Organic Produce Summit Celebrates Milestone 10th Anniversary with Record Industry Engagement

MONTEREY, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Produce Summit (OPS), The only event dedicated exclusively to the organic fresh produce industry, concluded its milestone 10th anniversary on July 16 at the Monterey Conference Center, welcoming nearly 200 exhibitors and more than 750 attendees and buyers. Buyers represented 40% of attendees and traveled from more than 40 U.S. states and 12 countries, reflecting the Summit’s continued growth as a central gathering for the global organic produce sector.

The 2026 event featured expanded programming, new networking opportunities, and an energized trade show floor that showcased the breadth and innovation driving the organic produce industry forward.





Education Program Addresses Industry Priorities

The 2026 education schedule featured timely sessions addressing organic growth strategies, retail insights, and sustainability practices. Keynote presentations included Chef Dan Barber of Row 7 Seeds, who made a compelling case for flavor-forward breeding in organic agriculture, and an innovative panel featuring leaders from Military Produce Group, Happy Dirt, Organic Options Consulting, Misfits Market, and Veritable Vegetable exploring transformative retail and distribution strategies. Additional sessions throughout the three-day program covered topics ranging from data-driven decision-making to worker well-being in organic farming, equipping attendees with actionable insights for navigating today's market landscape.





Networking Events

OPS 2026 introduced several new networking opportunities that enhanced relationship-building throughout the event. The inaugural Cultivating Connections Women's Networking Event on July 14th brought together leaders from across the organic produce industry, featuring a keynote by Brenna Davis, CEO of Organically Grown Company, and a panel with executives from Driscoll's, Creekside Organics/Fruit World, and Kauai Living Foods.





The newly launched golf tournament provided a relaxed setting for industry professionals to connect before the official Summit programming began, while the reimagined Organic Roots Cocktail Reception created a welcoming environment specifically designed to help newcomers connect with established buyers and retailers. Partner events, including the California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) Roots & Vines Foundation gathering, offered additional opportunities for focused engagement around shared industry priorities.

Throughout the three days, attendees took advantage of structured networking sessions, informal meetups on and off the expo floor, and evening receptions that created countless opportunities for buyers and suppliers to build relationships and conduct business in a focused, productive environment.

Field Tours Connect Retail Buyers with Organic Producers

A highlight of this year's Summit was the opportunity for registered retail buyers to experience organic production firsthand through exclusive farm field tours. OPS partnered with industry leaders Driscoll's, Earthbound Farm, and Nature Fresh Farms to provide buyers with an immersive look at organic growing practices, sustainability initiatives, and the innovation happening at the farm level. These offsite experiences allowed retailers to walk the fields, ask questions directly to growers, and gain a deeper understanding of the care and expertise behind the organic products they source. The farm tours strengthened the critical connection between production and retail, fostering greater appreciation for organic agriculture and informing more strategic buying decisions.





Expanded Expo Floor

The 2026 trade show floor featured the largest and most diverse exhibitor lineup in OPS history, with expanded space to accommodate growing industry participation. For the first time, the Summit welcomed the entire organic produce ecosystem, from growers and shippers to allied service providers and supply chain partners, creating opportunities for cross-sector collaboration.

The second-floor exhibit area was reimagined with interactive demonstrations, product samplings, and hands-on activations that allowed attendees to experience innovations firsthand. Exhibitors included leading brands such as Misionero Vegetables, Stemilt Growers, Cal-Organic Farms, Del Rey Avocado Company, Honeybear Brands, California Giant Berry Farms, Crunch Pak, Dole Food Company, and hundreds more.





“Attending OPS for the first time this year was a great experience, we got to spend time with our distributors and meet the growers directly to learn more about their operations. Very valuable networking event, we will be coming back next year,” says attending retailer Jon Price, Vice President of Operations, El Rancho Marketplace, California Fresh Market.

Celebrating 10 Years

For OPS’s decade anniversary, the Summit recognized nearly 40 companies that have exhibited at OPS since the inaugural 2016 event, while also celebrating the 150+ companies that have joined the community over the past nine years as the show has grown into the industry's must-attend gathering.

"The energy and engagement we witnessed at OPS 2026 reinforces the vital role this event plays in bringing our industry together," said Keigan Roos, Event Manager for Organic Produce Summit. "Seeing growers connect directly with retail buyers during our field tours, watching meaningful partnerships form during the networking events, and observing the packed aisles of our expanded expo floor throughout all three days, this year's 10th anniversary celebration demonstrated the strength and resilience of the organic produce community.”

Looking Ahead

Organic Produce Summit will return to the Monterey Conference Center in Monterey, CA next July 20-22, 2027. Registration and exhibitor information will be available in the coming months at www.organicproducesummit.com.

About Organic Produce Summit

Organic Produce Summit, founded in 2016, takes place annually in Monterey, California and is the only event dedicated exclusively to bringing together organic fresh produce growers, shippers and processors with retail and buying organizations from across the globe. Organic Produce Summit is part of New Hope Network, the leading natural, organic and conscious products event organizer and industry resource for the natural and healthy lifestyle products industry. For more information visit www.newhope.com. To learn more about Organic Produce Summit, visit www.organicproducesummit.com.

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