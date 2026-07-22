Richardson Electronics Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2026 Results; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

 | Source: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Fourth quarter net sales increased 27.6% year over year, with growth across all three business units

Fourth quarter GAAP net income increased 244.4% to $3.7 million, or $0.25 per common share (diluted)

Fiscal 2026 net sales increased 9.4%, marking the Company’s second consecutive year of annual sales growth

Backlog reached $164.4 million, its highest level in three years and an increase of 8.7% from the third quarter

LAFOX, Ill., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended May 30, 2026. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.

“I am pleased to report that Richardson Electronics delivered its eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth, and the highest quarterly net sales since the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Fourth-quarter performance reflected strong demand in Power and Microwave Technologies, particularly for engineered solutions serving the semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment market, as well as distributed RF and microwave products. We also continued to see growth in Green Energy Solutions and Canvys had a record quarter. For the full fiscal year, our team executed well, delivering sales growth, improved gross margin, and stronger operating performance,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President.

“Our backlog ended the year at its highest level in three years, reflecting continued customer activity across several of our key markets. We are encouraged by the opportunities we see in power management, semiconductor manufacturing, defense, energy storage, and customized display solutions. While the broader economic environment remains fluid, our strong balance sheet, technical capabilities, and focus on higher-value engineered solutions position us well to build on the progress achieved in fiscal 2026 and create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders,” Mr. Richardson concluded. 

Fourth Quarter Results

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 were $66.2 million, a 27.6% increase from $51.9 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. All business units experienced strong year-over-year sales growth.

 PMT sales increased $10.4 million, or 28.1% due to strong growth in semiconductor wafer fab and RF and Microwave products. GES sales increased by $1.1 million, or 20.4% as a result of higher sales of Wind products. Canvys’ sales increased $2.8 million, or 29.5%, reflecting higher sales in North America.

 Backlog grew 8.7% to $164.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, versus $151.2 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026, primarily driven by an increase in PMT. Total GES backlog improved by nearly 5%.

 Gross margin for the fourth quarter was 31.2% of net sales, compared to 31.6% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. PMT gross margin decreased to 31.1%, compared to 31.4%, as a result of product mix. GES gross margin decreased to 30.2%, from 31.6% also due to product mix. Canvys gross margin increased to 32.3%, from 32.1% primarily due to improved freight costs as a percentage of net sales.

Operating expenses were $17.6 million, compared to $15.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher salaries and incentives driven by the significant sales growth in both the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026. Also, included in operating expenses for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was a $0.4 million unclaimed property state audit settlement. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses improved to 26.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 versus 30.0% in the prior year’s fourth quarter.

Gain on disposal of assets of $0.8 million resulted from the sale of healthcare equipment and inventory related to ALTA products, which are no longer being manufactured and sold.

Operating income was $3.9 million and non-GAAP operating income* was $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to an operating income of $0.6 million and non-GAAP operating income* of $0.8 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. Other income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, including interest income and foreign exchange was $0.3 million, compared to other income of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Income tax provision was $0.4 million and non-GAAP income tax provision* was $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, versus an income tax provision of $0.9 million and non-GAAP income tax provision* of $0.3 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was 10.8%.

Net income was $3.7 million and non-GAAP net income* was $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to net income of $1.1 million and non-GAAP net income* of $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.25 and non-GAAP earnings per common share (diluted)* were $0.21 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to earnings per common share (diluted) of $0.08 and non-GAAP earnings per common share (diluted)* of $0.12 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

EBITDA* was $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. EBITDA* after adjusting to exclude the gain on the sale of Healthcare assets and the unclaimed property state audit settlement (Adjusted EBITDA*) was $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

EBITDA* for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $2.9 million. EBITDA* after adjusting to exclude the loss on the sale of the majority of its Healthcare assets (Adjusted EBITDA*) was $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

The Company maintained its solid financial position with cash and cash equivalents of $31.8 million as of May 30, 2026, versus $29.5 million as of February 28, 2026. Cash generated during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 primarily related to net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization and lower inventory, partially offset by higher accounts receivable. The Company also invested $1.0 million during the quarter in capital expenditures, primarily related to its manufacturing business, facilities improvements, and IT systems, versus $0.8 million during last year’s fourth quarter.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company had no outstanding debt on its revolving line of credit with PNC Bank.

Fiscal Year Ended May 30, 2026

Net sales for fiscal 2026 were $228.6 million, an increase of 9.4%, compared to net sales of $208.9 million during fiscal 2025. Sales increased by $13.5 million, or 9.1% for PMT, $2.1 million, or 7.3% for GES, and $4.1 million, or 12.4% for Canvys.

Gross profit increased to $71.3 million during fiscal 2026, compared to $64.8 million during fiscal 2025. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin was 31.2% of net sales during fiscal 2026, compared to 31.0% during fiscal 2025 primarily due to product mix.

Operating expenses increased to $65.7 million for fiscal 2026, compared to $62.2 million for fiscal 2025. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher salaries and incentive compensation as a result of the significant sales growth in fiscal 2026 as well as the unclaimed property state audit settlement expense. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses were 28.8% during fiscal 2026 versus 29.8% during fiscal 2025.

Operating income was $6.5 million and non-GAAP operating income* was $6.1 million during fiscal 2026, compared to an operating loss of $2.5 million and non-GAAP operating income* of $2.6 million during fiscal 2025. Other income for fiscal 2026, including interest income, foreign exchange and other, was $1.0 million, compared to other income of $0.9 million in fiscal 2025.

The income tax provision was $1.1 million and the non-GAAP income tax provision* was $1.4 million for fiscal 2026 compared to an income tax benefit of $0.4 million and a non-GAAP income tax provision* of $0.3 million during fiscal 2025. The effective tax rate for fiscal 2026 was 14.6%.

Net income was $6.4 million and non-GAAP net income* was $5.7 million for fiscal 2026, versus a net loss of $1.1 million and a non-GAAP net income* of $3.2 million during fiscal 2025. Earnings per common share (diluted) was $0.44 and non-GAAP earnings per common share (diluted)* was $0.40 for fiscal 2026 compared to $0.08 net loss per common share (diluted) and non-GAAP earnings per common share (diluted)* of $0.22 for fiscal 2025.

EBITDA* for fiscal 2026 was $11.3 million. EBITDA* after adjusting to exclude the gain on sale of Healthcare assets and the unclaimed property state audit settlement expense (Adjusted EBITDA*) was $10.4 million. EBITDA* for fiscal 2025 was $2.5 million. EBITDA* after adjusting to exclude the loss on the sale of Healthcare assets (Adjusted EBITDA*) was $7.5 million.

* Please refer to Unaudited Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP items to the comparable GAAP measures.

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 26, 2026, to common stockholders of record as of August 7, 2026.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures (“GAAP financial measures”) prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we have included financial measures in this press release that are not defined by or calculated in accordance with GAAP (collectively, “non-GAAP financial measures”). For each of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release, we are providing below a reconciliation of differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We also provide an explanation of why the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, and any additional material purposes for which our management or Board of Directors use these non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss): Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is GAAP operating income (loss), adjusted to exclude the gain/loss on the sale of assets of the Company’s Healthcare business recorded in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 and the settlement of an unclaimed state property audit in fiscal 2026. The following table represents the Company’s calculation of non-GAAP operating income (loss) for the periods presented and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

 Unaudited 
 ($ in thousands) 
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025  May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025 
Operating income (loss) reconciliation           
Income (loss) from operations$3,867  $631  $6,464  $(2,463)
(Gain) loss on disposal of healthcare assets and related charges (847)  158   (847)  5,074 
Settlement of an unclaimed state property audit 436      436    
Non-GAAP operating income$3,456  $789  $6,053  $2,611 
                

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) Before Taxes: Non-GAAP Income (Loss) Before Taxes is income (loss) before taxes, adjusted to exclude the gain/loss on the sale of assets of the Company’s Healthcare business recorded in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 and the settlement of an unclaimed state property audit in fiscal 2026.The following table represents the Company’s calculation of non-GAAP Income (Loss) Before Taxes for the periods presented and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

 Unaudited 
 ($ in thousands) 
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025  May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025 
Income (loss) before income taxes reconciliation           
Income (loss) before income tax$4,149  $1,964  $7,478  $(1,531)
(Gain) loss on disposal of healthcare assets and related charges (847)  158   (847)  5,074 
Settlement of an unclaimed state property audit 436      436    
Non-GAAP income before tax$3,738  $2,122  $7,067  $3,543 
                


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense or Benefit: Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense or Benefit is income tax provision (benefit), adjusted to exclude the gain/loss on the sale of assets of the Company’s Healthcare business recorded in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026, the settlement of an unclaimed state property audit in fiscal 2026 and valuation allowance adjustments in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026. The following table represents the Company’s calculation of non-GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit) for the periods presented and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

 Unaudited 
 ($ in thousands) 
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025  May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025 
Income tax provision (benefit) reconciliation           
Income tax provision (benefit)$447  $889  $1,095  $(388)
(Gain) loss on disposal of healthcare assets and related charges (225)  41   (225)  1,319 
Settlement of an unclaimed state property audit 78      78    
Valuation allowance adjustment 426   (617)  426   (617)
Non-GAAP income tax provision$726  $313  $1,374  $314 
                

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss): Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) is net income (loss), adjusted to exclude the gain/loss on the sale of assets of the Company’s Healthcare business recorded in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026, the settlement of an unclaimed state property audit in fiscal 2026, and valuation allowance adjustments in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026. The following table represents the Company’s calculation of non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) for the periods presented and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

 Unaudited 
 ($ in thousands) 
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025  May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025 
Net income (loss) reconciliation           
Net income (loss)$3,702  $1,075  $6,383  $(1,143)
(Gain) loss on disposal of healthcare assets and related charges (622)  117   (622)  3,755 
Settlement of an unclaimed state property audit 358      358    
Valuation allowance adjustment (426)  617   (426)  617 
Non-GAAP net income$3,012  $1,809  $5,693  $3,229 
                

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share (Diluted): Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share (Diluted) is net income (loss) per share (diluted), adjusted to exclude the gain/loss on the sale of assets of the Company’s Healthcare business recorded in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026, the settlement of an unclaimed state property audit in fiscal 2026, and valuation allowance adjustments in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026. The following table represents the Company’s calculation of non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share (diluted) for the periods presented and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

 Unaudited 
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025  May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025 
Net income (loss) per diluted share reconciliation           
Net income (loss) per diluted share$0.25  $0.08  $0.44  $(0.08)
(Gain) loss on disposal of healthcare assets and related charges (0.04)     (0.04)  0.26 
Settlement of an unclaimed state property audit 0.03      0.03    
Valuation allowance reversal (0.03)  0.04   (0.03)  0.04 
Non-GAAP income per diluted share$0.21  $0.12  $0.40  $0.22 
                

EBITDA: EBITDA is net income (loss), plus income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense. The following table represents the Company’s calculation of EBITDA for the periods presented and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

 Unaudited 
 ($ in thousands) 
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025  May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025 
Net income (loss)$3,702  $1,075  $6,383  $(1,143)
Income tax provision (benefit) 447   889   1,095   (388)
Depreciation & amortization 892   965   3,789   4,002 
EBITDA$5,041  $2,929  $11,267  $2,471 
                

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and calculated in accordance with the above), adjusted to exclude the gain/loss on the sale of assets of the Company’s Healthcare business recorded in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 and the settlement of an unclaimed state property audit in fiscal 2026. The following table represents the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

 Unaudited 
 ($ in thousands) 
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025  May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025 
Net income (loss)$3,702  $1,075  $6,383  $(1,143)
Income tax provision (benefit) 447   889   1,095   (388)
Depreciation & amortization 892   965   3,789   4,002 
EBITDA 5,041   2,929   11,267   2,471 
Disposal of healthcare assets (847)  158   (847)  5,074 
Settlement of an unclaimed state property audit 436      436    
Adjusted EBITDA$4,194  $3,087  $10,420  $7,545 
                

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures referenced herein provide useful information to investors in assessing the Company’s financial performance because items that are not considered by the Company to be indicative of the Company’s ongoing results, such as the one-time gain/loss on the sale of assets of the Company’s Healthcare business, are excluded.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating our financial performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. 

The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein, as determined and presented by the Company, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be used as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call and question-and-answer session on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 results. 

Participants may register for the call here. While not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on July 23, 2026, for seven days.  Registration instructions are also on our website at www.rell.com.

In addition, the webcast link is available here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 4, 2025, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; tubes for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions.

More than 55% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our Supplier Code of Conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics’ common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL


Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
      
 May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025 
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$31,779  $35,901 
Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $350 and $250, respectively 33,162   24,117 
Inventories, net 103,020   102,799 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,770   3,070 
Total current assets 172,731   165,887 
Non-current assets:     
Property, plant and equipment, net 19,003   18,355 
Intangible assets, net 285   345 
Right of use lease assets, net 1,389   2,276 
Deferred income tax assets 8,346   8,744 
Other non-current assets 263   228 
Total non-current assets 29,286   29,948 
Total assets$202,017  $195,835 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable$19,593  $21,339 
Accrued liabilities 15,989   14,276 
Lease liabilities current 787   1,171 
Total current liabilities 36,369   36,786 
Non-current liabilities:     
Deferred income tax liabilities 177   81 
Lease liabilities non-current 602   1,105 
Other non-current liabilities 1,168   1,204 
Total non-current liabilities 1,947   2,390 
Total liabilities 38,316   39,176 
Commitments and contingencies     
Stockholders’ Equity     
Common stock, $0.05 par value; 12,588 and 12,362 shares issued and outstanding on May 30, 2026 and May 31, 2025, respectively 629   618 
Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; 2,036 and 2,049 shares issued and outstanding on May 30, 2026 and May 31, 2025, respectively 102   102 
Additional paid-in-capital 76,950   74,445 
Retained earnings 82,284   79,340 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,736   2,154 
Total stockholders’ equity 163,701   156,659 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$202,017  $195,835 



Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
      
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025  May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025 
Net sales$66,197  $51,889  $228,564  $208,909 
Cost of sales 45,536   35,514   157,217  $144,109 
Gross profit 20,661   16,375   71,347   64,800 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,638   15,566   65,717   62,173 
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 3   20   13   16 
(Gain) loss on disposal of healthcare assets and related charges (847)  158   (847)  5,074 
Operating income (loss) 3,867   631   6,464   (2,463)
Other (income) expense:           
Interest income (108)  (205)  (544)  (392)
Foreign exchange (175)  (1,112)  452   (496)
Other, net 1   (16)  (922)  (44)
Total other (income) expense (282)  (1,333)  (1,014)  (932)
Income (loss) before income taxes 4,149   1,964   7,478   (1,531)
Income tax provision (benefit) 447   889   1,095   (388)
Net income (loss) 3,702   1,075   6,383   (1,143)
Foreign currency translation gain, net of tax (153)  3,204   1,582   1,390 
Comprehensive income$3,549  $4,279  $7,965  $247 
            
Net income (loss) per share:           
Common stock - Basic$0.26  $0.08  $0.45  $(0.08)
Class B common stock - Basic 0.23   0.07   0.40   (0.07)
Common stock - Diluted 0.25   0.08   0.44   (0.08)
Class B common stock - Diluted 0.23   0.07   0.40   (0.07)
            
Weighted average number of shares:           
Common stock - Basic 12,535   12,341   12,492   12,298 
Class B common stock - Basic 2,037   2,049   2,042   2,049 
Common stock - Diluted 12,787   12,515   12,690   12,298 
Class B common stock - Diluted 2,037   2,049   2,042   2,049 



Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)		 
   
 Fiscal Year Ended 
 May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025 
Operating activities:     
Net income (loss)$6,383  $(1,143)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:     
Unrealized foreign currency gain (24)  (1,002)
Depreciation and amortization 3,789   4,002 
Inventory provisions 499   550 
Share-based compensation expense 1,621   1,545 
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 10   16 
Deferred income taxes 1,060   (3,257)
(Gain) loss on disposal of healthcare assets and related charges (847)  5,074 
Change in assets and liabilities:     
Accounts receivable (8,909)  130 
Inventories 742   206 
Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,265)  (180)
Accounts payable (1,870)  5,525 
Accrued liabilities 1,127   (1,240)
Other (554)  326 
Net cash provided by operating activities 762   10,552 
Investing activities:     
Capital expenditures (4,383)  (2,811)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment    7 
Proceeds from disposal of healthcare assets 1,300   6,827 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3,083)  4,023 
Financing activities:     
Proceeds from issuance of common stock 993   320 
Cash dividends paid on common and Class B common stock (3,439)  (3,407)
Proceeds from revolving credit facility    1,000 
Repayment of revolving credit facility    (1,000)
Other (98)  (159)
Net cash used in financing activities (2,544)  (3,246)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 743   309 
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,122)  11,638 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 35,901   24,263 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$31,779  $35,901 



Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Net Sales and Gross Profit
For the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2026 and 2025
($ in thousands)
           
By Strategic Business Unit:          
            
Net Sales           
    Three Months Ended  FY26 vs. FY25 
    May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025  % Change 
PMT   $47,487  $37,068   28.1%
GES    6,455   5,360   20.4%
Canvys    12,255   9,461   29.5%
Total   $66,197  $51,889   27.6%
            
    Twelve Months Ended  FY26 vs. FY25 
    May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025  % Change 
PMT   $160,490  $147,045   9.1%
GES    30,814   28,719   7.3%
Canvys    37,260   33,145   12.4%
Total   $228,564  $208,909   9.4%
            
            
            
Gross Profit  
 Three Months Ended 
 May 30, 2026  % of Net Sales  May 31, 2025  % of Net Sales 
PMT$14,756   31.1% $11,641   31.4%
GES 1,952   30.2%  1,693   31.6%
Canvys 3,953   32.3%  3,041   32.1%
Total$20,661   31.2% $16,375   31.6%
            
 Twelve Months Ended 
 May 30, 2026  % of Net Sales  May 31, 2025  % of Net Sales 
PMT$50,092   31.2% $44,881   30.5%
GES 9,327   30.3%  9,030   31.4%
Canvys 11,928   32.0%  10,889   32.9%
Total$71,347   31.2% $64,800   31.0%



Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2026 and 2025
($ in thousands except per share amounts)
 
NON-GAAP INCOME (LOSS)
 
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025  May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025 
Operating income (loss) reconciliation           
Income (loss) from operations$3,867  $631  $6,464  $(2,463)
(Gain) loss on disposal of healthcare assets and related charges (847)  158   (847)  5,074 
Settlement of an unclaimed state property audit 436      436    
Non-GAAP operating income$3,456  $789  $6,053  $2,611 


 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025  May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025 
Income (loss) before income taxes reconciliation           
Income (loss) before income tax$4,149  $1,964  $7,478  $(1,531)
(Gain) loss on disposal of healthcare assets and related charges (847)  158   (847)  5,074 
Settlement of an unclaimed state property audit 436      436    
Non-GAAP income before tax$3,738  $2,122  $7,067  $3,543 


 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025  May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025 
Income tax provision (benefit) reconciliation           
Income tax provision (benefit)$447  $889  $1,095  $(388)
(Gain) loss on disposal of healthcare assets and related charges (225)  41   (225)  1,319 
Settlement of an unclaimed state property audit 78      78    
Valuation allowance adjustment 426   (617)  426   (617)
Non-GAAP income tax provision$726  $313  $1,374  $314 


 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025  May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025 
Net income (loss) reconciliation           
Net income (loss)$3,702  $1,075  $6,383  $(1,143)
(Gain) loss on disposal of healthcare assets and related charges (622)  117   (622)  3,755 
Settlement of an unclaimed state property audit 358      358    
Valuation allowance adjustment (426)  617   (426)  617 
Non-GAAP net income$3,012  $1,809  $5,693  $3,229 


 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025  May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025 
Net income (loss) per diluted share reconciliation           
Net income (loss) per diluted share$0.25  $0.08  $0.44  $(0.08)
(Gain) loss on disposal of healthcare assets and related charges (0.04)     (0.04)  0.26 
Settlement of an unclaimed state property audit 0.03      0.03    
Valuation allowance reversal (0.03)  0.04   (0.03)  0.04 
Non-GAAP income per diluted share$0.21  $0.12  $0.40  $0.22 



Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2026 and 2025
($ in thousands except per share amounts)
      
EBITDA
      
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025  May 30, 2026  May 31, 2025 
Net income (loss)$3,702  $1,075  $6,383  $(1,143)
Income tax provision (benefit) 447   889   1,095   (388)
Depreciation & amortization 892   965   3,789   4,002 
EBITDA 5,041   2,929   11,267   2,471 
Disposal of healthcare assets (847)  158   (847)  5,074 
Settlement of an unclaimed state property audit 436      436    
Adjusted EBITDA$4,194  $3,087  $10,420  $7,545 


For Details Contact: 40W267 Keslinger Road
Edward J. RichardsonRobert J. BenPO BOX 393
Chairman and CEOEVP & CFOLaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA
Phone: (630) 208-2320(630) 208-2203(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550

GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 