5.74   9,583,757  131,296 5.56   9,193,833  134,637 5.87 
Noninterest-earning assets 555,512      542,734      522,090    
Total assets$10,039,707     $10,126,491     $9,715,923    
                  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Liabilities                 
Interest-bearing liabilities                 
Interest-bearing demand deposits$1,892,759 $11,051 2.34% $2,068,810 $11,901 2.33% $1,888,173 $13,634 2.90%
Money market deposits 3,420,399  24,491 2.87   3,487,443  24,783 2.88   3,196,349  27,752 3.48 
Savings deposits 304,088  866 1.14   301,161  852 1.15   324,835  1,304 1.61 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 5,617,246  36,408 2.60   5,857,414  37,536 2.60   5,409,357  42,690 3.17 
Time deposits 765,794  5,593 2.93   811,939  6,166 3.08   868,703  7,462 3.45 
Total interest-bearing deposits 6,383,040  42,001 2.64   6,669,353  43,702 2.66   6,278,060  50,152 3.20 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 140,897  1,283 3.65   16,434  111 2.74   111,951  1,216 4.36 
Subordinated indebtedness 16,582  239 5.78   16,558  239 5.85   89,633  1,133 5.07 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,540,519  43,523 2.67   6,702,345  44,052 2.67   6,479,644  52,501 3.25 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities                 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,080,382      1,978,098      1,881,301    
Other liabilities 143,422      178,160      164,647    
Total liabilities 8,764,323      8,858,603      8,525,592    
Stockholders’ Equity 1,275,384      1,267,888      1,190,331    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$10,039,707     $10,126,491     $9,715,923    
Net interest spread    3.07%     2.89%     2.62%
NIM  $92,200 3.90    $87,244 3.69    $82,136 3.58 
NIM-FTE(2)  $92,668 3.92    $87,748 3.71    $82,636 3.61 

_______________________
(1)   Yields/Rates are calculated on an actual/actual day count basis.
(2)   In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.

 
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Notable Items
(Unaudited)
 
 At and For the Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
 $ Impact EPS
Impact(1)		 $ Impact EPS
Impact(1)		 $ Impact EPS
Impact(1)		 $ Impact EPS
Impact(1)		 $ Impact EPS
Impact(1)
                    
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Notable interest income items:        
Interest income reversal related to borrower fraud$  $  $  $  $  $  $(206) $(0.01) $  $ 
Notable interest expense items:                  
OID amortization - subordinated debenture redemption             (783)  (0.02)            
Notable provision expense items:      
Provision release (expense) on relationships related to or impacted by questioned banker activity 18            (10)     (1,670)  (0.04)      
Provision expense related to borrower fraud             (13)     (29,545)  (0.74)      
Notable noninterest income items(2):      
Gain (loss) on sales of securities, net 1                        (14,448)  (0.36)
Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities                   6,972   0.18       
Net loss on OREO properties(2)                         (158)   
Insurance recovery income related to questioned banker activity       438   0.01   483   0.01   2,077   0.05       
Notable noninterest expense items:    
Operating benefit (expense) related to questioned banker activity 325   0.01   (542)  (0.01)  (698)  (0.02)  (112)     (530)  (0.01)
Operating expense related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives(4)             (51)     (577)  (0.01)  (428)  (0.01)
Operating expense related to borrower fraud (458)  (0.01)  (473)  (0.01)  (587)  (0.01)  (285)  (0.01)      
Total notable items$(114)    $(577)  (0.01) $(1,659)  (0.04) $(23,346)  (0.59) $(15,564)  (0.39)

_______________________
(1)   The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.
(2)   The $158,000 net loss on OREO properties for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, includes an $8,000 insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement and $3,000 in repair costs that was included in noninterest expense.
(3)   The $325,000 operating net benefit related to questioned banker activity for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, includes a $389,000 release of litigation reserve.
(4)   Operating expenses related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives are expected to be immaterial and, accordingly, will no longer be separately tracked beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The $51,000 and $577,000 operating expenses related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, includes sub-lease income of $40,000 and $27,000, respectively, that were included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement.

  
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Notable Items - Continued
(Unaudited)
  
 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025 
 $ Impact EPS Impact(1) $ Impact EPS Impact(1)
        
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Notable interest expense items:       
OID amortization - subordinated debenture redemption$  $  $(681) $(0.02)
Notable provision expense items:       
Provision release on relationships related to or impacted by questioned banker activity 18      375   0.01 
Notable noninterest income items:       
Gain (loss) on sales of securities, net 1      (14,448)  (0.36)
Net loss on OREO properties(2)       (370)  (0.01)
BOLI payout       208   0.01 
Insurance recovery income related to questioned banker activity 438   0.01       
Notable noninterest expense items:       
Operating expense related to questioned banker activity(3) (217)  (0.01)  (1,073)  (0.03)
Operating expense related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives(4)       (2,043)  (0.05)
Operating expense related to borrower fraud (931)  (0.02)      
Employee Retention Credit       213   0.01 
Total notable items$(691)  (0.02) $(17,819)  (0.45)

_______________________
(1)   The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.
(2)   The $370,000 net loss on OREO properties for the six months ended June 30, 2025, includes a $452,000 insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement and a $151,000 repair cost that was included in noninterest expense.
(3)   The $217,000 operating expense related to questioned banker activity for the six months ended June 30, 2026, includes a $389,000 release of litigation reserve.
(4)   Operating expenses related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives are expected to be immaterial and accordingly, will no longer be separately tracked beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

  
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
  
 At and For the Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
          
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Calculation of PTPP earnings:         
Net income$33,846  $27,693  $29,516  $8,623  $14,647 
Provision for credit losses 65   4,965   3,158   36,820   2,862 
Income tax expense 9,270   7,584   7,933   2,361   4,012 
PTPP earnings (non-GAAP)$43,181  $40,242  $40,607  $47,804  $21,521 
          
Calculation of PTPP ROAA:         
PTPP earnings$43,181  $40,242  $40,607  $47,804  $21,521 
Divided by number of days in the quarter 91   90   92   92   91 
Multiplied by the number of days in the year 365   365   365   365   365 
PTPP earnings, annualized$173,199  $163,204  $161,104  $189,657  $86,320 
Divided by total average assets 10,039,707   10,126,491   9,829,752   9,727,414   9,715,923 
ROAA (annualized) (GAAP) 1.35%  1.11%  1.19%  0.35%  0.60%
PTPP ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.73   1.61   1.64   1.95   0.89 
          
Calculation of tangible book value per common share:
Total common stockholders’ equity$1,281,057  $1,260,275  $1,246,685  $1,214,756  $1,205,769 
Goodwill (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)
Other intangible assets, net (30,393)  (31,877)  (33,362)  (34,861)  (36,444)
Tangible common equity 1,121,985   1,099,719   1,084,644   1,051,216   1,040,646 
Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period 30,850,397   30,879,462   30,952,428   30,967,768   31,224,718 
Book value per common share (GAAP)$41.52  $40.81  $40.28  $39.23  $38.62 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 36.37   35.61   35.04   33.95   33.33 
          
Calculation of ROATCE:        
Net income$33,846  $27,693  $29,516  $8,623  $14,647 
Divided by number of days in the quarter 91   90   92   92   91 
Multiplied by number of days in the year 365   365   365   365   365 
Annualized net income$135,756  $112,311  $117,102  $34,211  $58,749 
          
Total average common stockholders’ equity$1,275,384  $1,267,888  $1,232,878  $1,227,431  $1,190,331 
Average goodwill (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)
Average other intangible assets, net (31,142)  (32,679)  (34,293)  (35,741)  (37,459)
Average tangible common equity 1,115,563   1,106,530   1,069,906   1,063,011   1,024,193 
          
ROAE (annualized) (GAAP) 10.64%  8.86%  9.50%  2.79%  4.94%
ROATCE (annualized) (non-GAAP) 12.17   10.15   10.95   3.22   5.74 


  
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued
(Unaudited)
  
 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025 
    
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Calculation of PTPP earnings:   
Net income$61,539  $37,058 
Provision for credit losses 5,030   6,306 
Income tax expense 16,854   10,150 
PTPP earnings (non-GAAP)$83,423  $53,514 
    
Calculation of PTPP ROAA:   
PTPP Earnings$83,423  $53,514 
Divided by the year-to-date number of days 181   181 
Multiplied by number of days in the year 365   365 
Annualized PTPP Earnings$168,229  $107,915 
    
Total average assets$10,082,859  $9,761,814 
    
ROAA(annualized)(GAAP) 1.23%  0.77%
PTPP ROAA(annualized)(non-GAAP) 1.67   1.11 
    
Calculation of ROATCE:  
Net income$61,539  $37,058 
Divided by the year-to-date number of days 181   181 
Multiplied by number of days in the year 365   365 
Annualized net income$124,098  $74,730 
    
Total average common stockholders’ equity$1,271,657  $1,178,605 
Average goodwill (128,679)  (128,679)
Average other intangible assets, net (31,906)  (37,854)
Average tangible common equity 1,111,072   1,012,072 
    
ROAE(annualized)(GAAP) 9.76%  6.34%
ROATCE(annualized)(non-GAAP) 11.17   7.38 



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