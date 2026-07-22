Introducing MISTR Magic: Sexual Health. Fully Loaded.

San Juan, PR, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTR has helped hundreds of thousands of Americans take control of their sexual health through free online PrEP, DoxyPEP, STI testing, and long-term HIV care. Today, the company is expanding its mission with the launch of ED medications; MISTR Magic, alongside Sildenafil and Tadalafil, giving patients a new way to take control of another important part of sexual wellness: confidence.

“Sexual health and sexual confidence go hand in hand. You want to know you’ve taken the right steps to protect yourself, and you want to be ready when opportunity knocks,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of MISTR. “MISTR Magic and our other options aren’t a fix, they’re an upgrade.”

MISTR Magic combines the best of both worlds, sildenafil and tadalafil, into a single fast-acting dissolvable lozenge designed to deliver the benefits of both medications in one convenient option. Patients can also choose traditional Sildenafil (generic for Viagra®) and Tadalafil (generic for Cialis®), all available online with discreet delivery averaging 49% less than other leading online ED providers, with pricing starting at just $2.49 per pill.

With the addition of MISTR Magic, Sildenafil, and Tadalafil, MISTR now offers a comprehensive sexual health platform that includes free online PrEP, DoxyPEP, STI testing, long-term HIV care, and sexual confidence solutions, all available from one convenient online platform.

Tristan added, “We believe sexual healthcare should be stigma-free, sex-positive, and easy to access. Whether it’s PrEP, HIV care, or a little extra confidence, MISTR lets you access it all discreetly online. If you can find a hookup on your phone, you should be able to find sexual healthcare there too.”

MISTR provides care in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico and now serves more than 800,000 patients nationwide. The platform offers free online PrEP, DoxyPEP, STI testing, long-term HIV care, and sexual wellness solutions delivered directly to patients’ doors.

Sign up for free online PrEP and try MISTR Magic at mistr.com.

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ABOUT MISTR

MISTR is the largest telemedicine platform offering free online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), DoxyPEP, STI testing, Hepatitis C testing and treatment, long-term HIV care and sexual confidence solutions in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and the only telemedicine platform offering its’ services for free to the uninsured. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make HIV prevention and care available to all who need it. No doctor’s office, no paperwork and free delivery. Visit mistr.com, or its' companion platform sistr.com.

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