Univest Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

(18.8% increase in earnings per share compared to 2025 second quarter)

 | Source: Univest Financial Corporation Univest Financial Corporation

SOUDERTON, Pa., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 of $23.0 million, or $0.82 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $20.0 million, or $0.69 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Notable Non-Core Items
The financial results for the quarter included a pre-tax charge of $5.2 million ($4.1 million after-tax), or $0.15 diluted earnings per share, related to a valuation adjustment on an other real estate owned ("OREO") property. The adjustment was recorded based on an updated appraisal which reflects the property's estimated fair value less costs to sell. The property was initially transferred to OREO during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and was listed for sale during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The financial results for the quarter also included tax-free bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit proceeds of $708 thousand, which represented $0.03 diluted earnings per share.

Loans
Gross loans and leases increased $101.7 million, or 1.5% (6.0% annualized), from March 31, 2026, $127.2 million, or 1.8% (3.6% annualized), from December 31, 2025, and $240.8 million, or 3.5%, from June 30, 2025. The increases during these periods were primarily driven by growth in commercial, construction and commercial real estate loans. This growth was partially offset by a decline in residential mortgage loans, which is consistent with our strategy to focus balance sheet growth on full-relationship customers, which will improve our loan-to-deposit ratio.

Deposits and Liquidity
Total deposits increased $119.2 million, or 1.8% (7.2% annualized), from March 31, 2026, primarily due to increases in commercial, consumer and brokered deposits, partially offset by a seasonal decrease in public funds deposits. Total deposits decreased $154.3 million, or 2.2% (4.4% annualized), from December 31, 2025, primarily due to decreases in consumer and public funds deposits, partially offset by increases in commercial and brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $350.3 million, or 5.3%, from June 30, 2025, primarily due to increases in commercial and brokered deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $1.5 billion and represented 21.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.5 billion representing 21.7% of total deposits at March 31, 2026. Unprotected deposits, which excludes insured, internal, and collateralized deposit accounts, totaled $1.7 billion and $1.6 billion at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. This represented 24.6% of total deposits at June 30, 2026, compared to 23.7% at March 31, 2026.

As of June 30, 2026, the Corporation and its subsidiaries held cash and cash equivalents totaling $195.3 million. The Corporation and its subsidiaries had committed borrowing capacity of $3.7 billion, of which $2.4 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $422.0 million at June 30, 2026. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.

Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income of $66.2 million for the second quarter of 2026 increased $6.7 million, or 11.3%, from the second quarter of 2025 and $2.9 million, or 4.5%, from the first quarter of 2026. The increase in net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025 was driven by higher average balances of loans, coupled with a reduction in our cost of funds, as lower rates paid on interest‑bearing liabilities more than offset the impact of higher average balances of these liabilities. The increase in net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026 was driven by higher average balances and yields on loans, coupled with a modest reduction in our cost of funds and a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by lower average balances of interest-earning deposits with other banks.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.49% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.33% for the first quarter of 2026 and 3.20% for the second quarter of 2025. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately four basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to approximately 11 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and approximately four basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, would have been 3.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to 3.44% for the first quarter of 2026 and 3.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was $18.1 million, a decrease of $3.4 million, or 15.8%, from the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to the net loss on the sale and write-down of OREO of $5.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, due to the valuation adjustment recorded during the quarter as previously mentioned.

BOLI income increased $686 thousand, or 67.8%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to the comparable period in the prior year. The financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 included $708 thousand in BOLI death benefit proceeds compared to $71 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $583 thousand, or 10.7%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, driven by appreciation in assets under management and new customer relationships.

Net gain on mortgage banking activities increased $365 thousand, or 37.2%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to increased salable volume and increased margins.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was $53.1 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 5.5%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $1.7 million, or 5.3%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily driven by higher salary expense of $1.3 million due to annual merit increases and an increase of $375 thousand in medical claims expenses.

Marketing and advertising expense increased $490 thousand, or 98.4%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to the comparable period in the prior year. This increase was primarily driven by the inclusion of certain sponsorship activities that were historically reported in Other Expense and the Corporation's entry into a sponsorship agreement with a local university, enhancing community engagement and visibility.

Professional fees increased $432 thousand, or 27.1%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to increased marketing consultant fees.

Tax Provision
The effective income tax rate was 19.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to an effective tax rate of 20.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The effective tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were favorably impacted by proceeds of BOLI death benefit proceeds. Excluding the BOLI death benefit proceeds, the effective tax rate was 20.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to 20.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, also reflected a discrete tax benefit related to equity compensation awards.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets totaled $63.0 million at June 30, 2026, $41.2 million at March 31, 2026, and $50.6 million at June 30, 2025. During the second quarter, a commercial loan relationship totaling $28.6 million was placed on nonaccrual status with a specific reserve of $9.8 million. This increase was partially offset by the valuation adjustment recorded on OREO during the quarter.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $1.3 million and $7.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2025 included a $7.3 million charge-off associated with a nonaccrual commercial loan relationship.

The provision for credit losses was $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $1.3 million and $5.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025.

Dividend and Share Repurchases
On July 22, 2026, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share to be paid on August 19, 2026 to shareholders of record as of August 5, 2026. During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Corporation repurchased 425,539 shares of common stock at an average price of $38.71 per share. Including brokerage fees and excise tax, the average cost per share was $39.13. As of June 30, 2026, 1,494,260 shares are available for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Plan.

Conference Call
Univest will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2026 results on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participants may preregister at https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I3774017. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-888-500-3691; referencing Conference ID 37740 or "Univest Financial Corporation Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call" to the operator. A replay of the conference call will be available through July 30, 2026 using the following link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I3774017.

About Univest Financial Corporation
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $8.2 billion in assets and $6.2 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at June 30, 2026. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net.

This press release and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial condition and results of operations, business, prospects and strategies of Univest.

These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. There are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future financial condition, results of operations, business, prospects or strategies to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competition and demand for financial services in our market area; (2) inflation and/or changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and/or lead to higher operating costs and higher costs we pay to retain and attract deposits; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions; (4) fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; (5) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; (6) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (7) changes in economic conditions nationally and in our market, including potential recessionary conditions and the levels of unemployment in our market area; (8) changes in the economic assumptions or methodology used to calculate our allowance for credit losses; (9) legislative, regulatory, accounting or tax changes; (10) monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including the policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (11) the effectiveness of our risk management processes and procedures; (12) the ability to maintain and increase market share and control expenses; (13) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, trade restrictions and retaliatory measures impacting our borrowers and the broader economy; (14) the impact of a potential government shutdown, debt ceiling impasses or fiscal uncertainty; (15) the failure to maintain current technologies and to successfully implement future information technology enhancements and the operational risks associated with the adoption of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies; (16) risks associated with cybersecurity threats, data breaches, ransomware attacks, or other failures in our operational or security systems and infrastructure, including the risks arising from our dependence on third-party service providers and vendors; (17) changes in the securities markets; (18) the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; (19) the ability to attract, develop and retain qualified personnel in a competitive labor market; (20) our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; (21) changes in investor sentiment or consumer spending or savings behavior; and/or (22) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(UVSP - ER)

 
Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
June 30, 2026
(Dollars in thousands)               
                
Balance Sheet (Period End)06/30/26 03/31/26 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25      
ASSETS               
Cash and due from banks$79,490  $69,645  $63,579  $70,843  $76,624       
Interest-earning deposits with other banks 115,835   152,712   490,133   745,896   83,741       
Cash and cash equivalents 195,325   222,357   553,712   816,739   160,365       
Investment securities held-to-maturity 116,207   119,490   123,024   126,040   128,455       
Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses 378,586   379,028   371,251   368,393   366,421       
Investments in equity securities 2,705   2,898   2,014   2,413   1,801       
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost 32,798   35,511   37,808   39,617   36,482       
Loans held for sale 13,237   14,371   15,288   6,330   17,774       
Loans and leases held for investment 7,041,957   6,940,212   6,914,804   6,785,482   6,801,185       
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (89,967)  (88,900)  (88,165)  (86,527)  (86,989)      
Net loans and leases held for investment 6,951,990   6,851,312   6,826,639   6,698,955   6,714,196       
Premises and equipment, net 44,373   44,774   45,554   46,245   47,140       
Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,267   25,032   25,795   26,536   27,278       
Goodwill 175,510   175,510   175,510   175,510   175,510       
Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 7,850   7,583   7,328   7,537   7,967       
Bank owned life insurance 142,130   142,141   140,001   139,044   140,086       
Accrued interest and other assets 118,014   121,575   112,973   120,257   115,581       
Total assets$8,202,992  $8,141,582  $8,436,897  $8,573,616  $7,939,056       
                
LIABILITIES               
Noninterest-bearing deposits$1,463,965  $1,475,851  $1,431,974  $1,390,565  $1,461,189       
Interest-bearing deposits: 5,469,043   5,337,912   5,655,339   5,827,578   5,121,471       
Total deposits 6,933,008   6,813,763   7,087,313   7,218,143   6,582,660       
Short-term borrowings 18,826   26,156   24,411   11,951   6,271       
Long-term debt 125,000   175,000   200,000   200,000   200,000       
Subordinated notes 98,994   98,908   98,867   129,597   149,511       
Operating lease liabilities 26,863   27,699   28,531   29,310   30,106       
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 46,048   48,106   54,457   51,396   53,775       
Total liabilities 7,248,739   7,189,632   7,493,579   7,640,397   7,022,323       
                
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY               
Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued 157,784   157,784   157,784   157,784   157,784       
Additional paid-in capital 302,549   301,154   304,021   302,696   301,640       
Retained earnings 628,327   611,771   591,202   574,715   555,403       
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit (26,728)  (25,951)  (25,467)  (31,636)  (34,969)      
Treasury stock, at cost (107,679)  (92,808)  (84,222)  (70,340)  (63,125)      
Total shareholders’ equity 954,253   951,950   943,318   933,219   916,733       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$8,202,992  $8,141,582  $8,436,897  $8,573,616  $7,939,056       
                
                
 For the three months ended, For the six months ended,
Balance Sheet (Average)06/30/26 03/31/26 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 06/30/26
 06/30/25
Assets$8,132,913  $8,250,766  $8,528,465  $8,191,010  $7,979,475  $8,191,514  $7,980,254 
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 502,065   499,078   497,201   492,197   497,214   500,579   498,638 
Loans and leases, gross 7,008,079   6,939,600   6,848,654   6,790,827   6,846,938   6,974,029   6,851,694 
Deposits 6,843,709   6,891,928   7,165,437   6,836,043   6,633,250   6,867,685   6,625,494 
Shareholders' equity 951,863   949,509   936,417   923,454   908,536   950,693   902,706 


 
Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
June 30, 2026
(Dollars in thousands)             
              
Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End)06/30/26 03/31/26 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25    
Commercial, financial and agricultural$1,081,624  $1,038,947  $1,027,434  $996,612  $1,052,246     
Real estate-commercial 3,684,721   3,656,779   3,621,536   3,517,803   3,485,615     
Real estate-construction 329,558   299,962   306,793   309,365   302,424     
Real estate-residential secured for business purpose 576,326   556,040   554,178   545,191   535,210     
Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose 911,116   942,054   959,610   974,395   984,166     
Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose 205,502   201,244   200,394   197,503   195,014     
Loans to individuals 12,342   12,319   12,793   13,447   14,069     
Lease financings 240,768   232,867   232,066   231,166   232,441     
Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income 7,041,957   6,940,212   6,914,804   6,785,482   6,801,185     
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (89,967)  (88,900)  (88,165)  (86,527)  (86,989)    
Net loans and leases held for investment$6,951,990  $6,851,312  $6,826,639  $6,698,955  $6,714,196     
              
              
Asset Quality Data (Period End) 06/30/26 03/31/26 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25    
Nonaccrual loans and leases$43,897  $13,289  $13,743  $27,330  $27,909     
Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due 160   3,750   89   829   125     
Total nonperforming loans and leases 44,057   17,039   13,832   28,159   28,034     
Other real estate owned 18,914   24,073   23,926   23,926   22,471     
Repossessed assets 10   124   65   40   80     
Total nonperforming assets$62,981  $41,236  $37,823  $52,125  $50,585     
Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.62%  0.19%  0.20%  0.40%  0.41%    
Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.63%  0.25%  0.20%  0.41%  0.41%    
Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.77%  0.51%  0.45%  0.61%  0.64%    
              
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases$89,967  $88,900  $88,165  $86,527  $86,989     
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 1.28%  1.28%  1.28%  1.28%  1.28%    
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases 204.95%  668.97%  641.53%  316.60%  311.69%    
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases 204.21%  521.74%  637.40%  307.28%  310.30%    
              
              
              
 For the three months ended, For the six months ended,
 06/30/26 03/31/26 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 06/30/26 06/30/25
Net loan and lease charge-offs$1,932  $1,263  $1,145  $480  $7,807  $3,195  $9,493 
Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases 0.11%  0.07%  0.07%  0.03%  0.46%  0.09%  0.28%


  
Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
June 30, 2026
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
 For the three months ended,
 For the six months ended,
For the period:06/30/26 03/31/26
 12/31/25
 09/30/25
 06/30/25
 06/30/26 06/30/25
Interest income$108,129  $106,351  $111,716  $109,648  $105,706  $214,480  $209,122 
Interest expense 41,881   42,986   49,167   48,324   46,165   84,867   92,800 
Net interest income 66,248   63,365   62,549   61,324   59,541   129,613   116,322 
Provision for credit losses 2,672   1,303   3,145   517   5,694   3,975   8,005 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 63,576   62,062   59,404   60,807   53,847   125,638   108,317 
Noninterest income:                  
Trust fee income 2,283   2,236   2,316   2,230   2,146   4,519   4,307 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,363   2,279   2,237   2,302   2,258   4,642   4,452 
Investment advisory commission and fee income 6,043   6,154   6,055   5,671   5,460   12,197   11,073 
Insurance commission and fee income 5,351   7,423   4,825   5,468   5,261   12,774   12,150 
Other service fee income 3,319   3,041   2,668   2,416   3,147   6,360   5,854 
Bank owned life insurance income 1,698   1,332   970   1,908   1,012   3,030   2,971 
Net gain on investment securities transactions 11   -   -   -   -   11   - 
Net gain on mortgage banking activities 1,346   791   886   848   981   2,137   1,628 
Net (loss) gain on sales and write-downs of other real estate owned (5,249)  -   -   -   -   (5,249)  4 
Other income 941   832   2,065   1,080   1,236   1,773   1,477 
Total noninterest income 18,106   24,088   22,022   21,923   21,501   42,194   43,916 
Noninterest expense:                  
Salaries, benefits and commissions 33,208   33,459   33,009   31,652   31,536   66,667   62,362 
Net occupancy 2,938   2,998   2,882   2,675   2,739   5,936   5,592 
Equipment 1,122   1,079   1,052   1,076   1,043   2,201   2,165 
Data processing 4,627   4,480   4,390   4,263   4,408   9,107   8,772 
Professional fees 2,029   1,677   1,947   1,876   1,597   3,706   3,394 
Marketing and advertising 988   634   479   323   498   1,622   851 
Deposit insurance premiums 1,118   1,170   1,106   1,195   1,074   2,288   2,225 
Intangible expenses 92   93   102   106   131   185   261 
Restructuring charges -   427   -   -   -   427   - 
Other expense 7,002   6,652   7,743   7,503   7,306   13,654   14,038 
Total noninterest expense 53,124   52,669   52,710   50,669   50,332   105,793   99,660 
Income before taxes 28,558   33,481   28,716   32,061   25,016   62,039   52,573 
Income tax expense 5,605   6,389   5,971   6,422   5,038   11,994   10,200 
Net income$22,953  $27,092  $22,745  $25,639  $19,978  $50,045  $42,373 
Net income per share:                  
Basic$0.83  $0.97  $0.80  $0.89  $0.69  $1.79  $1.46 
Diluted$0.82  $0.96  $0.79  $0.89  $0.69  $1.78  $1.45 
Dividends declared per share$0.23  $0.22  $0.22  $0.22  $0.22  $0.45  $0.43 
Weighted average shares outstanding 27,741,836   28,032,897   28,376,191   28,716,582   28,859,348   27,886,563   28,929,123 
Period end shares outstanding 27,585,768   27,949,173   28,156,917   28,576,346   28,810,805   27,585,768   28,810,805 


 
Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
June 30, 2026
              
              
 For the three months ended, For the six months ended,
Profitability Ratios (annualized)06/30/26 03/31/26 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 06/30/26 06/30/25
              
Return on average assets 1.13%  1.33%  1.06%  1.24%  1.00%  1.23%  1.07%
Return on average assets, excluding restructuring charges (1) 1.13%  1.35%  1.06%  1.24%  1.00%  1.24%  1.07%
Return on average shareholders' equity 9.67%  11.57%  9.64%  11.02%  8.82%  10.62%  9.47%
Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding restructuring charges (1) 9.67%  11.72%  9.64%  11.02%  8.82%  10.69%  9.47%
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3) 11.93%  14.27%  11.93%  13.68%  11.02%  13.09%  11.84%
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding restructuring charges (1)(3) 11.93%  14.45%  11.93%  13.68%  11.02%  13.18%  11.84%
Net interest margin (FTE) 3.49%  3.33%  3.10%  3.17%  3.20%  3.41%  3.14%
Efficiency ratio (2) 62.3%  59.7%  61.8%  60.2%  61.6%  60.9%  61.6%
              
Capitalization Ratios             
              
Dividends declared to net income 27.9%  22.8%  27.5%  24.7%  31.8%  25.1%  29.4%
Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End) 11.63%  11.69%  11.18%  10.88%  11.55%  11.63%  11.55%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.68%  9.72%  9.27%  9.00%  9.52%  9.68%  9.52%
Common equity book value per share$34.59  $34.06  $33.50  $32.66  $31.82  $34.59  $31.82 
Tangible common equity book value per share (1)$28.16  $27.71  $27.20  $26.45  $25.66  $28.16  $25.66 
              
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End)              
Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.13%  9.95%  9.51%  9.85%  9.94%  10.13%  9.94%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.19%  11.32%  11.22%  11.40%  11.19%  11.19%  11.19%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.19%  11.32%  11.22%  11.40%  11.19%  11.19%  11.19%
Total risk-based capital ratio 13.81%  13.95%  13.86%  14.28%  14.58%  13.81%  14.58%
              
(1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below.
(2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income.
(3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.


  
Univest Financial Corporation 
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) 
 For the Three Months Ended, 
Tax Equivalent BasisJune 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 
 AverageIncome/Average AverageIncome/Average 
(Dollars in thousands)BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate 
Assets:        
Interest-earning deposits with other banks$120,511 $1,1183.72%$306,797 $2,8103.71%
Other debt and equity securities 502,065  4,2033.36  499,078  4,0533.29 
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 33,537  6257.47  37,286  7047.66 
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 656,113  5,9463.63  843,161  7,5673.64 
         
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 989,950  16,2936.60  959,673  15,3316.48 
Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,892,900  57,5895.93  3,861,156  55,7965.86 
Real estate—residential loans 1,711,210  22,0025.16  1,710,239  21,5265.10 
Loans to individuals 12,511  2708.66  12,396  2738.93 
Tax-exempt loans and leases 224,883  3,2355.77  223,166  3,1165.66 
Lease financings 176,625  3,2947.48  172,970  3,2127.53 
Gross loans and leases 7,008,079  102,6835.88  6,939,600  99,2545.80 
Total interest-earning assets 7,664,192  108,6295.69  7,782,761  106,8215.57 
Cash and due from banks 58,713     57,980    
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (89,488)    (88,832)   
Premises and equipment, net 44,926     45,359    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,640     25,414    
Other assets 429,930     428,084    
Total assets$8,132,913    $8,250,766    
         
Liabilities:        
Interest-bearing checking deposits$1,255,397 $7,6032.43%$1,280,570 $7,7222.45%
Money market savings 1,998,397  16,6043.33  2,045,306  16,9183.35 
Regular savings 748,657  1,2030.64  765,296  1,3720.73 
Time deposits 1,411,889  13,3573.79  1,389,144  13,1303.83 
Total time and interest-bearing deposits 5,414,340  38,7672.87  5,480,316  39,1422.90 
         
Short-term borrowings 33,437  300.36  25,578  30.05 
Long-term debt 131,868  1,3374.07  201,389  2,0934.21 
Subordinated notes 98,944  1,7477.08  98,897  1,7487.17 
Total borrowings 264,249  3,1144.73  325,864  3,8444.78 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,678,589  41,8812.96  5,806,180  42,9863.00 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,429,369     1,411,612    
Operating lease liabilities 27,271     28,116    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 45,821     55,349    
Total liabilities 7,181,050     7,301,257    
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 7,107,958  2.36  7,217,792  2.42 
         
Shareholders' Equity:        
Common stock 157,784     157,784    
Additional paid-in capital 301,620     303,413    
Retained earnings and other equity 492,459     488,312    
Total shareholders' equity 951,863     949,509    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$8,132,913    $8,250,766    
Net interest income $66,748   $63,835  
         
Net interest spread  2.73   2.57 
Effect of net interest-free funding sources  0.76   0.76 
Net interest margin  3.49%  3.33%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.97%    134.04%   
         
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $801 thousand and $793 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively.
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.


  
Univest Financial Corporation 
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) 
 For the Three Months Ended June 30,
 
Tax Equivalent Basis2026
 2025
 
 AverageIncome/Average AverageIncome/Average 
(Dollars in thousands)BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate 
Assets:        
Interest-earning deposits with other banks$120,511 $1,1183.72%$131,391 $1,3714.19%
Other debt and equity securities 502,065  4,2033.36  497,214  3,9623.20 
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 33,537  6257.47  36,711  6717.33 
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 656,113  5,9463.63  665,316  6,0043.62 
         
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 989,950  16,2936.60  1,005,784  17,6867.05 
Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,892,900  57,5895.93  3,692,262  54,1655.88 
Real estate—residential loans 1,711,210  22,0025.16  1,727,381  21,7725.06 
Loans to individuals 12,511  2708.66  15,575  3378.68 
Tax-exempt loans and leases 224,883  3,2355.77  228,856  2,9665.20 
Lease financings 176,625  3,2947.48  177,080  3,1927.23 
Gross loans and leases 7,008,079  102,6835.88  6,846,938  100,1185.86 
Total interest-earning assets 7,664,192  108,6295.69  7,512,254  106,1225.67 
Cash and due from banks 58,713     55,335    
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (89,488)    (88,127)   
Premises and equipment, net 44,926     47,299    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,640     26,948    
Other assets 429,930     425,766    
Total assets$8,132,913    $7,979,475    
         
Liabilities:        
Interest-bearing checking deposits$1,255,397 $7,6032.43%$1,216,909 $7,8002.57%
Money market savings 1,998,397  16,6043.33  1,754,428  16,9453.87 
Regular savings 748,657  1,2030.64  700,762  7490.43 
Time deposits 1,411,889  13,3573.79  1,541,008  16,2614.23 
Total time and interest-bearing deposits 5,414,340  38,7672.87  5,213,107  41,7553.21 
         
Short-term borrowings 33,437  300.36  5,254  10.08 
Long-term debt 131,868  1,3374.07  200,549  2,1284.26 
Subordinated notes 98,944  1,7477.08  149,444  2,2816.12 
Total borrowings 264,249  3,1144.73  355,247  4,4104.98 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,678,589  41,8812.96  5,568,354  46,1653.33 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,429,369     1,420,143    
Operating lease liabilities 27,271     29,802    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 45,821     52,640    
Total liabilities 7,181,050     7,070,939    
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 7,107,958  2.36  6,988,497  2.65 
         
Shareholders' Equity:        
Common stock 157,784     157,784    
Additional paid-in capital 301,620     301,016    
Retained earnings and other equity 492,459     449,736    
Total shareholders' equity 951,863     908,536    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$8,132,913    $7,979,475    
Net interest income $66,748   $59,957  
         
Net interest spread  2.73   2.34 
Effect of net interest-free funding sources  0.76   0.86 
Net interest margin  3.49%  3.20%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.97%    134.91%   
         
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $801 thousand and $689 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.


  
Univest Financial Corporation 
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) 
 For the Six Months Ended June 30,
 
Tax Equivalent Basis2026
 2025
 
 AverageIncome/Average AverageIncome/Average 
(Dollars in thousands)BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate 
Assets:        
Interest-earning deposits with other banks$213,140 $3,9283.72%$125,725 $2,7314.38%
Obligations of state and political subdivisions* -  --  437  41.85 
Other debt and equity securities 500,579  8,2563.33  498,201  7,9813.23 
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 35,401  1,3297.57  37,134  1,3587.37 
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 749,120  13,5133.64  661,497  12,0743.68 
         
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 974,895  31,6246.54  998,363  34,7067.01 
Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,877,116  113,3855.90  3,698,214  106,8415.83 
Real estate—residential loans 1,710,727  43,5285.13  1,728,259  43,3145.05 
Loans to individuals 12,454  5438.79  17,495  7308.41 
Tax-exempt loans and leases 224,030  6,3515.72  229,491  5,8275.12 
Lease financings 174,807  6,5067.51  179,872  6,4327.21 
Gross loans and leases 6,974,029  201,9375.84  6,851,694  197,8505.82 
Total interest-earning assets 7,723,149  215,4505.63  7,513,191  209,9245.63 
Cash and due from banks 58,349     56,009    
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (89,162)    (87,975)   
Premises and equipment, net 45,141     47,076    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,025     27,352    
Other assets 429,012     424,601    
Total assets$8,191,514    $7,980,254    
         
Liabilities:        
Interest-bearing checking deposits$1,267,914 $15,3252.44%$1,219,446 $14,8752.46%
Money market savings 2,021,722  33,5223.34  1,797,074  34,9803.93 
Regular savings 756,930  2,5750.69  701,648  1,5120.43 
Time deposits 1,400,579  26,4873.81  1,508,930  32,3674.33 
Total time and interest-bearing deposits 5,447,145  77,9092.88  5,227,098  83,7343.23 
         
Short-term borrowings 29,530  330.23  6,076  150.50 
Long-term debt 166,436  3,4304.16  208,978  4,4894.33 
Subordinated notes 98,921  3,4957.12  149,382  4,5626.16 
Total borrowings 294,887  6,9584.76  364,436  9,0665.02 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,742,032  84,8672.98  5,591,534  92,8003.35 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,420,540     1,398,396    
Operating lease liabilities 27,691     30,236    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 50,558     57,382    
Total liabilities 7,240,821     7,077,548    
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 7,162,572  2.39  6,989,930  2.68 
         
Shareholders' Equity:        
Common stock 157,784     157,784    
Additional paid-in capital 302,512     301,830    
Retained earnings and other equity 490,397     443,092    
Total shareholders' equity 950,693     902,706    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$8,191,514    $7,980,254    
Net interest income $130,583   $117,124  
         
Net interest spread  2.65   2.28 
Effect of net interest-free funding sources  0.76   0.86 
Net interest margin  3.41%  3.14%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.50%    134.37%   
         
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $1.6 million and $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.


 
Univest Financial Corporation
Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited)
June 30, 2026
     
(Dollars in thousands)    
Industry DescriptionTotal Outstanding Balance  % of Commercial Loan Portfolio 
Animal Production 440,916 7.8%
CRE - Retail 426,394 7.5 
CRE - Multi-family 393,126 6.9 
CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment 279,515 4.9 
Hotels & Motels (Accommodation) 268,482 4.7 
CRE - Office 252,607 4.5 
Specialty Trade Contractors 243,448 4.3 
CRE - Industrial / Warehouse 215,638 3.8 
Nursing and Residential Care Facilities 176,891 3.1 
Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers) 163,688 2.9 
Crop Production 145,110 2.6 
Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods 138,817 2.5 
CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial 121,993 2.2 
Repair and Maintenance 121,737 2.1 
Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers 120,416 2.1 
CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential 110,034 1.9 
Wood Product Manufacturing 101,076 1.8 
Nondepository Credit Intermediation and Related Activities (except 5221) 99,227 1.7 
Administrative and Support Services 97,708 1.7 
Food Services and Drinking Places 97,346 1.7 
Education 91,845 1.6 
Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods 88,338 1.6 
Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services 85,432 1.5 
Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries 78,808 1.4 
Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 75,975 1.3 
Food Manufacturing 68,126 1.2 
Personal and Laundry Services 67,103 1.2 
Private Equity & Special Purpose Entities (except 52592) 65,968 1.2 
Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups 63,624 1.1 
Machinery Manufacturing 62,643 1.1 
Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage 56,126 1.0 
Nonresidential Building Contractors 54,376 1.0 
Industries with >$50 million in outstandings$4,872,533 85.9%
Industries with <$50 million in outstandings$799,696 14.1%
Total Commercial Loans$5,672,229 100.0%
     
     
Consumer Loans and Lease FinancingsTotal Outstanding Balance   
Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose 911,116   
Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose 205,502   
Loans to Individuals 12,342   
Lease Financings 240,768   
Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings$1,369,728   
     
Total$7,041,957   


 
Univest Financial Corporation
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
June 30, 2026
 
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation
Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release.
              
 As of or for the three months ended, As of or for the six months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)06/30/26 03/31/26 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 06/30/26 06/30/25
Restructuring charges (a)$-  $427  $-  $-  $-  $427  $- 
Tax effect of restructuring charges -   (90)  -   -   -   (90)  - 
Restructuring charges, net of tax$-  $337  $-  $-  $-  $337  $- 
              
Net income$22,953  $27,092  $22,745  $25,639  $19,978  $50,045  $42,373 
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax 73   73   81   84   103   146   206 
Net income before amortization of intangibles$23,026  $27,165  $22,826  $25,723  $20,081  $50,191  $42,579 
              
Shareholders' equity$954,253  $951,950  $943,318  $933,219  $916,733  $954,253  $916,733 
Goodwill (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)
Other intangibles (b) (1,923)  (1,960)  (1,919)  (1,966)  (2,040)  (1,923)  (2,040)
Tangible common equity$776,820  $774,480  $765,889  $755,743  $739,183  $776,820  $739,183 
              
Total assets$8,202,992  $8,141,582  $8,436,897  $8,573,616  $7,939,056  $8,202,992  $7,939,056 
Goodwill (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)
Other intangibles (b) (1,923)  (1,960)  (1,919)  (1,966)  (2,040)  (1,923)  (2,040)
Tangible assets$8,025,559  $7,964,112  $8,259,468  $8,396,140  $7,761,506  $8,025,559  $7,761,506 
              
Average shareholders' equity$951,863  $949,509  $936,417  $923,454  $908,536  $950,693  $902,706 
Average goodwill (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)
Average other intangibles (b) (1,938)  (1,922)  (1,935)  (1,983)  (2,068)  (1,929)  (2,114)
Average tangible common equity$774,415  $772,077  $758,972  $745,961  $730,958  $773,254  $725,082 
              
(a) Associated with planned closure of two underutilized facilities; a financial center and a limited purpose banking office
(b) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights
              
 

            









    

        
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