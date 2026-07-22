DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce second quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, July 22, 2026 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT or the “Company”) will release its second quarter 2026 results after market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast, which will include a slide presentation, at 8:00 a.m. EDT/14:00 CEST on Thursday, August 6, 2026, to discuss the results for the quarter.

To access the conference call the participants are required to register in advance of the conference using this link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI8970cede94b34b37ad427d81fe38972e

Upon registering, each participant will be provided with participant dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN. Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the Call Me feature instead of dialing the nearest dial-in number.

The webcast, which will include a slide presentation, will be available on the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kxa28zzr and can also be accessed in the Investor Relations section on DHT's website at www.dhtankers.com.

A recording of the audio and slides presented will be available until August 13, 2026, at 14:00 CEST.

The recording can be accessed through the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kxa28zzr

About DHT Holdings, Inc.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our wholly owned management companies in Monaco, Norway, Singapore, and India. You may recognize us by our renowned business approach as an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service; our quality ships; our prudent capital structure that promotes staying power through the business cycles; our fleet employment with a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts; our disciplined capital allocation strategy through cash dividends, investment in vessels, debt prepayments and share buybacks; and our transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and corporate governance. For further information please visit www.dhtankers.com.

Contact:

Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO

Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935

E-mail: lch@dhtankers.com